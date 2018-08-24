The Newborn Lung
3rd Edition
Neonatology Questions and Controversies
Table of Contents
SECTION A
1. Molecular Bases for Lung Development, Injury, and Repair
2. Perinatal Events and Their Influence on Lung Development and Injury
Suhas G. Kallapur, MD and Alan H. Jobe, MD, PhD
3. Vascular Development and Neonatal Pulmonary Circulation
4. The Omics of the New BPD
5. Role of Microbiome in Lung Injury
6. Definitions and Diagnostic Criteria of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia: Clinical and Research Implications
Eduardo Bancalari, MD, Nelson Claure MSc, PhD, Alan Jobe M.D. PhD, Matthew Laughon M.D .
7. Patent Ductus Arteriosus and the Lung: Acute Effects and Long Term Consequences
Martin Kluckow, Eduardo Bancalari, Ilene R. S. Sosenko, Nelson Claure
8. Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia
Thomas A. Hooven and Richard A. Polin
9. Long-Term Pulmonary Outcome of Preterm Infants
SECTION B
10 Respiratory and Cardiovascular Support in the Delivery Room
Gary M. Weiner, MD, FAAP, Stuart B. Hooper, BSc, PhD, Peter G. Davis, MBBS, MD, FRACP, Myra H. Wyckoff, MD
11. Noninvasive Ventilation of Preterm Infants: An Alternative to Mechanical Ventilation
Brett J. Manley, PhD, MB BS1-
12. Newer Strategies for Surfactant Delivery
13. Respiratory Control and Apnea in Premature Infants
14. Oxygenation Instability in the Premature Infant
Nelson Claure, Richard Martin, Juliann Di Fiore, Eduardo Bancalari
15. Optimal Oxygenation in Extremely Preterm Infants
Waldemar A. Carlo, MD
16. Patient Ventilator Interaction
17. PULMONARY-CARDIOVASCULAR INTERACTION
Shahab Noori
18. Ventilator Strategies to Reduce Lung Injury and Duration of Mechanical Ventilation
19. Automation of Respiratory Support
20. Pre and Post Natal Steroids and Pulmonary Outcomes
21. Cell Based Therapy for Neonatal Lung Diseases
Karen C Young, Bernard Thebaud, Won Soon
22. Management of the Infant with Severe Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Dr. Richard Polin’s Neonatology Questions and Controversies series highlights the most challenging aspects of neonatal care, offering trustworthy guidance on up-to-date diagnostic and treatment options in the field. In each volume, renowned experts address the clinical problems of greatest concern to today’s practitioners, helping you handle difficult practice issues and provide optimal, evidence-based care to every patient.
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 24th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323546058
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323568753
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323568760
About the Authors
Eduardo Bancalari Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, Obstetrics, and Gynecology, Director Division of Neonatology, Chief Newborn Service, University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, FL, USA