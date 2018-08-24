The Newborn Lung - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323546058, 9780323568753

The Newborn Lung

3rd Edition

Neonatology Questions and Controversies

Authors: Eduardo Bancalari
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323546058
eBook ISBN: 9780323568753
eBook ISBN: 9780323568760
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th August 2018
Page Count: 416
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

SECTION A

1. Molecular Bases for Lung Development, Injury, and Repair

2. Perinatal Events and Their Influence on Lung Development and Injury

Suhas G. Kallapur, MD and Alan H. Jobe, MD, PhD

3. Vascular Development and Neonatal Pulmonary Circulation

4. The Omics of the New BPD

5. Role of Microbiome in Lung Injury

6. Definitions and Diagnostic Criteria of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia: Clinical and Research Implications

Eduardo Bancalari, MD, Nelson Claure MSc, PhD, Alan Jobe M.D. PhD, Matthew Laughon M.D .

7. Patent Ductus Arteriosus and the Lung: Acute Effects and Long Term Consequences

Martin Kluckow, Eduardo Bancalari, Ilene R. S. Sosenko, Nelson Claure

8. Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Thomas A. Hooven and Richard A. Polin

9. Long-Term Pulmonary Outcome of Preterm Infants

SECTION B

10 Respiratory and Cardiovascular Support in the Delivery Room

Gary M. Weiner, MD, FAAP, Stuart B. Hooper, BSc, PhD, Peter G. Davis, MBBS, MD, FRACP, Myra H. Wyckoff, MD

11. Noninvasive Ventilation of Preterm Infants: An Alternative to Mechanical Ventilation

Brett J. Manley, PhD, MB BS1-

12. Newer Strategies for Surfactant Delivery

13. Respiratory Control and Apnea in Premature Infants

14. Oxygenation Instability in the Premature Infant

Nelson Claure, Richard Martin, Juliann Di Fiore, Eduardo Bancalari

15. Optimal Oxygenation in Extremely Preterm Infants

Waldemar A. Carlo, MD

16. Patient Ventilator Interaction

17. PULMONARY-CARDIOVASCULAR INTERACTION

Shahab Noori

18. Ventilator Strategies to Reduce Lung Injury and Duration of Mechanical Ventilation

19. Automation of Respiratory Support

20. Pre and Post Natal Steroids and Pulmonary Outcomes

21. Cell Based Therapy for Neonatal Lung Diseases

Karen C Young, Bernard Thebaud, Won Soon

22. Management of the Infant with Severe Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

Description

Dr. Richard Polin’s Neonatology Questions and Controversies series highlights the most challenging aspects of neonatal care, offering trustworthy guidance on up-to-date diagnostic and treatment options in the field. In each volume, renowned experts address the clinical problems of greatest concern to today’s practitioners, helping you handle difficult practice issues and provide optimal, evidence-based care to every patient.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323546058
eBook ISBN:
9780323568753
eBook ISBN:
9780323568760

About the Authors

Eduardo Bancalari Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics, Obstetrics, and Gynecology, Director Division of Neonatology, Chief Newborn Service, University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, FL, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.