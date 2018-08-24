The Newborn Lung

SECTION A

1. Molecular Bases for Lung Development, Injury, and Repair

2. Perinatal Events and Their Influence on Lung Development and Injury

Suhas G. Kallapur, MD and Alan H. Jobe, MD, PhD

3. Vascular Development and Neonatal Pulmonary Circulation

4. The Omics of the New BPD

5. Role of Microbiome in Lung Injury

6. Definitions and Diagnostic Criteria of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia: Clinical and Research Implications

Eduardo Bancalari, MD, Nelson Claure MSc, PhD, Alan Jobe M.D. PhD, Matthew Laughon M.D .

7. Patent Ductus Arteriosus and the Lung: Acute Effects and Long Term Consequences

Martin Kluckow, Eduardo Bancalari, Ilene R. S. Sosenko, Nelson Claure

8. Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Thomas A. Hooven and Richard A. Polin

9. Long-Term Pulmonary Outcome of Preterm Infants

SECTION B

10 Respiratory and Cardiovascular Support in the Delivery Room

Gary M. Weiner, MD, FAAP, Stuart B. Hooper, BSc, PhD, Peter G. Davis, MBBS, MD, FRACP, Myra H. Wyckoff, MD

11. Noninvasive Ventilation of Preterm Infants: An Alternative to Mechanical Ventilation

Brett J. Manley, PhD, MB BS1-

12. Newer Strategies for Surfactant Delivery

13. Respiratory Control and Apnea in Premature Infants

14. Oxygenation Instability in the Premature Infant

Nelson Claure, Richard Martin, Juliann Di Fiore, Eduardo Bancalari

15. Optimal Oxygenation in Extremely Preterm Infants

Waldemar A. Carlo, MD

16. Patient Ventilator Interaction

17. PULMONARY-CARDIOVASCULAR INTERACTION

Shahab Noori

18. Ventilator Strategies to Reduce Lung Injury and Duration of Mechanical Ventilation

19. Automation of Respiratory Support

20. Pre and Post Natal Steroids and Pulmonary Outcomes

21. Cell Based Therapy for Neonatal Lung Diseases

Karen C Young, Bernard Thebaud, Won Soon

22. Management of the Infant with Severe Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia