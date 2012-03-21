The Newborn Lung: Neonatology Questions and Controversies
2nd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Table of Contents
Section A: Normal and Abnormal Lung Development
1. Molecular Bases for Lung Development, Injury, and Repair
2. Genetic Influences in Lung Development and Injury
3. Perinatal Events and their Influence on Lung Development and Function
4. Hypoxia and Hyperoxia: Effects on the Newborn Pulmonary Circulation
5. The Role of Nitric Oxide in Lung Growth and Function
Section B: Lung Injury - Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
6. Prenatal and Postnatal Microbial Colonization and Respiratory Outcome in Preterm Infants
7. Influence of Nutrition on Neonatal Respiratory Outcomes
8. Patent Ductus Ateriosus and the Lung: Acute Effects and Long-Term Consequences
9. Role Of Stem Cells in Neonatal Lung Injury
10. New Developments In The Pathogenesis and Prevention Of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
11. Long-Term Pulmonary Outcome of Preterm Infants
Section C: Management of Respiratory Failure
12. Respiratory and Cardiovascular Support in the Delivery Room
13. Noninvasive Respiratory Support: An Alternative to Mechanical Ventilation in Preterm Infants
14. Surfactant Replacement: Present and Future
15. Oxygenation Targeting and Outcomes in Preterm Infants: The New Evidence
16. Hypoxemic Episodes in the Premature Infant: Causes, Consequences, and Management
17. Patient-Ventilator Interaction
18. Strategies for Limiting the Duration of Mechanical Ventilation
19. Automation of Respiratory Support
20. Management of the Infant with Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia
21. Management of the Infant with Severe Pronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Description
The Newborn Lung, a volume in Dr. Polin’s Neonatology: Questions and Controversies Series, offers expert authority on the toughest challenges in neonatal pulmonology and respiratory care. This medical reference book will help you provide better evidence-based care and improve patient outcomes with research on the latest advances.
Key Features
- Reconsider how you handle difficult practice issues with coverage that address these topics head on, offering opinions from the leading experts in the field, supported by the best available evidence.
- Find information quickly and easily with a consistent chapter organization.
- Get the most authoritative advice available from world-class neonatologists who have the inside track on new trends and developments in neonatal care.
- Purchase each volume individually, or get the entire 6-volume set, which includes online access that allows you to search across all titles!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 21st March 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455738229
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437726824
Reviews
"Every chapter contains a wealth of information compiled in a clear and readable fashion. that most readers will find novel and many interesting tidbits that will be new even to experienced clinicians...This is a well-written, easy-to-use reference book that fills a well-defined need. It is interesting enough to read straight through but well organized enough to read a chapter at a time."
nicu.org Reviews Forum, August 2009
About the Authors
Eduardo Bancalari Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, Obstetrics, and Gynecology, Director Division of Neonatology, Chief Newborn Service, University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, FL, USA