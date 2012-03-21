The Newborn Lung: Neonatology Questions and Controversies

Section A: Normal and Abnormal Lung Development



1. Molecular Bases for Lung Development, Injury, and Repair

2. Genetic Influences in Lung Development and Injury



3. Perinatal Events and their Influence on Lung Development and Function

4. Hypoxia and Hyperoxia: Effects on the Newborn Pulmonary Circulation

5. The Role of Nitric Oxide in Lung Growth and Function



Section B: Lung Injury - Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia



6. Prenatal and Postnatal Microbial Colonization and Respiratory Outcome in Preterm Infants

7. Influence of Nutrition on Neonatal Respiratory Outcomes

8. Patent Ductus Ateriosus and the Lung: Acute Effects and Long-Term Consequences



9. Role Of Stem Cells in Neonatal Lung Injury



10. New Developments In The Pathogenesis and Prevention Of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia



11. Long-Term Pulmonary Outcome of Preterm Infants

Section C: Management of Respiratory Failure



12. Respiratory and Cardiovascular Support in the Delivery Room

13. Noninvasive Respiratory Support: An Alternative to Mechanical Ventilation in Preterm Infants



14. Surfactant Replacement: Present and Future



15. Oxygenation Targeting and Outcomes in Preterm Infants: The New Evidence



16. Hypoxemic Episodes in the Premature Infant: Causes, Consequences, and Management



17. Patient-Ventilator Interaction



18. Strategies for Limiting the Duration of Mechanical Ventilation



19. Automation of Respiratory Support



20. Management of the Infant with Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia



21. Management of the Infant with Severe Pronchopulmonary Dysplasia