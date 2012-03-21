The Newborn Lung: Neonatology Questions and Controversies - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437726824, 9781455738229

The Newborn Lung: Neonatology Questions and Controversies

2nd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Eduardo Bancalari
eBook ISBN: 9781455738229
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437726824
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st March 2012
Page Count: 464
Table of Contents

Section A: Normal and Abnormal Lung Development

1. Molecular Bases for Lung Development, Injury, and Repair

2. Genetic Influences in Lung Development and Injury

3. Perinatal Events and their Influence on Lung Development and Function

4. Hypoxia and Hyperoxia: Effects on the Newborn Pulmonary Circulation

5. The Role of Nitric Oxide in Lung Growth and Function

Section B: Lung Injury - Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

6. Prenatal and Postnatal Microbial Colonization and Respiratory Outcome in Preterm Infants

7. Influence of Nutrition on Neonatal Respiratory Outcomes

8. Patent Ductus Ateriosus and the Lung: Acute Effects and Long-Term Consequences

9. Role Of Stem Cells in Neonatal Lung Injury

10. New Developments In The Pathogenesis and Prevention Of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

11. Long-Term Pulmonary Outcome of Preterm Infants

Section C: Management of Respiratory Failure

12. Respiratory and Cardiovascular Support in the Delivery Room

13. Noninvasive Respiratory Support: An Alternative to Mechanical Ventilation in Preterm Infants

14. Surfactant Replacement: Present and Future

15. Oxygenation Targeting and Outcomes in Preterm Infants: The New Evidence 

16. Hypoxemic Episodes in the Premature Infant: Causes, Consequences, and Management

17. Patient-Ventilator Interaction

18. Strategies for Limiting the Duration of Mechanical Ventilation

19. Automation of Respiratory Support

20. Management of the Infant with Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia

21. Management of the Infant with Severe Pronchopulmonary Dysplasia

Description

The Newborn Lung, a volume in Dr. Polin’s Neonatology: Questions and Controversies Series, offers expert authority on the toughest challenges in neonatal pulmonology and respiratory care. This medical reference book will help you provide better evidence-based care and improve patient outcomes with research on the latest advances.

Key Features

  • Reconsider how you handle difficult practice issues with coverage that address these topics head on, offering opinions from the leading experts in the field, supported by the best available evidence.

  • Find information quickly and easily with a consistent chapter organization.

  • Get the most authoritative advice available from world-class neonatologists who have the inside track on new trends and developments in neonatal care.

  • Purchase each volume individually, or get the entire 6-volume set, which includes online access that allows you to search across all titles!

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455738229
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437726824

Reviews

"Every chapter contains a wealth of information compiled in a clear and readable fashion. that most readers will find novel and many interesting tidbits that will be new even to experienced clinicians...This is a well-written, easy-to-use reference book that fills a well-defined need. It is interesting enough to read straight through but well organized enough to read a chapter at a time."
nicu.org Reviews Forum, August 2009

About the Authors

Eduardo Bancalari Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics, Obstetrics, and Gynecology, Director Division of Neonatology, Chief Newborn Service, University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, FL, USA

