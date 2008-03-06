The Newborn Lung: Neonatology Questions and Controversies

Section 1: Lung Development





1. Molecular Basis for Normal and Abnormal Lung Development.



Martin Post, PhD

Martin Rutter, HBSC







2. Hereditary Disorders of Alveolar Homeostasis in the Newborn.



Jeffrey Whitsett, MD

Timothy Weaver, PhD





3. Growth and Development of the Lung Circulation Mechanisms and Clinical Implications



Steve Abman, MD

Christopher Baker, MD

Vivek Balasubramania, MD







4. Surfactant: The Basis for Clinical Treatment Strategies



Alan Jobe, MD, PhD





Section 2: Injury in the Developing Lung





5. Susceptibility of the Immature Lung to Oxidative and Mechanical Injury.



Jaques Belik, MD, FRCPC







6. Inflammation/Infection: Effects on the Fetal/Newborn Lung



Alan Jobe, MD, PhD

Suhas Kallapur, MD

Timothy J.M. Moss, PhD





7. Lung Fluid Balance During Development and in Neonatal Lung Disease



Richard Bland, MD

David P. Carlton, MD

Lucky Jain, MD





8. Role Of Inflammation In The Pathogenesis Of Acute And Chronic Neonatal Lung Disease



Christian Speer, MD, FRCPE





9. New Developments In The Presentation, Pathogenesis, Epidemiology And Prevention Of BPD



Ilene Sosenko, MD

Eduardo Bancalari, MD





10. What Is The Evidence For Drug Therapy In The Prevention And Management Of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia



Henry Halliday, MD, FRCP, FRCPE

Conner O’neill, MB, BCH, BAO, MRCPCH





11. Definitions and Predictors of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia.



Michele Walsh, MD, MS





12. New Developments In The Pathogenesis And Management Of Neonatal Pulmonary Hypertension.

Judy Aschner, MD

Candice Fike, MD





13. Impact of Perinatal Lung Injury in Later Life



Lex W. Doyle, MD, FRACP

Peter J. Anderson, PhD





Section 3: Management of Respiratory Failure





Unnumbered Section: Oxygen





14. The Oxygen Versus Room Air Controversy for Neonatal Resuscitation



Peter Fowlie, MB, ChB, MSc, DRCOG, MRCGP, FRCPCH

Dr. Hannah Shore, MB, CHB, MRCPCH





15. Optimal Levels Of Oxygenation In Preterm Infants: Impact On Short And Long-Term Outcomes.



Win Tin, MB, BS, FRCP, FRCPCH

Samir Gupta, MB, BS, MD, MRCP, FRCPCH





Unnumbered Section: Mechanical Respiratory Support





16. Non Invasive Respiratory Support: An Alternative To Mechanical Ventilation In Preterm Infants.



Peter Davis, MD, FRACP

Colin Morley, MD





17. High Frequency Ventilation in Neonatal Respiratory Failure.



Waldemar Carlo, MD

Ulrich Thome, MD





18. New Modalities of Mechanical Ventilation in the Newborn



Eduardo Bancalari, MD

Nelson Claure, PhD





19. Role of Pulmonary Function Testing in the Management of Neonates on Mechanical Ventilation



Tilo Gerhardt, MD

Nelson Claure, PhD





Section 4: Respiratory Control and Apnea of Prematurity





20. Neonatal Respiratory Control and Apnea of Prematurity



Richard J. Martin, MBBS, FRACP

Oded Mesner, MD

Juliann M. Di Fiore, BSEE



21. Strategies For Prevention Of Apneic Episodes In Preterm Infants: Are Respiratory Stimulants Worth The Risk?



Barbara Schmidt, MD, MSc

Dirk Bassler, MD, MSc

