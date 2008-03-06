The Newborn Lung: Neonatology Questions and Controversies
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1: Lung Development
1. Molecular Basis for Normal and Abnormal Lung Development.
Martin Post, PhD
Martin Rutter, HBSC
2. Hereditary Disorders of Alveolar Homeostasis in the Newborn.
Jeffrey Whitsett, MD
Timothy Weaver, PhD
3. Growth and Development of the Lung Circulation Mechanisms and Clinical Implications
Steve Abman, MD
Christopher Baker, MD
Vivek Balasubramania, MD
4. Surfactant: The Basis for Clinical Treatment Strategies
Alan Jobe, MD, PhD
Section 2: Injury in the Developing Lung
5. Susceptibility of the Immature Lung to Oxidative and Mechanical Injury.
Jaques Belik, MD, FRCPC
6. Inflammation/Infection: Effects on the Fetal/Newborn Lung
Alan Jobe, MD, PhD
Suhas Kallapur, MD
Timothy J.M. Moss, PhD
7. Lung Fluid Balance During Development and in Neonatal Lung Disease
Richard Bland, MD
David P. Carlton, MD
Lucky Jain, MD
8. Role Of Inflammation In The Pathogenesis Of Acute And Chronic Neonatal Lung Disease
Christian Speer, MD, FRCPE
9. New Developments In The Presentation, Pathogenesis, Epidemiology And Prevention Of BPD
Ilene Sosenko, MD
Eduardo Bancalari, MD
10. What Is The Evidence For Drug Therapy In The Prevention And Management Of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Henry Halliday, MD, FRCP, FRCPE
Conner O’neill, MB, BCH, BAO, MRCPCH
11. Definitions and Predictors of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia.
Michele Walsh, MD, MS
12. New Developments In The Pathogenesis And Management Of Neonatal Pulmonary Hypertension.
Judy Aschner, MD
Candice Fike, MD
13. Impact of Perinatal Lung Injury in Later Life
Lex W. Doyle, MD, FRACP
Peter J. Anderson, PhD
Section 3: Management of Respiratory Failure
Unnumbered Section: Oxygen
14. The Oxygen Versus Room Air Controversy for Neonatal Resuscitation
Peter Fowlie, MB, ChB, MSc, DRCOG, MRCGP, FRCPCH
Dr. Hannah Shore, MB, CHB, MRCPCH
15. Optimal Levels Of Oxygenation In Preterm Infants: Impact On Short And Long-Term Outcomes.
Win Tin, MB, BS, FRCP, FRCPCH
Samir Gupta, MB, BS, MD, MRCP, FRCPCH
Unnumbered Section: Mechanical Respiratory Support
16. Non Invasive Respiratory Support: An Alternative To Mechanical Ventilation In Preterm Infants.
Peter Davis, MD, FRACP
Colin Morley, MD
17. High Frequency Ventilation in Neonatal Respiratory Failure.
Waldemar Carlo, MD
Ulrich Thome, MD
18. New Modalities of Mechanical Ventilation in the Newborn
Eduardo Bancalari, MD
Nelson Claure, PhD
19. Role of Pulmonary Function Testing in the Management of Neonates on Mechanical Ventilation
Tilo Gerhardt, MD
Nelson Claure, PhD
Section 4: Respiratory Control and Apnea of Prematurity
20. Neonatal Respiratory Control and Apnea of Prematurity
Richard J. Martin, MBBS, FRACP
Oded Mesner, MD
Juliann M. Di Fiore, BSEE
21. Strategies For Prevention Of Apneic Episodes In Preterm Infants: Are Respiratory Stimulants Worth The Risk?
Barbara Schmidt, MD, MSc
Dirk Bassler, MD, MSc
Description
This exciting new reference brings you information about the most controversial pulmonary challenges you face in your practice. The book confidently tackles these subjects and gives seasoned advice on the latest diagnostic and treatment strategies using evidence-based medicine wherever possible. It gives you the latest information you need to keep pace with the fast-paced, dynamic environment of neonatology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 6th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416031666
Reviews
"Every chapter contains a wealth of information compiled in a clear and readable fashion. that most readers will find novel and many interesting tidbits that will be new even to experienced clinicians...This is a well-written, easy-to-use reference book that fills a well-defined need. It is interesting enough to read straight through but well organized enough to read a chapter at a time."
nicu.org Reviews Forum, August 2009
About the Authors
Eduardo Bancalari Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, Obstetrics, and Gynecology, Director Division of Neonatology, Chief Newborn Service, University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, FL, USA