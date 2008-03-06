The Newborn Lung: Neonatology Questions and Controversies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416031666

The Newborn Lung: Neonatology Questions and Controversies

1st Edition

Authors: Eduardo Bancalari
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416031666
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th March 2008
Page Count: 512
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Lung Development


1. Molecular Basis for Normal and Abnormal Lung Development.

Martin Post, PhD
Martin Rutter, HBSC



2. Hereditary Disorders of Alveolar Homeostasis in the Newborn.

Jeffrey Whitsett, MD
Timothy Weaver, PhD


3. Growth and Development of the Lung Circulation Mechanisms and Clinical Implications

Steve Abman, MD
Christopher Baker, MD
Vivek Balasubramania, MD



4. Surfactant: The Basis for Clinical Treatment Strategies

Alan Jobe, MD, PhD


Section 2: Injury in the Developing Lung


5. Susceptibility of the Immature Lung to Oxidative and Mechanical Injury.

Jaques Belik, MD, FRCPC



6. Inflammation/Infection: Effects on the Fetal/Newborn Lung

Alan Jobe, MD, PhD
Suhas Kallapur, MD
Timothy J.M. Moss, PhD


7. Lung Fluid Balance During Development and in Neonatal Lung Disease

Richard Bland, MD
David P. Carlton, MD
Lucky Jain, MD


8. Role Of Inflammation In The Pathogenesis Of Acute And Chronic Neonatal Lung Disease

Christian Speer, MD, FRCPE


9. New Developments In The Presentation, Pathogenesis, Epidemiology And Prevention Of BPD

Ilene Sosenko, MD
Eduardo Bancalari, MD


10. What Is The Evidence For Drug Therapy In The Prevention And Management Of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

Henry Halliday, MD, FRCP, FRCPE
Conner O’neill, MB, BCH, BAO, MRCPCH


11. Definitions and Predictors of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia.

Michele Walsh, MD, MS


12. New Developments In The Pathogenesis And Management Of Neonatal Pulmonary Hypertension.
Judy Aschner, MD
Candice Fike, MD


13. Impact of Perinatal Lung Injury in Later Life

Lex W. Doyle, MD, FRACP
Peter J. Anderson, PhD


Section 3: Management of Respiratory Failure


Unnumbered Section: Oxygen


14. The Oxygen Versus Room Air Controversy for Neonatal Resuscitation

Peter Fowlie, MB, ChB, MSc, DRCOG, MRCGP, FRCPCH
Dr. Hannah Shore, MB, CHB, MRCPCH


15. Optimal Levels Of Oxygenation In Preterm Infants: Impact On Short And Long-Term Outcomes.

Win Tin, MB, BS, FRCP, FRCPCH
Samir Gupta, MB, BS, MD, MRCP, FRCPCH


Unnumbered Section: Mechanical Respiratory Support


16. Non Invasive Respiratory Support: An Alternative To Mechanical Ventilation In Preterm Infants.

Peter Davis, MD, FRACP
Colin Morley, MD


17. High Frequency Ventilation in Neonatal Respiratory Failure.

Waldemar Carlo, MD
Ulrich Thome, MD


18. New Modalities of Mechanical Ventilation in the Newborn

Eduardo Bancalari, MD
Nelson Claure, PhD


19. Role of Pulmonary Function Testing in the Management of Neonates on Mechanical Ventilation

Tilo Gerhardt, MD
Nelson Claure, PhD


Section 4: Respiratory Control and Apnea of Prematurity


20. Neonatal Respiratory Control and Apnea of Prematurity

Richard J. Martin, MBBS, FRACP
Oded Mesner, MD
Juliann M. Di Fiore, BSEE

21. Strategies For Prevention Of Apneic Episodes In Preterm Infants: Are Respiratory Stimulants Worth The Risk?

Barbara Schmidt, MD, MSc
Dirk Bassler, MD, MSc

Description

This exciting new reference brings you information about the most controversial pulmonary challenges you face in your practice. The book confidently tackles these subjects and gives seasoned advice on the latest diagnostic and treatment strategies using evidence-based medicine wherever possible. It gives you the latest information you need to keep pace with the fast-paced, dynamic environment of neonatology.

Key Features

  • Addresses controversial topics head on, so you can decide how to handle these difficult practice issues.
  • Serves as the bridge between the latest cutting-edge research and its application to clinical practice.
  • Assembles a world-class group of neonatologists, representing the true leaders of the specialty, to ensure the most authoritative content available.

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416031666

Reviews

"Every chapter contains a wealth of information compiled in a clear and readable fashion. that most readers will find novel and many interesting tidbits that will be new even to experienced clinicians...This is a well-written, easy-to-use reference book that fills a well-defined need. It is interesting enough to read straight through but well organized enough to read a chapter at a time."
nicu.org Reviews Forum, August 2009

About the Authors

Eduardo Bancalari Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics, Obstetrics, and Gynecology, Director Division of Neonatology, Chief Newborn Service, University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, FL, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.