The New Physiology in Surgical and General Practice
5th Edition
The New Physiology in Surgical and General Practice, Fifth Edition deals with surgical problems and common diseases confronting practitioners of surgical and general medicine. The author reviews the physiology of the muscles during activity that includes the muscles of the heart, of the lungs, blood flow, adrenaline flow, and the central nervous system. The author discuses the functions of the kidneys, renal diseases, and the tests to gauge renal function. Food deficiency diseases can be caused by the omission or insufficient intake of an essential food ingredient such as vitamin B which prevents beriberi. The author also discusses the incidence of appendicitis based on the records of the Bristol Royal Infirmary and points that relative to the total food eaten, a decrease of cellulose consumption can cause appendicitis. Human races that consume vegetable foods seldom have appendicitis inflammation; when they follow the European diet, they lose their immunity. The author also describes surgical shock, localization of functions in the brain, and the action of cutaneous anesthetics. This book is intended for the general practitioner, consulting doctor of surgery, and medical students.
Table of Contents
Chapter I.—The Physiology of Muscular Exercise
The Muscles in Activity
The Heart and Lungs During Exercise
The Blood-Flow through the Muscles
The Adrenalin Story
The Part Played by the Central Nervous System
Training and Overtraining
Chapter II.—Modern Work on the Functions of the Kidney
Structure of the Kidney
The Modern Theory of Renal Function
Effects of Blocking the Ureters
Nephritis
Tests of Renal Function
Chapter III.—Food Deficiency Diseases
Carbohydrate, Protein, and Fat Deficiencies
Vitamin B
Growth
Scurvy
Rickets
The Causation of Goiter
Chapter IV.—The Dietetic Factor in the Causation of Appendicitis
Is Appendicitis a New Disease?
Incidence in the Community
Alteration in British Foodhabits
Relation to Cellulose
Chapter V.—Researches on Blood
Recovery of Blood after Hemorrhage
Blood Transfusion
The Four Blood Groups
Fate of Red Blood-Corpuscles
Functions of the Spleen and Liver
Coagulation of the Blood
Purpura Hemorrhagica
Hemophilia
Anaphylaxis
Chapter VI.—The Heart
Development and Structure of the Heart
Modes of Examination of the Heart
Heart Rhythms
Properties of Cardiac Muscle
The Nervous System of the Heart
The Work of the Heart
Arterial Blood-Pressure
Cardiac Irregularities
Chapter VII.—Surgical Shock
What is Shock?
The Phenomena of Shock
Experimental Means of Inducing Shock-Like Conditions
Theories as to Its Nature
Prevention and Treatment
Intravenous Saline Transfusion
Chapter VIII.—Recent Work on the Functions of the Stomach and Intestines
Movements of the Stomach
Movements of the Intestine
Sensation in the Alimentary Canal
Variations in the Gastric Juice
The Bile
Absorption in the Colon
Chapter IX.—The Genital Glands
Functions of the Ovary
Functions of the Testis
Hermaphroditism
Control of the Genital Glands by Internal Secretions
The Secretion of Milk
The Ovum
The Chemical Diagnosis of Pregnancy
Chapter X.—The Growth of Bone
Recent Change in Our Conception of the Growth of Bone
Osteoblasts
Increase in the Length of Bone
Increase in the Girth of Bone
Function of the Periosteum
The Regenerative Powers of Bone
Application of Modern Researches to Surgical Practice
Bone-Grafting
Chemical Factors in the Growth of Bone
Chapter XI.—The Pituitary and Pineal Glands
Structure of the Pituitary
The Effects of Removal in Animals
Injection of Extracts
Pituitary Feeding
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Frohlich's Type
Functions of the Pituitary Gland
Therapeutic Value of Pituitary Extract
The Pineal Gland
Chapter XII.—Oxaluria
Chapter XIII.—The Functions of the Spinal Cord and Peripheral Nerves
The Double Motor Path
The Double Sensory Path
The Exact Diagnosis of Spinal Cord Injuries
Lesions of the Posterior Nerve-Roots
Injuries and Repair of Peripheral Nerves
Chapter XIV.—Localization of Function in the Brain
Localization of Sensation in the Cerebral Cortex; Vision, Hearing, Cutaneous and Other Forms of Sensation
Functions of the Frontal Cortex
Apraxia
Aphasia
Increased Intracranial Pressure
Chapter XV.—The Action of Cutaneous Anesthetics
Drugs Applied To the Unbroken Skin
Appendix
Absorption of Nitrogen from Amino-Acids
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2022
- Published:
- 1st January 1922
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195421