The New Physiology in Surgical and General Practice, Fifth Edition deals with surgical problems and common diseases confronting practitioners of surgical and general medicine. The author reviews the physiology of the muscles during activity that includes the muscles of the heart, of the lungs, blood flow, adrenaline flow, and the central nervous system. The author discuses the functions of the kidneys, renal diseases, and the tests to gauge renal function. Food deficiency diseases can be caused by the omission or insufficient intake of an essential food ingredient such as vitamin B which prevents beriberi. The author also discusses the incidence of appendicitis based on the records of the Bristol Royal Infirmary and points that relative to the total food eaten, a decrease of cellulose consumption can cause appendicitis. Human races that consume vegetable foods seldom have appendicitis inflammation; when they follow the European diet, they lose their immunity. The author also describes surgical shock, localization of functions in the brain, and the action of cutaneous anesthetics. This book is intended for the general practitioner, consulting doctor of surgery, and medical students.

Table of Contents



Chapter I.—The Physiology of Muscular Exercise

The Muscles in Activity

The Heart and Lungs During Exercise

The Blood-Flow through the Muscles

The Adrenalin Story

The Part Played by the Central Nervous System

Training and Overtraining

Chapter II.—Modern Work on the Functions of the Kidney

Structure of the Kidney

The Modern Theory of Renal Function

Effects of Blocking the Ureters

Nephritis

Tests of Renal Function

Chapter III.—Food Deficiency Diseases

Carbohydrate, Protein, and Fat Deficiencies

Vitamin B

Growth

Scurvy

Rickets

The Causation of Goiter

Chapter IV.—The Dietetic Factor in the Causation of Appendicitis

Is Appendicitis a New Disease?

Incidence in the Community

Alteration in British Foodhabits

Relation to Cellulose

Chapter V.—Researches on Blood

Recovery of Blood after Hemorrhage

Blood Transfusion

The Four Blood Groups

Fate of Red Blood-Corpuscles

Functions of the Spleen and Liver

Coagulation of the Blood

Purpura Hemorrhagica

Hemophilia

Anaphylaxis

Chapter VI.—The Heart

Development and Structure of the Heart

Modes of Examination of the Heart

Heart Rhythms

Properties of Cardiac Muscle

The Nervous System of the Heart

The Work of the Heart

Arterial Blood-Pressure

Cardiac Irregularities

Chapter VII.—Surgical Shock

What is Shock?

The Phenomena of Shock

Experimental Means of Inducing Shock-Like Conditions

Theories as to Its Nature

Prevention and Treatment

Intravenous Saline Transfusion

Chapter VIII.—Recent Work on the Functions of the Stomach and Intestines

Movements of the Stomach

Movements of the Intestine

Sensation in the Alimentary Canal

Variations in the Gastric Juice

The Bile

Absorption in the Colon

Chapter IX.—The Genital Glands

Functions of the Ovary

Functions of the Testis

Hermaphroditism

Control of the Genital Glands by Internal Secretions

The Secretion of Milk

The Ovum

The Chemical Diagnosis of Pregnancy

Chapter X.—The Growth of Bone

Recent Change in Our Conception of the Growth of Bone

Osteoblasts

Increase in the Length of Bone

Increase in the Girth of Bone

Function of the Periosteum

The Regenerative Powers of Bone

Application of Modern Researches to Surgical Practice

Bone-Grafting

Chemical Factors in the Growth of Bone

Chapter XI.—The Pituitary and Pineal Glands

Structure of the Pituitary

The Effects of Removal in Animals

Injection of Extracts

Pituitary Feeding

Acromegaly and Gigantism

Frohlich's Type

Functions of the Pituitary Gland

Therapeutic Value of Pituitary Extract

The Pineal Gland

Chapter XII.—Oxaluria

Chapter XIII.—The Functions of the Spinal Cord and Peripheral Nerves

The Double Motor Path

The Double Sensory Path

The Exact Diagnosis of Spinal Cord Injuries

Lesions of the Posterior Nerve-Roots

Injuries and Repair of Peripheral Nerves

Chapter XIV.—Localization of Function in the Brain

Localization of Sensation in the Cerebral Cortex; Vision, Hearing, Cutaneous and Other Forms of Sensation

Functions of the Frontal Cortex

Apraxia

Aphasia

Increased Intracranial Pressure

Chapter XV.—The Action of Cutaneous Anesthetics

Drugs Applied To the Unbroken Skin

Appendix

Absorption of Nitrogen from Amino-Acids

Index