The New Nationalism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080233703, 9781483188690

The New Nationalism

1st Edition

Implications for Transatlantic Relations

Editors: Werner Link Werner J. Feld
eBook ISBN: 9781483188690
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 176
Description

The New Nationalism Implications for Transatlantic Relations is a collection of papers that examines the effects of transatlantic relations, along with the concept of new nationalism. The first chapter of the text provides an introductory discourse about new nationalism, while the second chapter provides a further analysis in the concept of new nationalism. The next chapters deal with new nationalism and how it relates to external policies. The remaining chapter tackles the relationship between new nationalism and sub-national regionalism. The book will be of great interest to economists, political scientists, and diplomats. Individuals who have keen interest in the global diplomatic trend will also benefit from the text.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Acknowledgments

1. Introduction

2. What is the New Nationalism? Or is There a New Nationalism

The New Nationalism and External Policies

3. The Nation-State and the Coordination of Foreign Policies

4. Coordinating Foreign Policies: Problems Within the Atlantic Alliance

5. Reflections on the Papers by Professors Northedge And Hanrieder

6. The New Economic Nationalism and the Coordination of Economic Policies

The New Nationalism and Sub-National Regionalism

7. Quebec Foreign Policy? Canada and Ethno-Regionalism

8. Quebec Nationalism: Some Levels of Socio-Political Analysis

9. Sub-National Regionalism or Sub-State Nationalism: The Irish Case

10. Trans-National Policy in a Sub-Regional Context: The Case of Scotland

11. Ethno-Regional Movements, International Alliances, and NATO

12. Theory or Illusion? The New Nationalism as a System Concept

Index

About the Editors and Contributors




Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483188690

About the Editor

Werner Link

Werner J. Feld

