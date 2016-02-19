The New Nationalism
1st Edition
Implications for Transatlantic Relations
Description
The New Nationalism Implications for Transatlantic Relations is a collection of papers that examines the effects of transatlantic relations, along with the concept of new nationalism. The first chapter of the text provides an introductory discourse about new nationalism, while the second chapter provides a further analysis in the concept of new nationalism. The next chapters deal with new nationalism and how it relates to external policies. The remaining chapter tackles the relationship between new nationalism and sub-national regionalism. The book will be of great interest to economists, political scientists, and diplomats. Individuals who have keen interest in the global diplomatic trend will also benefit from the text.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgments
1. Introduction
2. What is the New Nationalism? Or is There a New Nationalism
The New Nationalism and External Policies
3. The Nation-State and the Coordination of Foreign Policies
4. Coordinating Foreign Policies: Problems Within the Atlantic Alliance
5. Reflections on the Papers by Professors Northedge And Hanrieder
6. The New Economic Nationalism and the Coordination of Economic Policies
The New Nationalism and Sub-National Regionalism
7. Quebec Foreign Policy? Canada and Ethno-Regionalism
8. Quebec Nationalism: Some Levels of Socio-Political Analysis
9. Sub-National Regionalism or Sub-State Nationalism: The Irish Case
10. Trans-National Policy in a Sub-Regional Context: The Case of Scotland
11. Ethno-Regional Movements, International Alliances, and NATO
12. Theory or Illusion? The New Nationalism as a System Concept
Index
About the Editors and Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188690