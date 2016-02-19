The New Nationalism Implications for Transatlantic Relations is a collection of papers that examines the effects of transatlantic relations, along with the concept of new nationalism. The first chapter of the text provides an introductory discourse about new nationalism, while the second chapter provides a further analysis in the concept of new nationalism. The next chapters deal with new nationalism and how it relates to external policies. The remaining chapter tackles the relationship between new nationalism and sub-national regionalism. The book will be of great interest to economists, political scientists, and diplomats. Individuals who have keen interest in the global diplomatic trend will also benefit from the text.