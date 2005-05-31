The New Information Professional
1st Edition
How to Thrive in the Information Age Doing What You Love
Table of Contents
The end is nigh - long live the end; What is information work anyway?; The TIP paradigm and habitus; Changing context; What is the Information Society anyway?; A Kuhnian paradigm shift, perhaps; The IP mosaic; Core information knowledge; What does the new IP look like?; Conclusions.
Description
This books looks at the role of the information professional in the changing environment in which they now work. Information professionals find themselves in a paradoxical situation: there is increased interest in information and its management, stimulated by the Internet, and, simultaneously, diminished recognition by employers and the public at large of the theory and practice of library and information science. This has resulted in the ‘invasion’ of traditional library and information science territory by ‘rival’ groups, such as information technologists, system analysts, business consultants and even accountants, while information professionals with appropriate skills are ignored or even unemployed. This book provides clarification of the many issues facing both practicing information managers and library and information science students, as well as providing a guide to the new and diverse career pathways available in the field. These tools assist individuals in achieving greater success in their careers, as well as leading to greater recognition of the contribution of library and information services in organisations and society.
Key Features
- Assists practitioners plan progressive career paths and increase their status within organisations
- Describes a practical and practicable approach to the management of information, knowledge and documents, which will clarify issues for both information managers and their employers
- The only book of its type, written by an author with wide international experience in practice and academia, which distils a diverse range of points of view into one easily accessible, and useful, source
Readership
Knowledge, records and information managers; business analysts; competitive intelligence officers; information architects; strategic information managers in all organizations; corporate and special librarians; students in library and information science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 31st May 2005
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630809
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843340973
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843340874
Reviews
…a densely written book with much to digest., The Australian Library Journal
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Sue Myburgh Author
Sue Myburgh is currently Program Director of two postgraduate programs – in Knowledge Management and Internet Communication Strategies - at the University of South Australia. She has been involved in many aspects of the theory and practice of Information Management internationally over the last two decades. Amongst various honours received, she was a Fulbright Scholar and has been awarded the Britt Literary Award by the Association of Records Managers and Administrators International.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of South Australia, Australia