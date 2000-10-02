The Neurospora Compendium
1st Edition
Chromosomal Loci
Description
The fungi have been major players in the molecular revolution that has transformed biology. Because they can be manipulated as microorganisms, yeast and Neurospora provide information that is difficult to acquire with plants and animals, and experimental findings with fungi often throw light on corresponding processes in plants and animals. The filamentous fungus Neurospora crassa has become a valuable model organism because of its favorable features for genetic analysis and because of the vast store of information that has been acquired during 75 years of research. This compendium provides researchers and students with a concise account of current knowledge about the genes and genome of Neurospora, setting the stage for research that will follow completion of the genome sequence. This book, which is fully documented and abundantly illustrated, will be an indispensable tool in any laboratory that uses fungi for research in molecular genetics, classical genetics, developmental genetics, or cell biology.
Key Features
- Molecular, genetic, and phenotypic information for over 1000 nuclear genes
- Genetic maps
- Linkage group assignments for 1000 loci
- 2300 references, 68 figures
- Guide to electronic and other sources of information
- Summary information on the mitochondrial genome
- cDNAs identified from different stages of life
- Classical, cytogenetic, and molecular data, anticipating completion of the genome sequence
Readership
Useful to professionals and graduate students doing research with fungi, geneticists, molecular and cell biologists, plant pathologists, mycologists (including medical mycologists), and workers in comparative genomics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
I Introduction
Resources
II Information on Individual Loci
Explanatory Foreword
Synonymous Gene Symbols
Alphabetical Entries for Genes and Other Loci
Appendix 1 Neurospora Genetic Nomenclature
Appendix 2 Genetic Maps and Mapped Loci
Appendix 3 Data for RFLP Mapping
Appendix 4 The Neurospora crassa Mitochondrial Genome
Appendix 5 Expressed Sequences from Different Stages of the Neurospora Life Cycle: Putative Identification of cDNAs
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 325
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 2nd October 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080545509
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125507516
About the Author
David Perkins
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanford University, Stanford, California, U.S.A.
Alan Radford
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Biology, Leeds University, Leeds, U.K.
Matthew Sachs
Affiliations and Expertise
Oregon Graduate Institute of Science and Technology, Beaverton, U.S.A.
Reviews
"...a landmark - a presentation of the genetic resources of the best known eukaryotic microbe except yeast, and an enduring biological model for filamentous fungi. The book is an obligatory reference for geneticists and for biologists needing information about or working on Neurospora and related fungi." —QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY (2001)