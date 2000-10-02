The Neurospora Compendium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125507516, 9780080545509

The Neurospora Compendium

1st Edition

Chromosomal Loci

Authors: David Perkins Alan Radford Matthew Sachs
eBook ISBN: 9780080545509
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125507516
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd October 2000
Page Count: 325
Description

The fungi have been major players in the molecular revolution that has transformed biology. Because they can be manipulated as microorganisms, yeast and Neurospora provide information that is difficult to acquire with plants and animals, and experimental findings with fungi often throw light on corresponding processes in plants and animals. The filamentous fungus Neurospora crassa has become a valuable model organism because of its favorable features for genetic analysis and because of the vast store of information that has been acquired during 75 years of research. This compendium provides researchers and students with a concise account of current knowledge about the genes and genome of Neurospora, setting the stage for research that will follow completion of the genome sequence. This book, which is fully documented and abundantly illustrated, will be an indispensable tool in any laboratory that uses fungi for research in molecular genetics, classical genetics, developmental genetics, or cell biology.

Key Features

  • Molecular, genetic, and phenotypic information for over 1000 nuclear genes
  • Genetic maps
  • Linkage group assignments for 1000 loci
  • 2300 references, 68 figures
  • Guide to electronic and other sources of information
  • Summary information on the mitochondrial genome
  • cDNAs identified from different stages of life
  • Classical, cytogenetic, and molecular data, anticipating completion of the genome sequence

Readership

Useful to professionals and graduate students doing research with fungi, geneticists, molecular and cell biologists, plant pathologists, mycologists (including medical mycologists), and workers in comparative genomics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

I Introduction

Resources

II Information on Individual Loci

Explanatory Foreword

Synonymous Gene Symbols

Alphabetical Entries for Genes and Other Loci

Appendix 1 Neurospora Genetic Nomenclature

Appendix 2 Genetic Maps and Mapped Loci

Appendix 3 Data for RFLP Mapping

Appendix 4 The Neurospora crassa Mitochondrial Genome

Appendix 5 Expressed Sequences from Different Stages of the Neurospora Life Cycle: Putative Identification of cDNAs

References

About the Author

David Perkins

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University, Stanford, California, U.S.A.

Alan Radford

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Biology, Leeds University, Leeds, U.K.

Matthew Sachs

Affiliations and Expertise

Oregon Graduate Institute of Science and Technology, Beaverton, U.S.A.

Reviews

"...a landmark - a presentation of the genetic resources of the best known eukaryotic microbe except yeast, and an enduring biological model for filamentous fungi. The book is an obligatory reference for geneticists and for biologists needing information about or working on Neurospora and related fungi." —QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY (2001)

