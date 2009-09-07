The Neuroscience of Sleep - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123750730, 9780123757227

The Neuroscience of Sleep

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Stickgold Matthew Walker
eBook ISBN: 9780123757227
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123750730
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th September 2009
Page Count: 374
Description

Sleep is the natural state of bodily rest, common to all mammals and birds and also seen in many reptiles, amphibians and fish. For most species, regular sleep is essential for survival, yet the specific purposes of sleep are still only partly clear and are the subject of intense research. This volume is comprised of the editors’ selection of the most relevant articles on sleep from the Encyclopedia of Neuroscience, resulting in the first comprehensive collection of introductory articles on the neuroscience of sleep. Articles explore sleep’s impact on neural functioning, sleep disorders, the relation between sleep and other clinical disorders, a look at sleep from a developmental perspective, and more.

Key Features

Chapters offer impressive scope with topics addressing neural functioning, disorders, development, and more, carefully selected by one of the most preeminent sleep researchers

Richly illustrated in full color with over 100 figures

* Contributors represent the most outstanding scholarship in the field, with each chapter providing fully vetted and reliable expert knowledge

Readership

Basic and clinical researchers in sleep science and various areas of neuroscience

About the Editor

Robert Stickgold

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

Matthew Walker

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, CA, USA

