The Neuroscience of Sleep
1st Edition
Description
Sleep is the natural state of bodily rest, common to all mammals and birds and also seen in many reptiles, amphibians and fish. For most species, regular sleep is essential for survival, yet the specific purposes of sleep are still only partly clear and are the subject of intense research. This volume is comprised of the editors’ selection of the most relevant articles on sleep from the Encyclopedia of Neuroscience, resulting in the first comprehensive collection of introductory articles on the neuroscience of sleep. Articles explore sleep’s impact on neural functioning, sleep disorders, the relation between sleep and other clinical disorders, a look at sleep from a developmental perspective, and more.
Key Features
Chapters offer impressive scope with topics addressing neural functioning, disorders, development, and more, carefully selected by one of the most preeminent sleep researchers
Richly illustrated in full color with over 100 figures
* Contributors represent the most outstanding scholarship in the field, with each chapter providing fully vetted and reliable expert knowledge
Readership
Basic and clinical researchers in sleep science and various areas of neuroscience
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 7th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123757227
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123750730
About the Editor
Robert Stickgold
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Matthew Walker
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, CA, USA