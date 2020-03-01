The Neuroscience of Meditation
1st Edition
Understanding Individual Differences
Description
The Neuroscience of Meditation explores the individual differences in learning and practicing mediation, and provides insights on how to learn and practice effectively. The book comprehensively covers the research uncovering the brain areas and networks that mediate the positive effects of meditation upon physical and mental health. Though it examines how people differ in how they learn and practice meditation, it underscores how the underlying mechanism of how people differ in learning and practicing meditation remains unclear to researchers. This book addresses the research gap and explores the brain science behind meditation
Key Features
- Examines the biological mechanisms giving rise to individual differences
- Incorporates brain imaging and physiological recordings for measurement of individual differences
- Covers the genetic association between meditation learning and practice
- Explores how meditation changes over the lifespan - from children to seniors
Readership
Researchers in neuroscience, psychology, medicine. Secondary audience may include practitioners/clinicians
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Key Brain Areas/Networks in Meditation
3. Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Networks in Meditation
4. How to Measure Individual Differences in Meditation
5. Does Personality Contributes to Meditation
6. Cultural Differences in Meditation
7. Genetic Association with Meditation Learning and Practice
8. Meditation over the Lifespan
9. Personalized Meditation
10. Staying Human in the Digital Age
11. Common Questions and Answers in Meditation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128182666
About the Author
Yi-Yuan Tang
Dr. Yi-Yuan Tang is a Professor of Psychological Sciences, Presidential Endowed Chair in Neuroscience at Texas Tech University and founding Director of Texas Tech Neuroimaging Institute. He is also Professor of Internal Medicine at TTU Health Science Center, Adjunct Professor of Psychology, University of Oregon. He is Fellow of Association for Psychological Sciences (APS), Fellow of American Psychological Association (APA) and Associate Editor, Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience. Dr. Tang's basic research covers cognitive, social and affective neuroscience/psychology, for example, brain mechanisms of attention, mathematics, language, decision-making and creativity, learning or training related neuroplasticity. He applies behavioral, multimodal neuroimaging, psychophysiology and genetic analyses in his research. In his translational work, he develop a novel mindfulness based preventive intervention (Integrative Body-Mind Training, IBMT) and have studied its effects in large randomized clinical trials in healthy and patient populations in China and the U.S. since 1990’s. Research indicate that IBMT intervention reduces stress, improves attention and cognitive performance, emotion regulation and immune function, social behavior and neuroplasticity over the life span. He has applied IBMT in addiction, mood disorders, ADHD, MCI and TBI.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychological Sciences, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX, USA
Rongxiang Tang
Catherine Tang is a graduate student working in Dr. Todd Braver’s Cognitive Control & Psychopathology Lab. Catherine’s main research interests include using neuroimaging techniques to investigate the neural mechanism of different forms of training and intervention, and studying their effects on behavior, cognition and physiology in diverse population. Currently, her focus is on the neural correlates of mindfulness meditation and she hopes to incorporate genetics as part of her research to predict individual differences.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Psychological and Brain Sciences Department, Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, MO, USA