The Neuroscience of Depression: Features, Diagnosis and Treatment

I. Depression: Introductory Chapters

1. Clinical staging in depression

2. Neurodevelopmental theory of depression

3. Depression after pregnancy

4. Modeling maternal depression during pregnancy: rodent models of Major Depressive Disorder with Peripartum Onset

5. Depression in mothers and mental health in children:Impact, risk factors and interventions

6. Depression in college students

7. Depression in disasters and traumatic events

8. Depression and associated Alzheimer s disease

9. Comorbidities of depression and Parkinson's disease

10. Understanding the relationship between depression and alcohol among students

11. Depression in obesity

12. Depression and heart rate variability

13. Neuroinflammation and depression

14. Interlinking antidepressants and the immune system

II. Biomarkers And Diagnosis

15. Assessment scoring tools of depression

16. The Beck Depression Inventory: uses and applications

17. The Hamilton Depression Rating scale: uses and applications

18. The Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ)

19. Screening for Antenatal Depression (AND) using self-report questionnaires: conceptual issues and measurement limitations

20. Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale: description and applicationsJacqueline

21. The Death Depression Scale: description and applications

22. Depression Anxiety Stress Scales: Features and Applications

23. Arabic version of the two-question Quick Inventory of Depression: description and applications (QID-2-Ar)

24. Depressive Symptoms and Biomarkers of Cardiovascular Disease

25. Thioredoxin as an antioxidant protein as a marker in depression

26. Methods of neuroimaging in depression: applications to resting-state functional connectivity

27. Neural markers of depression in MRI

III. Pharmacological Treatments For Depression

28. Angiotensin receptor 1 blockade as an antidepression strategy

29. Cannabinoid CB1 receptors and antidepressant effects

30. Agomelatine: profiles and applications to depression

31. Bumetanide and use in depressive states

32. Linking citalopram, serotonin reuptake inhibitors and depressed pregnant women

33. Citalopram and usage in sleep-deprivation-induced depression

34. Monoaminergic System and Antidepressants

35. Duloxetine usage in depression

36. Escitalopram and blonanserin as antidepressant agents linking in neurotrophic mechanisms

37. Ketamine and the role of (2R,6R)-Hydroxynorketamine in depression

38. Linking 5-Hydroxytryptamine, antidepressant actions of (R)-Ketamine and social stress model

39. Mirtazapine: multi-target strategies for treating substance use disorder and depression

IV. Counselling, Psychotherapy and Behavioural Treatments For Depression

40. Mindfulness-based cognitive therapy and depression

41. Online (web based) programs for depression

42. Clay art therapy on emotion regulation: Research, theoretical underpinnings, & treatment mechanisms

43. Solution-focused counselling: and use in postpartum depression

44. Transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) combined with cognitive emotional training (CET) as a novel treatment for depression

V. Other Aspects of Treatment: Specific Groups, Monitoring and Novel Regimens

45. Putative effects of cannabidiol in depression and synaptic plasticity

46. Tanscutaneous vagus nerve stimulation in depression

47. Exercise for depression as a primary and comorbid with obesity disorder: a narrative

48. Acupressure and depression: a scientific narrative

49. Potential beneficial effects of Bifidobacterium breve A1 on cognitive impairment and psychiatric disorders

50. Coenzyme Q and use in depression

51. Gene expression in Major Depressive Disorder: peripheral and brain based studies

52. Electroconvulsive therapy for depression: effectiveness, cognitive side-effects and mechanisms of action

53. Depression and offspring DNA methylation

54. Other Aspects of Treatment: Specific Groups, Monitoring and Novel Regimens: Treating depression with Theta burst stimulation (TBS)

The Neuroscience of Depression: Genetics, Cell Biology, Neurology, Behaviour and Diet

I. Genetic Aspects Of Depression

1. Epigenetics in depression

Monika Talarowska

2. Genes, depression and nuclear DNA

Xenia Gonda

3. Molecular aspects of postpartum depression

Anna Landsman

4. Genetics and epigenetics of the SLC6A4 gene in depression

Álvaro F.L. Rios

5. Tryptophan related genes and depression

Tomasz Sliwinski

6. Metalloproteinases genes and depression

Monika Talarowska

7. Linking gene regions jointly with environment and depression

Erin B. Ware

II. Molecular and Cellular Effects Of Depression

8. Linking depression, mRNA translation and serotonin

Jean-Claude Lacaille

9. Changes in cortical gene expression in major depression: More evidence implicating inflammatory-related pathways in disease aetiology

Brian Dean

10. FKBP5 gene expression and depression

Marcus Ising

11. Cytokines related to depression

Patricia Broderick

12. Linking Interleukin-6 and Depression

Manivel Rengasamy

13. The role of inflammatory signaling in comorbid depression and epilepsy

Jana D. Tchekalarova Sr.

14. Brain inflammasomes in depression

C. Beyer

15. Inflammatory factors and depression in substance use disorderFrancisco

Javier Pavon

16. Linking Huntington disease, brain-derived neurotrophic factor and depressive-like behaviors

Patricia Brocardo

17. Depression and the NMDA receptor/NO/cGMP pathway

Ana Cristina Oliveira Monteiro-Moreira

18. Translocator protein (18 kDa TSPO) binding in depression

Szabolcs Keri

19. Axonal transport proteins: what they are and how they relate to depressive behaviours

Arezo Nahavandi

20. Molecular features of adenylyl cyclase isoforms and cAMP signaling: a link between adenylyl cyclase 7 and depression

Tarsis F. Brust

21. Neurobiology of depression: the role of glycogen synthase kinase 3

Minal Sonawane, Giuseppe Aceto, Jessica Di Re, Marcello D'Ascenzo, Thomas Green and Fernanda Laezza

22. Sortilin/NTSR3 in depression

Jean Mazella

23. Wnt/beta-catenin signaling pathway and antidepressant role

Shubha Shukla

24. The prefrontal cortex in depression: use of proteomics

Gábor Juhász

III. Neurological and Imaging Features

25. SPECT Neuroimaging and depression

Daniel G. Amen

26. Resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), bipolar depression and unipolar depression

K.K. Ellard

27. Linking amygdala blood oxygenation-level-dependent (BOLD) activity and frontal EEG in depression

Vadim Zotev

28. The rostromedial tegmental nucleus: features and links with alcohol and depression

Jiang-Hong Ye

29. Serotonergic neurons, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) resistance and major depressive disorder

Fred H. Gage and Krishna C. Vadodaria

30. Role of nesfatin-1 in major depression

Ece Türkyılmaz Uyar

31. Impact of NGF signaling in neuroplasticity during depression: Insights in neuroplasticity dependent therapeutic approaches

Amal Chandra Mondal

32. Depression and germ cells memory

M.A. Alsaleh and Amani A. Ahmed

IV. Behaviour And Psychopathological Effects

33. Cognitive function and neurocognitive deficits in depression

M. Semkovska

34. Cognitive and interpersonal contributors to relationship distress and depression

David J. A. Dozois

35. Adolescence life stage and cognitive vulnerability to depression

R.T. Liu

36. Determining the cognitive performance in first episode of depression

Maria J. Portella

37. Body image and depression

Päivi Maria Pylvanainen

38. Sleep, anxiety and depression

Kelly Sullivan

39. Depression, anxiety and quality of life

Keming Gao

40. Reward Processing and Depression: Current Findings and Future Directions

Daniel M. Mackin

41. Sexual functioning in depressive disorders

S. Grover

V. Diet, Nutrition and Botanicals

42. Linking dietary glycemic index and depression

Sima Jafarirad

43. Gut microbiota and Depression

Kurosh Djafarian

44. Linking dietary methyl donors, maternal separation and depression

María J. Ramirez

45. Convolvulus pluricaulis usage and depression

Girdhari Lal Gupta

46. Antidepressant effects of Crocus sativus (saffron) and its constituents

Hossein Hosseinzadeh

47. Mechanisms of action of herbal antidepressants

Hossein Hosseinzadeh

48. Depression, antidepressant-like effects and mechanisms of the herbal formula xiaochaihutang

Chun fu Wu

VI. Resources

49. Resources in depression

Rajkumar Rajendram