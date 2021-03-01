The Neuroscience of Depression
1st Edition
Genetics, Cell Biology, Neurology, Behaviour and Diet
Description
The Neuroscience of Depression: Genetics, Cell Biology, Neurology, Behaviour and Diet is a comprehensive reference to the aspects, features and effects of depression. This book provides readers with the behavior and psychopathological effects of depression, linking anxiety, anger and PSTD to depression. Readers are provided with a detailed outline of the genetic aspects of depression including synaptic genes and the genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of depression, followed by a thorough analysis of the neurological and imaging techniques used to study depression. This book also includes three full sections on the various effects of depression, including diet, nutrition and molecular and cellular effects. The Neuroscience of Depression: Genetics, Cell Biology, Neurology, Behaviour and Diet is the only resource for researchers and practitioners studying depression.
Key Features
- Features a section on neurological and imaging, including SPECT Neuroimaging
- Analyzes how diet and nutrition effect depression
- Examines the molecular and cellular effects of depression
- Covers genetics of depression
- Includes more than 250 illustrations and tables
Readership
Researchers, graduate students, and clinicians in behavioral neuroscience, cognitive neuroscience, neurobiology, translational neuroscience, and neuropsychology
Table of Contents
I. Genetic Aspects Of Depression
1. Epigenetics in depression
Monika Talarowska
2. Genes, depression and nuclear DNA
Xenia Gonda
3. Molecular aspects of postpartum depression
Anna Landsman
4. Genetics and epigenetics of the SLC6A4 gene in depression
Álvaro F.L. Rios
5. Tryptophan related genes and depression
Tomasz Sliwinski
6. Metalloproteinases genes and depression
Monika Talarowska
7. Linking gene regions jointly with environment and depression
Erin B. Ware
II. Molecular and Cellular Effects Of Depression
8. Linking depression, mRNA translation and serotonin
Jean-Claude Lacaille
9. Changes in cortical gene expression in major depression: More evidence implicating inflammatory-related pathways in disease aetiology
Brian Dean
10. FKBP5 gene expression and depression
Marcus Ising
11. Cytokines related to depression
Patricia Broderick
12. Linking Interleukin-6 and Depression
Manivel Rengasamy
13. The role of inflammatory signaling in comorbid depression and epilepsy
Jana D. Tchekalarova Sr.
14. Brain inflammasomes in depression
C. Beyer
15. Inflammatory factors and depression in substance use disorderFrancisco
Javier Pavon
16. Linking Huntington disease, brain-derived neurotrophic factor and depressive-like behaviors
Patricia Brocardo
17. Depression and the NMDA receptor/NO/cGMP pathway
Ana Cristina Oliveira Monteiro-Moreira
18. Translocator protein (18 kDa TSPO) binding in depression
Szabolcs Keri
19. Axonal transport proteins: what they are and how they relate to depressive behaviours
Arezo Nahavandi
20. Molecular features of adenylyl cyclase isoforms and cAMP signaling: a link between adenylyl cyclase 7 and depression
Tarsis F. Brust
21. Neurobiology of depression: the role of glycogen synthase kinase 3
Minal Sonawane, Giuseppe Aceto, Jessica Di Re, Marcello D'Ascenzo, Thomas Green and Fernanda Laezza
22. Sortilin/NTSR3 in depression
Jean Mazella
23. Wnt/beta-catenin signaling pathway and antidepressant role
Shubha Shukla
24. The prefrontal cortex in depression: use of proteomics
Gábor Juhász
III. Neurological and Imaging Features
25. SPECT Neuroimaging and depression
Daniel G. Amen
26. Resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), bipolar depression and unipolar depression
K.K. Ellard
27. Linking amygdala blood oxygenation-level-dependent (BOLD) activity and frontal EEG in depression
Vadim Zotev
28. The rostromedial tegmental nucleus: features and links with alcohol and depression
Jiang-Hong Ye
29. Serotonergic neurons, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) resistance and major depressive disorder
Fred H. Gage and Krishna C. Vadodaria
30. Role of nesfatin-1 in major depression
Ece Türkyılmaz Uyar
31. Impact of NGF signaling in neuroplasticity during depression: Insights in neuroplasticity dependent therapeutic approaches
Amal Chandra Mondal
32. Depression and germ cells memory
M.A. Alsaleh and Amani A. Ahmed
IV. Behaviour And Psychopathological Effects
M. Semkovska
34. Cognitive and interpersonal contributors to relationship distress and depression
David J. A. Dozois
35. Adolescence life stage and cognitive vulnerability to depression
R.T. Liu
36. Determining the cognitive performance in first episode of depression
Maria J. Portella
37. Body image and depression
Päivi Maria Pylvanainen
38. Sleep, anxiety and depression
Kelly Sullivan
39. Depression, anxiety and quality of life
Keming Gao
40. Reward Processing and Depression: Current Findings and Future Directions
Daniel M. Mackin
41. Sexual functioning in depressive disorders
S. Grover
V. Diet, Nutrition and Botanicals
42. Linking dietary glycemic index and depression
Sima Jafarirad
43. Gut microbiota and Depression
Kurosh Djafarian
44. Linking dietary methyl donors, maternal separation and depression
María J. Ramirez
45. Convolvulus pluricaulis usage and depression
Girdhari Lal Gupta
46. Antidepressant effects of Crocus sativus (saffron) and its constituents
Hossein Hosseinzadeh
47. Mechanisms of action of herbal antidepressants
Hossein Hosseinzadeh
48. Depression, antidepressant-like effects and mechanisms of the herbal formula xiaochaihutang
Chun fu Wu
VI. Resources
Rajkumar Rajendram
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128179352
About the Editors
Colin R. Martin
Dr. Martin is a Professor of Mental Health at Buckinghamshire New University. He is a Registered Nurse, Chartered Health Psychologist, and a Chartered Scientist. He has published or has in press well over 250 research papers and book chapters. He is a keen book author and editor having written and/or edited several books all of which reflect his diverse academic and clinical interests that examine in-depth, the interface between mental health and physical health. These outputs include the Handbook of Behavior; Food and Nutrition (2011), Perinatal Mental Health: A Clinical Guide (2012); Nanomedicine and the Nervous System (2012), and the major reference works Comprehensive Guide to Autism (2014), Diet and Nutrition in Dementia and Cognitive Decline (2015), Comprehensive Guide to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (2016) and Metabolism and Pathophysiology of Bariatric Surgery: Nutrition, Procedures, Outcomes, and Adverse Effects (2017).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Perinatal Mental Health, Institute of Clinical and Applied Health Research (ICAHR), University of Hull, UK
Lan-Anh Hunter
Dr Lan-Anh Hunter BSc MBBS DFFP DRCOG MRCGP qualified from Guys, King’s & St. Thomas’ Medical School, London in 2001, where she developed an early interest in psychological medicine. She went on to study culture bound syndromes, whilst reading Medical Anthropology Honours degree at University College London, focusing on the cultural aspects of anorexia nervosa in her thesis. She subsequently worked in Australia and explored the psychological aspects of diabetes and its many complications on the aboriginal population. Prior to becoming a GP Principal, she lectured at Charing Cross Hospital teaching doctors in training, continuing this passion, as a GP trainer in her current role. Much has been written about depression in primary care and hence her call to this area. She specialises in psychological medicine, with training in coaching, narrative based medicine, cognitive behaviour therapy and she continues to see, support, treat and manage clinical depression on an everyday basis as a family GP in her Maidenhead practice.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rosemead Surgery, Maidenhead, Berkshire, UK
Vinood Patel
Vinood B. Patel, BSc, PhD, FRSC, is currently a Reader in Clinical Biochemistry at the University of Westminster and honorary fellow at King’s College London (Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences Division and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics). He presently directs studies on molecular and metabolic pathways involved in organ disease, particularly related to subcellular organelles and cell death. He directs research into the role of nutrients, antioxidants, phytochemicals, minerals, toxins and macronutrients. Other areas of interest are identifying new biomarkers that can be used for the diagnosis and prognosis of disease and understanding oxidative stress. Dr Patel graduated from the University of Portsmouth with a degree in Pharmacology and completed his PhD in protein metabolism from King’s College London in 1997. His postdoctoral work was carried out at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical School studying structural-functional alterations to mitochondrial ribosomes, where he developed novel techniques to characterize their biophysical properties. Dr Patel is a nationally and internationally recognized liver researcher and was involved in several NIH-funded biomedical grants. Dr Patel has edited more than 20 biomedical books in the area of nutrition, health and disease and has published over 150 articles In 2014, he was elected as a Fellow to the prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry for bridging the academic and intellectual gap between chemistry and biological function.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Science and Technology University of Westminster, London, UK
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London, UK
Rajkumar Rajendram
Dr. Rajendram is a clinician scientist whose focus is on perioperative medicine, anesthesia, and intensive care. He graduated in 2001 with a distinction from Guy’s, King’s, and St. Thomas Medical School in London, and began his postgraduate medical training in general medicine and intensive care in Oxford. Dr. Rajendram returned to Oxford as a consultant in general medicine at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, before moving to the Royal Free London Hospitals as a consultant in intensive care, anesthesia, and perioperative medicine. He is currently a consultant in internal and perioperative medicine at King Abdulaziz Medical City, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As a visiting lecturer in the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences, King’s College London, he has published over 100 textbook chapters, review articles, peer-reviewed papers, and abstracts.
Affiliations and Expertise
King’s College London, UK
Ratings and Reviews
