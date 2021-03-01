The Neuroscience of Depression

I. Genetic Aspects Of Depression

1. Epigenetics in depression

Monika Talarowska

2. Genes, depression and nuclear DNA

Xenia Gonda

3. Molecular aspects of postpartum depression

Anna Landsman

4. Genetics and epigenetics of the SLC6A4 gene in depression

Álvaro F.L. Rios

5. Tryptophan related genes and depression

Tomasz Sliwinski

6. Metalloproteinases genes and depression

Monika Talarowska

7. Linking gene regions jointly with environment and depression

Erin B. Ware

II. Molecular and Cellular Effects Of Depression

8. Linking depression, mRNA translation and serotoninJean-Claude Lacaille9. Changes in cortical gene expression in major depression: More evidence implicating inflammatory-related pathways in disease aetiologyBrian Dean10. FKBP5 gene expression and depressionMarcus Ising11. Cytokines related to depressionPatricia Broderick12. Linking Interleukin-6 and DepressionManivel Rengasamy13. The role of inflammatory signaling in comorbid depression and epilepsyJana D. Tchekalarova Sr.14. Brain inflammasomes in depressionC. Beyer15. Inflammatory factors and depression in substance use disorderFranciscoJavier Pavon16. Linking Huntington disease, brain-derived neurotrophic factor and depressive-like behaviorsPatricia Brocardo17. Depression and the NMDA receptor/NO/cGMP pathwayAna Cristina Oliveira Monteiro-Moreira18. Translocator protein (18 kDa TSPO) binding in depressionSzabolcs Keri19. Axonal transport proteins: what they are and how they relate to depressive behavioursArezo Nahavandi20. Molecular features of adenylyl cyclase isoforms and cAMP signaling: a link between adenylyl cyclase 7 and depressionTarsis F. Brust21. Neurobiology of depression: the role of glycogen synthase kinase 3Minal Sonawane, Giuseppe Aceto, Jessica Di Re, Marcello D'Ascenzo, Thomas Green and Fernanda Laezza22. Sortilin/NTSR3 in depressionJean Mazella23. Wnt/beta-catenin signaling pathway and antidepressant roleShubha Shukla24. The prefrontal cortex in depression: use of proteomicsGábor Juhász

III. Neurological and Imaging Features

25. SPECT Neuroimaging and depression

Daniel G. Amen

26. Resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), bipolar depression and unipolar depression

K.K. Ellard

27. Linking amygdala blood oxygenation-level-dependent (BOLD) activity and frontal EEG in depression

Vadim Zotev

28. The rostromedial tegmental nucleus: features and links with alcohol and depression

Jiang-Hong Ye

29. Serotonergic neurons, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) resistance and major depressive disorder

Fred H. Gage and Krishna C. Vadodaria

30. Role of nesfatin-1 in major depression

Ece Türkyılmaz Uyar

31. Impact of NGF signaling in neuroplasticity during depression: Insights in neuroplasticity dependent therapeutic approaches

Amal Chandra Mondal

32. Depression and germ cells memory

M.A. Alsaleh and Amani A. Ahmed

IV. Behaviour And Psychopathological Effects



33. Cognitive function and neurocognitive deficits in depressionM. Semkovska34. Cognitive and interpersonal contributors to relationship distress and depressionDavid J. A. Dozois35. Adolescence life stage and cognitive vulnerability to depressionR.T. Liu36. Determining the cognitive performance in first episode of depressionMaria J. Portella37. Body image and depressionPäivi Maria Pylvanainen38. Sleep, anxiety and depressionKelly Sullivan39. Depression, anxiety and quality of lifeKeming Gao40. Reward Processing and Depression: Current Findings and Future DirectionsDaniel M. Mackin41. Sexual functioning in depressive disordersS. Grover

V. Diet, Nutrition and Botanicals

42. Linking dietary glycemic index and depression

Sima Jafarirad

43. Gut microbiota and Depression

Kurosh Djafarian

44. Linking dietary methyl donors, maternal separation and depression

María J. Ramirez

45. Convolvulus pluricaulis usage and depression

Girdhari Lal Gupta

46. Antidepressant effects of Crocus sativus (saffron) and its constituents

Hossein Hosseinzadeh

47. Mechanisms of action of herbal antidepressants

Hossein Hosseinzadeh

48. Depression, antidepressant-like effects and mechanisms of the herbal formula xiaochaihutang

Chun fu Wu

VI. Resources



49. Resources in depressionRajkumar Rajendram