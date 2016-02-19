The Neuropsychology of Individual Differences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127186702, 9781483289311

The Neuropsychology of Individual Differences

1st Edition

Authors: Philip Vernon
eBook ISBN: 9781483289311
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd September 1994
Page Count: 272
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

This handbook provides a comprehensive and up-to-date summary of neuropsychological approaches to the assessment and study of individual differences. The book covers individual differences in mental abilities such as intelligence, mental retardation, learning memory, language, and reading. In addition, it discusses neurological models of cognitive information processing individual differences in personality and temperament, and neuro-psychological approaches to the assessment of learning disabilities and psychopathological disorders.

Readership

AUDIENCE: Students in neuropsychology, personality, and cognitice psychology.

Table of Contents

Section I-Mental Abilities:<$> P.A. Vernon<$>, Introduction to the Neuropsychology of Individual Differences: Contributions of Behavioral Genetics. M.I.S. Huettner, <$>Neurosychology of Language and Reading Development. D.K. Detterman, <$>Intelligence and the Brain. H. Nyborg, <$>The Neuropsychology of Sex-Related Differences in Brain and Specific Abilities: Hormones, Developmental Dynamics, and New Paradigm. Section II-Information Processing and Memory: W.G. Willis and A.D. Aspel, <$>Neuropsychological Models of Information Processing: A Framework for Evaluation. M. Rabinowitz and D.W. Kee, <$>A Framework for Understanding Individual Differences in Memory: Knowledge-Strategy Interactions. Section III-Personality: H.J. Eysenck, <$>Personality: Biological Foundations. G. Goldstein, <$>Cognitive Heterogeneity in Psychopathology: The Case of Schizophrenia. J.J. Gonzalez, G.W. Hynd and R.P. Martin, <$>Neuropsychology of Temperament. Author Index. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483289311

About the Author

Philip Vernon

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

