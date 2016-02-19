The Neuropsychology of Individual Differences
1st Edition
Description
This handbook provides a comprehensive and up-to-date summary of neuropsychological approaches to the assessment and study of individual differences. The book covers individual differences in mental abilities such as intelligence, mental retardation, learning memory, language, and reading. In addition, it discusses neurological models of cognitive information processing individual differences in personality and temperament, and neuro-psychological approaches to the assessment of learning disabilities and psychopathological disorders.
Readership
AUDIENCE: Students in neuropsychology, personality, and cognitice psychology.
Table of Contents
Section I-Mental Abilities:<$> P.A. Vernon<$>, Introduction to the Neuropsychology of Individual Differences: Contributions of Behavioral Genetics. M.I.S. Huettner, <$>Neurosychology of Language and Reading Development. D.K. Detterman, <$>Intelligence and the Brain. H. Nyborg, <$>The Neuropsychology of Sex-Related Differences in Brain and Specific Abilities: Hormones, Developmental Dynamics, and New Paradigm. Section II-Information Processing and Memory: W.G. Willis and A.D. Aspel, <$>Neuropsychological Models of Information Processing: A Framework for Evaluation. M. Rabinowitz and D.W. Kee, <$>A Framework for Understanding Individual Differences in Memory: Knowledge-Strategy Interactions. Section III-Personality: H.J. Eysenck, <$>Personality: Biological Foundations. G. Goldstein, <$>Cognitive Heterogeneity in Psychopathology: The Case of Schizophrenia. J.J. Gonzalez, G.W. Hynd and R.P. Martin, <$>Neuropsychology of Temperament. Author Index. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 2nd September 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289311
About the Author
Philip Vernon
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario, Canada