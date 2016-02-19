The Neuropsychology of Consciousness
1st Edition
Description
The Neuropsychology of Consciousness is based on a symposium entitled “Consciousness and Cognition: Neuropsychological Perspectives” held at the University of St Andrews, September 1990. The intention was to assemble a group of the major researchers at the forefront of this field. The starting point for the symposium and for the book was the widespread realization that in several areas of human cognition (e.g. visual perception, memory, language comprehension, and attention), the severe and profound impairments due to brain damage that have been described over the past 150 years are often not absolute. In particular, the use of indirect methods of testing may reveal unsuspected preservation of capacities that are undetected by more traditional direct methods. The book opens with a discussion of the epidemic of dissociations and how well the phenomena within either neuropsychology or within normal human experimental psychology map onto each other. This is followed by separate chapters on topics such as blindsight, covert visual processing in patients, face recognition and awareness following brain injury, and the relationship between the study of attention and the understanding of consciousness.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Introduction: Dissociated Issues
2 Reflections on Blindsight
3 Covert Processing in Different Visual Recognition Systems
4 Face Recognition and Awareness after Brain Injury
5 Attentional Mechanisms and Conscious Experience
6 Understanding Consciousness: Clues from Unilateral Neglect and Related Disorders
7 Disorders of Perceptual Awareness—Commentary
8 The Distinction between Implicit and Explicit Language Function: Evidence from Aphasia
9 Consciousness and Awareness in Memory and Amnesia: Critical Issues
10 Unconscious Influences of Memory: Dissociations and Automaticity
11 Automatic Memory Processes in Amnesia: How are They Mediated?
12 Conscious and Unconscious Processes in Language and Memory—Commentary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 23rd December 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257822