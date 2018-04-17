The Neurology of HIV Infection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444638496, 9780444638502

The Neurology of HIV Infection, Volume 152

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Bruce James Brew
eBook ISBN: 9780444638502
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444638496
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th April 2018
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to HIV infection and HIV neurology
    2. HIV neuropathology
    3. Neuropathogenesis of human immunodeficiency virus infection
    4. Animal models of HIV-associated Disease of the central nervous system
    5. Neuro-pharmacology
    6. Neurologic sequelae of primary HIV infection
    7. HIV-associated neurocognitive disorder
    8. Neuro-AIDS in children
    9. Central nervous system infection with toxoplasma gondii
    10. Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy
    11. Cryptococcal meningitis in AIDS
    12. Other central nervous system opportunistic infections: Cytomegalovirus, Mycobacterium tuberculosis and Treponema pallidum
    13. CNS-immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome
    14. Primary CNS lymphoma in HIV infection
    15. HIV infection and stroke
    16. Neuromuscular complications of HIV infection
    17. HIV and spinal cord disease
    18. Neuroradiology
    19. Global developments in HIV-neurology

Description

The Neurology of HIV Infection covers all aspects of nervous system involvement and pathology in HIV-infected individuals. Specialists in this field cover epidemiology, global aspects, pathology and pathogenesis of nervous system disease in HIV-infection. All complications, including the pathology caused by HIV itself and all opportunistic infections of the nervous system are reviewed in detail. Both central nervous and peripheral nervous system complications, including neuropathies and myopathies, are discussed. Key chapters on global developments, HIV-associated neurocognitive disorders, IRIS, stroke and neuro-aids in children complete this volume.

Key Features

  • Covers all aspects of nervous system involvement and pathology in HIV-infected individuals
  • Includes the pathology caused by HIV and all opportunistic infections of the nervous system
  • Presents key chapters that focus on global developments, HIV-associated neurocognitive disorders, IRIS, stroke and neuro-aids in children

Readership

Neurologists, neuro-pathologists, neuropsychologists, neurovirologists, infectious disease specialists, pediatric neurologists, neuroradiologists

About the Series Volume Editors

Bruce James Brew

Bruce James Brew Series Volume Editor

Bruce Brew is Professor of Medicine (Neurology) University of New South Wales and University of Notre Dame, Director of the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit St Vincent’s Centre for Applied Medical Research and neurologist at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney. He graduated in Medicine from the University of Sydney (MBBS Hons) and holds two higher degree doctorates – Doctorate of Medical Sciences from the University of Sydney and a Doctorate of Science from the University of New South Wales. He has a long standing interest in HIV neuropathogenesis particularly in relation to cognitive impairment at both clinical and basic science levels, and HIV related neurological complications in general. He has designed and participated in numerous clinical trials related to HIV brain disease and written over 350 papers and four books with approximately 15,000 citations (Scopus). He serves on the editorial boards of several journals, including AIDS, and several societies including the International Society for Neurovirology. In 2015 he was awarded the Order of Australia for his services to Neurology.

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Vincent's Centre for Applied Medical Research, Department of Neurology, and St. Vincent's Hospital, Sydney, NSW, Australia

