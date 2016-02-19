The Neurohypophysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444804792, 9780080861852

The Neurohypophysis, Volume 60

1st Edition

Structure, Function and Control

Serial Editors: B.A. Cross G. Leng
eBook ISBN: 9780080861852
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 539
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
230.00
195.50
185.00
157.25
268.00
227.80
305.00
259.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
539
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080861852

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

B.A. Cross Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

A.R.C. Institute of Animal Physiology

G. Leng Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

A.R.C. Institute of Animal Physiology

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.