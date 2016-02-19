The Neurohypophysis, Volume 60
1st Edition
Structure, Function and Control
Serial Editors: B.A. Cross G. Leng
eBook ISBN: 9780080861852
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 539
Details
- No. of pages:
- 539
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080861852
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
B.A. Cross Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
A.R.C. Institute of Animal Physiology
G. Leng Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
A.R.C. Institute of Animal Physiology
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.