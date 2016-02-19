The Neuroendocrine Control of Adaptation
The Neuroendocrine Control of Adaptation examines the mechanisms underlying the neuroendocrine control of adaptation. Topics covered include the anatomical and functional relationships between the adenohypophysis and the adrenal cortex; adrenocortical secretion at rest and under stress; ""specific adaptation"" in pituitary-adrenocortical function; and humoral regulation of the release of the adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). The link between pituitary-adrenocortical and sexual activities with regard to the regulation of the central nervous system is also discussed.
This book is comprised of nine chapters and begins with an analysis of the anatomical and functional connections between the adenohypophysis and the adrenal cortex, followed by a review of ACTH secretion at rest and under stress. Subsequent chapters explore humoral regulation of ACTH release; functional connections between the hypothalamus and the adenohypophysis, with emphasis on their role in the regulation of ACTH secretion; the function of the pituitary-adrenocortical system during development; and some physiological and pathological problems concerning the link between higher nervous activity and the pituitary-adrenocortical system.
This monograph will be of particular value to physiologists.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
I. Anatomical and Functional Connexions between the Adenohypophysis and the Adrenal Cortex
References
II. Adrenocortical Secretion at Rest and Under Stress
1. Metabolic Basis of Adrenocortical Secretion
2. Analysis of the Hormones Contained in Adrenal Venous Blood
3. The Regulation of the Secretion of Adrenocortical Hormones
4. Problems Concerning the Activation of Adrenocortical Hormone Secretion
References
III. "Specific Adaptation" in Pituitary-Adrenocortical Function
1. Adrenal Synthesis of Corticosteroids In Vitro
2. Specific and Individual Differences in the Secretion of Adrenocortical Hormones
3. Influence of Interglandular and Feed-Back Effects on the Secretion of Adrenocortical Hormones
4. Connexions between Thyroid and Adrenocortical Functions
5. Effect of Hyper- and Hypothyroidism on Adrenocortical Activity
6. Effect of Thyroidectomy and Treatment with Methylthiouracil on Adrenocortical Activity
7. Biological Effect of Steroids of Higher Polarity than Hydrocortisone
8. Effect of Tranquilizers on Pituitary-Adrenocortical Activity
9. Specific Adaptation of Adrenocortical Activity
References
IV. Humoral Regulation of the Release of ACTH
References
V. Functional Connexions between the Hypothalamus and the Adenohypophysis; their Role in the Regulation of the Secretion of ACTH
References
VI. The Function of the Pituitary-Adrenocortical System during Development
References
VII. Neural Control of Pituitary-Adrenocortical Function
References
VIII. Interrelations between Pituitary-Adrenocortical and Sexual Activities with Regard to Central Nervous Regulation
References
IX. Some Physiological and Pathological Problems Concerning the Connexion between Higher Nervous Activity and the Pituitary-Adrenocortical System
References
Conclusion
Name Index
Subject Index
Other Titles in the Division
