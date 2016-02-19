The Neuroendocrine Control of Adaptation examines the mechanisms underlying the neuroendocrine control of adaptation. Topics covered include the anatomical and functional relationships between the adenohypophysis and the adrenal cortex; adrenocortical secretion at rest and under stress; ""specific adaptation"" in pituitary-adrenocortical function; and humoral regulation of the release of the adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). The link between pituitary-adrenocortical and sexual activities with regard to the regulation of the central nervous system is also discussed. This book is comprised of nine chapters and begins with an analysis of the anatomical and functional connections between the adenohypophysis and the adrenal cortex, followed by a review of ACTH secretion at rest and under stress. Subsequent chapters explore humoral regulation of ACTH release; functional connections between the hypothalamus and the adenohypophysis, with emphasis on their role in the regulation of ACTH secretion; the function of the pituitary-adrenocortical system during development; and some physiological and pathological problems concerning the link between higher nervous activity and the pituitary-adrenocortical system.

This monograph will be of particular value to physiologists.