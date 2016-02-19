The Neuroendocrine Control of Adaptation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080107950, 9781483150352

The Neuroendocrine Control of Adaptation

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology

Authors: K. Lissák E. Endröczi
Editors: P. Alexander Z. M. Bacq
eBook ISBN: 9781483150352
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 194
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Neuroendocrine Control of Adaptation examines the mechanisms underlying the neuroendocrine control of adaptation. Topics covered include the anatomical and functional relationships between the adenohypophysis and the adrenal cortex; adrenocortical secretion at rest and under stress; ""specific adaptation"" in pituitary-adrenocortical function; and humoral regulation of the release of the adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). The link between pituitary-adrenocortical and sexual activities with regard to the regulation of the central nervous system is also discussed. This book is comprised of nine chapters and begins with an analysis of the anatomical and functional connections between the adenohypophysis and the adrenal cortex, followed by a review of ACTH secretion at rest and under stress. Subsequent chapters explore humoral regulation of ACTH release; functional connections between the hypothalamus and the adenohypophysis, with emphasis on their role in the regulation of ACTH secretion; the function of the pituitary-adrenocortical system during development; and some physiological and pathological problems concerning the link between higher nervous activity and the pituitary-adrenocortical system.
This monograph will be of particular value to physiologists.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

I. Anatomical and Functional Connexions between the Adenohypophysis and the Adrenal Cortex

References

II. Adrenocortical Secretion at Rest and Under Stress

1. Metabolic Basis of Adrenocortical Secretion

2. Analysis of the Hormones Contained in Adrenal Venous Blood

3. The Regulation of the Secretion of Adrenocortical Hormones

4. Problems Concerning the Activation of Adrenocortical Hormone Secretion

References

III. "Specific Adaptation" in Pituitary-Adrenocortical Function

1. Adrenal Synthesis of Corticosteroids In Vitro

2. Specific and Individual Differences in the Secretion of Adrenocortical Hormones

3. Influence of Interglandular and Feed-Back Effects on the Secretion of Adrenocortical Hormones

4. Connexions between Thyroid and Adrenocortical Functions

5. Effect of Hyper- and Hypothyroidism on Adrenocortical Activity

6. Effect of Thyroidectomy and Treatment with Methylthiouracil on Adrenocortical Activity

7. Biological Effect of Steroids of Higher Polarity than Hydrocortisone

8. Effect of Tranquilizers on Pituitary-Adrenocortical Activity

9. Specific Adaptation of Adrenocortical Activity

References

IV. Humoral Regulation of the Release of ACTH

References

V. Functional Connexions between the Hypothalamus and the Adenohypophysis; their Role in the Regulation of the Secretion of ACTH

References

VI. The Function of the Pituitary-Adrenocortical System during Development

References

VII. Neural Control of Pituitary-Adrenocortical Function

References

VIII. Interrelations between Pituitary-Adrenocortical and Sexual Activities with Regard to Central Nervous Regulation

References

IX. Some Physiological and Pathological Problems Concerning the Connexion between Higher Nervous Activity and the Pituitary-Adrenocortical System

References

Conclusion

Name Index

Subject Index

Other Titles in the Division

Details

No. of pages:
194
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483150352

About the Author

K. Lissák

E. Endröczi

About the Editor

P. Alexander

Z. M. Bacq

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.