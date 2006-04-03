The Neurobiology of Painting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123668752, 9780080463612

The Neurobiology of Painting, Volume 74

1st Edition

International Review of Neurobiology

Editors: Ronald Bradley R. Adron Harris Peter Jenner
eBook ISBN: 9780080463612
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123668752
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd April 2006
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents

Evolutionary neurobiology and art. Perceptual portraits. The neuropsychology of visual art: conferring capacity. Vision, illusions and reality. Localisation in the visual brain. Neurology, painting and synaesthesia. Fainting in classical art. Migraine art in the internet: A study of 450 contemporary artists. Sarah Rapahel's migraine with aura as inspiration for her foray into abstract art. The art of contemporary artists with epilepsy. Creativity in painting and sytle in brain damaged artists. Artistic changes in Alzheimer's disease. Painting after stroke. The self portraits of Lovis Corinth. Art, constructural apraxia and the brain. Neurogenetics in art. Teh naive painter of St. Ives. Van Gogh's madness. Absinthe, the nervous system and painting. Sir Charles Bell. Jean-Martin Charcot. Peg Leg Frieda. Goya's deafness.

Description

The book presents a basis for the interaction of the brain and nervous system with painting, music and literature, and a discussion of art from multiple facets – such as anatomy, migraine, illusion and evolutionary biology. The book explores several aspects of the neurobiology of painting, including evolutionary neurobiology, sensation vs. perception, the visual brain and how the mind works, and also explores the affects of brain disorders and trauma on artist, with a concluding chapter on Frida Kahlo and the spinal cord injury that influenced her painting.

Readership

Neuroscientists, neurologists.

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080463612
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123668752

Reviews

"This book will be a welcome addition to the libraries of clinical physiologists with an interest in art, art history, biographies of artists, psychology, neurological disorders, and the history of medicine." --Judith Al-Seffar in THE JOURNAL OF ELECTROPHYSIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY (Vol 32, No 2, 2006)

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Ronald Bradley Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Louisiana State University Medical Center, School of Medicine, Baton Rouge, U.S.A.

R. Adron Harris Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas, USA

Peter Jenner Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College, London, UK and Head of Pharmacology and Therapeutics Division

