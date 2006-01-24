The Neurobiology of C. elegans - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123668707, 9780080478616

The Neurobiology of C. elegans, Volume 69

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Eric Aamodt
eBook ISBN: 9780080478616
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123668707
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th January 2006
Page Count: 248
Table of Contents

Nematode Neurons: Anatomical Methods in Caenorhabditis elegans. Investigantions of Learning and Memory in C. elegans. Neuronal Specification and Differentiation. Sexual Behavior of the C. elegans Male. The Motor Circuit. Mechanosensation in C. Elegans.

Description

The Neurobiology of C. elegans assembles together a series of chapters describing the progress researchers have made toward solving some of the major problems in neurobiology with the use of this powerful model organism. The first chapter is an introduction to the anatomy of the C. elegans nervous system. This chapter provides a useful introduction to this system and will help the reader who is less familiar with this system understand the chapters that follow. The next two chapters on learning, conditioning and memory and neuronal specification and differentiation, summarize the current state of the C. elegans field in these two major areas of neurobiology. The remaining chapters describe studies in C. elegans that have provided particularly exciting insights into neurobiology.

Readership

Neuroscientists.

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080478616
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123668707

About the Serial Volume Editors

Eric Aamodt Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Louisiana State University Medical School, Shreveport, LA, USA

