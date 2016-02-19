The Neural Control of Behavior
1st Edition
Description
The Neural Control of Behavior contains some of the material presented and discussed at the first interdisciplinary conference on the neural control of behavior, held at the Department of Psychobiology of the University of California, Irvine in June 1968.
The compendium presents papers prepared by scientists from a variety of disciplines, which touched upon the primary concerns of psychobiology. Main topics covered include neural mechanisms, evoked responses and network dynamics, perceptual mechanisms, and behavioral and cellular responses to novel and repeated stimuli. Hypothalamic mechanisms for motivational and species-typical behavior, learning and memory, and the behavior of hippocampal neurons during conditioning experiments are also discussed.
Psychologists, neurologists, and psychobiologists will find the book very insightful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Guests of the Department
The Department of Psychobiology: 1968
Section I. Neural Mechanisms
Mode of Control of Hippocampal Pyramidal Cell Discharges
I. Methods
II. Results
References
Discussion
Evoked Responses and Network Dynamics
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Relations Between Evoked Gross and Unit Activity in Association Cortex of Waking Cat
References
Discussion
Section II. Perceptual Mechanisms
The Role of Photopigments in Vision
I. Stereospecificity of the Visual Pigment System
References
Addendum to the Text
References
Question and Answer
Behavioral and Cellular Responses to Novel and Repeated Stimuli
References
Questions and Answers
Section III. Motivational Systems
Neural Mechanisms Involved in a Cat's Attack on a Rat
I. Introduction
II. Behavioral Aspects of Attack
III. Attack in Relation to Flight and Eating
IV. Neural Mechanisms Underlying Attack
V. General Outline of the Neural Mechanisms Underlying Attack
References
Hypothalamic Mechanisms for Motivational and Species-Typical Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Behavioral Properties of Centrally Induced Motivational and Species-Typical Responses
III. Development of Centrally Induced Motivational and Species-Typical Responses
IV. Organization of Brain Mechanisms for Motivational and Species-Typical Responses
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Questions for Dr. Flynn and Dr. Roberts
Section IV. Learning and Memory
The Reunified Split Brain
I. Introduction
II. Lateralization of Engrams Acquired During Unilateral CSD
III. Interhemispheric Transfer of Lateralized Engrams
IV. Interhemispheric Synthesis of Lateralized Engrams
V. Synthesis of Synergistic Experiences
VI. Conclusion
References
Visual Memory and the Temporal Lobe of the Monkey
References
The Behavior of Hippocampal Neurons During Conditioning Experiments
I. The Quiet Waiting Experiment
II. The Pavlovian Conditioning Experiments
III. Résumé
IV. The Hippocampus as a Processor
References
General Discussion
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265629