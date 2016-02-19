The Neural Control of Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127450506, 9781483265629

The Neural Control of Behavior

1st Edition

Editors: Richard E. Whalen Richard F. Thompson Marcel Verzeano
eBook ISBN: 9781483265629
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 318
Description

The Neural Control of Behavior contains some of the material presented and discussed at the first interdisciplinary conference on the neural control of behavior, held at the Department of Psychobiology of the University of California, Irvine in June 1968.

The compendium presents papers prepared by scientists from a variety of disciplines, which touched upon the primary concerns of psychobiology. Main topics covered include neural mechanisms, evoked responses and network dynamics, perceptual mechanisms, and behavioral and cellular responses to novel and repeated stimuli. Hypothalamic mechanisms for motivational and species-typical behavior, learning and memory, and the behavior of hippocampal neurons during conditioning experiments are also discussed.

Psychologists, neurologists, and psychobiologists will find the book very insightful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Guests of the Department

The Department of Psychobiology: 1968

Section I. Neural Mechanisms

Mode of Control of Hippocampal Pyramidal Cell Discharges

I. Methods

II. Results

References

Discussion

Evoked Responses and Network Dynamics

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

V. Summary

References

Relations Between Evoked Gross and Unit Activity in Association Cortex of Waking Cat

References

Discussion

Section II. Perceptual Mechanisms

The Role of Photopigments in Vision

I. Stereospecificity of the Visual Pigment System

References

Addendum to the Text

References

Question and Answer

Behavioral and Cellular Responses to Novel and Repeated Stimuli

References

Questions and Answers

Section III. Motivational Systems

Neural Mechanisms Involved in a Cat's Attack on a Rat

I. Introduction

II. Behavioral Aspects of Attack

III. Attack in Relation to Flight and Eating

IV. Neural Mechanisms Underlying Attack

V. General Outline of the Neural Mechanisms Underlying Attack

References

Hypothalamic Mechanisms for Motivational and Species-Typical Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Behavioral Properties of Centrally Induced Motivational and Species-Typical Responses

III. Development of Centrally Induced Motivational and Species-Typical Responses

IV. Organization of Brain Mechanisms for Motivational and Species-Typical Responses

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Questions for Dr. Flynn and Dr. Roberts

Section IV. Learning and Memory

The Reunified Split Brain

I. Introduction

II. Lateralization of Engrams Acquired During Unilateral CSD

III. Interhemispheric Transfer of Lateralized Engrams

IV. Interhemispheric Synthesis of Lateralized Engrams

V. Synthesis of Synergistic Experiences

VI. Conclusion

References

Visual Memory and the Temporal Lobe of the Monkey

References

The Behavior of Hippocampal Neurons During Conditioning Experiments

I. The Quiet Waiting Experiment

II. The Pavlovian Conditioning Experiments

III. Résumé

IV. The Hippocampus as a Processor

References

General Discussion

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
318
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483265629

About the Editor

Richard E. Whalen

Richard F. Thompson

Marcel Verzeano

