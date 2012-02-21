The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations - Urinary System - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437722383, 9781455726561

The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations - Urinary System, Volume 5

2nd Edition

Volume 5

Authors: Christopher Kelly Jaime Landman
eBook ISBN: 9781455726561
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437722383
eBook ISBN: 9780323341219
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st February 2012
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

Section 1 - ANATOMY OF THE URINARY TRACT

    1. Kidney: Position and Relations (Anterior View)

    2. Kidney: Position and Relations (Posterior View)

    3. Kidney: Position and Relations (Transverse Sections)

    4. Kidney: Gross Structure

    5. Renal Fascia

    6. Ureters: Position, Relations, Gross Structure

    7. Bladder: Position, Relations, Gross Structure (Male)

    8. Bladder: Position, Relations, Gross Structure (Female)

    9. Bladder: Position, Relations, Gross Structure (Coronal Cross-Section)

    10. Renal Vasculature: Renal Artery and Vein In Situ

    11. Renal Vasculature: Renal Artery Segmental Branches and Intrarenal Arteries

    12. Renal Vasculature: Variations in Renal Artery and Vein

    13. Vasculature of Ureters and Bladder

    14. Innervation of Kidneys, Ureters and Bladder

    15. Innervation Pathways of the Kidneys and Upper Ureter

    16. Innervation Pathways of the Ureter and Bladder

    17. Lymphatics of Urinary System

    18. Overview of the Nephron

    19. Renal Microvascualture

    20. Glomerulus: Structure and Histology

    21. Glomerulus Fine Structure

    22. Glomerulus: Electron Microscopy

    23. Proximal Tubule

    24. Thin Limb

    25. Distal Tubule

    26. Collecting Duct

    27. Renal Pelvis, Ureter, and Bladder

 

Section 2 - Normal and Abnormal Development

    1. Development of Kidney

    2. Development of Kidney: Nephron Formation

    3. Development of Bladder and Ureter: Formation of the Cloaca

    4. Development of Bladder and Ureter: Septation, Incorporation of Ureters, and Maturation

    5. Renal Ascent and Ectopia: Normal Renal Ascent and Pelvic Kidney

    6. Renal Ascent and Ectopia: Thoracic and Crossed Ectopic Kidney

    7. Renal Rotation and Malrotation

    8. Anomalies in Number of Kidneys: Bilateral Renal Agenesis

    9. Anomalies in Number of Kidneys: Unilateral Renal Agenesis

    10. Anomalies in Number of Kidneys: Supernumerary Kidney

    11. Renal Fusion

    12. Renal Dysplasia

    13. Renal Hypoplasia

    14. Simple Cysts

    15. Polycystic Kidney Disease: Gross Appearance

    16. Polycystic Kidney Disease: Radiographic Findings

    17. Medullary Sponge Kidney

    18. Nephronophthisis / Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Complex

    19. Retrocaval Ureter: Radiographic Findings and Laparoscopic Repair

    20. Retrocaval Ureter: Normal Development of the Inferior Vena Cava

    21. Vesicoureteral Reflux: Mechanism and Grading

    22. Vesicoureteral Reflux: Voiding Cystourethrograms

    23. Ureteral Duplication: Complete

    24. Ureteral Duplication: Incomplete

    25. Ectopic Ureter

    26. Ureterocele: Gross and Fine Appearance

    27. Ureterocele: Radiographic Findings

    28. Prune Belly Syndrome: Appearance of Abdominal Wall

    29. Prune Belly Syndrome: Appearance of Kidneys, Ureters, and Bladder

    30. Epispadias Exstrophy Complex: Epispadias

    31. Epispadias Exstrophy Complex: Bladder Exstrophy

    32. Bladder Duplication and Septation

    33. Anomalies of the Urachus

    34. Posterior Urethral Valves: Gross Appearance

    35. Posterior Urethral Valves: Radiographic Findings

Section 3 – Physiology

    1. Basic Functions and Homeostasis

    2. Clearance and Renal Plasma Flow

    3. Glomerular Filtration Rate

    4. Glomerular Filtration Rate: Calculation

    5. Secretion and Reabsorption: Tubular Reabsorption and Saturation Kinetics

    6. Secretion and Reabsorption: Fractional Excretion (Clearance Ratios)

    7. Renal Handling of Sodium and Chloride: Nephron Sites of Sodium Reabsorption

    8. Renal Handling of Sodium and Chloride: Response to Extracellular Fluid Contraction

    9. Renal Handling of Sodium and Chloride: Response to Extracellular Fluid Expansion

    10. Renal Handling of Potassium

    11. Renal Handling of Calcium, Phosphate, and Magnesium

    12. Countercurrent Multiplication: Model - Part 1

    13. Countercurrent Multiplication: Model - Part 2

    14. Countercurrent Multiplication: Models to Demonstrate Principle of Countercurrent Exchange System of Vasa Recta in Minimizing Dissipation of Medullary Osmotic Gradient

    15. Urine Concentration and Dilution: Long-Looped Nephron (ADH Present)

    16. Urine Concentration and Dilution: Long-Looped Nephron (ADH Absent)

    17. Antidiuretic Hormone

    18. Tubuloglomerular Feedback and Modulation of Renin Release

    19. Tubuloglomerular Feedback and Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System

    20. Acid Base Balance: Roles of Chemical Buffers, Lungs, and Kidneys in Acid-Base Handling

    21. Acid Base Balance: Renal Bicarbonate Reabsorption

    22. Acid Base Balance: Renal Bicarbonate Synthesis and Proton Excretion

    23. Acid Base Balance: Acidosis and Alkalosis

    24. Additional Functions of Erythropoiesis and Vitamin D

    25. Renal Tubular Acidosis: Proximal

    26. Renal Tubular Acidosis: Classic Distal

    27. Nephrogenic Diabetes Insipidus: Diabetes Insipidus

    28. Nephrogenic Diabetes Insipidus: Major Causes and Symptoms

Section 4 – Renal Diseases

    1. Overview of Acute Kidney Injury: Causes

    2. Overview of Acute Kidney Injury: Possible Urine Findings

    3. Acute Tubular Necrosis: Causes, Pathophysiology, and Clinical Features

    4. Acute Tubular Necrosis: Histopathological Findings

    5. Overview of Nephrotic Syndrome: Pathophysiology

    6. Overview of Nephrotic Syndrome: Causes

    7. Overview of Nephrotic Syndrome: Presentation and Diagnosis

    8. Minimal Change Disease: Causes and Presentation

    9. Minimal Change Disease: Histopathology

    10. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis: Causes, Clinical Features, and Histopathological Findings

    11. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis: Histopathological Findings (Continued)

    12. Membranous Nephropathy: Causes and Clinical Features

    13. Membranous Nephropathy: Histopathological Findings

    14. Overview of Glomerulonephritis: Clinical Features and Histopathological Findings

    15. Overview of Glomerulonephritis: Histopathological Findings (Continued)

    16. IgA Nephropathy: Causes and Clinical Features

    17. IgA Nephropathy: Histopathological Findings

    18. IgA Nephropathy: Histopathological Findings (Continued)

    19. Post-infectious glomerulonephritis: Causes and Clinical Features

    20. Post-infectious glomerulonephritis: Histopathological Findings

    21. Post-infectious glomerulonephritis: Histopathological Findings (Continued)

    22. Membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis: Causes, Features, and Assessment

    23. Membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis: Classical Pathway of Complement Pathways

    24. Membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis: Histopathological Findings

    25. Rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis

    26. Hereditary Nephritis (Alport's) / Thin Basement Membrane Nephropathy: Pathophysiology and Clinical Features

    27. Hereditary Nephritis (Alport's) / Thin Basement Membrane Nephropathy: Electron Microscopy Findings

    28. Acute Interstitial Nephritis: Causes and Clinical Features

    29. Acute Interstitial Nephritis: Histopathological Findings

    30. Chronic Tubulointerstitial Nephritis and Analgesic Nephropathy

    31. Chronic Tubulointerstitial Nephritis: Histopathological Findings

    32. Thrombotic Microangiopathy: General Features

    33. Thrombotic Microangiopathy: Hemolytic-Uremic Syndrome

    34. Thrombotic Microangiopathy: Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

    35. Renal Vein Thrombosis

    36. Renal Artery Stenosis: Pathophysiology of Renovascular Hypertension

    37. Renal Artery Stenosis: Causes

    38. Congestive Heart Failure: Types of Left Heart Failure and Effects on Renal Function

    39. Congestive Heart Failure: Effects of Left Heart Failure on Renal Blood Flow and Tubular Function

    40. Hepatorenal Syndrome: Proposed Pathophysiology

    41. Hepatorenal Syndrome: Symptoms and Diagnosis

    42. Chronic and Malignant Hypertension: Major Causes

    43. Chronic and Malignant Hypertension: Renal Histopathology (Chronic)

    44. Chronic and Malignant Hypertension: Renal Histopathology (Malignant)

    45. Diabetic Nephropathy: Diabetes Mellitus

    46. Diabetic Nephropathy

    47. Amyloidosis: Deposition Sites and Manifestations

    48. Amyloidosis: Histopathological Findings

    49. Lupus Nephritis: Diagnostic Criteria

    50. Lupus Nephritis: Renal Histopathology (Class I and II Lesions)

    51. Lupus Nephritis: Renal Histopathology (Class III and IV Lesions)

    52. Lupus Nephritis: Renal Histopathology (Class V Lesions)

    53. Myeloma Nephropathy: Pathophysiology and Clinical Findings

    54. Myeloma Nephropathy: Histopathological Findings

    55. HIV-Associated Nephropathy: Light Microscopy Findings

    56. HIV-Associated Nephropathy: Electron Microscopy Findings

    57. HIV-Associated Nephropathy: Mechanisms of Infection and Antiretroviral Therapy

    58. Preeclampsia: Clinical Definition and Potential Mechanism of Pathogenesis

    59. Preeclampsia: Renal Pathology

    60. Preeclampsia: HELLP Syndrome and Eclampsia

    61. Henoch Schonlein Purpura: Diagnostic Criteria

    62. Henoch Schonlein Purpura: Additional Clinical Features

    63. Fabry's Disease

    64. Cystinosis: Pathophysiology and the Renal Fanconi Syndrome

    65. Cystinosis: Extrarenal Manifestations

    66. Overview of Chronic Kidney Disease: Staging System and Major Causes

    67. Overview of Chronic Kidney Disease: Mechanism of Progression and Complications

    68. Overview of Chronic Kidney Disease: Uremia

    69. Overview of Chronic Kidney Disease: Normal Calcium and Phosphate Metabolism

    70. Overview of Chronic Kidney Disease: Calcium and Phosphate Metabolism in Chronic Kidney Disease

 

Section 5 – Urinary Tract Infections

    1. Cystitis: Risk Factors

    2. Cystitis: Common Symptoms and Tests

    3. Cystitis: Evaluation

    4. Cystitis: Treatment

    5. Pyelonephritis: Risk Factors and Major Findings

    6. Pyelonephritis: Pathology

    7. Bacteriuria Management of Asymptometic Bacteriuria

    8. Intrarenal and Perinephric Abscesses

    9. Tuberculosis: Infection and Extrapulmonary Spread

    10. Tuberculosis: Urinary Tract

    11. Schistosomiasis: Lifecycle of Schistosoma Haematobium

    12. Schistosomiasis: Effects of Chronic Schistosoma Haematobium Infection

 

Section 6 – Urinary Tract Obstructions

    1. Obstructive Uropathy: Etiology

    2. Obstructive Uropathy: Sequelae

    3. Urolithiasis: Formation of Renal Stones

    4. Urolithiasis: Major Sites of Renal Stone Impaction

    5. Urolithiasis: Appearance of Renal Stones

    6. Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction

    7. Ureteral Strictures

Section 7 – Traumatic Injuries

    1. Renal Injuries: Grading System and Renal Parencyhmal Injuries

    2. Renal Injuries: Renal Hilar Injuries

    3. Ureteral Injuries

    4. Bladder Injuries: Extraperitoneal Bladder Ruptures

    5. Bladder Injuries: Intraperitoneal Bladder Ruptures

Section 8 –Voiding Dysfunction

    1. Voiding dysfunction: Anatomy of Female Urinary Continence Mechanisms

    2. Voiding dysfunction : Neural Control of Bladder Function and Effects of Lesions

    3. Voiding dysfunction: Stress Urinary Incontinence

    4. Urodynamics: Equipment and Set-up for Urodynamics Studies

    5. Urodynamics: Example Urodynamics Recordings

Section 9 – Neoplasms

    1. Benign Renal Tumors: Papillary Adenoma and Oncocytoma

    2. Benign Renal Tumors: Angiomyolipoma

    3. Renal Cell Carcinoma: Risk Factors and Radiographic Findings

    4. Renal Cell Carcinoma: Gross Pathological Findings

    5. Renal Cell Carcinoma: Histopathological Findings

    6. Renal Cell Carcinoma: Staging System and Sites of Metastasis

    7. Wilms Tumor: Genetics, Presentation, and Radiographic Findings

    8. Wilms Tumor: Gross Appearance and Histopathological Findings

    9. Tumors of the Renal Pelvis and Ureter: Risk Factors and Radiographic Appearance

    10. Tumors of the Renal Pelvis and Ureter: Appearance (Ureteroscopic, Gross, and Microscopic) and Staging System

    11. Tumors of the Bladder: Risk Factors, Symptoms, and Physical Examination

    12. Tumors of the Bladder: Cystoscopic and Radiographic Appearance

    13. Tumors of the Bladder: Histopathological Findings and Staging System

 

Section 10 – Therapeutics

    1. Osmotic Diuretics

    2. Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

    3. Loop Diuretics

    4. Thiazide Diuretics

    5. Potassium-Sparing Diuretics

    6. Inhibitors of the Renin-Angiotensin System

    7. Renal Biopsy: Indications and Structure of Typical Spring-Loaded Needle

    8. Renal Biopsy: Procedure

    9. Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis, and Continuous Therapies: Hemodialysis

    10. Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis, and Continuous Therapies: Vascular Access for Hemodialysis

    11. Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis, and Continuous Therapies: Peritoneal Dialysis

    12. Extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy

    13. Percutaneous nephrolithotomy: Creation of Access Tract

    14. Percutaneous nephrolithotomy: Nephroscope and Sonotrode

    15. Percutaneous nephrolithotomy: Ultrasonic Lithotripsy of Large Stones

    16. Pyeloplasty / Endopyelotomy

    17. Renal Revascularization: Endovascular Therapies

    18. Renal Revascularization: Surgical Therapies

    19. Simple and Radical Nephrectomy: Open Nephrectomy (Incisions for Transperitoneal and Retroperitoneal Approaches)

    20. Simple and Radical Nephrectomy: Open Simple Nephrectomy (Flank Approach)

    21. Simple and Radical Nephrectomy: Laparoscopic Radical Nephrectomy (Transperitoneal Approach (Left-Sided))

    22. Partial Nephrectomy: Open Partial Nephrectomy (Retroperitoneal (Flank) Approach)

    23. Partial Nephrectomy: Laparoscopic Partial Nephrectomy (Transperitoneal Approach)

    24. Renal Ablation: Laparoscopic Cryoablation (Retroperitoneal Approach)

    25. Renal Ablation: Percutaneous Cryoablation

    26. Renal Transplantation: Recipient Operation

    27. Renal Transplantation: Mechanisms of Action of Immunosuppressive Medications

    28. Renal Transplantation: Causes of Graft Dysfunction in Immediate Post-Operative Period

    29. Renal Transplantation: Causes of Graft Dysfunction in Early Post-Transplant Period

    30. Renal Transplantation: Acute Rejection (Histopathological Findings)

    31. Renal Transplantation: Calcineurin Inhibitor Nephrotoxicity (Histopathological Findings)

    32. Renal Transplantation: Causes of Graft Dysfunction in Late Post-Transplant Period

    33. Ureteroscopy: Device Design and Deployment

    34. Ureteroscopy: Stone Fragmentation and Extraction

    35. Ureter Reimplantation

    36. Ureteral Reconstruction

    37. Cystoscopy: Cystoscope Design

    38. Cystoscopy: Cystoscopic Views

    39. Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumor: Equipment and Procedure

    40. Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumor: Procedure (Continued)

The Urinary System, 2nd Edition provides a concise and highly visual approach to the basic sciences and clinical pathology of the kidney, bladder, and ureters. This volume in The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations (the CIBA "Green Books") has been expanded and revised by Drs. Christopher Rehbeck Kelly and Jaime Landman to capture current clinical perspectives in nephrology and urology - from normal anatomy, histology, physiology, and development to glomerular and tubular diseases, infections, urological surgeries, and cancers. It also features hundreds of radiologic and pathologic images to supplement the classic Netter illustrations, as well as new illustrations created

  • Get complete, integrated visual guidance on the kidney, ureters, and bladder in a single source, from basic sciences and normal anatomy and function through pathologic conditions.

  • Adeptly navigate current controversies and timely topics in clinical medicine with guidance from expert editors, authors, and the input of an international advisory board.

288
English
© Saunders 2012
Saunders
Christopher Kelly

Christopher R. Kelly, MD Postdoctoral Residency Fellow Department of Medicine NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital / Columbia University Medical Center

Jaime Landman

Professor of Urology and Radiology. Chairman, Department of Urology, University of California Irvine

