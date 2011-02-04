The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Reproductive System - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437705959, 9781437736489

The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Reproductive System

2nd Edition

Authors: Roger Smith Paul Turek
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705959
eBook ISBN: 9781437736489
eBook ISBN: 9780323570503
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th February 2011
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

Section 1

Development of the Genital Tracts and Functional Relationships of the Gonads

1-1 Genetics and Biology of Early Reproductive Tract Development

1-2 Homologues of the Internal Genitalia

1-3 Homologues of External Genitalia

1-4 Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Gonadal Hormonal Axis

1-5 Testosterone and Estrogen Synthesis

1-6 Puberty Normal Sequence

1-7 Puberty – Abnormalities: Male Gonadal Failure

1-8 Puberty – Abnormalities: 1-9 Puberty – Abnormalities: 1-10 Puberty – Abnormalities: Female Gonadal Failure

1-11 Puberty – Abnormalities:

1-12 Intersex: True Hermaphoditism

1-13 Intersex: Male Pseudohermaphoditism I-Gonadal

1-14 Intersex: Male Pseudohermaphoditism II-Hormonal

1-15 Intersex: Female Pseudohermaphoditism

Section 2

The Penis and Male Perineum

  1. Pelvic Structures

  2. Superficial Fascial Layers

  3. Deep Fascial Layers

  4. Penile Fascia and Structures

  5. Urogenital Diaphragm

  6. Blood Supply of Pelvis

  7. Blood Supply of Perineum

  8. Blood Supply of Testis

  9. Lymphatic Drainage of Pelvis and Genitalia

  10. Innervation of Genitalia I

  11. Innervation of Genitalia II and of Perineum

  12. Urethra and Penis

  13. Erection and Erectile Dysfunction

  14. Hypospadias and Epispadias

  15. Congenital Valve Formation and Cyst

  16. Urethral Anomalies, Verumontanum Disorders

  17. Phimosis, Paraphimosis, Strangulation

  18. Peyronie’s Disease, Priapism, Thrombosis

  19. Trauma to Penis and Urethra

  20. Urinary Extravasation

  21. Balanitis

  22. Urethritis

  23. Syphilis

  24. Chancroid, Lymphogranuloma Venereum

  25. Granuloma Inguinale

  26. Strictures

  27. Warts, Precancerous Lesions, Early Cancer

  28. Advanced Carcinoma of the Penis

  29. Papilloma, Cancer of Urethra

Section 3

The Scrotum and Testis

  1. Scrotal Wall

  2. Blood Supply of the Testis

  3. Testis, Epididymis and Vas Deferens

  4. Testicular Development and Spermatogenesis

  5. Descent of the Testis

  6. Scrotal Skin Diseases I: Chemical and Infectious

  7. Scrotal Skin Diseases II: Scabies and Lice

  8. Avulsion, Edema, Hematoma

  9. Hydrocele, Spermatocele

  10. Varicocele, Hematocele, Torsion

  11. Infection, Gangrene

  12. Syphilis

  13. Elephantiasis

  14. Cysts and Cancer of the Scrotum

  15. Cryptorchidism

  16. Testis Failure I: Primary (Hypergonadotropic) Hypogonadism

  17. Testis Failure II: Secondary (Hypogonadotropic) Hypogonadism

  18. Testis Failure III: Secondary Hypogonadism Variants

  19. Testis Failure IV: Klinefelter Syndrome

  20. Testis Failure V: Delayed Puberty

  21. Spermatogenic Failure

  22. Infection and Abscess of Testis and Epididymis

  23. Syphilis and Tuberculosis of the Testis

  24. Testicular Tumors I: Seminoma, Embryonal Carcinoma, Yolk Sac Tumors

  25. Testicular Tumors II: Teratoma, Choriocarcinoma, In Situ Neoplasia

Section 4

The Seminal Vesicles and Prostate

  1. Prostate and Seminal Vesicles

  2. Development of Prostate

  3. Pelvic and Prostatic Trauma

  4. Prostatic Infarct and Cysts

  5. Prostatitis

  6. Prostatic Tuberculosis and Calculi

  7. Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy I: Histology

  8. Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy II: Sites of Hypertrophy and Etiology

  9. Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy III: Complications and Medical Treatment

  10. Carcinoma of Prostate I: Epidemiology, PSA, Staging and Grading

  11. Carcinoma of Prostate II: Metastases

  12. Carcinoma of Prostate III: Diagnosis, Treatment, Palliation

  13. Sarcoma of Prostate

  14. Benign Prostate Surgery I--Suprapubic

  15. Benign Prostate Surgery II--Retropubic

  16. Benign Prostate Surgery III--Perineal

  17. Benign Prostate Surgery IV--Transurethral

  18. Malignant Prostate Surgery I--Retropubic

  19. Malignant Prostate Surgery I--Perineal

  20. Malignant Prostate Surgery I—Laparoscopic and Robotic

  21. Seminal Vesicle Surgical Approaches

  22. Anomalies of the Spermatic Cord

Section 5

Sperm and Ejaculation

  1. Anatomy of a Sperm

  2. Semen Analysis and Sperm Morphology

  3. Azoospermia I: Sperm Production Problems-Genetics

  4. Azoospermia II: Excurrent Duct Obstruction

  5. Azoospermia III: Reproductive Microsurgery

  6. Azoospermia IV: Diagnostic Procedures

  7. Therapeutic Sperm Retrieval

  8. Ejaculatory Disorders

  9. Ejaculatory Duct Obstruction

Section 6

The Vulva

  1. External Genitalia

  2. Pudendal, pubic and inguinal regions

  3. Perineum

  4. Lymphatic drainage – external genitalia

  5. Blood supply of perineum

  6. Innervation of external genitalia and perineum

  7. Dermatoses

  8. Atrophic conditions

  9. Circulatory and other disturbances

  10. Diabetes, trichomoniasis, moniliasis

  11. Vulvar Vestibulitis

  12. Gonorrhea

  13. Syphilis

  14. Chancroid and other infections

  15. Cysts

  16. Benign tumors

  17. Malignant tumors

  18. Female Circumcision

Section 7

The Vagina

  1. The Vagina

  2. Pelvic Diaphragm I — From below

  3. Pelvic Diaphragm II — From above

  4. Support of pelvic viscera

  5. Female urethra

  6. Vulva and vagina histology

  7. Vagina - cytology

  8. Congenital anomalies

  9. Imperforate hymen, hematocolpos, fibrous hymen

  10. Vaginitis I — Trichomonas, Monilia, Bacterial Vaginosis

  11. Vaginitis II — Venereal Infections

  12. Vaginitis III — Chemical, traumatic

  13. Toxic shock syndrome

  14. Trauma

  15. Cystocele, urethrocele

  16. Rectocele, enterocele

  17. Fistulae

  18. Atrophic conditions

  19. Cysts and Benign Tumors

  20. Endometriosis I — Vulva, Vagina, Cervix

  21. Malignant Tumors I —Primary

  22. Malignant Tumors II — Metastases and Extension

Section 8

The Uterus and Cervix

  1. Pelvic Viscera

  2. Pelvic Viscera and Support — From Above

  3. Blood supply of uterus and pelvic organs

  4. Lymphatic drainage I — Pelvis

  5. Lymphatic drainage II — Internal genitalia

  6. Innervation of internal genitalia

  7. Uterus and adnexa

  8. Uterine development and musculature

  9. Endometrial blood supply

  10. Endometrial cycle

  11. Dysmenorrhea

  12. Congenital anomalies

  13. Displacements

  14. Prolapse

  15. Perforation

  16. Lacerations, strictures, polyps

  17. Cervicitis I — Erosions, external infections

  18. Cervicitis II — Gonorrhea, Chlamydial infections

  19. Cancer of cervix I — Cytology

  20. Cancer of cervix II —Various stages and types

  21. Cancer of cervix III — Extension and metastases

  22. Causes of uterine bleeding

  23. Relationships in endometrial hyperplasia

  24. Adenomyosis

  25. Asherman’s Syndrome (uterine synechia)

  26. Endometrial hyperplasia, polyps

  27. Myoma (Fibroid) I — Locations

  28. Myoma (Fibroid) II — Secondary changes

  29. Myoma (Fibroid) III — Degeneration, obstruction

  30. Sarcoma

  31. Cancer of corpus I — Various stages and types

  32. Cancer of corpus II — Histology and extension

Section 9

The Fallopian Tubes

  1. Fallopian tubes

  2. Congenital anomalies I — Absence. rudiments

  3. Congenital anomalies II — Atresia, defects

  4. Bacterial routes, parametritis, acute salpingitis I

  5. Acute salpingitis II, pyosalpinx

  6. Hydrosalpinx

  7. Pelvic peritonitis, abscess

  8. Chronic salpingitis, adhesions

  9. Obstruction following chronic salpingitis

  10. Tubo-ovarian abscess

  11. Tuberculosis

  12. Salpingitis Isthmica Nodosa, carcinoma

  13. Para-ovarian or Epoöphoron cyst

Section 10

The Ovaries

  1. Ovarian structures and development

  2. Endocrine relations during cycle

  3. Ovarian cycle

  4. Hormonal influence during life

  5. Menopause

  6. Developmental anomalies

  7. Gonadal dysgenesis

  8. Physiologic variations, nonneoplastic cysts

  9. Endometriosis II — Pelvis

  10. Infections

  11. Serous cystoma and cystadenoma

  12. Papillary serous cystadenoma

  13. Papilloma, serous adeno- and cystadenofibroma

  14. Mucinous cystadenoma

  15. Teratomata

  16. Adnexal Torsion

  17. Feminizing neoplasms

  18. Masculinizing neoplasms

  19. Endocrinopathies I — Luteinization

  20. Endocrinopathies II — Polycystic ovary syndrome

  21. Dysgerminoma, Brenner tumor

  22. Stromatogenous neoplasms

  23. Primary cystic carcinoma

  24. Primary solid carcinoma

  25. Secondary ovarian carcinoma

  26. Diagnosis of ovarian neoplasms

  27. Conditions simulating ovarian neoplasms I

  28. Conditions simulating ovarian neoplasms II

Section 11

The Ovum and Reproduction

  1. The Oocyte and Ovulation

  2. Fertilization

  3. Genetics of Reproduction

  4. Infertility I – Causes

  5. Infertility II – Evaluation Female

  6. Infertility III – Evaluation Male

  7. Recurrent abortion

  8. Assisted Reproduction

  9. Contraception

Section 12

Pregnancy

  1. Implantation and early development of ovum

  2. Developmental events of the first trimester

  3. Developmental events of the second trimester

  4. Developmental events of the third trimester

  5. Development of placenta and fetal membranes

  6. Circulation in placenta

  7. Hormonal fluctuations in pregnancy

  8. Ectopic pregnancy I — Tubal pregnancy

  9. Ectopic pregnancy II — Rupture, abortion

  10. Ectopic pregnancy III — Interstitial, abdominal, ovarian

  11. Abortion

  12. Cervical insufficiency

  13. Multiple gestation

  14. Placenta I — Form and structure

  15. Placenta II — Numbers, cord, membranes

  16. Placenta previa

  17. Abruptio placentae

  18. Placenta accreta

  19. Couvelaire uterus, Amniotic fluid embolism

  20. Nodular lesions of placenta other than true infarcts

  21. Gestational trophoblastic disease

  22. Neuropathways in parturition

  23. Normal birth

  24. Operative vaginal delivery

  25. Obstetric lacerations I — Vagina, perineum, vulva

  26. Obstetric lacerations II — Fibromuscular support

  27. Cesarean delivery

  28. Rupture of the uterus

  29. Uterine inversion

  30. Urinary complications of pregnancy

  31. Preeclampsia I — Symptomatology

  32. Preeclampsia II —Ophthalmologic changes in preeclampsia and eclampsia

  33. Preeclampsia III — Visceral lesions in preeclampsia and eclampsia

  34. Preeclampsia IV — Placental infarcts

  35. Causes of decreased maternal circulation

  36. Intrauterine growth restriction

  37. Erythroblastosis fetalis (Rh sensitization)

  38. Syphilis

  39. Puerperal infection

 

Section 13

The Mammary Gland

  1. Position and structure

  2. Blood supply

  3. Lymphatic drainage

  4. Developmental stages

  5. Functional changes and lactation

  6. Polythelia, polymastia, hypertrophy

  7. Gynecomastia

  8. Painful engorgement, puerperal mastitis

  9. Galactorrhea

  10. Mondor’s disease

  11. Breast Imaging

  12. Fibrocystic change I — Mastodynia

  13. Fibrocystic change II — Adenosis

  14. Fibrocystic change III — Cystic change

  15. Benign fibroadenoma, intracystic papilloma

  16. Giant myxoma, sarcoma

  17. Breast cancer

  18. Intraductal and lobular adenocarcinoma

  19. Inflammatory carcinoma

  20. Hereditary breast disease

  21. Paget's disease of the nipple

  22. Malignancies of male breast

Selected REferences

Index

Description

Reproductive System, 2nd Edition provides a concise and highly visual approach to the basic sciences and clinical pathology of this body system. This volume in The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations (the CIBA "Green Books") has been expanded and revised by Drs. Roger P. Smith and Paul J. Turek to cover novel and important topics like sex determination, fertility medicine, genetics, contraception, sexual dysfunction, and more. Classic Netter art, updated and new illustrations, and modern imaging make this timeless work essential to your library.

Key Features

  • Master knowledge of the development, function, and pathology of the male and female reproductive tracts through elegant and informed side-by-side discussions of these systems.

  • View the artistic mastery and beauty of Netter’s finest images, presented in one of the most complete and best organized series of illustrations of reproductive system in health and disease.

  • Be inspired by the wondrously complex and highly-evolved human reproductive tract through integrated discussions of primary and subspecialty concepts in clinical care.

  • Get a deep understanding of complex topics in reproductive medicine through the brilliant text-atlas format that Netter has brought to new and richly artistic heights.

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437705959
eBook ISBN:
9781437736489
eBook ISBN:
9780323570503

About the Authors

Roger Smith Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Missouri - Kansas City

Paul Turek Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, The Turek Clinic

