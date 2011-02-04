The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Reproductive System

Reproductive System, 2nd Edition provides a concise and highly visual approach to the basic sciences and clinical pathology of this body system. This volume in The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations (the CIBA "Green Books") has been expanded and revised by Drs. Roger P. Smith and Paul J. Turek to cover novel and important topics like sex determination, fertility medicine, genetics, contraception, sexual dysfunction, and more. Classic Netter art, updated and new illustrations, and modern imaging make this timeless work essential to your library.