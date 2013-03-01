The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Musculoskeletal System, Volume 6, Part III - Biology and Systemic Diseases - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416063797, 9781455726608

The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Musculoskeletal System, Volume 6, Part III - Biology and Systemic Diseases

2nd Edition

Authors: Joseph Iannotti Richard Parker
eBook ISBN: 9781455726608
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416063797
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st March 2013
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents

SECTION 1—EMBRYOLOGY

DEVELOPMENT OF MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM

1-1 Amphioxus and Human Embryo at 16

Days, 2

1-2 Differentiation of Somites into Myotomes,

Sclerotomes, and Dermatomes, 3

1-3 Progressive Stages in Formation of

Vertebral Column, Dermatomes, and

Myotomes; Mesenchymal Precartilage

Primordia of Axial and Appendicular

Skeletons at 5 Weeks, 4

1-4 Fate of Body, Costal Process, and Neural

Arch Components of Vertebral Column,

With Sites and Time of Appearance of

Ossification Centers, 5

1-5 First and Second Cervical Vertebrae at

Birth; Development of Sternum, 6

1-6 Early Development of Skull, 7

1-7 Skeleton of Full-Term Newborn, 8

1-8 Changes in Position of Limbs Before Birth;

Precartilage Mesenchymal Cell

Concentrations of Appendicular Skeleton

at 6 Weeks, 9

1-9 Changes in Ventral Dermatome Pattern

During Limb Development, 10

1-10 Initial Bone Formation in Mesenchyme;

Early Stages of Flat Bone Formation, 11

1-11 Secondary Osteon (Haversian

System), 12

1-12 Growth and Ossification of

Long Bones, 13

1-13 Growth in Width of a Bone and Osteon

Remodeling, 14

1-14 Remodeling: Maintenance of Basic

Form and Proportions of Bone During

Growth, 15

1-15 Development of Three Types of Synovial

Joints, 16

1-16 Segmental Distribution of Myotomes in

Fetus of 6 Weeks; Developing Skeletal

Muscles at 8 Weeks, 17

1-17 Development of Skeletal Muscle

Fibers, 18

1-18 Cross Sections of Body at 6 to

7 Weeks, 19

1-19 Prenatal Development of Perineal

Musculature, 20

1-20 Origins and Innervations of Pharyngeal

Arch and Somite Myotome Muscles, 21

1-21 Branchiomeric and Adjacent Myotomic

Muscles at Birth, 22

SECTION 2—PHYSIOLOGY

2-1 Microscopic Appearance of Skeletal

Muscle Fibers, 25

2-2 Organization of Skeletal Muscle, 26

2-3 Intrinsic Blood and Nerve Supply of

Skeletal Muscle, 27

2-4 Composition and Structure of

Myofilaments, 28

2-5 Muscle Contraction and Relaxation, 29

2-6 Biochemical Mechanics of Muscle

Contraction, 30

2-7 Sarcoplasmic Reticulum and Initiation of

Muscle Contraction, 31

2-8 Initiation of Muscle Contraction by Electric

Impulse and Calcium Movement, 32

2-9 Motor Unit, 33

2-10 Structure of Neuromuscular Junction, 34

2-11 Physiology of Neuromuscular

Junction, 35

2-12 Pharmacology of Neuromuscular

Transmission, 36

2-13 Physiology of Muscle Contraction, 37

2-14 Energy Metabolism of Muscle, 38

2-15 Muscle Fiber Types, 39

2-16 Structure, Physiology, and

Pathophysiology of Growth Plate, 40-41

2-17 Structure and Blood Supply of Growth

Plate, 42

2-18 Peripheral Fibrocartilaginous Element of

Growth Plate, 43

2-19 Composition and Structure of

Cartilage, 44

2-20 Bone Cells and Bone Deposition, 45

2-21 Composition of Bone, 46

2-22 Structure of Cortical (Compact) Bone, 47

2-23 Structure of Trabecular Bone, 48

2-24 Formation and Composition of

Collagen, 49

2-25 Formation and Composition of

Proteoglycan, 50

2-26 Structure and Function of Synovial

Membrane, 51

2-27 Histology of Connective Tissue, 52

2-28 Dynamics of Bone Homeostasis, 53

2-29 Regulation of Calcium and Phosphate

Metabolism, 54

2-30 Effects of Bone Formation and Bone

Resorption on Skeletal Mass, 55

2-31 Four Mechanisms of Bone Mass

Regulation, 56

2-32 Normal Calcium and Phosphate

Metabolism, 57

2-33 Nutritional Calcium Deficiency, 59

2-34 Effects of Disuse and Stress (Weight

Bearing) on Bone Mass, 60

2-35 Musculoskeletal Effects of Weightlessness

(Space Flight), 61

2-36 Bone Architecture and Remodeling in

Relation to Stress, 62

2-37 Stress-Generated Electric Potentials in

Bone, 63

2-38 Bioelectric Potentials in Bone, 64

2-39 Age-Related Changes in Bone

Geometry, 65

2-40 Age-Related Changes in Bone Geometry

(Continued), 66

SECTION 3—METABOLIC DISEASES

3-1 Parathyroid Hormone, 68

3-2 Pathophysiology of Primary

Hyperparathyroidism, 69

3-3 Clinical Manifestations of Primary

Hyperparathyroidism, 70

3-4 Differential Diagnosis of Hypercalcemic

States, 71

3-5 Pathologic Physiology of

Hypoparathyroidism, 72

3-6 Clinical Manifestations of Chronic

Hypoparathyroidism, 74

3-7 Clinical Manifestations of

Hypocalcemia, 75

3-8 Pseudohypoparathyroidism, 76

3-9 Mechanism of Parathyroid Hormone

Activity on End Organ, 77

3-10 Mechanism of Parathyroid Hormone

Activity on End Organ: Cyclic AMP

Response to PTH, 78

3-11 Clinical Guide to Parathyroid Hormone

Assay: Different Forms of PTH and Their

Detection by Whole (Bioactive) PTH and

I-PTH Immunometric Assays, 79

3-12 Clinical Guide to Parathyroid Hormone

Assay (Continued), 80

3-13 Childhood Rickets, 81

3-14 Adult Osteomalacia, 82

3-15 Nutritional Deficiency: Rickets and

Osteomalacia, 83

3-16 Vitamin D–Resistant Rickets and

Osteomalacia due to Proximal Renal

Tubular Defects (Hypophosphatemic

Rachitic Syndromes), 84

3-17 Vitamin D–Resistant Rickets and

Osteomalacia due to Proximal and Distal

Renal Tubular Defects, 85

3-18 Vitamin D–Dependent (Pseudodeficiency)

Rickets and Osteomalacia, 86

3-19 Vitamin D–Resistant Rickets and

Osteomalacia due to Renal Tubular

Acidosis, 87

3-20 Metabolic Aberrations of Renal

Osteodystrophy, 88

3-21 Rickets, Osteomalacia, and Renal

Osteodystrophy, 89

3-22 Bony Manifestations of Renal

Osteodystrophy, 90

3-23 Vascular and Soft Tissue Calcification in

Secondary Hyperparathyroidism of

Chronic Renal Disease, 91

3-24 Clinical Guide to Vitamin D

Measurement, 92

3-25 Hypophosphatasia, 93

3-26 Causes of Osteoporosis, 94

3-27 Involutional Osteoporosis, 95

3-28 Clinical Manifestations of

Osteoporosis, 96

3-29 Progressive Spinal Deformity in

Osteoporosis, 97

3-30 Radiology of Osteopenia, 98

3-31 Radiology of Osteopenia (Continued), 99

3-32 Radiology of Osteopenia (Continued), 100

3-33 Transiliac Bone Biopsy, 101

3-34 Treatment of Complications of Spinal

Osteoporosis, 102

3-35 Treatment of Osteoporosis, 103

3-36 Treatment of Osteoporosis

(Continued), 104

3-37 Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type I, 106

3-38 Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type III, 107

3-39 Marfan Syndrome, 108

3-40 Marfan Syndrome (Continued), 109

3-41 Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes, 110

3-42 Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes (Continued), 111

3-43 Osteopetrosis (Albers-Schönberg

Disease), 112

3-44 Paget Disease of Bone, 113

3-45 Paget Disease of Bone (Continued), 114

3-46 Pathophysiology and Treatment of Paget

Disease of Bone, 115

3-47 Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva, 116

SECTION 4—CONGENITAL AND

DEVELOPMENTAL DISORDERS

DWARFISM

4-1 Achondroplasia—Clinical

Manifestations, 118

4-2 Achondroplasia—Clinical Manifestations

(Continued), 119

4-3 Achondroplasia—Clinical Manifestations of

Spine, 120

4-4 Achondroplasia—Diagnostic Testing, 121

4-5 Hypochondroplasia, 122

4-6 Diastrophic Dwarfism, 123

4-7 Pseudoachondroplasia, 124

4-8 Metaphyseal Chondrodysplasia, McKusick

Type, 125

4-9 Metaphyseal Chondrodysplasia, Schmid

Type, 126

4-10 Chondrodysplasia Punctata, 127

4-11 Chondroectodermal Dysplasia (Ellis-van

Creveld Syndrome), Grebe

Chondrodysplasia, and Acromesomelic

Dysplasia, 128

4-12 Multiple Epiphyseal Dysplasia, Fairbank

Type, 129

4-13 Pycnodysostosis (Pyknodysostosis), 130

4-14 Camptomelic (Campomelic)

Dysplasia, 131

4-15 Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia Tarda

and Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia

Congenita, 132

4-16 Spondylocostal Dysostosis and Dyggve-

Melchior-Clausen Dysplasia, 133

4-17 Kniest Dysplasia, 134

4-18 Mucopolysaccharidoses, 135

4-19 Principles of Treatment of Skeletal

Dysplasias, 136

NEUROFIBROMATOSIS

4-20 Diagnostic Criteria and Cutaneous Lesions

in Neurofibromatosis, 137

4-21 Cutaneous Lesions in

Neurofibromatosis, 138

4-22 Spinal Deformities in

Neurofibromatosis, 139

4-23 Bone Overgrowth and Erosion in

Neurofibromatosis, 140

OTHER

4-24 Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita, 141

4-25 Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva and

Progressive Diaphyseal Dysplasia, 142

4-26 Osteopetrosis and Osteopoikilosis, 143

4-27 Melorheostosis, 144

4-28 Congenital Elevation of Scapula, Absence

of Clavicle, and Pseudarthrosis of

Clavicle, 145

4-29 Madelung Deformity, 146

4-30 Congenital Bowing of the Tibia, 147

4-31 Congenital Pseudoarthrosis of the Tibia

and Dislocation of the Knee, 148

LEG-LENGTH DISCREPANCY

4-32 Clinical Manifestations, 149

4-33 Evaluation of Leg-Length Discrepancy, 150

4-34 Charts for Timing Growth Arrest and

Determining Amount of Limb Lengthening

to Achieve Limb-Length Equality at

Maturity, 151

4-35 Growth Arrest, 152

4-36 Ilizarov and De Bastiani Techniques for

Limb Lengthening, 153

CONGENITAL LIMB MALFORMATION

4-37 Growth Factors, 154

4-38 Foot Prehensility in Amelia, 155

4-39 Failure of Formation of Parts: Transverse

Arrest, 156

4-40 Failure of Formation of Parts: Transverse

Arrest (Continued), 157

4-41 Failure of Formation of Parts: Transverse

Arrest (Continued), 158

4-42 Failure of Formation of Parts: Transverse

Arrest (Continued), 159

4-43 Failure of Formation of Parts: Transverse

Arrest (Continued), 160

4-44 Failure of Formation of Parts: Transverse

Arrest (Continued), 161

4-45 Failure of Formation of Parts: Transverse

Arrest (Continued), 162

4-46 Failure of Formation of Parts: Longitudinal

Arrest, 163

4-47 Failure of Formation of Parts: Longitudinal

Arrest (Continued), 164

4-48 Failure of Formation of Parts: Longitudinal

Arrest (Continued), 165

4-49 Failure of Formation of Parts: Longitudinal

Arrest (Continued), 166

4-50 Duplication of Parts, Overgrowth, and

Congenital Constriction Band

Syndrome, 167

SECTION 5—RHEUMATIC DISEASES

RHEUMATIC DISEASES

5-1 Joint Pathology in Rheumatoid

Arthritis, 170

5-2 Early and Moderate Hand Involvement in

Rheumatoid Arthritis, 171

5-3 Advanced Hand Involvement in

Rheumatoid Arthritis, 172

5-4 Foot Involvement in Rheumatoid

Arthritis, 173

5-5 Knee, Shoulder, and Hip Joint Involvement

in Rheumatoid Arthritis, 174

5-6 Extra-articular Manifestations in

Rheumatoid Arthritis, 175

5-7 Extra-articular Manifestations in

Rheumatoid Arthritis (Continued), 176

5-8 Immunologic Features in Rheumatoid

Arthritis, 177

5-9 Variable Clinical Course of Adult

Rheumatoid Arthritis, 178

TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS

5-10 Exercises for Upper Extremities, 179

5-11 Exercises for Shoulders and Lower

Extremities, 180

5-12 Surgical Management in Rheumatoid

Arthritis, 181

SYNOVIAL FLUID EXAMINATION

5-13 Techniques for Aspiration of

Joint Fluid, 182

5-14 Synovial Fluid Examination, 183

5-15 Synovial Fluid Examination

(Continued), 184

JUVENILE ARTHRITIS

5-16 Systemic Juvenile Arthritis, 185

5-17 Systemic Juvenile Arthritis

(Continued), 186

5-18 Hand Involvement in Juvenile

Arthritis, 187

5-19 Lower Limb Involvement in Juvenile

Arthritis, 188

5-20 Ocular Manifestations in Juvenile

Arthritis, 189

5-21 Sequelae of Juvenile Arthritis, 190

OSTEOARTHRITIS

5-22 Distribution of Joint Involvement in

Osteoarthritis, 191

5-23 Clinical Findings in Osteoarthritis, 192

5-24 Clinical Findings in Osteoarthritis

(Continued), 193

5-25 Hand Involvement in Osteoarthritis, 194

5-26 Hip Joint Involvement in

Osteoarthritis, 195

5-27 Degenerative Changes, 196

5-28 Spine Involvement in Osteoarthritis, 197

OTHER

5-29 Ankylosing Spondylitis, 198

5-30 Ankylosing Spondylitis (Continued), 199

5-31 Ankylosing Spondylitis (Continued)

Degenerative Changes in the Cervical

Vertebrae, 200

5-32 Psoriatic Arthritis, 201

5-33 Reactive Arthritis (formerly Reiter

Syndrome), 202

5-34 Infectious Arthritis, 203

5-35 Tuberculous Arthritis, 204

5-36 Hemophilic Arthritis, 205

5-37 Neuropathic Joint Disease, 206

5-38 Gouty Arthritis, 207

5-39 Tophaceous Gout, 208

5-40 Articular Chondrocalcinosis

(Pseudogout), 209

5-41 Nonarticular Rheumatism, 210

5-42 Clinical Manifestations of Polymyalgia

Rheumatica and Giant Cell Arteritis, 211

5-43 Imaging of Polymyalgia Rheumatica and

Giant Cell Arteritis, 212

5-44 Fibromyalgia, 213

5-45 Pathophysiology of Autoinflammatory

Syndromes, 214

5-46 Cutaneous Findings in Autoinflammatory

Syndromes, 215

5-47 Joint and Central Nervous System Findings

in Autoinflammatory Syndromes, 216

5-48 Vasculitis: Vessel Distribution, 217

5-49 Vasculitis: Clinical and Histologic Features

of Granulomatosis with Polyangitis

(Wegener), 218

5-50 Key Features of Primary Vasculitic

Diseases, 219

5-51 Renal Lesions in Systemic Lupus

Erythematosus, 220

5-52 Cutaneous Lupus Band Test, 221

5-53 Lupus Erythematosus of the Heart, 222

5-54 Antiphospholipid Syndrome, 223

5-55 Scleroderma—Clinical Manifestations, 225

5-56 Scleroderma—Clinical Findings, 226

5-57 Scleroderma—Radiographic Findings of

Acro-osteolysis and Calcinosis Cutis, 227

5-58 Polymyositis and Dermatomyositis, 228

5-59 Polymyositis and Dermatomyositis

(Continued), 229

5-60 Primary Angiitis of the Central Nervous

System, 230

5-61 Behçet Syndrome, 232

5-62 Behçet Syndrome (Continued), 233

SECTION 6—TUMORS OF

MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM

6-1 Initial Evaluation and Staging of

Musculoskeletal Tumors, 236

6-2 Osteoid Osteoma, 238

6-3 Osteoblastoma, 239

6-4 Enchondroma, 240

6-5 Periosteal Chondroma, 241

6-6 Osteocartilaginous Exostosis

(Osteochondroma), 242

6-7 Chondroblastoma and Chondromyxoid

Fibroma, 243

6-8 Fibrous Dysplasia, 244

6-9 Nonossifying Fibroma and Desmoplastic

Fibroma, 245

6-10 Eosinophilic Granuloma, 246

6-11 Aneurysmal Bone Cyst, 247

6-12 Simple Bone Cyst, 248

6-13 Giant Cell Tumor of Bone, 249

6-14 Osteosarcoma, 250

6-15 Osteosarcoma (Continued), 251

6-16 Osteosarcoma (Continued), 252

6-17 Chondrosarcoma, 253

6-18 Fibrous Histiocytoma and Fibrosarcoma of

Bone, 254

6-19 Reticuloendothelial Tumors—Ewing

Sarcoma, 255

6-20 Reticuloendothelial Tumors—

Myeloma, 256

6-21 Adamantinoma, 257

6-22 Tumors Metastatic to Bone, 258

6-23 Desmoid, Fibromatosis, and

Hemangioma, 259

6-24 Lipoma, Neurofibroma, and Myositis

Ossificans, 260

6-25 Sarcomas of Soft Tissue, 261

6-26 Sarcomas of Soft Tissue (Continued), 262

6-27 Sarcomas of Soft Tissue (Continued), 263

6-28 Tumor Biopsy, 264

6-29 Surgical Margins, 265

6-30 Reconstruction after Partial Excision

or Curettage of Bone (Fracture

Prophylaxis), 266

6-31 Limb-Salvage Procedures for

Reconstruction, 267

6-32 Radiologic Findings in Limb-Salvage

Procedures, 268

6-33 Limb-Salvage Procedures, 269

SECTION 7—INJURY TO

MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM

7-1 Closed Soft Tissue Injuries, 272

7-2 Open Soft Tissue Wounds, 273

7-3 Treatment of Open Soft Tissue

Wounds, 274

7-4 Pressure Ulcers, 275

7-5 Excision of Deep Pressure Ulcer, 276

7-6 Classification of Burns, 277

7-7 Causes and Clinical Types of Burns, 278

7-8 Escharotomy for Burns, 279

7-9 Prevention of Infection in Burn

Wounds, 280

7-10 Metabolic and Systemic Effects of

Burns, 281

7-11 Excision and Grafting for Burns, 282

7-12 Etiology of Compartment Syndrome, 283

7-13 Pathophysiology of Compartment and

Crush Syndromes, 284

7-14 Acute Anterior Compartment

Syndrome, 285

7-15 Measurement of Intracompartmental

Pressure, 286

7-16 Incisions for Compartment Syndrome of

Forearm and Hand, 287

7-17 Incisions for Compartment Syndrome of

Leg, 288

7-18 Healing of Incised, Sutured Skin

Wound, 289

7-19 Healing of Excised Skin

Wound, 290

7-20 Types of Joint Injury, 291

7-21 Classification of Fracture, 292

7-22 Types of Displacement, 293

7-23 Types of Fracture, 294

7-24 Healing of Fracture, 295

7-25 Primary Union, 296

7-26 Factors That Promote or Delay Bone

Healing, 297

SECTION 8—SOFT TISSUE INFECTIONS

8-1 Septic Joint, 300

8-2 Etiology and Prevalence of Hematogenous

Osteomyelitis, 301

8-3 Pathogenesis of Hematogenous

Osteomyelitis, 302

8-4 Clinical Manifestations of Hematogenous

Osteomyelitis, 303

8-5 Direct (Nonhematogenous) Causes of

Osteomyelitis, 304

8-6 Direct (Nonhematogenous) Causes of

Osteomyelitis (Continued), 305

8-7 Osteomyelitis after Open Fracture, 306

8-8 Recurrent Postoperative

Osteomyelitis, 307

8-9 Delayed Posttraumatic Osteomyelitis in

Diabetic Patient, 308

SECTION 9—COMPLICATIONS

OF FRACTURE

9-1 Neurovascular Injury, 310

9-2 Adult Respiratory Distress

Syndrome, 311

9-3 Infection, 312

9-4 Surgical Management of Open

Fractures, 313

9-5 Gas Gangrene, 314

9-6 Implant Failure, 315

9-7 Malunion of Fracture, 316

9-8 Growth Deformity, 317

9-9 Posttraumatic Osteoarthritis, 318

9-10 Osteonecrosis, 319

9-11 Joint Stiffness, 320

9-12 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, 321

9-13 Nonunion of Fracture, 322

9-14 Surgical Management of Nonunion, 323

9-15 Electric Stimulation of Bone Growth, 324

9-16 Noninvasive Coupling Methods of Electric

Stimulation of Bone, 325

Description

Basic Science and Systemic Disease, Part 3 of The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Musculoskeletal System, 2nd Edition, provides a highly visual guide to this body system, from foundational basic science and anatomy to orthopaedics and rheumatology. This spectacularly illustrated volume in the masterwork known as the (CIBA) "Green Books" has been expanded and revised by Dr. Joseph Iannotti, Dr. Richard Parker, and other experts from the Cleveland Clinic to mirror the many exciting advances in musculoskeletal medicine and imaging - offering rich insights into embryology; physiology; metabolic disorders; congenital and development disorders; rheumatic diseases; tumors of musculoskeletal system; injury to musculoskeletal system; soft tissue infections; and fracture complications.

Key Features

  • Get complete, integrated visual guidance on the musculoskeletal system with thorough, richly illustrated coverage.
  • Quickly understand complex topics thanks to a concise text-atlas format that provides a context bridge between primary and specialized medicine.
  • Clearly visualize how core concepts of anatomy, physiology, and other basic sciences correlate across disciplines.
  • Benefit from matchless Netter illustrations that offer precision, clarity, detail and realism as they provide a visual approach to the clinical presentation and care of the patient.

About the Authors

Joseph Iannotti Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Orthopaedic and Rheumatologic Institute The Cleveland Clinic

Richard Parker Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Cleveland Clinic

