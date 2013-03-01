The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Musculoskeletal System, Volume 6, Part III - Biology and Systemic Diseases
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION 1—EMBRYOLOGY
DEVELOPMENT OF MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM
1-1 Amphioxus and Human Embryo at 16
Days, 2
1-2 Differentiation of Somites into Myotomes,
Sclerotomes, and Dermatomes, 3
1-3 Progressive Stages in Formation of
Vertebral Column, Dermatomes, and
Myotomes; Mesenchymal Precartilage
Primordia of Axial and Appendicular
Skeletons at 5 Weeks, 4
1-4 Fate of Body, Costal Process, and Neural
Arch Components of Vertebral Column,
With Sites and Time of Appearance of
Ossification Centers, 5
1-5 First and Second Cervical Vertebrae at
Birth; Development of Sternum, 6
1-6 Early Development of Skull, 7
1-7 Skeleton of Full-Term Newborn, 8
1-8 Changes in Position of Limbs Before Birth;
Precartilage Mesenchymal Cell
Concentrations of Appendicular Skeleton
at 6 Weeks, 9
1-9 Changes in Ventral Dermatome Pattern
During Limb Development, 10
1-10 Initial Bone Formation in Mesenchyme;
Early Stages of Flat Bone Formation, 11
1-11 Secondary Osteon (Haversian
System), 12
1-12 Growth and Ossification of
Long Bones, 13
1-13 Growth in Width of a Bone and Osteon
Remodeling, 14
1-14 Remodeling: Maintenance of Basic
Form and Proportions of Bone During
Growth, 15
1-15 Development of Three Types of Synovial
Joints, 16
1-16 Segmental Distribution of Myotomes in
Fetus of 6 Weeks; Developing Skeletal
Muscles at 8 Weeks, 17
1-17 Development of Skeletal Muscle
Fibers, 18
1-18 Cross Sections of Body at 6 to
7 Weeks, 19
1-19 Prenatal Development of Perineal
Musculature, 20
1-20 Origins and Innervations of Pharyngeal
Arch and Somite Myotome Muscles, 21
1-21 Branchiomeric and Adjacent Myotomic
Muscles at Birth, 22
SECTION 2—PHYSIOLOGY
2-1 Microscopic Appearance of Skeletal
Muscle Fibers, 25
2-2 Organization of Skeletal Muscle, 26
2-3 Intrinsic Blood and Nerve Supply of
Skeletal Muscle, 27
2-4 Composition and Structure of
Myofilaments, 28
2-5 Muscle Contraction and Relaxation, 29
2-6 Biochemical Mechanics of Muscle
Contraction, 30
2-7 Sarcoplasmic Reticulum and Initiation of
Muscle Contraction, 31
2-8 Initiation of Muscle Contraction by Electric
Impulse and Calcium Movement, 32
2-9 Motor Unit, 33
2-10 Structure of Neuromuscular Junction, 34
2-11 Physiology of Neuromuscular
Junction, 35
2-12 Pharmacology of Neuromuscular
Transmission, 36
2-13 Physiology of Muscle Contraction, 37
2-14 Energy Metabolism of Muscle, 38
2-15 Muscle Fiber Types, 39
2-16 Structure, Physiology, and
Pathophysiology of Growth Plate, 40-41
2-17 Structure and Blood Supply of Growth
Plate, 42
2-18 Peripheral Fibrocartilaginous Element of
Growth Plate, 43
2-19 Composition and Structure of
Cartilage, 44
2-20 Bone Cells and Bone Deposition, 45
2-21 Composition of Bone, 46
2-22 Structure of Cortical (Compact) Bone, 47
2-23 Structure of Trabecular Bone, 48
2-24 Formation and Composition of
Collagen, 49
2-25 Formation and Composition of
Proteoglycan, 50
2-26 Structure and Function of Synovial
Membrane, 51
2-27 Histology of Connective Tissue, 52
2-28 Dynamics of Bone Homeostasis, 53
2-29 Regulation of Calcium and Phosphate
Metabolism, 54
2-30 Effects of Bone Formation and Bone
Resorption on Skeletal Mass, 55
2-31 Four Mechanisms of Bone Mass
Regulation, 56
2-32 Normal Calcium and Phosphate
Metabolism, 57
2-33 Nutritional Calcium Deficiency, 59
2-34 Effects of Disuse and Stress (Weight
Bearing) on Bone Mass, 60
2-35 Musculoskeletal Effects of Weightlessness
(Space Flight), 61
2-36 Bone Architecture and Remodeling in
Relation to Stress, 62
2-37 Stress-Generated Electric Potentials in
Bone, 63
2-38 Bioelectric Potentials in Bone, 64
2-39 Age-Related Changes in Bone
Geometry, 65
2-40 Age-Related Changes in Bone Geometry
(Continued), 66
SECTION 3—METABOLIC DISEASES
3-1 Parathyroid Hormone, 68
3-2 Pathophysiology of Primary
Hyperparathyroidism, 69
3-3 Clinical Manifestations of Primary
Hyperparathyroidism, 70
3-4 Differential Diagnosis of Hypercalcemic
States, 71
3-5 Pathologic Physiology of
Hypoparathyroidism, 72
3-6 Clinical Manifestations of Chronic
Hypoparathyroidism, 74
3-7 Clinical Manifestations of
Hypocalcemia, 75
3-8 Pseudohypoparathyroidism, 76
3-9 Mechanism of Parathyroid Hormone
Activity on End Organ, 77
3-10 Mechanism of Parathyroid Hormone
Activity on End Organ: Cyclic AMP
Response to PTH, 78
3-11 Clinical Guide to Parathyroid Hormone
Assay: Different Forms of PTH and Their
Detection by Whole (Bioactive) PTH and
I-PTH Immunometric Assays, 79
3-12 Clinical Guide to Parathyroid Hormone
Assay (Continued), 80
3-13 Childhood Rickets, 81
3-14 Adult Osteomalacia, 82
3-15 Nutritional Deficiency: Rickets and
Osteomalacia, 83
3-16 Vitamin D–Resistant Rickets and
Osteomalacia due to Proximal Renal
Tubular Defects (Hypophosphatemic
Rachitic Syndromes), 84
3-17 Vitamin D–Resistant Rickets and
Osteomalacia due to Proximal and Distal
Renal Tubular Defects, 85
3-18 Vitamin D–Dependent (Pseudodeficiency)
Rickets and Osteomalacia, 86
3-19 Vitamin D–Resistant Rickets and
Osteomalacia due to Renal Tubular
Acidosis, 87
3-20 Metabolic Aberrations of Renal
Osteodystrophy, 88
3-21 Rickets, Osteomalacia, and Renal
Osteodystrophy, 89
3-22 Bony Manifestations of Renal
Osteodystrophy, 90
3-23 Vascular and Soft Tissue Calcification in
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism of
Chronic Renal Disease, 91
3-24 Clinical Guide to Vitamin D
Measurement, 92
3-25 Hypophosphatasia, 93
3-26 Causes of Osteoporosis, 94
3-27 Involutional Osteoporosis, 95
3-28 Clinical Manifestations of
Osteoporosis, 96
3-29 Progressive Spinal Deformity in
Osteoporosis, 97
3-30 Radiology of Osteopenia, 98
3-31 Radiology of Osteopenia (Continued), 99
3-32 Radiology of Osteopenia (Continued), 100
3-33 Transiliac Bone Biopsy, 101
3-34 Treatment of Complications of Spinal
Osteoporosis, 102
3-35 Treatment of Osteoporosis, 103
3-36 Treatment of Osteoporosis
(Continued), 104
3-37 Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type I, 106
3-38 Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type III, 107
3-39 Marfan Syndrome, 108
3-40 Marfan Syndrome (Continued), 109
3-41 Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes, 110
3-42 Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes (Continued), 111
3-43 Osteopetrosis (Albers-Schönberg
Disease), 112
3-44 Paget Disease of Bone, 113
3-45 Paget Disease of Bone (Continued), 114
3-46 Pathophysiology and Treatment of Paget
Disease of Bone, 115
3-47 Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva, 116
SECTION 4—CONGENITAL AND
DEVELOPMENTAL DISORDERS
DWARFISM
4-1 Achondroplasia—Clinical
Manifestations, 118
4-2 Achondroplasia—Clinical Manifestations
(Continued), 119
4-3 Achondroplasia—Clinical Manifestations of
Spine, 120
4-4 Achondroplasia—Diagnostic Testing, 121
4-5 Hypochondroplasia, 122
4-6 Diastrophic Dwarfism, 123
4-7 Pseudoachondroplasia, 124
4-8 Metaphyseal Chondrodysplasia, McKusick
Type, 125
4-9 Metaphyseal Chondrodysplasia, Schmid
Type, 126
4-10 Chondrodysplasia Punctata, 127
4-11 Chondroectodermal Dysplasia (Ellis-van
Creveld Syndrome), Grebe
Chondrodysplasia, and Acromesomelic
Dysplasia, 128
4-12 Multiple Epiphyseal Dysplasia, Fairbank
Type, 129
4-13 Pycnodysostosis (Pyknodysostosis), 130
4-14 Camptomelic (Campomelic)
Dysplasia, 131
4-15 Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia Tarda
and Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia
Congenita, 132
4-16 Spondylocostal Dysostosis and Dyggve-
Melchior-Clausen Dysplasia, 133
4-17 Kniest Dysplasia, 134
4-18 Mucopolysaccharidoses, 135
4-19 Principles of Treatment of Skeletal
Dysplasias, 136
NEUROFIBROMATOSIS
4-20 Diagnostic Criteria and Cutaneous Lesions
in Neurofibromatosis, 137
4-21 Cutaneous Lesions in
Neurofibromatosis, 138
4-22 Spinal Deformities in
Neurofibromatosis, 139
4-23 Bone Overgrowth and Erosion in
Neurofibromatosis, 140
OTHER
4-24 Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita, 141
4-25 Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva and
Progressive Diaphyseal Dysplasia, 142
4-26 Osteopetrosis and Osteopoikilosis, 143
4-27 Melorheostosis, 144
4-28 Congenital Elevation of Scapula, Absence
of Clavicle, and Pseudarthrosis of
Clavicle, 145
4-29 Madelung Deformity, 146
4-30 Congenital Bowing of the Tibia, 147
4-31 Congenital Pseudoarthrosis of the Tibia
and Dislocation of the Knee, 148
LEG-LENGTH DISCREPANCY
4-32 Clinical Manifestations, 149
4-33 Evaluation of Leg-Length Discrepancy, 150
4-34 Charts for Timing Growth Arrest and
Determining Amount of Limb Lengthening
to Achieve Limb-Length Equality at
Maturity, 151
4-35 Growth Arrest, 152
4-36 Ilizarov and De Bastiani Techniques for
Limb Lengthening, 153
CONGENITAL LIMB MALFORMATION
4-37 Growth Factors, 154
4-38 Foot Prehensility in Amelia, 155
4-39 Failure of Formation of Parts: Transverse
Arrest, 156
4-40 Failure of Formation of Parts: Transverse
Arrest (Continued), 157
4-41 Failure of Formation of Parts: Transverse
Arrest (Continued), 158
4-42 Failure of Formation of Parts: Transverse
Arrest (Continued), 159
4-43 Failure of Formation of Parts: Transverse
Arrest (Continued), 160
4-44 Failure of Formation of Parts: Transverse
Arrest (Continued), 161
4-45 Failure of Formation of Parts: Transverse
Arrest (Continued), 162
4-46 Failure of Formation of Parts: Longitudinal
Arrest, 163
4-47 Failure of Formation of Parts: Longitudinal
Arrest (Continued), 164
4-48 Failure of Formation of Parts: Longitudinal
Arrest (Continued), 165
4-49 Failure of Formation of Parts: Longitudinal
Arrest (Continued), 166
4-50 Duplication of Parts, Overgrowth, and
Congenital Constriction Band
Syndrome, 167
SECTION 5—RHEUMATIC DISEASES
RHEUMATIC DISEASES
5-1 Joint Pathology in Rheumatoid
Arthritis, 170
5-2 Early and Moderate Hand Involvement in
Rheumatoid Arthritis, 171
5-3 Advanced Hand Involvement in
Rheumatoid Arthritis, 172
5-4 Foot Involvement in Rheumatoid
Arthritis, 173
5-5 Knee, Shoulder, and Hip Joint Involvement
in Rheumatoid Arthritis, 174
5-6 Extra-articular Manifestations in
Rheumatoid Arthritis, 175
5-7 Extra-articular Manifestations in
Rheumatoid Arthritis (Continued), 176
5-8 Immunologic Features in Rheumatoid
Arthritis, 177
5-9 Variable Clinical Course of Adult
Rheumatoid Arthritis, 178
TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS
5-10 Exercises for Upper Extremities, 179
5-11 Exercises for Shoulders and Lower
Extremities, 180
5-12 Surgical Management in Rheumatoid
Arthritis, 181
SYNOVIAL FLUID EXAMINATION
5-13 Techniques for Aspiration of
Joint Fluid, 182
5-14 Synovial Fluid Examination, 183
5-15 Synovial Fluid Examination
(Continued), 184
JUVENILE ARTHRITIS
5-16 Systemic Juvenile Arthritis, 185
5-17 Systemic Juvenile Arthritis
(Continued), 186
5-18 Hand Involvement in Juvenile
Arthritis, 187
5-19 Lower Limb Involvement in Juvenile
Arthritis, 188
5-20 Ocular Manifestations in Juvenile
Arthritis, 189
5-21 Sequelae of Juvenile Arthritis, 190
OSTEOARTHRITIS
5-22 Distribution of Joint Involvement in
Osteoarthritis, 191
5-23 Clinical Findings in Osteoarthritis, 192
5-24 Clinical Findings in Osteoarthritis
(Continued), 193
5-25 Hand Involvement in Osteoarthritis, 194
5-26 Hip Joint Involvement in
Osteoarthritis, 195
5-27 Degenerative Changes, 196
5-28 Spine Involvement in Osteoarthritis, 197
OTHER
5-29 Ankylosing Spondylitis, 198
5-30 Ankylosing Spondylitis (Continued), 199
5-31 Ankylosing Spondylitis (Continued)
Degenerative Changes in the Cervical
Vertebrae, 200
5-32 Psoriatic Arthritis, 201
5-33 Reactive Arthritis (formerly Reiter
Syndrome), 202
5-34 Infectious Arthritis, 203
5-35 Tuberculous Arthritis, 204
5-36 Hemophilic Arthritis, 205
5-37 Neuropathic Joint Disease, 206
5-38 Gouty Arthritis, 207
5-39 Tophaceous Gout, 208
5-40 Articular Chondrocalcinosis
(Pseudogout), 209
5-41 Nonarticular Rheumatism, 210
5-42 Clinical Manifestations of Polymyalgia
Rheumatica and Giant Cell Arteritis, 211
5-43 Imaging of Polymyalgia Rheumatica and
Giant Cell Arteritis, 212
5-44 Fibromyalgia, 213
5-45 Pathophysiology of Autoinflammatory
Syndromes, 214
5-46 Cutaneous Findings in Autoinflammatory
Syndromes, 215
5-47 Joint and Central Nervous System Findings
in Autoinflammatory Syndromes, 216
5-48 Vasculitis: Vessel Distribution, 217
5-49 Vasculitis: Clinical and Histologic Features
of Granulomatosis with Polyangitis
(Wegener), 218
5-50 Key Features of Primary Vasculitic
Diseases, 219
5-51 Renal Lesions in Systemic Lupus
Erythematosus, 220
5-52 Cutaneous Lupus Band Test, 221
5-53 Lupus Erythematosus of the Heart, 222
5-54 Antiphospholipid Syndrome, 223
5-55 Scleroderma—Clinical Manifestations, 225
5-56 Scleroderma—Clinical Findings, 226
5-57 Scleroderma—Radiographic Findings of
Acro-osteolysis and Calcinosis Cutis, 227
5-58 Polymyositis and Dermatomyositis, 228
5-59 Polymyositis and Dermatomyositis
(Continued), 229
5-60 Primary Angiitis of the Central Nervous
System, 230
5-61 Behçet Syndrome, 232
5-62 Behçet Syndrome (Continued), 233
SECTION 6—TUMORS OF
MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM
6-1 Initial Evaluation and Staging of
Musculoskeletal Tumors, 236
6-2 Osteoid Osteoma, 238
6-3 Osteoblastoma, 239
6-4 Enchondroma, 240
6-5 Periosteal Chondroma, 241
6-6 Osteocartilaginous Exostosis
(Osteochondroma), 242
6-7 Chondroblastoma and Chondromyxoid
Fibroma, 243
6-8 Fibrous Dysplasia, 244
6-9 Nonossifying Fibroma and Desmoplastic
Fibroma, 245
6-10 Eosinophilic Granuloma, 246
6-11 Aneurysmal Bone Cyst, 247
6-12 Simple Bone Cyst, 248
6-13 Giant Cell Tumor of Bone, 249
6-14 Osteosarcoma, 250
6-15 Osteosarcoma (Continued), 251
6-16 Osteosarcoma (Continued), 252
6-17 Chondrosarcoma, 253
6-18 Fibrous Histiocytoma and Fibrosarcoma of
Bone, 254
6-19 Reticuloendothelial Tumors—Ewing
Sarcoma, 255
6-20 Reticuloendothelial Tumors—
Myeloma, 256
6-21 Adamantinoma, 257
6-22 Tumors Metastatic to Bone, 258
6-23 Desmoid, Fibromatosis, and
Hemangioma, 259
6-24 Lipoma, Neurofibroma, and Myositis
Ossificans, 260
6-25 Sarcomas of Soft Tissue, 261
6-26 Sarcomas of Soft Tissue (Continued), 262
6-27 Sarcomas of Soft Tissue (Continued), 263
6-28 Tumor Biopsy, 264
6-29 Surgical Margins, 265
6-30 Reconstruction after Partial Excision
or Curettage of Bone (Fracture
Prophylaxis), 266
6-31 Limb-Salvage Procedures for
Reconstruction, 267
6-32 Radiologic Findings in Limb-Salvage
Procedures, 268
6-33 Limb-Salvage Procedures, 269
SECTION 7—INJURY TO
MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM
7-1 Closed Soft Tissue Injuries, 272
7-2 Open Soft Tissue Wounds, 273
7-3 Treatment of Open Soft Tissue
Wounds, 274
7-4 Pressure Ulcers, 275
7-5 Excision of Deep Pressure Ulcer, 276
7-6 Classification of Burns, 277
7-7 Causes and Clinical Types of Burns, 278
7-8 Escharotomy for Burns, 279
7-9 Prevention of Infection in Burn
Wounds, 280
7-10 Metabolic and Systemic Effects of
Burns, 281
7-11 Excision and Grafting for Burns, 282
7-12 Etiology of Compartment Syndrome, 283
7-13 Pathophysiology of Compartment and
Crush Syndromes, 284
7-14 Acute Anterior Compartment
Syndrome, 285
7-15 Measurement of Intracompartmental
Pressure, 286
7-16 Incisions for Compartment Syndrome of
Forearm and Hand, 287
7-17 Incisions for Compartment Syndrome of
Leg, 288
7-18 Healing of Incised, Sutured Skin
Wound, 289
7-19 Healing of Excised Skin
Wound, 290
7-20 Types of Joint Injury, 291
7-21 Classification of Fracture, 292
7-22 Types of Displacement, 293
7-23 Types of Fracture, 294
7-24 Healing of Fracture, 295
7-25 Primary Union, 296
7-26 Factors That Promote or Delay Bone
Healing, 297
SECTION 8—SOFT TISSUE INFECTIONS
8-1 Septic Joint, 300
8-2 Etiology and Prevalence of Hematogenous
Osteomyelitis, 301
8-3 Pathogenesis of Hematogenous
Osteomyelitis, 302
8-4 Clinical Manifestations of Hematogenous
Osteomyelitis, 303
8-5 Direct (Nonhematogenous) Causes of
Osteomyelitis, 304
8-6 Direct (Nonhematogenous) Causes of
Osteomyelitis (Continued), 305
8-7 Osteomyelitis after Open Fracture, 306
8-8 Recurrent Postoperative
Osteomyelitis, 307
8-9 Delayed Posttraumatic Osteomyelitis in
Diabetic Patient, 308
SECTION 9—COMPLICATIONS
OF FRACTURE
9-1 Neurovascular Injury, 310
9-2 Adult Respiratory Distress
Syndrome, 311
9-3 Infection, 312
9-4 Surgical Management of Open
Fractures, 313
9-5 Gas Gangrene, 314
9-6 Implant Failure, 315
9-7 Malunion of Fracture, 316
9-8 Growth Deformity, 317
9-9 Posttraumatic Osteoarthritis, 318
9-10 Osteonecrosis, 319
9-11 Joint Stiffness, 320
9-12 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, 321
9-13 Nonunion of Fracture, 322
9-14 Surgical Management of Nonunion, 323
9-15 Electric Stimulation of Bone Growth, 324
9-16 Noninvasive Coupling Methods of Electric
Stimulation of Bone, 325
Description
Basic Science and Systemic Disease, Part 3 of The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Musculoskeletal System, 2nd Edition, provides a highly visual guide to this body system, from foundational basic science and anatomy to orthopaedics and rheumatology. This spectacularly illustrated volume in the masterwork known as the (CIBA) "Green Books" has been expanded and revised by Dr. Joseph Iannotti, Dr. Richard Parker, and other experts from the Cleveland Clinic to mirror the many exciting advances in musculoskeletal medicine and imaging - offering rich insights into embryology; physiology; metabolic disorders; congenital and development disorders; rheumatic diseases; tumors of musculoskeletal system; injury to musculoskeletal system; soft tissue infections; and fracture complications.
Key Features
- Get complete, integrated visual guidance on the musculoskeletal system with thorough, richly illustrated coverage.
- Quickly understand complex topics thanks to a concise text-atlas format that provides a context bridge between primary and specialized medicine.
- Clearly visualize how core concepts of anatomy, physiology, and other basic sciences correlate across disciplines.
- Benefit from matchless Netter illustrations that offer precision, clarity, detail and realism as they provide a visual approach to the clinical presentation and care of the patient.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 1st March 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455726608
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416063797
About the Authors
Joseph Iannotti Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Orthopaedic and Rheumatologic Institute The Cleveland Clinic
Richard Parker Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Cleveland Clinic