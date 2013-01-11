The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Musculoskeletal System, Volume 6, Part II - Spine and Lower Limb

The Lower Limb and Spine, Part 2 of The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Musculoskeletal System, 2nd Edition, provides a highly visual guide to the spine and lower extremity, from basic science and anatomy to orthopaedics and rheumatology. This spectacularly illustrated volume in the masterwork known as the (CIBA) "Green Books" has been expanded and revised by Dr. Joseph Iannotti, Dr. Richard Parker, and other experts from the Cleveland Clinic to mirror the many exciting advances in musculoskeletal medicine and imaging - offering rich insights into the anatomy, physiology, and clinical conditions of the spine; pelvis, hip, and thigh; knee; lower leg; and ankle and foot.