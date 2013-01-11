The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Musculoskeletal System, Volume 6, Part II - Spine and Lower Limb - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416063827, 9781455726622

The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Musculoskeletal System, Volume 6, Part II - Spine and Lower Limb

2nd Edition

Authors: Joseph Iannotti Richard Parker
eBook ISBN: 9781455726622
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416063827
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th January 2013
Page Count: 272
Table of Contents

SECTION 1—SPINE

1-1 Vertebral Column, 2

Cervical Spine

1-2 Atlas and Axis, 3

1-3 External Craniocervical Ligaments, 4

1-4 Internal Craniocervical Ligaments, 5

1-5 Suboccipital Triangle, 6

1-6 Dens Fracture, 7

1-7 Jefferson and Hangman’s Fractures, 8

1-8 Cervical Vertebrae, 9

1-9 Muscles of Back: Superficial Layers, 10

1-10 Muscles of Back: Intermediate and

Deep Layers, 11

1-11 Spinal Nerves and Sensory

Dermatomes, 12

1-12 Cervical Spondylosis, 13

1-13 Cervical Spondylosis and

Myelopathy, 14

1-14 Cervical Disc Herniation:

Clinical Manifestations, 15

1-15 Surgical Approaches for the Treatment

of Myelopathy and Radiculopathy, 16

1-16 Extravascular Compression of

Vertebral Arteries, 17

Thoracolumbar and Sacral Spine

1-17 Thoracic Vertebrae and Ligaments, 18

1-18 Lumbar Vertebrae and Intervertebral

Discs, 19

1-19 Sacral Spine and Pelvis, 20

1-20 Lumbosacral Ligaments, 21

1-21 Degenerative Disc Disease, 22

1-22 Lumbar Disc Herniation, 23

1-23 Lumbar Spinal Stenosis, 24

1-24 Lumbar Spinal Stenosis

(Continued), 25

1-25 Degenerative Lumbar

Spondylolisthesis, 26

1-26 Degenerative Spondylolisthesis:

Cascading Spine, 27

1-27 Adult Deformity, 28

1-28 Three-Column Concept of Spinal

Stability and Compression

Fractures, 29

1-29 Compression Fractures

(Continued), 30

1-30 Burst, Chance, and Unstable

Fractures, 31

Deformities of Spine

1-31 Congenital Anomalies of Occipitocervical

Junction, 32

1-32 Congenital Anomalies of Occipitocervical

Junction (Continued), 33

1-33 Synostosis of Cervical Spine (Klippel-Feil

Syndrome), 34

1-34 Clinical Appearance of

Congenital Muscular

Torticollis (Wryneck), 35

1-35 Nonmuscular Causes of

Torticollis, 36

1-36 Pathologic Anatomy of Scoliosis, 37

1-37 Typical Scoliosis Curve Patterns, 38

1-38 Congenital Scoliosis: Closed Vertebral

Types (MacEwen Classification), 39

1-39 Clinical Evaluation of Scoliosis, 40

1-40 Determination of Skeletal Maturation,

Measurement of Curvature, and

Measurement of Rotation, 41

1-41 Braces for Scoliosis, 42

1-42 Scheuermann Disease, 43

1-43 Congenital Kyphosis, 44

1-44 Spondylolysis and Spondylolisthesis, 45

1-45 Myelodysplasia, 46

1-46 Lumbosacral Agenesis, 47

SECTION 2—PELVIS, HIP, AND THIGH

Anatomy

2-1 Superficial Veins and Cutaneous

Nerves, 50

2-2 Lumbosacral Plexus, 52

2-3 Sacral and Coccygeal Plexuses, 53

2-4 Nerves of Buttock, 54

2-5 Femoral Nerve (L2, 3, 4) and Lateral

Femoral Cutaneous Nerve (L2, 3), 55

2-6 Obturator Nerve (L2, 3, 4), 56

2-7 Sciatic Nerve (L4, 5; S1, 2, 3) and

Posterior Femoral Cutaneous Nerve

(S1, 2, 3), 57

2-8 Muscles of Front of Hip and Thigh, 58

2-9 Muscles of Hip and Thigh (Anterior and

Lateral Views), 59

2-10 Muscles of Back of Hip and Thigh, 60

2-11 Bony Attachments of Muscles of Hip

and Thigh: Anterior View, 61

2-12 Bony Attachments of Muscles of Hip

and Thigh: Posterior View, 62

2-13 Cross-Sectional Anatomy of Hip:

Axial View, 63

2-14 Cross-Sectional Anatomy of Hip:

Coronal View, 64

2-15 Cross-Sectional Anatomy of Thigh, 65

2-16 Arteries and Nerves of Thigh:

Anterior Views, 66

2-17 Arteries and Nerves of Thigh:

Deep Dissection (Anterior View), 67

2-18 Arteries and Nerves of Thigh:

Deep Dissection (Posterior view), 68

2-19 Bones and Ligaments at Hip:

Osteology of the Femur, 69

2-20 Bones and Ligaments at Hip:

Hip Joint, 70

Physical Examination

2-21 Physical Examination, 71

Deformities of the Pelvis and Femur

2-22 Proximal Femoral Focal Deficiency:

Radiographic Classification, 72

2-23 Proximal Femoral Focal Deficiency:

Clinical Presentation, 73

2-24 Congenital Short Femur with

Coxa Vara, 74

2-25 Recognition of Developmental Dislocation

of the Hip, 75

2-26 Clinical Findings in Developmental

Dislocation of Hip, 76

2-27 Radiologic Diagnosis of Developmental

Dislocation of Hip, 77

2-28 Adaptive Changes in Dislocated Hip That

Interfere with Reduction, 78

2-29 Device for Treatment of Clinically

Reducible Dislocation of Hip, 79

2-30 Blood Supply to Femoral Head

in Infancy, 80

2-31 Legg-Calvé-Perthes Disease:

Pathogenesis, 81

2-32 Legg-Calvé-Perthes Disease:

Physical Examination, 82

2-33 Legg-Calvé-Perthes Disease:

Physical Examination (Continued), 83

2-34 Stages of Legg-Calvé-Perthes

Disease, 84

2-35 Legg-Calvé-Perthes Disease: Lateral Pillar

Classification, 85

2-36 Legg-Calvé-Perthes Disease: Conservative

Management, 86

2-37 Femoral Varus Derotational

Osteotomy, 87

2-38 Innominate Osteotomy, 88

2-39 Innominate Osteotomy (Continued), 89

2-40 Physical Examination and Classification

of Slipped Capital Femoral

Epiphysis, 90

2-41 Pin Fixation in Slipped Capital Femoral

Epiphysis, 91

Disorders of the Hip

2-42 Hip Joint Involvement in

Osteoarthritis, 92

2-43 Total Hip Replacement: Prostheses, 93

2-44 Total Hip Replacement: Steps 1 to 3, 94

2-45 Total Hip Replacement: Steps 4 to 8, 95

2-46 Total Hip Replacement: Steps 9 to 12, 96

2-47 Total Hip Replacement:

Steps 13 to 18, 97

2-48 Total Hip Replacement:

Steps 19 and 20, 98

2-49 Total Hip Replacement: Dysplastic

Acetabulum, 99

2-50 Total Hip Replacement:

Protrusio Acetabuli, 100

2-51 Total Hip Replacement: Complications—

Loosening of Femoral Component, 101

2-52 Total Hip Replacement: Complications—

Fractures of Femur and Femoral

Component, 102

2-53 Total Hip Replacement: Complications—

Loosening of Acetabular Component

and Dislocation of Total Hip

Prosthesis, 103

2-54 Total Hip Replacement: Infection, 104

2-55 Total Hip Replacement: Hemiarthroplasty

of Hip, 105

2-56 Hip Resurfacing, 106

2-57 Rehabilitation after Total Hip

Replacement, 107

2-58 Femoroacetabular Impingement/

Hip Labral Tears, 108

2-59 Avascular Necrosis, 109

2-60 Trochanteric Bursitis, 110

2-61 Snapping Hip (Coxa Saltans), 111

2-62 Muscle Strains, 112

Trauma

2-63 Injury to Pelvis: Stable Pelvic Ring

Fractures, 113

2-64 Injury to Pelvis: Straddle Fracture

and Lateral Compression Injury, 114

2-65 Injury to Pelvis: Open Book

Fracture, 115

2-66 Injury to Pelvis: Vertical Shear

Fracture, 116

2-67 Injury to Hip: Acetabular

Fractures, 117

2-68 Injury to Hip: Acetabular Fractures

(Continued), 118

2-69 Injury to Hip: Posterior Dislocation

of Hip, 119

2-70 Injury to Hip: Anterior Dislocation of Hip,

Obturator Type, 120

2-71 Injury to Hip: Dislocation of

Hip with Fracture of Femoral

Head, 121

2-72 Injury to Femur: Intracapsular

Fracture of Femoral Neck, 122

2-73 Injury to Femur: Intertrochanteric

Fracture of Femur, 123

2-74 Injury to Femur: Subtrochanteric

Fracture of Femur, 124

2-75 Injury to Femur: Fracture of Shaft

of Femur, 125

2-76 Injury to Femur: Fracture of Distal

Femur, 126

2-77 Amputation of Lower Limb and

Hip (Disarticulation and

Hemipelvectomy), 127

SECTION 3—KNEE

Anatomy

3-1 Topographic Anatomy of the Knee, 130

3-2 Osteology of the Knee, 131

3-3 Knee: Lateral and Medial Views, 132

3-4 Knee: Anterior Views, 133

3-5 Knee: Posterior and Sagittal Views, 134

3-6 Knee: Interior View and Cruciate and

Collateral Ligaments, 135

3-7 Arteries and Nerves of Knee, 136

Injury to the Knee

3-8 Arthrocentesis of Knee Joint, 137

3-9 Types of Meniscal Tears and Discoid

Meniscus Variations, 138

3-10 Tears of the Meniscus, 139

3-11 Medial and Lateral Meniscus, 140

3-12 Rupture of the Anterior Cruciate

Ligament, 141

3-13 Lateral Pivot Shift Test for Anterolateral

Knee Instability, 142

3-14 Rupture of Cruciate Ligaments:

Arthroscopy, 143

3-15 Rupture of Posterior Cruciate

Ligament, 144

3-16 Physical Examination of the Leg

and Knee, 145

3-17 Sprains of Knee Ligaments, 146

3-18 Disruption of Quadriceps Femoris

Tendon or Patellar Ligament, 147

3-19 Dislocation of Knee Joint, 148

Disorders of the Knee

3-20 Progression of Osteochondritis

Dissecans, 149

3-21 Osteonecrosis, 150

3-22 Tibial Intercondylar Eminence

Fracture, 151

3-23 Synovial Plica, 152

3-24 Synovial Plica (Arthroscopy), Bursitis, and

Iliotibial Band Friction Syndrome, 153

3-25 Pigmented Villonodular Synovitis and

Meniscal Cysts, 154

3-26 Rehabilitation after Injury to Knee

Ligaments, 155

3-27 Bipartite Patella and Baker’s Cyst, 156

3-28 Subluxation and Dislocation of

Patella, 157

3-29 Fracture of the Patella, 158

3-30 Osgood-Schlatter Lesion, 159

3-31 Knee Arthroplasty: Osteoarthritis of

the Knee, 160

3-32 Knee Arthroplasty: Total Condylar

Prosthesis and Unicompartmental

Prosthesis, 161

3-33 Knee Arthroplasty: Posterior Stabilized

Knee Prosthesis, 162

3-34 Total Knee Replacement Technique:

Steps 1 to 5, 163

3-35 Total Knee Replacement Technique:

Steps 6 to 9, 164

3-36 Total Knee Replacement Technique:

Steps 10 to 14, 165

3-37 Total Knee Replacement Technique:

Steps 15 to 20, 166

3-38 Medial Release for Varus Deformity

of Knee, 167

3-39 Lateral Release for Valgus Deformity

of Knee, 168

3-40 Rehabilitation after Total Knee

Replacement, 169

3-41 High Tibial Osteotomy for Varus

Deformity of Knee, 170

3-42 Below-Knee Amputation, 171

3-43 Disarticulation of Knee and Above-Knee

Amputation, 172

SECTION 4—LOWER LEG

Anatomy

4-1 Topographic Anatomy of the Lower

Leg, 174

4-2 Fascial Compartments of Leg, 175

4-3 Muscles of Leg: Superficial Dissection

(Anterior View), 176

4-4 Muscles of Leg: Superficial Dissection

(Lateral View), 177

4-5 Muscles, Arteries, and Nerves of Leg:

Deep Dissection (Anterior View), 178

4-6 Muscles of Leg: Superficial Dissection

(Posterior View), 179

4-7 Muscles of Leg: Intermediate Dissection

(Posterior View), 180

4-8 Muscles, Arteries, and Nerves of Leg:

Deep Dissection (Posterior View), 181

4-9 Common Peroneal Nerve, 182

4-10 Tibial Nerve, 183

4-11 Tibia and Fibula, 184

4-12 Tibia and Fibula (Continued), 185

4-13 Bony Attachments of Muscles of Leg, 186

Injury to Lower Leg

4-14 Fracture of Proximal Tibia Involving

Articular Surface, 187

4-15 Fracture of Shaft of Tibia, 188

4-16 Fracture of Tibia in Children, 189

Congenital Deformities

4-17 Bowleg and Knock-Knee, 190

4-18 Blount Disease, 191

4-19 Toeing In: Metatarsus Adductus and

Internal Tibial Torsion, 192

4-20 Toeing In: Internal Femoral Torsion, 193

4-21 Toeing Out and Postural Torsional Effects

on Lower Limbs, 194

SECTION 5—ANKLE AND FOOT

Anatomy

5-1 Surface Anatomy and Muscle Origins

and Insertions, 196

5-2 Tendon Sheaths of Ankle, 197

5-3 Ligaments and Tendons of Ankle, 198

5-4 Dorsal Foot: Superficial Dissection, 199

5-5 Dorsal Foot: Deep Dissection, 200

5-6 Plantar Foot: Superficial Dissection, 201

5-7 Plantar Foot: First Layer, 202

5-8 Plantar Foot: Second Layer, 203

5-9 Plantar Foot: Third Layer, 204

5-10 Interosseous Muscles and Deep Arteries

of Foot, 205

5-11 Cross-Sectional Anatomy of Ankle

and Foot, 206

5-12 Cross-Sectional Anatomy of Ankle

and Foot (Continued), 207

5-13 Bones of Foot, 208

5-14 Bones of Foot (Continued), 209

5-15 Ligaments and Tendons of Foot:

Plantar View, 210

5-16 Lymph Vessels and Nodes of Lower

Limb, 211

Fractures and Dislocations

5-17 Major Sprains and Sprain Fractures, 212

5-18 Mechanisms of Ankle Sprains, 213

5-19 Rotational Fractures, 214

5-20 Repair of Fracture of Malleolus, 215

5-21 Pilon Fracture, 216

5-22 Talus Fracture, 217

5-23 Extra-articular Fracture of Calcaneus, 218

5-24 Intra-articular Fracture of Calcaneus, 219

5-25 Fifth Metatarsal Fractures, 220

5-26 Lisfranc Injury, 221

5-27 Navicular Stress Fractures, 222

Common Soft Tissue Disorders

5-28 Achilles Tendon Rupture, 223

5-29 Peroneal Tendon Injury, 224

5-30 Osteochondral Lesions of the

Talus, 225

5-31 Turf Toe, 226

5-32 Plantar Fasciitis, 227

5-33 Posterior Tibial Tendonitis/Flatfoot, 228

Deformities of the Ankle and Foot

5-34 Congenital Clubfoot, 229

5-35 Congenital Clubfoot (Continued), 230

5-36 Congenital Vertical Talus, 231

5-37 Cavovarus Foot, 232

5-38 Calcaneovalgus and Planovalgus, 233

5-39 Tarsal Coalition, 234

5-40 Tarsal Coalition (Continued), 235

5-41 Accessory Tarsal Navicular, 236

5-42 Congenital Toe Deformities, 237

5-43 Köhler Disease, 238

Infections and Amputations

5-44 Common Foot Infections, 239

5-45 Deep Infections of Foot, 240

5-46 Lesions of the Diabetic Foot, 241

5-47 Clinical Evaluation of Patient with

Diabetic Foot Lesion, 242

5-48 Amputation of Foot, 243

5-49 Syme Amputation (Wagner

Modification), 244

Description

The Lower Limb and Spine, Part 2 of The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Musculoskeletal System, 2nd Edition, provides a highly visual guide to the spine and lower extremity, from basic science and anatomy to orthopaedics and rheumatology. This spectacularly illustrated volume in the masterwork known as the (CIBA) "Green Books" has been expanded and revised by Dr. Joseph Iannotti, Dr. Richard Parker, and other experts from the Cleveland Clinic to mirror the many exciting advances in musculoskeletal medicine and imaging - offering rich insights into the anatomy, physiology, and clinical conditions of the spine; pelvis, hip, and thigh; knee; lower leg; and ankle and foot.

Key Features

  • Get complete, integrated visual guidance on the lower extremity and spine with thorough, richly illustrated coverage.
  • Quickly understand complex topics thanks to a concise text-atlas format that provides a context bridge between primary and specialized medicine.
  • Clearly visualize how core concepts of anatomy, physiology, and other basic sciences correlate across disciplines.
  • Benefit from matchless Netter illustrations that offer precision, clarity, detail and realism as they provide a visual approach to the clinical presentation and care of the patient.

About the Authors

Joseph Iannotti Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Orthopaedic and Rheumatologic Institute The Cleveland Clinic

Richard Parker Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Cleveland Clinic

