The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations- Musculoskeletal System Package
2nd Edition
Volume 6
Authors: Joseph Iannotti Richard Parker
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416063780
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th April 2013
Page Count: 900
Description
The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Musculoskeletal System, 2nd Edition provides a highly visual guide to this body system, from basic science and anatomy to orthopaedics and rheumatology. These three spectacularly illustrated volumes in the masterwork known as the (CIBA) "Green Books" have been expanded and revised by Dr. Joseph Iannotti, Dr. Richard Parker, and other experts from the Cleveland Clinic to mirror the many exciting advances in musculoskeletal medicine and imaging - offering rich insights into musculoskeletal anatomy, physiology, and clinical conditions.
Key Features
- Get complete, integrated visual guidance on the entire musculoskeletal system with thorough, richly illustrated volumes on The Upper Limb; The Lower Limb and Spine; and Basic Science and Systemic Disease.
- Quickly understand complex topics thanks to a concise text-atlas format that provides a context bridge between primary and specialized medicine.
- Clearly visualize how core concepts of anatomy, physiology, and other basic sciences correlate across disciplines.
- Benefit from matchless Netter illustrations that offer precision, clarity, detail and realism as they provide a visual approach to the clinical presentation and care of the patient.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 900
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 15th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416063780
About the Author
Joseph Iannotti
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Orthopaedic and Rheumatologic Institute The Cleveland Clinic
Richard Parker
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Cleveland Clinic
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.