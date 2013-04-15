The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations- Musculoskeletal System Package

The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Musculoskeletal System, 2nd Edition provides a highly visual guide to this body system, from basic science and anatomy to orthopaedics and rheumatology. These three spectacularly illustrated volumes in the masterwork known as the (CIBA) "Green Books" have been expanded and revised by Dr. Joseph Iannotti, Dr. Richard Parker, and other experts from the Cleveland Clinic to mirror the many exciting advances in musculoskeletal medicine and imaging - offering rich insights into musculoskeletal anatomy, physiology, and clinical conditions.