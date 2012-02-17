The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations - Integumentary System
2nd Edition
Volume 4
Table of Contents
Section 1 - Anatomy, Physiology, and Embryology
- Embryology of the skin
- Normal Skin Anatomy
- Normal Skin Histology
- Skin Physiology - The Process of Keritinization
- Normal skin flora
- Vitamin D metabolism
- Photobiology
- Wound Healing
- Morphology: Lichen Simplex Chronicus, Urticaria, and Postauricular Fissures
- Morphology: Vitiligo, Tinea Faciei, and Herpes
Section 2 - Benign GrowthS
- Acrochordon
- Becker's Nevus (smooth muscle hamartoma)
- Dermatofibroma (sclerosing hemangioma)
- Eccrine Poroma
- Eccrine Spiradenoma
- Eccrine Syringoma
- Ephelide and Lentigines
- Ephelide and Lentigines (Continued)
- Epidermal Inclusion Cyst
- Epidermal Nevus
- Fibrofolliculoma
- Fibrous Papule
- Ganglion Cyst
- Glomus Tumor and Glomangioma
- Hidradenoma Papilliferum
- Hidrocystoma
- Keloid and Hypertrophic Scar
- Leiomyoma
- Lichenoid Keratosis
- Lipoma
- Median Raphe Cyst
- Melanocytic Nevi: Blue Nevi
- Melanocytic Nevi: Common Acquired Nevi and Giant Congenital Melanocytic Nevi
- Melanocytic Nevi: Congenital Nevi
- Milia
- Neurofibroma
- Nevus Lipomatosus Superficialis
- Nevus of Ota and Nevus of Ito
- Nevus Sebaceus
- Osteoma Cutis
- Palisaded Encapsulated Neuroma
- Pilar Cyst (Trichilemmal Cyst)
- Porokeratosis
- Pyogenic Granuloma
- Reticulohistiocytoma
- Seborrheic Keratosis
- Spitz Nevus
SECTION 3 - MALIGNANT GROWTHS
- Adnexal Carcinomas
- Angiosarcoma
- Basal Cell carcinoma: Basic Facial Anatomy and Clinical Variants
- Basal Cell carcinoma: Clinical and Histological Evaluation
- Bowen’s Disease
- Bowenoid Papulosis
- Cutaneous Metastases
- Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans
- Mammary and Extramammary Paget's Disease
- Kaposi’s Sarcoma
- Keratoacanthoma
- Melanoma: Mucocutaneous Malignant
- Melanoma: Metastatic
- Merkel Cell Carcinoma
- Mycosis Fungoides: Clinical Subtypes of Cutaenous T-Cell Lymphoma
- Mycosis Fungoides: Histological Analysis of Cutaenous T-Cell Lymphoma
- Sebaceous Carcinoma
- Squamous Cell Carcinoma: Genital
- Squamous Cell Carcinoma: Clinical and Histological Evaluation
Section 4 - rashes
- Acanthosis Nigricans
- Acne Vulgaris
- Acne Variants
- Acne Keloidalis Nuchae
- Acute Febrile Neutrophilic Dermatosis
- Allergic Contact Dermatitis: Morphology
- Allergic Contact Dermatitis: Patch Testing and Type IV Hypersensitivity
- Atopic Dermatitis: Infants and Children
- Atopic Dermatitis: Adolescents and Adults
- Autoinflammatory Syndromes: Pathophysiology
- Autoinflammatory Syndromes: Clinical Manifestations
- Bug Bites: Brown Recluse Spiders and Sarcoptes Scabiei
- Bug Bites: Arthropods and DiseasesThey Carry
- Calciphylaxis
- Cutaneous Lupus: Band Test
- Cutaneous Lupus: Systemic Manifestations of Systemic lupus erythematosus
- Cutaneous Lupus: Manifestations
- Cutis Laxa
- Dermatomyositis: Manifestations
- Dermatomyositis: Cutaneous and Laboratory Findings
- Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
- Elastosis Perforans serpiginosa
- Eruptive Xanthomas: Congenital Hyperlipoproteinemia
- Eruptive Xanthomas: Acquired Hyperlipoproteinemia
- Erythema ab igne
- Erythema Annulare Centrifigum
- Erythema Multiforme Stevens Johnson Sydnrome, and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis
- Erythema Multiforme Stevens Johnson Sydnrome, and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis (Continued)
- Erythema Nodosum
- Fabry disease
- Fixed drug eruption (FDE)
- Gout : Gouty Arthritis
- Gout: Tophaceous Gout
- Graft vs. Host Disease
- Granuloma Annualare
- Graves’ Disease and Pretibial Myxedema
- Hidradenitis Suppurativa (Acne Inversa)
- Irritant Contact Dermatitis
- Keratosis Pilaris
- Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis: Presentation in Childhood
- Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis: Eosinophilic Granuloma
- Leukocytoclastic vasculitits
- Lichen planus
- Lichen Simplex chronicus
- Lower extremity vascular insufficiency
- Mast cell diesase
- Mast cell disease: Degranulation Blockers
- Morphea
- Myxedema
- Necrobiosis Lipoidica
- Necrobiotic Xanthogranuloma
- Neutrophilic Eccrine Hidradenitis
- Ochronosis: Metabolic Pathway and Cutaneous Findings
- Ochronosis: Systemic Findings
- Oral Manifestations in Blood Dyscrasias
- Phytophotodermatitis
- Pigmented purpura
- Pityriasis rosea
- Pityriasis rubra pilaris
- Polyarteritis Nodosa (PAN)
- Pruritic urticarial papules and plaques of pregnancy (PUPPP)
- Pseudoxanthoma elasticum
- Psoriasis: Histopathologic Features and Typical Distribution
- Psoriasis: Inverse Psoriasis and Psoriasis in the Genital Area
- Psoriasis: Psoriatic Arthritis
- Radiation Dermatitis
- Reactive Arthritis (Reiter’s Syndrome)
- Rosacea
- Sacroid: Cutaneous Manifestations
- Sarcoid: Systemic Manifestations
- Scleroderma (Progressive Systemic Sclerosis)
- Seborrheic Dermatitis
- Skin manifestations of inflammatory bowel disease: Mucocutaneous Manifestations
- Skin manifestations of inflammatory bowel disease: Cutaneous Manifestations
- Statis dermatitis
- Urticaria
- Vitiligo
SECTION 5 - AUTOIMMUNE BLISTERING DISEASES
- Basement Membrane Zone and Hemidesmosome
- Desmosome
- Bullous Pemphigoid
- Cicatricial Pemhigoid
- Dermatitis Herpetiformis
- Epidermolysis Bullosa Acquisita
- Linear IgA Bullous Dermatosis
- Paraneoplastic Pemphigus
- Pemphigus Foliaceous
- Pemphigus Vulgaris
Section 6 - Infecitous Diseases
- Actinomycosis
- Blastomycosis
- Chancroid
- Coccidiodomycosis
- Cryptococcosis
- Cutaneous Larva Migrans
- Dermatophytoses: Tinea Faciei and Tinea Corporis
- Dermatophytoses: Tinea Cruris and Tinea Capitis
- Dermatophytoses: Tinea Pedis and Tinea Unguium
- Herpes Simplex Virus: Lesions
- Herpes Simplex Virus: Lesions (Continued)
- Herpes Simplex Virus: Encephalitis
- Histoplasmosis
- Leprosy/Hansen's Disease
- Lice: Clinical Manifestations
- Lice: Clinical Findings and Management
- Lyme Disease
- Lymphogranuloma venereum
- Meningoccemia: Acute Adrenal Insufficiency (Waterhouse Friderichsen Syndrome)
- Meningoccemia: Bacterial Meningitis
- Molluscum
- Paracoccidoides
- Scabies
- Sporotrichosis
- Staphylococcus Aureus Skin Infections: Types of Skin Infections
- Staphylococcus Aureus Skin Infections: Toxic Shock Syndrome
- Syphilis: Genitalia
- Syphilis: Oral Cavity
- Syphilis: Pregnancy
- Varicella
- Varicella Zoster: Clinical Presentation
- Varicella Zoster with Keratitis
- Verrucae: Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Infection
- Verrucae: Condylomata Acuminata (Genital Warts)
SECTION 7 - HAIR AND NAIL DISEASE
- Alopecia Areata
- Androgenetic Alopecia
- Common Nail Disorders: Anatomy of the Fingernail and Toenail
- Common Nail Disorders: Fingernail
- Common Nail Disorders: Toenail
- Hair Shaft Abnormalities
- Normal Structure and Function of the Hair Follicle Apparatus
- Normal Structure and Function of the Nail Unit
- Telogen Effluvium and Anagen Effluvium
- Trichotillomania
Section 8 - Nutrition and Metabolic Diseases
- Beriberi: Sources and Metabolism of Thiamine (Vitamin B1)
- Beriberi: Clinical Manifestations of Dry and Wet Beriberi
- Hemochromatosis
- Metabolic Diseases: Niemann-Pick's Disease , von Gierke's Disease & Galactosemia
- Pellagra: Main Sources, Causes, and Skin Findings
- Pellagra: Mucosal and Central Nervous System Manifestations
- Phenylketonuria: Normal and Abdormal Metabolism
- Phenylketonuria: Clinical Manifestations , Hereditary Pattern, and Affects of Plasma and Urinary Levels
- Scurvy: Dietary Sources and Classic Cutaneous Manifestations
- Scurvy: Bony and Skin Abnormalities
- Vitamin A Deficiency
- Vitamin K Deficiency & Vitamin K Antagonists: Potential Clinical Consequences of Warafin Use
- Vitamin K Deficiency & Vitamin K Antagonists: Anticoagulation Affects on the Clotting Cascade
- Wilson’s Disease
Section 9 - Genodermatoses and Syndromes
- Addison’s Disease
- Amyloid
- Basal Cell Nevus Syndrome
- Carney Complex
- Cushing's Syndrome and Disease
- Cushing's Syndrome: Pathophysiology
- Down Syndrome
- Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome
- Marfan Syndrome
- Neurofibromatosis: Cutaneous Manifestations
- Neurofibromatosis: Cutaneous and Skeletal Manifestations
- Tuberous Sclerosis
Description
The Integumentary System, by Bryan E. Anderson, MD, takes a concise and highly visual approach to illustrate the basic sciences and clinical pathology of the skin, hair and nails. This newly added, never-before-published volume in The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations (formerly the CIBA "Green Books") captures current clinical perspectives on the integumentary system - from normal anatomy and histology to pathology, dermatology, and common issues in plastic surgery and wound healing. Using classic Netter illustrations and new illustrations created in the Netter tradition, as well as a great many cutting-edge histologic micrographs and diagnostic images, it provides a vivid, illuminating, and clinically indispensable view of this body system.
Key Features
- Gain a rich, holistic clinical view of every structure by seeing classic Netter anatomic illustrations, cutting-edge histologic images and diagnostic imaging studies side by side.
- Visualize the most recent topics in cutaneous pathology such as sporothrix and cutaneous t-cell lymphoma as well as classic problems like alopecia and neurofibromatosis, informed by the latest developments in molecular biology and histologic imaging.
- See current dermatologic concepts captured in the visually rich Netter artistic tradition via major new contributions from Netter disciple Carlos Machado, MD - making complex concepts easy to understand and remember through the precision, clarity, detail, and realism for which Netter’s work has always been known.
- Get complete, integrated visual guidance on the skin, hair, and nails in a single source, from basic sciences and normal anatomy and function through pathologic conditions.
- Adeptly navigate current controversies and timely topics in clinical medicine with guidance from the Editor and informed by an experienced international advisory board.
About the Authors
Bryan Anderson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Dermatology, The Pennsylvania State University, College of Medicine, Hershey, Pennsylvania