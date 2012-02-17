The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations - Integumentary System

The Integumentary System, by Bryan E. Anderson, MD, takes a concise and highly visual approach to illustrate the basic sciences and clinical pathology of the skin, hair and nails. This newly added, never-before-published volume in The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations (formerly the CIBA "Green Books") captures current clinical perspectives on the integumentary system - from normal anatomy and histology to pathology, dermatology, and common issues in plastic surgery and wound healing. Using classic Netter illustrations and new illustrations created in the Netter tradition, as well as a great many cutting-edge histologic micrographs and diagnostic images, it provides a vivid, illuminating, and clinically indispensable view of this body system.