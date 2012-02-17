The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations - Integumentary System - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437756548, 9780323570497

The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations - Integumentary System

2nd Edition

Volume 4

Authors: Bryan Anderson
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437756548
eBook ISBN: 9780323570497
eBook ISBN: 9781455726646
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th February 2012
Page Count: 272
Table of Contents

Section 1 - Anatomy, Physiology, and Embryology

    1. Embryology of the skin

    2. Normal Skin Anatomy

    3. Normal Skin Histology

    4. Skin Physiology - The Process of Keritinization

    5. Normal skin flora

    6. Vitamin D metabolism

    7. Photobiology

    8. Wound Healing

    9. Morphology: Lichen Simplex Chronicus, Urticaria, and Postauricular Fissures

    10. Morphology: Vitiligo, Tinea Faciei, and Herpes

Section 2 - Benign GrowthS

    1. Acrochordon

    2. Becker's Nevus (smooth muscle hamartoma)

    3. Dermatofibroma (sclerosing hemangioma)

    4. Eccrine Poroma

    5. Eccrine Spiradenoma

    6. Eccrine Syringoma

    7. Ephelide and Lentigines

    8. Ephelide and Lentigines (Continued)

    9. Epidermal Inclusion Cyst

    10. Epidermal Nevus

    11. Fibrofolliculoma

    12. Fibrous Papule

    13. Ganglion Cyst

    14. Glomus Tumor and Glomangioma

    15. Hidradenoma Papilliferum

    16. Hidrocystoma

    17. Keloid and Hypertrophic Scar

    18. Leiomyoma

    19. Lichenoid Keratosis

    20. Lipoma

    21. Median Raphe Cyst

    22. Melanocytic Nevi: Blue Nevi

    23. Melanocytic Nevi: Common Acquired Nevi and Giant Congenital Melanocytic Nevi

    24. Melanocytic Nevi: Congenital Nevi

    25. Milia

    26. Neurofibroma

    27. Nevus Lipomatosus Superficialis

    28. Nevus of Ota and Nevus of Ito

    29. Nevus Sebaceus

    30. Osteoma Cutis

    31. Palisaded Encapsulated Neuroma

    32. Pilar Cyst (Trichilemmal Cyst)

    33. Porokeratosis

    34. Pyogenic Granuloma

    35. Reticulohistiocytoma

    36. Seborrheic Keratosis

    37. Spitz Nevus

SECTION 3 - MALIGNANT GROWTHS

    1. Adnexal Carcinomas

    2. Angiosarcoma

    3. Basal Cell carcinoma: Basic Facial Anatomy and Clinical Variants

    4. Basal Cell carcinoma: Clinical and Histological Evaluation

    5. Bowen’s Disease

    6. Bowenoid Papulosis

    7. Cutaneous Metastases

    8. Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans

    9. Mammary and Extramammary Paget's Disease

    10. Kaposi’s Sarcoma

    11. Keratoacanthoma

    12. Melanoma: Mucocutaneous Malignant

    13. Melanoma: Metastatic

    14. Merkel Cell Carcinoma

    15. Mycosis Fungoides: Clinical Subtypes of Cutaenous T-Cell Lymphoma

    16. Mycosis Fungoides: Histological Analysis of Cutaenous T-Cell Lymphoma

    17. Sebaceous Carcinoma

    18. Squamous Cell Carcinoma: Genital

    19. Squamous Cell Carcinoma: Clinical and Histological Evaluation

Section 4 - rashes

    1. Acanthosis Nigricans

    2. Acne Vulgaris

    3. Acne Variants

    4. Acne Keloidalis Nuchae

    5. Acute Febrile Neutrophilic Dermatosis

    6. Allergic Contact Dermatitis: Morphology

    7. Allergic Contact Dermatitis: Patch Testing and Type IV Hypersensitivity

    8. Atopic Dermatitis: Infants and Children

    9. Atopic Dermatitis: Adolescents and Adults

    10. Autoinflammatory Syndromes: Pathophysiology

    11. Autoinflammatory Syndromes: Clinical Manifestations

    12. Bug Bites: Brown Recluse Spiders and Sarcoptes Scabiei

    13. Bug Bites: Arthropods and DiseasesThey Carry

    14. Calciphylaxis

    15. Cutaneous Lupus: Band Test

    16. Cutaneous Lupus: Systemic Manifestations of Systemic lupus erythematosus

    17. Cutaneous Lupus: Manifestations

    18. Cutis Laxa

    19. Dermatomyositis: Manifestations

    20. Dermatomyositis: Cutaneous and Laboratory Findings

    21. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

    22. Elastosis Perforans serpiginosa

    23. Eruptive Xanthomas: Congenital Hyperlipoproteinemia

    24. Eruptive Xanthomas: Acquired Hyperlipoproteinemia

    25. Erythema ab igne

    26. Erythema Annulare Centrifigum

    27. Erythema Multiforme Stevens Johnson Sydnrome, and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis

    28. Erythema Multiforme Stevens Johnson Sydnrome, and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis (Continued)

    29. Erythema Nodosum

    30. Fabry disease

    31. Fixed drug eruption (FDE)

    32. Gout : Gouty Arthritis

    33. Gout: Tophaceous Gout

    34. Graft vs. Host Disease

    35. Granuloma Annualare

    36. Graves’ Disease and Pretibial Myxedema

    37. Hidradenitis Suppurativa (Acne Inversa)

    38. Irritant Contact Dermatitis

    39. Keratosis Pilaris

    40. Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis: Presentation in Childhood

    41. Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis: Eosinophilic Granuloma

    42. Leukocytoclastic vasculitits

    43. Lichen planus

    44. Lichen Simplex chronicus

    45. Lower extremity vascular insufficiency

    46. Mast cell diesase

    47. Mast cell disease: Degranulation Blockers

    48. Morphea

    49. Myxedema

    50. Necrobiosis Lipoidica

    51. Necrobiotic Xanthogranuloma

    52. Neutrophilic Eccrine Hidradenitis

    53. Ochronosis: Metabolic Pathway and Cutaneous Findings

    54. Ochronosis: Systemic Findings

    55. Oral Manifestations in Blood Dyscrasias

    56. Phytophotodermatitis

    57. Pigmented purpura

    58. Pityriasis rosea

    59. Pityriasis rubra pilaris

    60. Polyarteritis Nodosa (PAN)

    61. Pruritic urticarial papules and plaques of pregnancy (PUPPP)

    62. Pseudoxanthoma elasticum

    63. Psoriasis: Histopathologic Features and Typical Distribution

    64. Psoriasis: Inverse Psoriasis and Psoriasis in the Genital Area

    65. Psoriasis: Psoriatic Arthritis

    66. Radiation Dermatitis

    67. Reactive Arthritis (Reiter’s Syndrome)

    68. Rosacea

    69. Sacroid: Cutaneous Manifestations

    70. Sarcoid: Systemic Manifestations

    71. Scleroderma (Progressive Systemic Sclerosis)

    72. Seborrheic Dermatitis

    73. Skin manifestations of inflammatory bowel disease: Mucocutaneous Manifestations

    74. Skin manifestations of inflammatory bowel disease: Cutaneous Manifestations

    75. Statis dermatitis

    76. Urticaria

    77. Vitiligo

SECTION 5 - AUTOIMMUNE BLISTERING DISEASES

    1. Basement Membrane Zone and Hemidesmosome

    2. Desmosome

    3. Bullous Pemphigoid

    4. Cicatricial Pemhigoid

    5. Dermatitis Herpetiformis

    6. Epidermolysis Bullosa Acquisita

    7. Linear IgA Bullous Dermatosis

    8. Paraneoplastic Pemphigus

    9. Pemphigus Foliaceous

    10. Pemphigus Vulgaris

Section 6 - Infecitous Diseases

    1. Actinomycosis

    2. Blastomycosis

    3. Chancroid

    4. Coccidiodomycosis

    5. Cryptococcosis

    6. Cutaneous Larva Migrans

    7. Dermatophytoses: Tinea Faciei and Tinea Corporis

    8. Dermatophytoses: Tinea Cruris and Tinea Capitis

    9. Dermatophytoses: Tinea Pedis and Tinea Unguium

    10. Herpes Simplex Virus: Lesions

    11. Herpes Simplex Virus: Lesions (Continued)

    12. Herpes Simplex Virus: Encephalitis

    13. Histoplasmosis

    14. Leprosy/Hansen's Disease

    15. Lice: Clinical Manifestations

    16. Lice: Clinical Findings and Management

    17. Lyme Disease

    18. Lymphogranuloma venereum

    19. Meningoccemia: Acute Adrenal Insufficiency (Waterhouse Friderichsen Syndrome)

    20. Meningoccemia: Bacterial Meningitis

    21. Molluscum

    22. Paracoccidoides

    23. Scabies

    24. Sporotrichosis

    25. Staphylococcus Aureus Skin Infections: Types of Skin Infections

    26. Staphylococcus Aureus Skin Infections: Toxic Shock Syndrome

    27. Syphilis: Genitalia

    28. Syphilis: Oral Cavity

    29. Syphilis: Pregnancy

    30. Varicella

    31. Varicella Zoster: Clinical Presentation

    32. Varicella Zoster with Keratitis

    33. Verrucae: Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Infection

    34. Verrucae: Condylomata Acuminata (Genital Warts)

SECTION 7 - HAIR AND NAIL DISEASE

    1. Alopecia Areata

    2. Androgenetic Alopecia

    3. Common Nail Disorders: Anatomy of the Fingernail and Toenail

    4. Common Nail Disorders: Fingernail

    5. Common Nail Disorders: Toenail

    6. Hair Shaft Abnormalities

    7. Normal Structure and Function of the Hair Follicle Apparatus

    8. Normal Structure and Function of the Nail Unit

    9. Telogen Effluvium and Anagen Effluvium

    10. Trichotillomania

Section 8 - Nutrition and Metabolic Diseases

    1. Beriberi: Sources and Metabolism of Thiamine (Vitamin B1)

    2. Beriberi: Clinical Manifestations of Dry and Wet Beriberi

    3. Hemochromatosis

    4. Metabolic Diseases: Niemann-Pick's Disease , von Gierke's Disease & Galactosemia

    5. Pellagra: Main Sources, Causes, and Skin Findings

    6. Pellagra: Mucosal and Central Nervous System Manifestations

    7. Phenylketonuria: Normal and Abdormal Metabolism

    8. Phenylketonuria: Clinical Manifestations , Hereditary Pattern, and Affects of Plasma and Urinary Levels

    9. Scurvy: Dietary Sources and Classic Cutaneous Manifestations

    10. Scurvy: Bony and Skin Abnormalities

    11. Vitamin A Deficiency

    12. Vitamin K Deficiency & Vitamin K Antagonists: Potential Clinical Consequences of Warafin Use

    13. Vitamin K Deficiency & Vitamin K Antagonists: Anticoagulation Affects on the Clotting Cascade

    14. Wilson’s Disease

Section 9 - Genodermatoses and Syndromes

    1. Addison’s Disease

    2. Amyloid

    3. Basal Cell Nevus Syndrome

    4. Carney Complex

    5. Cushing's Syndrome and Disease

    6. Cushing's Syndrome: Pathophysiology

    7. Down Syndrome

    8. Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

    9. Marfan Syndrome

    10. Neurofibromatosis: Cutaneous Manifestations

    11. Neurofibromatosis: Cutaneous and Skeletal Manifestations

    12. Tuberous Sclerosis

Description

The Integumentary System, by Bryan E. Anderson, MD, takes a concise and highly visual approach to illustrate the basic sciences and clinical pathology of the skin, hair and nails. This newly added, never-before-published volume in The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations (formerly the CIBA "Green Books") captures current clinical perspectives on the integumentary system - from normal anatomy and histology to pathology, dermatology, and common issues in plastic surgery and wound healing. Using classic Netter illustrations and new illustrations created in the Netter tradition, as well as a great many cutting-edge histologic micrographs and diagnostic images, it provides a vivid, illuminating, and clinically indispensable view of this body system.

Key Features

  • Gain a rich, holistic clinical view of every structure by seeing classic Netter anatomic illustrations, cutting-edge histologic images and diagnostic imaging studies side by side.

  • Visualize the most recent topics in cutaneous pathology such as sporothrix and cutaneous t-cell lymphoma as well as classic problems like alopecia and neurofibromatosis, informed by the latest developments in molecular biology and histologic imaging.

  • See current dermatologic concepts captured in the visually rich Netter artistic tradition via major new contributions from Netter disciple Carlos Machado, MD - making complex concepts easy to understand and remember through the precision, clarity, detail, and realism for which Netter’s work has always been known.

  • Get complete, integrated visual guidance on the skin, hair, and nails in a single source, from basic sciences and normal anatomy and function through pathologic conditions.

  • Adeptly navigate current controversies and timely topics in clinical medicine with guidance from the Editor and informed by an experienced international advisory board.

About the Authors

Bryan Anderson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Dermatology, The Pennsylvania State University, College of Medicine, Hershey, Pennsylvania

