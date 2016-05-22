The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Digestive System: Part II - Lower Digestive Tract

Lower Digestive Tract, 2nd Edition, part 2 in the 3-book Digestive System volume, covers the small bowel and colon, and provides a concise and highly visual approach from normal anatomy and physiology through pathophysiology, diagnostics and treatment . This book in The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations (the CIBA "Green Books") has been expanded and revised to capture current perspectives in gastroenterology from the basic sciences to clinical pathology. It features radiologic and pathologic images to supplement the classic Netter illustrations, as well as new illustrations. This updated classic is ideal for students and health professionals seeking an easily accessible guide to the lower digestive tract.