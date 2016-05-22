The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Digestive System: Part II - Lower Digestive Tract - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455773916, 9780323389358

The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Digestive System: Part II - Lower Digestive Tract

2nd Edition

Authors: James Reynolds
eBook ISBN: 9780323389358
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773916
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd May 2016
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

PART I Upper Digestive Tract

SECTION 1 Overview of Upper Digestive Tract

SECTION 2 Mouth and Pharynx

SECTION 3 Esophagus

SECTION 4 Stomach

ISBN: 978-1-4557-7390-9

PART II Lower Digestive Tract

SECTION 1 Overview of the Lower Digestive Tract

SECTION 2 Small Bowel

SECTION 3 Colon

ISBN: 978-1-4557-7391-6

PART III Liver, Biliary Tract, and Pancreas

SECTION 1 Liver

SECTION 2 Gallbladder and Bile Ducts

SECTION 3 Pancreas

ISBN: 978-1-4557-7392-3

Description

Lower Digestive Tract, 2nd Edition, part 2 in the 3-book Digestive System volume, covers the small bowel and colon, and provides a concise and highly visual approach from normal anatomy and physiology through pathophysiology, diagnostics and treatment . This book in The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations (the CIBA "Green Books") has been expanded and revised to capture current perspectives in gastroenterology from the basic sciences to clinical pathology. It features radiologic and pathologic images to supplement the classic Netter illustrations, as well as new illustrations. This updated classic is ideal for students and health professionals seeking an easily accessible guide to the lower digestive tract.

Key Features

  • Gain a rich, comprehensive overview of the lower digestive tract by seeing classic Netter illustrations side by side with cutting-edge radiologic and endoscopic and laparoscopic images.

  • Explore key topics in gastroenterology, including genetics of colon cancer, Celiac disease, and Crohn’s disease.

  • See modern issues in digestive health and disease captured in the visually rich Netter artistic tradition via contributions from artists working in the Netter style.

  • Get complete, integrated visual guidance on the small bowel and colon in a single source, from basic sciences and normal anatomy and function through pathologic conditions.

  • Benefit from the knowledge of a team of renowned clinicians and scientists.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323389358
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455773916

About the Authors

James Reynolds Author

Affiliations and Expertise

June F. Klinghoffer Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Medicine, Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA

