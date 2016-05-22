The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations: Digestive System: Part II - Lower Digestive Tract
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
PART I Upper Digestive Tract
SECTION 1 Overview of Upper Digestive Tract
SECTION 2 Mouth and Pharynx
SECTION 3 Esophagus
SECTION 4 Stomach
ISBN: 978-1-4557-7390-9
PART II Lower Digestive Tract
SECTION 1 Overview of the Lower Digestive Tract
SECTION 2 Small Bowel
SECTION 3 Colon
ISBN: 978-1-4557-7391-6
PART III Liver, Biliary Tract, and Pancreas
SECTION 1 Liver
SECTION 2 Gallbladder and Bile Ducts
SECTION 3 Pancreas
ISBN: 978-1-4557-7392-3
Description
Lower Digestive Tract, 2nd Edition, part 2 in the 3-book Digestive System volume, covers the small bowel and colon, and provides a concise and highly visual approach from normal anatomy and physiology through pathophysiology, diagnostics and treatment . This book in The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations (the CIBA "Green Books") has been expanded and revised to capture current perspectives in gastroenterology from the basic sciences to clinical pathology. It features radiologic and pathologic images to supplement the classic Netter illustrations, as well as new illustrations. This updated classic is ideal for students and health professionals seeking an easily accessible guide to the lower digestive tract.
Key Features
- Gain a rich, comprehensive overview of the lower digestive tract by seeing classic Netter illustrations side by side with cutting-edge radiologic and endoscopic and laparoscopic images.
- Explore key topics in gastroenterology, including genetics of colon cancer, Celiac disease, and Crohn’s disease.
- See modern issues in digestive health and disease captured in the visually rich Netter artistic tradition via contributions from artists working in the Netter style.
- Get complete, integrated visual guidance on the small bowel and colon in a single source, from basic sciences and normal anatomy and function through pathologic conditions.
- Benefit from the knowledge of a team of renowned clinicians and scientists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 22nd May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323389358
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455773916
About the Authors
James Reynolds Author
Affiliations and Expertise
June F. Klinghoffer Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Medicine, Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA