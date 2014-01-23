The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations - Cardiovascular System - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455742295, 9780323226493

The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations - Cardiovascular System

2nd Edition

Volume 8

Authors: C. Richard Conti
eBook ISBN: 9780323226493
eBook ISBN: 9780323245869
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455742295
eBook ISBN: 9780323341202
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd January 2014
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

Section 1 - Anatomy

    1. Thorax: Lungs In Situ: Anterior View

    2. Thorax: Heart In Situ

    3. Thorax: Mediastinum: Cross Section

    4. Thorax: Pericardial Sac

    5. Exposure of the Heart: Anterior Exposure

    6. Exposure of the Heart: Base and Diaphragmatic Surfaces

    7. Atria and Ventricles: Right Atrium and Right Ventricle

    8. Atria and Ventricles: Left Atrium and Left Ventricle

    9. Atria and Ventricles: Atria, Ventricles and Interventricular Septum

    10. Valves: Cardiac Valves Open and Closed

    11. Valves: Valves and Fibrous Skeleton of Heart

    12. Specialized Conduction System of Heart

    13. Coronary Arteries and Cardiac Veins: Sternocostal and Diaphragmatic Surfaces

    14. Coronary Arteries and Cardiac Veins: Arteriovenous Variations

    15. Innervation of Heart: Nerves of Heart

    16. Innervation of Heart: Schema of Innervation

Section 2 - Physiology

    1. Cardiovascular Examination: Events in the Cardiac Cycle: Left Ventricle

    2. Cardiovascular Examination: Important Components of Cardiac Examination

    3. Cardiovascular Examination: Positions for Cardiac Auscultation

    4. Cardiovascular Examination: Areas of Cardiac Auscultation

    5. Cardiovascular Examination: Murmurs

    6. Neural and Humoral Regulation of Cardiac Function

    7. Physiologic Changes During Pregnancy

    8. Cardiac Catheterization: Vascular Access

    9. Cardiac Catheterization: Left-Sided Heart Catheterization

    10. Cardiac Catheterization: Normal Saturations (O2) and Pressure

    11. Cardiac Catheterizations: Examples of O2 and Pressure Findings and Pressure Tracings in Heart Diseases

    12. Cardiac Catheterizations: Normal Cardiac Blood Flow During Inspiration and Expiration

    13. Specialized Conduction System: Physiology of Specialized Conduction System

    14. Specialized Conduction System: Electrical Activity of the Heart

    15. Electrocardiogram

    16. Electrocardiographic Leads and Reference Lines

    17. Cardiac Depolarization and Repolarization and Mean Instantaneous Vectors: Progression of Depolarization

    18. Cardiac Depolarization and Repolarization and Mean Instantaneous Vectors: End of Depolarization Followed by Repolarization

    19. Axis Deviation in Normal Electrocardiogram

    20. Atrial Enlargement

    21. Ventricular Hypertrophy

    22. Bundle Branch Block

    23. Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome

    24. Sinus and Atrial Arrhythmias

    25. Premature Contraction

    26. Sinus Arrest, Sinus Block, and Atrioventricular Block

    27. Tachycardia, Fibrillation, and Atrial Flutter

    28. Effect of Digitalis and Calcium/Potassium Levels on Electrocardiograms

    29. Cardiac Pacing: Dual Chamber and Biventricular

Section 3 - Imaging

    1. Radiology: Frontal Projection

    2. Radiology: Right Anterior Oblique Projection

    3. Radiology: Left Anterior Oblique Projection

    4. Radiology: Lateral Projection

    5. Angiocardiography: Anteroposterior Projection of Right-Sided Heart Structures

    6. Angiocardiography: Lateral Projection of Right-Sided Heart Structures

    7. Angiocardiography: Anteroposterior Projection of Left-Sided Heart Structures

    8. Angiocardiography: Lateral Projection of Left-Sided Heart Structures

    9. Catheter-Based Coronary Angiography: Right Coronary Artery: Arteriographic Views

    10. Catheter-Based Coronary Angiography: Left Coronary Artery: Arteriographic Views

    11. Intravascular Ultrasound

    12. Transthoracic Cardiac Ultrasound

    13. Doppler Echocardiography

    14. Transesophageal Echocardiography

    15. Exercise and Contrast Echocardiography

    16. Myocardial Perfusion Imaging

    17. Ventriculography

    18. Computed Tomographic Angiography: Cardiac Cycle and Calcium Contrast Studies

    19. Computed Topographic Angiography: Interpretation

    20. Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging

    21. Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Continued)

Section 4 – Embryology

    1. Early Embryonic Development

    2. Early Intraembryonic Vasculogenesis

    3. Formation of the Heart Tube: One-Somite and Two-Somite Stages

    4. Formation of the Heart Tube: Four-Somite and Seven-Somite Stages

    5. Formation of the Heart Loop: 10-Somite and 14-Somite Stages

    6. Formation of the Heart Loop: 20-Somite Stage

    7. Formation of Cardiac Septa: Development of Ventricles and Atrioventricular Valves

    8. Formation of the Cardiac Septa: 27 and 29 Days

    9. Formation of the Cardiac Septa: 31 and 33 Days

    10. Formation of the Cardiac Septa: 37 and 55 Days

    11. Formation of the Cardiac Septa: Heart Tube Derivatives

    12. Formation of the Cardiac Septa: Partitioning of the Heart Tube: Atrial Septation

    13. Formation of the Cardiac: Embryonic Origins, Right and Left Sides

    14. Development of Major Blood Vessels: 3, 4, and 10mm

    15. Development of Major Blood Vessels: 14mm, 17mm, and at Term

    16. Development of Major Blood Vessels: 4, 10, and 14mm

    17. Development of Major Blood Vessels: 7mm, 24mm, and at Term

    18. Fetal Circulation Pattern and Changes at Birth

    19. Three Early Vascular Systems

Section 5 - Congenital Heart Disease

    1. Physical Examination: Diagnostic Clues to Congenital Heart Disease

    2. Cardiac Vein Anomalies

    3. Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Connection

    4. Surgery for Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return

    5. Anomalies of the Atria

    6. Defects of the Atrial Septum: Anatomy

    7. Defects of the Atrial Septum: Surgery

    8. Defects of the Atrial Septum: Septal Occluder Device

    9. Endocardial Cushion Defects: Anatomy and Embryology

    10. Endocardial Cushion Defects: Surgery for Ostium Primum and Cleft Mitral Valve

    11. Anomalies of the Tricuspid Valve: Tricuspid Atresia

    12. Anomalies of the Tricuspid Valve: Glenn Surgery for Tricuspid Atresia

    13. Anomalies of the Tricuspid Valve: Ebstein's Anomaly

    14. Anomalies of the Tricuspid Valve: Types of Ebstein’s Anomaly

    15. Anomalies of the Ventricular Septum

    16. Anomalies of the Ventricular Septum (Continued)

    17. Anomalies of the Ventricular Septum: Transatrial Repair of Ventricular Septal Defect

    18. Anomalies of Right Ventricular Outflow Tract: Tetralogy of Fallot

    19. Anomalies of Right Ventricular Outflow Tract: Pathophysiology and Blalock-Taussig Operation for Tetralogy of Fallot

    20. Anomalies of Right Ventricular Outflow Tract: Corrective Operation for Tetralogy of Fallot

    21. Anomalies of Right Ventricular Outflow Tract: Repair of Tetralogy of Fallot

    22. Anomalies of Right Ventricular Outflow Tract: Eisenmenger Complex and Double-Outlet Right Ventricle

    23. Anomalies of Right Ventricular Outflow Tract: Pulmonary Valvular Stenosis and Atresia

    24. Anomalies of Left Ventricular Outlfow Tract: Aortic Atresia, Bicuspid Aortic Valve, and Aortic Vavular Stenosis

    25. Anomalies of Left Ventricular Outlfow Tract: Fibrous and Idiopathic Hypertrophic Subaortic Stenoses

    26. Anomalies of Left Ventricular Outlfow Tract: Norwood Correction of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome

    27. Transposition of the Great Vessels

    28. Transposition of the Great Vessels: Mustard and Blalock-Hanlon Operations

    29. Transposition of the Great Vessels: Balloon Atrial Septostomy and Arterial Repair of Transpoistion of the Great Arteries

    30. Transposition of the Great Vessels With Inversion of the Ventricles

    31. Anomalies of the Truncus Septum

    32. Anomalous Left Coronary Artery and Aneurysm of the Sinus of Valsalva

    33. Anomalous Coronary Arteries Seen in Adult Patients

    34. Anomalies of the Aortic Arch System: Patent Ductus Arteriosus

    35. Anomalies of the Aortic Arch System: Aberrant Right Subclavian Artery

    36. Anomalies of the Aortic Arch System: Double Aortic Arch and Right Aortic Arch Anomalies

    37. Anomalies of the Aortic Arch System: Anomalous Origins of the Pulmonary Artery 

    38. Anomalies of the Aortic Arch System: Anatomic Features of Aortic Coarctation in Older Children and Neonates

    39. Anomalies of the Aortic Arch System: Coarctation of Aorta

    40. Endocardial Fibroelastosis and Glycogen Storage Disease

Section 6 - Acquired Heart Disease

                    ISCHEMIC HEART DISEASE

    1. Structure of Coronary Arteries 

    2. Pathogenesis of Atherosclerosis

    3. Risk Factors in Etiology of Atherosclerosis

    4. Pathologic Changes in Coronary Artery Disease

    5. End-Organ Damage by Vascular Disease

    6. Unstable Plaque Formation

    7. Angiogenesis and Arteriogenesis

      8. CHRONIC ANGINA

    8. Overview of Myocardial Ischemia

    9. Angina Pectoris

    10. Detection of Myocardial Ischemia

    11. Degree of Flow-Limiting Stenoses

    12. Left-Sided Heart Angiography

    13. Fractional Flow Reserve

    14. Chronic Angina Revascularization Procedures: Stent Deployment

    15. Chronic Angina Revascularization Procedures: Rotational Atherectomy and Distal Protection Device

      16. ACUTE CORONARY SYNDROMES

    16. Pathophysiology of Acute Coronary Syndromes

    17. Myocardial Infarction: Changes in the Heart

    18. Myocardial Infarction: Changes in the Heart (Continued)

    19. Myocardial Infarction: Changes in the Heart (Continued)

    20. Myocardial Infarction: Changes in the Heart (Continued)

    21. Manifestations of Myocardial Infarction: First Day to Several Weeks

    22. Manifestations of Myocardial Infarction: Effects of Myocardial Ischemia, Injury and Infarction on ECG

    23. Recanalization of Occluded Coronary Artery in Acute Myocardial Infarction

    24. Intra-aortic Balloon Counterpulsation

      25. ACUTE RHEUMATIC FEVER AND RHEUMATIC HEART DISEASE

    25. Rheumatic Fever in Sydenham’s Chorea: Infection, Disease Course, and Heart Muscle

    26. Rheumatic Fever in Sydenham’s Chorea: Noncardiac Manifestations

    27. Rheumatic Heart Disease: Acute Pericarditis and Myocarditis

    28. Rheumatic Heart Disease: Acute Valvular Involvement

    29. Rheumatic Heart Disease: Residual Changes of Acute Rheumatic Carditis

    30. Rheumatic Heart Disease: Mitral Stenosis: Pathologic Anatomy

    31. Rheumatic Heart Disease: Mitral Stenosis: Pathophysiology and Clinical Aspects 

    32. Rheumatic Heart Disease: Mitral Stenosis: Secondary Anatomic Effects

    33. Rheumatic Heart Disease: Mitral Stenosis: Secondary Pulmonary Effects

    34. Rheumatic Heart Disease: Mitral Stenosis: Thromboembolic Complications

    35. Rheumatic Heart Disease: Mitral Stenosis: Thromboembolic Complications: Principal Sites of Embolism from Left Artial Thrombosis

    36. Rheumatic Heart Disease: Mitral Stenosis: Thromboembolic Complications: Mitral Balloon Valvuloplasty

    37. Rheumatic Heart Disease: Mitral Regurgitation
    38. Rheumatic Heart Disease: Mitral Regurgitation: Pathophysiology and Clinical Aspects 

    39. Mitral Valve Clip

    40. Mitral Valve Repair

    41. Mitral Valve Prolapse

      42. AORTIC AND VASCULAR DISEASE

    42. Aortic Stenosis: Rheumatic and Nonrheumatic Causes

    43. Aortic Stenosis: Rheumatic and Nonrheumatic Causes (Continued)

    44. Aortic Regurgitation: Pathology

    45. Aortic Regurgitation: Pathology (Continued)

    46. Transcutaneous Aortic Valve Replacement

    47. Cystic Medial Necrosis of Aorta

    48. Cystic Medial Necrosis of Aorta: Surgical Management

    49. Syphilitic Aortic Disease

      50. PROSTHETIC VALVE SURGERY

    50. First Generation of Synthetic Prosthetic Valves

    51. Second Generation of Synthetic Prosthetic Valves and Biologic Valves

    52. Mitral Valve Replacement

    53. Aortic Valve Replacement

    54. Excision of Aortic Aneurysm and Replacement of Aortic Valve for Cystic Medial Necrosis

    55. Multiple Valve Replacement

    56. Insertion of Trileaflet Aortic Valve

    57. Aortic Valve Biologic Grafts

      58. TRICUSPID VALVE DISEASE

    58. Tricuspid Stenosis and Regurgitation and Multivalvular Disease
    59. Tricuspid Stenosis and/or Insufficiency 

      60. MYOCARDITIS, AMYLOID, AND OTHER CARDIOMYOPATHIES

    60. Amyloidosis

    61. Septic Myocarditis

    62. Diphtheritic and Viral Myocarditis

    63. Myocarditis in Sarcoidosis and Scleroderma

    64. Idiopathic Myocarditis

    65. Endomyocardial Fibrosis

    66. Löffler’s Endocarditis

    67. Becker’s Disease

    68. Beriberi

    69. Cardiomyopathies

    70. Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome and the Heart

    71. Substance Abuse and the Heart

      72. PERICARDIAL DISEASE

    72. Presentation and Treatment of Pericarditis

    73. Etiologies of Pericarditis

    74. Constrictive Pericarditis

      75. ACUTE AND CHRONIC COR PULMONALE AND PULMONARY EMBOLISM

    75. Acute Cor Pulmonale and Pulmonary Embolism: Massive Embolization

    76. Acute Cor Pulmonale and Pulmonary Embolism: Embolism of Lesser Degree Without Infarction

    77. Lesions That May Cause Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Cor Pulmonale

    78. Chronic Cor Pulmonale

    79. Deep Vein Thrombosis

      80. INFECTIVE ENDOCARDITIS

    80. Infective Endocarditis: Portals of Entry and Predisposing Lesion

    81. Early Lesions of Infective Endocarditis

    82. Advanced Lesions of Infective Endocarditis

    83. Right-Side Heart Involvement in Infective Endocarditis

    84. Cardiac Sequelae of Infective Endocarditis

    85. Mycotic Aneurysms and Emboli in the Heart

    86. Remote Embolic Effects of Infective Endocarditis

    87. Nonbacterial Thrombotic (Marantic) Endocarditis

      88. CARDIOPULMONARY RESUSCITATION AND HYPOTHERMIA THERAPY

    88. External Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation 

    89. Internal Cardiac Massage

    90. Defibrillation

      91. CONNECTIVE TISSUE DISEASE

    91. Rheumatoid Arthritis

    92. Ankylosing Spondylitis

    93. Polymyositis and Dermatomyocytis

    94. Scleroderma (Progressive Systemic Sclerosis)

    95. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

      96. ENDOCRINE DISORDERS AND CARDIAC DISEASE

    96. Acromegaly

    97. Hyperthyroidism: Thyrotoxicosis

    98. Hypothyroidism: Myxedema

    99. Cushing’s Syndrome

    100. Primary Hyperaldosteronism: Mineralocorticoid Hypertension

    101. Pheochromocytoma

      102. HEART TUMORS

    102. Myxoma and Rhabdomyoma

    103. Metastatic Tumors of the Heart

      104. HYPERTENSION

    104. Hypertension Regulation: Interdependent and Interacting Factors in Blood Pressure Regulation

    105. Etiology of Hypertension 

    106. Hypertension Regulation: Renin–Angiotensin System

    107. Hypertension Regulation: Wave Reflection and Isolated Systolic Hypertension

    108. Causes of Secondary Hypertension Possibly Amenable to Surgery 

    109. Retinal Changes in Hypertension

    110. Occlusive Disease of Main Renal Artery

    111. Occlusive Disease of Main Renal Artery (Continued)

    112. Kidneys and Hypertension

    113. Heart Disease in Hypertension

    114. Heart Disease in Hypertension (Continued)

    115. Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure Disease

    116. Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Hypertension

      117. NEUROMUSCULAR DISORDERS

    117. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

    118. Myotonic Dystrophy

    119. Friedreich’s Ataxia

    120. Disorders of Potassium Metabolism

      121. PENETRATING AND NONPENETRATING HEART TRAUMA

    121. Cardiac Tamponade in Penetrating Heart Wounds

    122. Relative Distribution of Penetrating Heart Wounds 

    123. Variable Course of Penetrating Heart Wounds

    124. Thoracotomy and Cardiorrhaphy

    125. Thoracotomy and Cardiorrhaphy (Continued) 

    126. Nonpenetrating Heart Wounds: Pathogeneis and Variable Course of Cardiac Contusion

    127. Nonpenetrating Heart Wounds: Myocardial Rupture and Valvular Injuries

    128. Nonpenetrating Heart Wounds: Mechanism of Sudden Cardiac Death in Commotio Cordis

      129. PERCUTANEOUS INTERVENTION PROCEDURES

    129. Percutaneous Approaches to Reduce Cerebral Emboli

    130. Cerebrovascular Emboli Protection Device

    131. Interventional Approaches to Peripheral Arterial Disease

      132. HEART FAILURE

    132. Right-Sided and Left-Sided Heart Failure and Systemic Congestion: Physical Examination

    133. Right-Sided and Left-Sided Heart Failure in Dilated Cardiomyopathy and Pulmonary Congestion

    134. Pulmonary Congestion or Edema of Cardiac and Other Origins

    135. Causes and Pathogenesis of Pulmonary Edema 

    136. Cardiac Origins of Peripheral or Systemic Congestion or Edema

    137. Therapy for Pulmonary Edema and Paroxysmal Dyspnea

    138. Biventricular Pacing and Intracardiac Defibrillator: Benefit of Biventricular Pacing

    139. Biventricular Pacing and Implantable Cardiac Defibrillator

    140. Diastolic Heart Failure

    141. Heart Transplantation: Orthotopic Biatrial Cardiac Transplantation

    142. Heart Transplantation: Bicaval Cardiac Transplantation

    143. Heart Transplantation: HeartMate XVE and II Left Ventricular Assist Systems

      144. SUDDEN CARDIAC DEATH IN YOUNG ATHLETES

    144. Sudden Death in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

      145. SYNCOPE

    145. Management of Syncope

      146. PARASITIC DISEASE AND THE HEART

    146. Trichinosis

    147. Chagas Disease (Trypanosomiasis)

    148. Amebic Pericarditis

    149. Echinococcus Infection and Hydatid Pericarditis

Description

View the cardiovascular system as only Netter images can depict it. Part of the masterwork known as The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations (the CIBA "Green Books"), it provides a highly visual guide to the heart, from basic science, anatomy, and physiology to pathology and injury. This reference has been updated to mirror the many exciting advances in cardiovascular medicine and imaging, offering classic Netter illustrations, as well as new illustrations created by artist-physician Carlos Machado, MD and others working in the Netter style.

Key Features

  • Gain a rich clinical view of all aspects of the cardiovascular system in one comprehensive volume, conveyed through beautiful illustrations and radiologic images.
  • Clearly see the connection between basic science and clinical practice with an integrated overview of normal structure and function as it relates to pathologic conditions.
  • Grasp current clinical concepts regarding development, pediatrics, and adult medicine captured in classic Netter illustrations, as well as new illustrations created by artist-physician Carlos Machado, MD, and others working in the Netter style.
  • Quickly understand complex topics thanks to a concise text-atlas format that provides a context bridge between primary and specialized medicine.
  • Benefit from matchless Netter illustrations that offer precision, clarity, detail and realism as they provide a visual approach to the clinical presentation and care of the patient.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323226493
eBook ISBN:
9780323245869
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455742295
eBook ISBN:
9780323341202

About the Authors

C. Richard Conti Author

Affiliations and Expertise

C. Richard Conti M.D. MACC, FESC, FAHA Emeritus Professor of Medicine University of Florida College of Medicine Gainesville, Florida

