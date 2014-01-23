The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations - Cardiovascular System

View the cardiovascular system as only Netter images can depict it. Part of the masterwork known as The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations (the CIBA "Green Books"), it provides a highly visual guide to the heart, from basic science, anatomy, and physiology to pathology and injury. This reference has been updated to mirror the many exciting advances in cardiovascular medicine and imaging, offering classic Netter illustrations, as well as new illustrations created by artist-physician Carlos Machado, MD and others working in the Netter style.