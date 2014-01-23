The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations - Cardiovascular System
2nd Edition
Volume 8
Section 1 - Anatomy
- Thorax: Lungs In Situ: Anterior View
- Thorax: Heart In Situ
- Thorax: Mediastinum: Cross Section
- Thorax: Pericardial Sac
- Exposure of the Heart: Anterior Exposure
- Exposure of the Heart: Base and Diaphragmatic Surfaces
- Atria and Ventricles: Right Atrium and Right Ventricle
- Atria and Ventricles: Left Atrium and Left Ventricle
- Atria and Ventricles: Atria, Ventricles and Interventricular Septum
- Valves: Cardiac Valves Open and Closed
- Valves: Valves and Fibrous Skeleton of Heart
- Specialized Conduction System of Heart
- Coronary Arteries and Cardiac Veins: Sternocostal and Diaphragmatic Surfaces
- Coronary Arteries and Cardiac Veins: Arteriovenous Variations
- Innervation of Heart: Nerves of Heart
- Innervation of Heart: Schema of Innervation
Section 2 - Physiology
- Cardiovascular Examination: Events in the Cardiac Cycle: Left Ventricle
- Cardiovascular Examination: Important Components of Cardiac Examination
- Cardiovascular Examination: Positions for Cardiac Auscultation
- Cardiovascular Examination: Areas of Cardiac Auscultation
- Cardiovascular Examination: Murmurs
- Neural and Humoral Regulation of Cardiac Function
- Physiologic Changes During Pregnancy
- Cardiac Catheterization: Vascular Access
- Cardiac Catheterization: Left-Sided Heart Catheterization
- Cardiac Catheterization: Normal Saturations (O2) and Pressure
- Cardiac Catheterizations: Examples of O2 and Pressure Findings and Pressure Tracings in Heart Diseases
- Cardiac Catheterizations: Normal Cardiac Blood Flow During Inspiration and Expiration
- Specialized Conduction System: Physiology of Specialized Conduction System
- Specialized Conduction System: Electrical Activity of the Heart
- Electrocardiogram
- Electrocardiographic Leads and Reference Lines
- Cardiac Depolarization and Repolarization and Mean Instantaneous Vectors: Progression of Depolarization
- Cardiac Depolarization and Repolarization and Mean Instantaneous Vectors: End of Depolarization Followed by Repolarization
- Axis Deviation in Normal Electrocardiogram
- Atrial Enlargement
- Ventricular Hypertrophy
- Bundle Branch Block
- Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome
- Sinus and Atrial Arrhythmias
- Premature Contraction
- Sinus Arrest, Sinus Block, and Atrioventricular Block
- Tachycardia, Fibrillation, and Atrial Flutter
- Effect of Digitalis and Calcium/Potassium Levels on Electrocardiograms
- Cardiac Pacing: Dual Chamber and Biventricular
Section 3 - Imaging
- Radiology: Frontal Projection
- Radiology: Right Anterior Oblique Projection
- Radiology: Left Anterior Oblique Projection
- Radiology: Lateral Projection
- Angiocardiography: Anteroposterior Projection of Right-Sided Heart Structures
- Angiocardiography: Lateral Projection of Right-Sided Heart Structures
- Angiocardiography: Anteroposterior Projection of Left-Sided Heart Structures
- Angiocardiography: Lateral Projection of Left-Sided Heart Structures
- Catheter-Based Coronary Angiography: Right Coronary Artery: Arteriographic Views
- Catheter-Based Coronary Angiography: Left Coronary Artery: Arteriographic Views
- Intravascular Ultrasound
- Transthoracic Cardiac Ultrasound
- Doppler Echocardiography
- Transesophageal Echocardiography
- Exercise and Contrast Echocardiography
- Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- Ventriculography
- Computed Tomographic Angiography: Cardiac Cycle and Calcium Contrast Studies
- Computed Topographic Angiography: Interpretation
- Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Continued)
Section 4 – Embryology
- Early Embryonic Development
- Early Intraembryonic Vasculogenesis
- Formation of the Heart Tube: One-Somite and Two-Somite Stages
- Formation of the Heart Tube: Four-Somite and Seven-Somite Stages
- Formation of the Heart Loop: 10-Somite and 14-Somite Stages
- Formation of the Heart Loop: 20-Somite Stage
- Formation of Cardiac Septa: Development of Ventricles and Atrioventricular Valves
- Formation of the Cardiac Septa: 27 and 29 Days
- Formation of the Cardiac Septa: 31 and 33 Days
- Formation of the Cardiac Septa: 37 and 55 Days
- Formation of the Cardiac Septa: Heart Tube Derivatives
- Formation of the Cardiac Septa: Partitioning of the Heart Tube: Atrial Septation
- Formation of the Cardiac: Embryonic Origins, Right and Left Sides
- Development of Major Blood Vessels: 3, 4, and 10mm
- Development of Major Blood Vessels: 14mm, 17mm, and at Term
- Development of Major Blood Vessels: 4, 10, and 14mm
- Development of Major Blood Vessels: 7mm, 24mm, and at Term
- Fetal Circulation Pattern and Changes at Birth
- Three Early Vascular Systems
Section 5 - Congenital Heart Disease
- Physical Examination: Diagnostic Clues to Congenital Heart Disease
- Cardiac Vein Anomalies
- Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Connection
- Surgery for Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return
- Anomalies of the Atria
- Defects of the Atrial Septum: Anatomy
- Defects of the Atrial Septum: Surgery
- Defects of the Atrial Septum: Septal Occluder Device
- Endocardial Cushion Defects: Anatomy and Embryology
- Endocardial Cushion Defects: Surgery for Ostium Primum and Cleft Mitral Valve
- Anomalies of the Tricuspid Valve: Tricuspid Atresia
- Anomalies of the Tricuspid Valve: Glenn Surgery for Tricuspid Atresia
- Anomalies of the Tricuspid Valve: Ebstein's Anomaly
- Anomalies of the Tricuspid Valve: Types of Ebstein’s Anomaly
- Anomalies of the Ventricular Septum
- Anomalies of the Ventricular Septum (Continued)
- Anomalies of the Ventricular Septum: Transatrial Repair of Ventricular Septal Defect
- Anomalies of Right Ventricular Outflow Tract: Tetralogy of Fallot
- Anomalies of Right Ventricular Outflow Tract: Pathophysiology and Blalock-Taussig Operation for Tetralogy of Fallot
- Anomalies of Right Ventricular Outflow Tract: Corrective Operation for Tetralogy of Fallot
- Anomalies of Right Ventricular Outflow Tract: Repair of Tetralogy of Fallot
- Anomalies of Right Ventricular Outflow Tract: Eisenmenger Complex and Double-Outlet Right Ventricle
- Anomalies of Right Ventricular Outflow Tract: Pulmonary Valvular Stenosis and Atresia
- Anomalies of Left Ventricular Outlfow Tract: Aortic Atresia, Bicuspid Aortic Valve, and Aortic Vavular Stenosis
- Anomalies of Left Ventricular Outlfow Tract: Fibrous and Idiopathic Hypertrophic Subaortic Stenoses
- Anomalies of Left Ventricular Outlfow Tract: Norwood Correction of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome
- Transposition of the Great Vessels
- Transposition of the Great Vessels: Mustard and Blalock-Hanlon Operations
- Transposition of the Great Vessels: Balloon Atrial Septostomy and Arterial Repair of Transpoistion of the Great Arteries
- Transposition of the Great Vessels With Inversion of the Ventricles
- Anomalies of the Truncus Septum
- Anomalous Left Coronary Artery and Aneurysm of the Sinus of Valsalva
- Anomalous Coronary Arteries Seen in Adult Patients
- Anomalies of the Aortic Arch System: Patent Ductus Arteriosus
- Anomalies of the Aortic Arch System: Aberrant Right Subclavian Artery
- Anomalies of the Aortic Arch System: Double Aortic Arch and Right Aortic Arch Anomalies
- Anomalies of the Aortic Arch System: Anomalous Origins of the Pulmonary Artery
- Anomalies of the Aortic Arch System: Anatomic Features of Aortic Coarctation in Older Children and Neonates
- Anomalies of the Aortic Arch System: Coarctation of Aorta
- Endocardial Fibroelastosis and Glycogen Storage Disease
Section 6 - Acquired Heart Disease
ISCHEMIC HEART DISEASE
- Structure of Coronary Arteries
- Pathogenesis of Atherosclerosis
- Risk Factors in Etiology of Atherosclerosis
- Pathologic Changes in Coronary Artery Disease
- End-Organ Damage by Vascular Disease
- Unstable Plaque Formation
- Angiogenesis and Arteriogenesis
- Overview of Myocardial Ischemia
- Angina Pectoris
- Detection of Myocardial Ischemia
- Degree of Flow-Limiting Stenoses
- Left-Sided Heart Angiography
- Fractional Flow Reserve
- Chronic Angina Revascularization Procedures: Stent Deployment
- Chronic Angina Revascularization Procedures: Rotational Atherectomy and Distal Protection Device
- Pathophysiology of Acute Coronary Syndromes
- Myocardial Infarction: Changes in the Heart
- Myocardial Infarction: Changes in the Heart (Continued)
- Myocardial Infarction: Changes in the Heart (Continued)
- Myocardial Infarction: Changes in the Heart (Continued)
- Manifestations of Myocardial Infarction: First Day to Several Weeks
- Manifestations of Myocardial Infarction: Effects of Myocardial Ischemia, Injury and Infarction on ECG
- Recanalization of Occluded Coronary Artery in Acute Myocardial Infarction
- Intra-aortic Balloon Counterpulsation
- Rheumatic Fever in Sydenham’s Chorea: Infection, Disease Course, and Heart Muscle
- Rheumatic Fever in Sydenham’s Chorea: Noncardiac Manifestations
- Rheumatic Heart Disease: Acute Pericarditis and Myocarditis
- Rheumatic Heart Disease: Acute Valvular Involvement
- Rheumatic Heart Disease: Residual Changes of Acute Rheumatic Carditis
- Rheumatic Heart Disease: Mitral Stenosis: Pathologic Anatomy
- Rheumatic Heart Disease: Mitral Stenosis: Pathophysiology and Clinical Aspects
- Rheumatic Heart Disease: Mitral Stenosis: Secondary Anatomic Effects
- Rheumatic Heart Disease: Mitral Stenosis: Secondary Pulmonary Effects
- Rheumatic Heart Disease: Mitral Stenosis: Thromboembolic Complications
- Rheumatic Heart Disease: Mitral Stenosis: Thromboembolic Complications: Principal Sites of Embolism from Left Artial Thrombosis
- Rheumatic Heart Disease: Mitral Stenosis: Thromboembolic Complications: Mitral Balloon Valvuloplasty
- Rheumatic Heart Disease: Mitral Regurgitation
- Rheumatic Heart Disease: Mitral Regurgitation: Pathophysiology and Clinical Aspects
- Mitral Valve Clip
- Mitral Valve Repair
- Mitral Valve Prolapse
- Aortic Stenosis: Rheumatic and Nonrheumatic Causes
- Aortic Stenosis: Rheumatic and Nonrheumatic Causes (Continued)
- Aortic Regurgitation: Pathology
- Aortic Regurgitation: Pathology (Continued)
- Transcutaneous Aortic Valve Replacement
- Cystic Medial Necrosis of Aorta
- Cystic Medial Necrosis of Aorta: Surgical Management
- Syphilitic Aortic Disease
- First Generation of Synthetic Prosthetic Valves
- Second Generation of Synthetic Prosthetic Valves and Biologic Valves
- Mitral Valve Replacement
- Aortic Valve Replacement
- Excision of Aortic Aneurysm and Replacement of Aortic Valve for Cystic Medial Necrosis
- Multiple Valve Replacement
- Insertion of Trileaflet Aortic Valve
- Aortic Valve Biologic Grafts
- Tricuspid Stenosis and Regurgitation and Multivalvular Disease
- Tricuspid Stenosis and/or Insufficiency
- Amyloidosis
- Septic Myocarditis
- Diphtheritic and Viral Myocarditis
- Myocarditis in Sarcoidosis and Scleroderma
- Idiopathic Myocarditis
- Endomyocardial Fibrosis
- Löffler’s Endocarditis
- Becker’s Disease
- Beriberi
- Cardiomyopathies
- Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome and the Heart
- Substance Abuse and the Heart
- Presentation and Treatment of Pericarditis
- Etiologies of Pericarditis
- Constrictive Pericarditis
- Acute Cor Pulmonale and Pulmonary Embolism: Massive Embolization
- Acute Cor Pulmonale and Pulmonary Embolism: Embolism of Lesser Degree Without Infarction
- Lesions That May Cause Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Cor Pulmonale
- Chronic Cor Pulmonale
- Deep Vein Thrombosis
- Infective Endocarditis: Portals of Entry and Predisposing Lesion
- Early Lesions of Infective Endocarditis
- Advanced Lesions of Infective Endocarditis
- Right-Side Heart Involvement in Infective Endocarditis
- Cardiac Sequelae of Infective Endocarditis
- Mycotic Aneurysms and Emboli in the Heart
- Remote Embolic Effects of Infective Endocarditis
- Nonbacterial Thrombotic (Marantic) Endocarditis
- External Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
- Internal Cardiac Massage
- Defibrillation
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Ankylosing Spondylitis
- Polymyositis and Dermatomyocytis
- Scleroderma (Progressive Systemic Sclerosis)
- Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
- Acromegaly
- Hyperthyroidism: Thyrotoxicosis
- Hypothyroidism: Myxedema
- Cushing’s Syndrome
- Primary Hyperaldosteronism: Mineralocorticoid Hypertension
- Pheochromocytoma
- Myxoma and Rhabdomyoma
- Metastatic Tumors of the Heart
- Hypertension Regulation: Interdependent and Interacting Factors in Blood Pressure Regulation
- Etiology of Hypertension
- Hypertension Regulation: Renin–Angiotensin System
- Hypertension Regulation: Wave Reflection and Isolated Systolic Hypertension
- Causes of Secondary Hypertension Possibly Amenable to Surgery
- Retinal Changes in Hypertension
- Occlusive Disease of Main Renal Artery
- Occlusive Disease of Main Renal Artery (Continued)
- Kidneys and Hypertension
- Heart Disease in Hypertension
- Heart Disease in Hypertension (Continued)
- Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure Disease
- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Hypertension
- Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
- Myotonic Dystrophy
- Friedreich’s Ataxia
- Disorders of Potassium Metabolism
- Cardiac Tamponade in Penetrating Heart Wounds
- Relative Distribution of Penetrating Heart Wounds
- Variable Course of Penetrating Heart Wounds
- Thoracotomy and Cardiorrhaphy
- Thoracotomy and Cardiorrhaphy (Continued)
- Nonpenetrating Heart Wounds: Pathogeneis and Variable Course of Cardiac Contusion
- Nonpenetrating Heart Wounds: Myocardial Rupture and Valvular Injuries
- Nonpenetrating Heart Wounds: Mechanism of Sudden Cardiac Death in Commotio Cordis
- Percutaneous Approaches to Reduce Cerebral Emboli
- Cerebrovascular Emboli Protection Device
- Interventional Approaches to Peripheral Arterial Disease
- Right-Sided and Left-Sided Heart Failure and Systemic Congestion: Physical Examination
- Right-Sided and Left-Sided Heart Failure in Dilated Cardiomyopathy and Pulmonary Congestion
- Pulmonary Congestion or Edema of Cardiac and Other Origins
- Causes and Pathogenesis of Pulmonary Edema
- Cardiac Origins of Peripheral or Systemic Congestion or Edema
- Therapy for Pulmonary Edema and Paroxysmal Dyspnea
- Biventricular Pacing and Intracardiac Defibrillator: Benefit of Biventricular Pacing
- Biventricular Pacing and Implantable Cardiac Defibrillator
- Diastolic Heart Failure
- Heart Transplantation: Orthotopic Biatrial Cardiac Transplantation
- Heart Transplantation: Bicaval Cardiac Transplantation
- Heart Transplantation: HeartMate XVE and II Left Ventricular Assist Systems
- Sudden Death in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
- Management of Syncope
- Trichinosis
- Chagas Disease (Trypanosomiasis)
- Amebic Pericarditis
- Echinococcus Infection and Hydatid Pericarditis
CHRONIC ANGINA
ACUTE CORONARY SYNDROMES
ACUTE RHEUMATIC FEVER AND RHEUMATIC HEART DISEASE
AORTIC AND VASCULAR DISEASE
PROSTHETIC VALVE SURGERY
TRICUSPID VALVE DISEASE
MYOCARDITIS, AMYLOID, AND OTHER CARDIOMYOPATHIES
PERICARDIAL DISEASE
ACUTE AND CHRONIC COR PULMONALE AND PULMONARY EMBOLISM
INFECTIVE ENDOCARDITIS
CARDIOPULMONARY RESUSCITATION AND HYPOTHERMIA THERAPY
CONNECTIVE TISSUE DISEASE
ENDOCRINE DISORDERS AND CARDIAC DISEASE
HEART TUMORS
HYPERTENSION
NEUROMUSCULAR DISORDERS
PENETRATING AND NONPENETRATING HEART TRAUMA
PERCUTANEOUS INTERVENTION PROCEDURES
HEART FAILURE
SUDDEN CARDIAC DEATH IN YOUNG ATHLETES
SYNCOPE
PARASITIC DISEASE AND THE HEART
View the cardiovascular system as only Netter images can depict it. Part of the masterwork known as The Netter Collection of Medical Illustrations (the CIBA "Green Books"), it provides a highly visual guide to the heart, from basic science, anatomy, and physiology to pathology and injury. This reference has been updated to mirror the many exciting advances in cardiovascular medicine and imaging, offering classic Netter illustrations, as well as new illustrations created by artist-physician Carlos Machado, MD and others working in the Netter style.
- Gain a rich clinical view of all aspects of the cardiovascular system in one comprehensive volume, conveyed through beautiful illustrations and radiologic images.
- Clearly see the connection between basic science and clinical practice with an integrated overview of normal structure and function as it relates to pathologic conditions.
- Grasp current clinical concepts regarding development, pediatrics, and adult medicine captured in classic Netter illustrations, as well as new illustrations created by artist-physician Carlos Machado, MD, and others working in the Netter style.
- Quickly understand complex topics thanks to a concise text-atlas format that provides a context bridge between primary and specialized medicine.
- Benefit from matchless Netter illustrations that offer precision, clarity, detail and realism as they provide a visual approach to the clinical presentation and care of the patient.
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 23rd January 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323226493
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245869
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455742295
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323341202
C. Richard Conti Author
C. Richard Conti M.D. MACC, FESC, FAHA Emeritus Professor of Medicine University of Florida College of Medicine Gainesville, Florida