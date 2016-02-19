The Nervous System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483227702, 9781483275826

The Nervous System

1st Edition

Central Nervous System Drugs

Editors: Walter S. Root Frederick G. Hofmann
eBook ISBN: 9781483275826
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 720
Description

Physiological Pharmacology: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume I: The Nervous System — Part A, Central Nervous System Drugs focuses on the influence of drugs on the functions of the central nervous system.
The selection first offers information on absorption, distribution, and elimination and effects upon physiological systems. Discussions focus on factors that disturb normal sequence of uptake and elimination of volatile drugs; variations in distribution due to systemic effects of anesthetics; factors influencing the uptake of gases by tissues; and theories of general anesthesia. The book also ponders on alcohols, including alcohols acting on the central nervous system; effect of alcohols on and outside the central nervous system; and synergisms and antagonisms between alcohols and other drugs.
The publication takes a look at sedatives and hypnotics, effects upon physiological systems, and analgesics and antipyretic drugs. The text also examines non-narcotic analgesics, tranquilizers, and diphenylmethane derivatives.
The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in the effects of drugs on the central nervous system.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume I

Foreword

Preface

Contents Of Volume II

I. Depressant Drugs

A. General Anesthetics

1. Absorption, Distribution, and Elimination

2. Effects upon Physiological Systems

B. The Alcohols

C. Sedatives and Hypnotics

1. Absorption, Fate, and Excretion

2. Effects upon Physiological Systems

D. Analgesic and Antipyretic Drugs

1. Strong Analgesics

2. Non-Narcotic Analgesics

E. Tranquilizers

1. Phenothiazine Derivatives

2. Rauwolfia Derivatives

3. Diphenylmethane Derivatives

F . Physiological Aspects of Tolerance and Physical Dependence

Author Index

Subject Index

