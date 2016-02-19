The Nervous System
1st Edition
Central Nervous System Drugs
Description
Physiological Pharmacology: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume I: The Nervous System — Part A, Central Nervous System Drugs focuses on the influence of drugs on the functions of the central nervous system.
The selection first offers information on absorption, distribution, and elimination and effects upon physiological systems. Discussions focus on factors that disturb normal sequence of uptake and elimination of volatile drugs; variations in distribution due to systemic effects of anesthetics; factors influencing the uptake of gases by tissues; and theories of general anesthesia. The book also ponders on alcohols, including alcohols acting on the central nervous system; effect of alcohols on and outside the central nervous system; and synergisms and antagonisms between alcohols and other drugs.
The publication takes a look at sedatives and hypnotics, effects upon physiological systems, and analgesics and antipyretic drugs. The text also examines non-narcotic analgesics, tranquilizers, and diphenylmethane derivatives.
The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in the effects of drugs on the central nervous system.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume I
Foreword
Preface
Contents Of Volume II
I. Depressant Drugs
A. General Anesthetics
1. Absorption, Distribution, and Elimination
2. Effects upon Physiological Systems
B. The Alcohols
C. Sedatives and Hypnotics
1. Absorption, Fate, and Excretion
2. Effects upon Physiological Systems
D. Analgesic and Antipyretic Drugs
1. Strong Analgesics
2. Non-Narcotic Analgesics
E. Tranquilizers
1. Phenothiazine Derivatives
2. Rauwolfia Derivatives
3. Diphenylmethane Derivatives
F . Physiological Aspects of Tolerance and Physical Dependence
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483275826