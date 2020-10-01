COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
The Nature of Depression - 1st Edition

The Nature of Depression

1st Edition

An Updated Review

Author: Ahmed A. Moustafa
Paperback ISBN: 9780128176764
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 350
Description

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 350 million people worldwide suffer from depression. Current research on depression argues that depression should no longer be viewed as a singular psychiatric disorder but comorbid with other disorders and diseases. The Nature of Depression: A Comorbid Disorder present this approach, providing clear connections between psychiatric and neurological disorders. Unlike prior books on depression, this book covers many neurological and psychiatric disorders, including Parkinson’s disease, major depressive disorder, Alzheimer’s disease, PTSD, addiction, and anxiety disorder. In addition, this book covers different forms of depression, including transition-induced depression and the development of depression following major life events, birth of a child, menopause, and retirement.

Key Features

  • Covers depression comorbidity with psychological and neurological disorders
  • Reviews comorbidity with addiction, anxiety, trauma, and psychosis
  • Compares symptoms of subclinical depression to major depression
  • Discusses how stress and sleep impact depression
  • Theorizes the path of depression following negative life transitions

Readership

Advanced students and researchers in cognitive and behavioral neuroscience, psychology, psychiatry, psychotherapy and psychopharmacology

Table of Contents

1. Introduction: Depression as a co-morbid disorder
2. The prevalence of Depression in Alzheimer’s disease
3. The effect of depression on Parkinson’s disease symptoms
4. Depression in psychotic disorders
5. The circular relationship between depression and drug addiction
6. The complex relationship between depression and stress
7. Anxiety disorders and depression
8. Sleep disorders and depressive symptoms
9. The impact of childhood trauma on late-life depression: focus on PTSD
10. On the prevalence of subclinical depression
11. The nature of depression in bipolar disorder
12. Depression following major life transitions: A review and theory
13. Future directions for understanding and treating depression as a co-morbid disorder

About the Author

Ahmed A. Moustafa

Dr. Ahmed Moustafa is an associate professor in Cognitive and Behavioural Neuroscience at Marcs Institute for Brain, Behaviour, and Development & School of Social Sciences and Psychology, Western Sydney University. Ahmed is trained in computer science, psychology, neuroscience, and cognitive science. His early training took place at Cairo University in mathematics and computer science. Before joining Western Sydney University as a lab director, Ahmed spent 11 years in America studying psychology and neuroscience. Ahmed conducts research on computational and neuropsychological studies of addiction, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease, PTSD, and depression. He has published over 150 papers in high-ranking journals including Science, PNAS, Journal of Neuroscience, Brain, Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews, Nature (Parkinson’s disease), Neuron, among others. Ahmed has recently published two books: (a) Computational models of brain and behavior, which provides a comprehensive overview of recent advances in the field of computational neuroscience, and (b) Computational Neuroscience Models of the Basal Ganglia, which provides several models of the basal ganglia.

Marcs Institute for Brain, Behaviour & Development and School of Psychology, Western Sydney University, Australia

