The Nature of Depression
1st Edition
An Updated Review
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 350 million people worldwide suffer from depression. Current research on depression argues that depression should no longer be viewed as a singular psychiatric disorder but comorbid with other disorders and diseases. The Nature of Depression: A Comorbid Disorder present this approach, providing clear connections between psychiatric and neurological disorders. Unlike prior books on depression, this book covers many neurological and psychiatric disorders, including Parkinson’s disease, major depressive disorder, Alzheimer’s disease, PTSD, addiction, and anxiety disorder. In addition, this book covers different forms of depression, including transition-induced depression and the development of depression following major life events, birth of a child, menopause, and retirement.
Key Features
- Covers depression comorbidity with psychological and neurological disorders
- Reviews comorbidity with addiction, anxiety, trauma, and psychosis
- Compares symptoms of subclinical depression to major depression
- Discusses how stress and sleep impact depression
- Theorizes the path of depression following negative life transitions
Readership
Advanced students and researchers in cognitive and behavioral neuroscience, psychology, psychiatry, psychotherapy and psychopharmacology
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Depression as a co-morbid disorder
2. The prevalence of Depression in Alzheimer’s disease
3. The effect of depression on Parkinson’s disease symptoms
4. Depression in psychotic disorders
5. The circular relationship between depression and drug addiction
6. The complex relationship between depression and stress
7. Anxiety disorders and depression
8. Sleep disorders and depressive symptoms
9. The impact of childhood trauma on late-life depression: focus on PTSD
10. On the prevalence of subclinical depression
11. The nature of depression in bipolar disorder
12. Depression following major life transitions: A review and theory
13. Future directions for understanding and treating depression as a co-morbid disorder
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128176764
About the Author
Ahmed A. Moustafa
Dr. Ahmed Moustafa is an associate professor in Cognitive and Behavioural Neuroscience at Marcs Institute for Brain, Behaviour, and Development & School of Social Sciences and Psychology, Western Sydney University. Ahmed is trained in computer science, psychology, neuroscience, and cognitive science. His early training took place at Cairo University in mathematics and computer science. Before joining Western Sydney University as a lab director, Ahmed spent 11 years in America studying psychology and neuroscience. Ahmed conducts research on computational and neuropsychological studies of addiction, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease, PTSD, and depression. He has published over 150 papers in high-ranking journals including Science, PNAS, Journal of Neuroscience, Brain, Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews, Nature (Parkinson’s disease), Neuron, among others. Ahmed has recently published two books: (a) Computational models of brain and behavior, which provides a comprehensive overview of recent advances in the field of computational neuroscience, and (b) Computational Neuroscience Models of the Basal Ganglia, which provides several models of the basal ganglia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Marcs Institute for Brain, Behaviour & Development and School of Psychology, Western Sydney University, Australia
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.