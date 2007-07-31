The Nature of Asian Firms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843342946, 9781780632407

The Nature of Asian Firms

1st Edition

An Evolutionary Perspective

Authors: Scott Hipsher Songporn Hansanti Suthinan Pomsuwan
eBook ISBN: 9781780632407
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843342946
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st July 2007
Page Count: 228
Table of Contents

The Asian business environment; The evolution of Asian firms; The nature of Asian firms; The evolution of individual Asian firms; The Asia-Pacific century; Diversity in Asian business practices; Continued evolution of Asian firms.

Description

The Nature of Asian Firms provides managers and others interested in doing business in the dynamic and fast changing Asian region with an understanding of the underlying principles driving both current and future business practices of Asian firms. The book is for internationally focused individuals who realize the importance of gaining a deeper understanding of the fastest growing economic region in the world and the firms from this region.

Key Features

  • Takes a look at the evolutionary and historical development of Asian firms
  • Examines the regional nature of Asian firms
  • Provides readers with a cross-cultural perspective

Readership

Managers and others interested in doing business in the Asian region

Details

No. of pages:
228
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632407
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843342946

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Scott Hipsher Author

Scott A. Hipsher has extensive experience living, working and researching in developing economies in Asia. He is currently working in Henan Province. His published works include Business Practices in Southeast Asia: An Interdisciplinary Analysis of Theravada Buddhist Countries, various book chapters, academic journal articles, newspaper and magazine articles, as well as a number of blogs and internet articles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Fort Hays State University’s program in China, China

Songporn Hansanti Author

Dr Songporn Hansanti is Director of Foreign Affairs in the Faculty of Management Sciences at Kasetsart University in Bangkok Thailand.

Affiliations and Expertise

Kasetsart University

Suthinan Pomsuwan Author

Dr Suthinan Pornsuwan is an associate professor and the Dean of the International College at Bangkok University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Bangkok University, Thailand

