The Nature and Use of Ecotoxicological Evidence

Michael C. Newman is currently the A. Marshall Acuff, Jr. Professor of Marine Science at the College of William and Mary’s School of Marine Science where he also served as Dean of Graduate Studies from 1999 to 2002. Previously, he was a faculty member at the University of Georgia’s Savannah River Ecology Laboratory. His research interests include quantitative ecotoxicology, environmental statistics, risk assessment, population effects of contaminants, metal chemistry, bioaccumulation and biomagnification modeling, and during the last 15 years, qualities of new concepts or technologies that foster or inhibit their adoption by the ecotoxicology scientific community. In addition to more than 140 articles, he authored 5 books and edited another 5 books on these topics. Mandarin and Turkish translations of his Fundamentals of Ecotoxicology are available from Chemical Industry Press (Beijing) and PALME (Ankara). A Mandarin translation of his marine risk assessment book was released in 2011. He taught full semester and short courses at universities throughout the world including the University of California – San Diego, University of South Carolina, University of Georgia, College of William and Mary, Jagiellonian University (Poland), University of Antwerp (Belgium), University of Joensuu (Finland), University of Technology – Sydney (Australia), University of Hong Kong, University of Koblenz-Landau (Germany), Huazhong Normal University (P.R. China), and Royal Holloway University of London (UK). He served numerous international, national, and regional organizations including the OECD, US EPA Science Advisory Board, US EPA ECOFRAM, US EPA STAA, and the US National Academy of Science NRC. He was a Fulbright Senior Scholar (University of Koblenz- Landau, Germany, 2009) and a Government of Kerala Scholar in Residence/Erudite Scholar (Cochin University of Science and Technology, Cochin University, Kerala, India, 2011). In 2004, the Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry (SETAC) awarded him its Founder’s Award, “the highest SETAC award, given to a person with an outstanding career who has made a clearly identifiable contribution in the environmental sciences.” In 2014, he was also named a SETAC Fellow, for “long-term and significant scientific and science policy contributions."