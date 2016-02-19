The Nature and Treatment of Mental Disorders
1st Edition
Description
The Nature and Treatment of Mental Disorders describes the psychiatric understanding and a wide variety of treatment techniques of several mental and psychiatric problems. This text is organized into four parts encompassing 16 chapters that outline classic theories of psychopathology and to make use of these theories to delineate the nature of mental disorders.
The first part deals with the psychopathologic aspects of mental disorder, including some fundamental principles of psychopathology. The second part explores the therapeutic advantages and potentials of psychological analysis, such as the free association and dream analysis, as well as the interpretation of the life history. The third part describes the so-called miscellaneous treatment options, including mental therapy by family reorganization, educational therapy, and bibliotherapy. The fourth part discusses the physiology of the emotions, with particular emphasis on the pharmacological treatment of organic emotional disorders.
This book is intended primarily for psychiatrists, psychiatric clinicians, physicians, and medical students.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Part I. Psychopathology
I. The Concept of Mental Disorder
II. Type Concepts of Psychopathology
III. Some Fundamental Principles of Psychopathology
IV. The Origin and Course of Some Common Phobias
Part II. Therapy by Psychological Analysis
V. Free Association and Dream Analysis
VI. Interpretation of the Life History by Free Association
Part III. Miscellaneous Techniques
VII. Mental Disorders Secondary to Organic Conditions
VIII. General Reorganization of the Patient's Life
IX. Mental Difficulties Arising from Problems of Married Life
X. Family Problems and Their Treatment
XI. Mental Therapy by Family Reorganization
XII. Educational Therapy
XIII. Bibliotherapy
XIV. Hysterical Manifestations in Children
Part IV. Organic Emotional Disorders
XV. The Physiology of the Emotions
XVI. Pharmacological Treatment of Mental Disorders
Appendix. Classification and Definition of the Clinical Entities of Psychiatry
Index of Authors
Index of Subjects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2044
- Published:
- 1st January 1944
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226057