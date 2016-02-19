The Nature and Treatment of Mental Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483201023, 9781483226057

The Nature and Treatment of Mental Disorders

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Verner Moore
eBook ISBN: 9781483226057
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1944
Page Count: 320
Description

The Nature and Treatment of Mental Disorders describes the psychiatric understanding and a wide variety of treatment techniques of several mental and psychiatric problems. This text is organized into four parts encompassing 16 chapters that outline classic theories of psychopathology and to make use of these theories to delineate the nature of mental disorders.

The first part deals with the psychopathologic aspects of mental disorder, including some fundamental principles of psychopathology. The second part explores the therapeutic advantages and potentials of psychological analysis, such as the free association and dream analysis, as well as the interpretation of the life history. The third part describes the so-called miscellaneous treatment options, including mental therapy by family reorganization, educational therapy, and bibliotherapy. The fourth part discusses the physiology of the emotions, with particular emphasis on the pharmacological treatment of organic emotional disorders.

This book is intended primarily for psychiatrists, psychiatric clinicians, physicians, and medical students.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Part I. Psychopathology

I. The Concept of Mental Disorder

II. Type Concepts of Psychopathology

III. Some Fundamental Principles of Psychopathology

IV. The Origin and Course of Some Common Phobias

Part II. Therapy by Psychological Analysis

V. Free Association and Dream Analysis

VI. Interpretation of the Life History by Free Association

Part III. Miscellaneous Techniques

VII. Mental Disorders Secondary to Organic Conditions

VIII. General Reorganization of the Patient's Life

IX. Mental Difficulties Arising from Problems of Married Life

X. Family Problems and Their Treatment

XI. Mental Therapy by Family Reorganization

XII. Educational Therapy

XIII. Bibliotherapy

XIV. Hysterical Manifestations in Children

Part IV. Organic Emotional Disorders

XV. The Physiology of the Emotions

XVI. Pharmacological Treatment of Mental Disorders

Appendix. Classification and Definition of the Clinical Entities of Psychiatry

Index of Authors

Index of Subjects

