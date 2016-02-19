The Mycoplasmas V3
The Mycoplasmas, Volume III: Plant and Insect Mycoplasmas is a volume of a comprehensive three-volume series encompassing various facets of mycoplasmology. It attempts not only to present an extensive and critical review of the rapidly expanding field of plant and insect mycoplasmas, but also to integrate these important subdisciplines into the total field of mycoplasmology. This volume, in particular, shows relevant information on a group of helical mycoplasmas(spiroplasmas), stressing their part in plant and insect diseases. It discusses the tick-borne spiroplasmas and their possible role in vertebrate disease. Other suspected mycoplasmal plant diseases, vector transmission of mycoplasmas and spiroplasmas, and the chemotherapy of mycoplasmal plant diseases are also described. This book will serve as a standard reference work for mycoplasmologists, as well as for other interested microbiologists, cellular and molecular biologists, membrane biochemists, clinicians, veterinarians, plant pathologists, and entomologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
1 / Diversity of Wall-Less Prokaryotes in Plant Vascular Tissue, Fungi, and Invertebrate Animals
I. Introduction
II. The Vascular Environment in Plants
III. Wall-less Prokaryotes in Plants, Fungi, and Invertebrate Animals
IV. Comparison of Plant and Animal Mycoplasmas
References
2 / Symptomatology of Spiroplasmal Plant Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Symptoms of Spiroplasma citri Infection
III. Symptoms of Infection by the Corn Stunt Spiroplasma
IV. Symptoms Associated with Spiroplasmas in Opuntia tuna
V. Symptoms Associated with Spiroplasma Infection of Bermuda Grass
References
3 / Cultivation of Spiroplasmas
I. Introduction
II. Cultivation in Vitro
III. Factors Affecting Growth of Spiroplasmas in Vitro
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
4 / Cell Biology of Spiroplasmas
I. From Citrus Stubborn Disease to Suckling Mouse Cataract: Discovery and Host Range of Spiroplasmas
II. Culture, Nutrition, and Metabolism
III. Morphology, Size Distribution, and Multiplication of Spiroplasmas
IV. Motility
V. Cell Membrane
VI. Spiroplasma DNA and DNA Polymerases
VII. Plant and Animal Spiroplasmas: Characterization and Relatedness
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
5 / Spiroplasmas of Tick Origin and their Pathogenicity
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Identification of SMCA and GT-48
III. Experimental Vertebrate Host Range of SMCA and GT-48
IV. Vertebrate Central Nervous System Lesions Induced by SMCA and GT-48
V. Disease in the Mammalian Eye
VI. Isolation of Spiroplasma 277F
VII. Conclusions
References
6 / Sex Ratio Organisms (Spiroplasmas) of Drosophila
I. Introduction
II. The Sex Ratio Trait of Drosophila willistoni Group Species
III. Demonstration of Infectivity
IV. Host Range
V. Mechanism of Androcidal Action
VI. Morphology of the Sex Ratio Organism
VII. Sex Ratio Organism Interactions
VIII. Sex Ratio Organism Viruses
IX. Serological Studies of the Sex Ratio Organis
X. Maintenance and Attempts at in Vitro Cultivation
References
7 / Mechanisms of Spiroplasma Pathogenicity
I. Introduction
II. Symptoms Produced by Spiroplasma Infections of Plants
III. Biochemical Basis of Spiroplasma Pathogenicity
IV. Interaction of Spiroplasmas with Insects
V. Resistance of Plants to Spiroplasmas
VI. Conclusion
References
8 / Mycoplasmas and Yellow Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Yellows Diseases
III. Transmission and Spread of Yellows Disease Agents
IV. Physiology of Yellows Diseases
V. Culture of Plant Mycoplasmas
VI. Conclusions—Future Directions
References
9 / Vector Transmission of Mycoplasmal Agents of Plant Diseases
I. Introduction—Historical Background
II. Vector-Borne Pathogens
III. Insect Transmission of Plant-Pathogenic Prokaryotes
IV. Biology of Vectors
V. Vector-Mycoplasma-Plant Relationships
VI. Beneficial and Harmful Effects of Plant Prokaryotes on Insect Vectors
VII. Vector Tissue Culture—Organ and Cell Cultures in Vitro
VIII. Factors Affecting the Transmission of Prokaryotes by Vectors
IX. Modeling and Pest Management
X. Discussion and Conclusions
References
10/ Chemotherapy of Mycoplasmal Plant Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Antibiotics and Other Drugs
III. Methods of Application
IV. Uptake and Translocation of Antibiotics
V. Effects of Antibiotics on Diseases
VI. Antibiotics in Relation to Insect Transmission
VII. Effects of Antibiotics on Mycoplasmas
VIII. Summary and General Remarks
References
Subject Index
