The Mycoplasmas V3

The Mycoplasmas, Volume III: Plant and Insect Mycoplasmas is a volume of a comprehensive three-volume series encompassing various facets of mycoplasmology. It attempts not only to present an extensive and critical review of the rapidly expanding field of plant and insect mycoplasmas, but also to integrate these important subdisciplines into the total field of mycoplasmology. This volume, in particular, shows relevant information on a group of helical mycoplasmas(spiroplasmas), stressing their part in plant and insect diseases. It discusses the tick-borne spiroplasmas and their possible role in vertebrate disease. Other suspected mycoplasmal plant diseases, vector transmission of mycoplasmas and spiroplasmas, and the chemotherapy of mycoplasmal plant diseases are also described. This book will serve as a standard reference work for mycoplasmologists, as well as for other interested microbiologists, cellular and molecular biologists, membrane biochemists, clinicians, veterinarians, plant pathologists, and entomologists.

1 / Diversity of Wall-Less Prokaryotes in Plant Vascular Tissue, Fungi, and Invertebrate Animals

I. Introduction

II. The Vascular Environment in Plants

III. Wall-less Prokaryotes in Plants, Fungi, and Invertebrate Animals

IV. Comparison of Plant and Animal Mycoplasmas

References

2 / Symptomatology of Spiroplasmal Plant Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Symptoms of Spiroplasma citri Infection

III. Symptoms of Infection by the Corn Stunt Spiroplasma

IV. Symptoms Associated with Spiroplasmas in Opuntia tuna

V. Symptoms Associated with Spiroplasma Infection of Bermuda Grass

References

3 / Cultivation of Spiroplasmas

I. Introduction

II. Cultivation in Vitro

III. Factors Affecting Growth of Spiroplasmas in Vitro

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

4 / Cell Biology of Spiroplasmas

I. From Citrus Stubborn Disease to Suckling Mouse Cataract: Discovery and Host Range of Spiroplasmas

II. Culture, Nutrition, and Metabolism

III. Morphology, Size Distribution, and Multiplication of Spiroplasmas

IV. Motility

V. Cell Membrane

VI. Spiroplasma DNA and DNA Polymerases

VII. Plant and Animal Spiroplasmas: Characterization and Relatedness

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

5 / Spiroplasmas of Tick Origin and their Pathogenicity

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Identification of SMCA and GT-48

III. Experimental Vertebrate Host Range of SMCA and GT-48

IV. Vertebrate Central Nervous System Lesions Induced by SMCA and GT-48

V. Disease in the Mammalian Eye

VI. Isolation of Spiroplasma 277F

VII. Conclusions

References

6 / Sex Ratio Organisms (Spiroplasmas) of Drosophila

I. Introduction

II. The Sex Ratio Trait of Drosophila willistoni Group Species

III. Demonstration of Infectivity

IV. Host Range

V. Mechanism of Androcidal Action

VI. Morphology of the Sex Ratio Organism

VII. Sex Ratio Organism Interactions

VIII. Sex Ratio Organism Viruses

IX. Serological Studies of the Sex Ratio Organis

X. Maintenance and Attempts at in Vitro Cultivation

References

7 / Mechanisms of Spiroplasma Pathogenicity

I. Introduction

II. Symptoms Produced by Spiroplasma Infections of Plants

III. Biochemical Basis of Spiroplasma Pathogenicity

IV. Interaction of Spiroplasmas with Insects

V. Resistance of Plants to Spiroplasmas

VI. Conclusion

References

8 / Mycoplasmas and Yellow Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Characteristics of Yellows Diseases

III. Transmission and Spread of Yellows Disease Agents

IV. Physiology of Yellows Diseases

V. Culture of Plant Mycoplasmas

VI. Conclusions—Future Directions

References

9 / Vector Transmission of Mycoplasmal Agents of Plant Diseases

I. Introduction—Historical Background

II. Vector-Borne Pathogens

III. Insect Transmission of Plant-Pathogenic Prokaryotes

IV. Biology of Vectors

V. Vector-Mycoplasma-Plant Relationships

VI. Beneficial and Harmful Effects of Plant Prokaryotes on Insect Vectors

VII. Vector Tissue Culture—Organ and Cell Cultures in Vitro

VIII. Factors Affecting the Transmission of Prokaryotes by Vectors

IX. Modeling and Pest Management

X. Discussion and Conclusions

References

10/ Chemotherapy of Mycoplasmal Plant Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Antibiotics and Other Drugs

III. Methods of Application

IV. Uptake and Translocation of Antibiotics

V. Effects of Antibiotics on Diseases

VI. Antibiotics in Relation to Insect Transmission

VII. Effects of Antibiotics on Mycoplasmas

VIII. Summary and General Remarks

References

Subject Index

