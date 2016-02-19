The Mycoplasmas V2

The Mycoplasmas, Volume II: Human and Animal Mycoplasmas is a volume of a comprehensive three-volume series encompassing various facets of mycoplasmology. This volume deals with host-parasite relationships of mycoplasmas in man and animals, with emphasis on recent developments in the study of classical mycoplasmal diseases of animals, such as cattle, sheep, goats, swine, and chickens. This volume shows the knowledge about mycoplasmal diseases of man, including those involving the respiratory and genitourinary tracts. Detailed information on the humoral and cellular immune responses to mycoplasmas,which are assuming an ever-increasing significance in the understandingof the pathogenesis of human and animal mycoplasmal diseases, is also given. This book ends with reviews on mycoplasmas as arthritogenic agents and the interaction of mycoplasmas with cell andorgan cultures. This book will serve as a standard reference work for mycoplasmologists, as well as for other interested microbiologists, cellular and molecular biologists, membrane biochemists, clinicians, veterinarians, plant pathologists, and entomologists.

1 / Avian Mycoplasmas

I. Introduction

II. Classification

IIII. Isolation and Identification

IV. Mycoplasmas in Domestic Poultry

V. Pathogenicity and Pathogenesis

VI. The Immune Response

VII. Avian Mycoplasmas in Embryonated Eggs, Cell Culture, and Organ Culture

VIII. Future Outlook

References

2 / Bovine Mycoplasmas

I. Introduction

II. Classification

III. Mycoplasmas of Cattle

IV. Acholeplasmas of Cattle

V. Anaeroplasmas of Cattle

VI. Ureaplasmas of Cattle

VII. Unusual and Unclassified Mycoplasmas from Cattle

VIII. Immunity

IX. Virulence Factors

X. Association of Bovine Mycoplasmas with Disease

References

3 / Caprine-Ovine Mycoplasmas

I. Introduction

II. Characteristics of the Species Occurring in Sheep and Goats

III. Future Research

References

4 / Porcine Mycoplasmas

I. Introduction

II. Mycoplasma suipneumoniae (Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae)

III. Mycoplasma hyorhinis

IV. Mycoplasma hyosynoviae

V. Mycoplasma flocculare

VI. Mycoplasma sualvi

VII. Acholeplasma granularum

VIIl. Acholeplasma laidlawii

IX. Other Mycoplasmas Isolated from the Pig

X. Future Outlook with Porcine Mycoplasmas

References

5 / Equine Mycoplasmas

I. Introduction

II. Mycoplasmas from the Respiratory Tract

III. Mycoplasmas from the Genital Tract

IV. Mycoplasmas from Aborted Foals

V. Mycoplasmas from Other Organs and Tissues

VI. Conclusions

References

6 / The Mycoplasma Flora of Human and NonHuman Primates

I. Introduction

II. Problems in the Isolation of Human Mycoplasmas

III. Unusual Isolations from Clinical Materials

IV. Classification of Human Mycoplasmas

V. Mycoplasmas of the Oropharynx

VI. Urogenital Tract Mycoplasmas

VII. Mycoplasmas of the Lower Alimentary Tract

VIII. Diseases of Suspected Mycoplasma Etiology

IX. Distribution of Human Mycoplasma in Nonhuman Primates

X. Relationship between Human and Nonhuman Primate Isolates of the Same Species

XI. Pathogenic Potential of Mycoplasmas for Nonhuman Primates

References

7 / Canine and Feline Mycoplasmas

I. Introduction

II. Recognized Canine and Feline Mycoplasmas

III. Cultivation and Isolation

IV. Classification

V. Identification

VI. Canine and Feline Mycoplasma Flora

VII. Host-Parasite Interaction

References

8 / Murine and Other Small-Animal Mycoplasmas

I. Introduction

II. Murine Mycoplasmas

III. Mycoplasmas of Other Small Animals

IV. Detection and Control: Remaining Problems and Future Outlook

References

9 / Mycoplasma pneumoniae Infections of Man

I. Introduction

II. Epidemiology

III. Disease Characteristics

IV. Diagnosis

V. Therapy

VI. Prevention

References

10 / Mycoplasmas In Human Genitourinary Infections

I. Mycoplasmas in the Human Genitourinary Tract

II. Collection and Handling of Specimens for the Isolation of Genital Mycoplasmas

III. Methods Used for the Laboratory Diagnosis of Genital Mycoplasmal Infection

IV. Epidemiology

V. Role of Genital Mycoplasmas in Diseases of Men

VI. Role of Genital Mycoplasmas in Diseases of Women

VII. Role of Genital Mycoplasmas in Disorders of the Urinary Tract

VIII. Role of Genital Mycoplasmas in Disorders of Reproduction

IX. Conclusions

References

11 / Mycoplasmas as Arthritogenic Agents

I. Introduction

II. Mycoplasma-lnduced Arthritis in Animals

III. Role of Mycoplasmas in Human Arthritis

IV. Conclusions and Future Prospects

References

12 / Humoral and Cellular Immune Responses to Mycoplasmas

I. Introduction

II. Antigenic Components of Mycoplasmas

III. Host Responses to Mycoplasmas

IV. Nonspecific Effects of Mycoplasmas on the Immune Response

V. Effects of Vaccination on Immunity to Mycoplasma Infections

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

13 / Mycoplasma-Tissue Cell Interactions

I. Introduction

II. Mycoplasma-Tissue Cell Interactions

III. Mycoplasma-Cell Culture Interactions

References

14 / Mycoplasmas in Organ Culture

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Organ Culture Preparation and Maintenance

III. Techniques for Monitoring the Physiological State of Mucosal Epithelium in Organ Culture

IV. Human Organ Cultures Infected with Mycoplasmas

V. Hamster Organ Cultures Infected with Mycoplasmas

VI. Chicken Organ Cultures Infected with Mycoplasmas

VII. Bovine Organ Cultures Infected with Mycoplasmas

VIII. Porcine Organ Cultures Infected with Mycoplasmas

IX. Mouse Organ Cultures Infected with Mycoplasmas

X. Conclusions and Future Outlook

References

