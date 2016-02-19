The Mycoplasmas V2
The Mycoplasmas, Volume II: Human and Animal Mycoplasmas is a volume of a comprehensive three-volume series encompassing various facets of mycoplasmology. This volume deals with host-parasite relationships of mycoplasmas in man and animals, with emphasis on recent developments in the study of classical mycoplasmal diseases of animals, such as cattle, sheep, goats, swine, and chickens. This volume shows the knowledge about mycoplasmal diseases of man, including those involving the respiratory and genitourinary tracts. Detailed information on the humoral and cellular immune responses to mycoplasmas,which are assuming an ever-increasing significance in the understandingof the pathogenesis of human and animal mycoplasmal diseases, is also given. This book ends with reviews on mycoplasmas as arthritogenic agents and the interaction of mycoplasmas with cell andorgan cultures. This book will serve as a standard reference work for mycoplasmologists, as well as for other interested microbiologists, cellular and molecular biologists, membrane biochemists, clinicians, veterinarians, plant pathologists, and entomologists.
1 / Avian Mycoplasmas
I. Introduction
II. Classification
IIII. Isolation and Identification
IV. Mycoplasmas in Domestic Poultry
V. Pathogenicity and Pathogenesis
VI. The Immune Response
VII. Avian Mycoplasmas in Embryonated Eggs, Cell Culture, and Organ Culture
VIII. Future Outlook
References
2 / Bovine Mycoplasmas
I. Introduction
II. Classification
III. Mycoplasmas of Cattle
IV. Acholeplasmas of Cattle
V. Anaeroplasmas of Cattle
VI. Ureaplasmas of Cattle
VII. Unusual and Unclassified Mycoplasmas from Cattle
VIII. Immunity
IX. Virulence Factors
X. Association of Bovine Mycoplasmas with Disease
References
3 / Caprine-Ovine Mycoplasmas
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of the Species Occurring in Sheep and Goats
III. Future Research
References
4 / Porcine Mycoplasmas
I. Introduction
II. Mycoplasma suipneumoniae (Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae)
III. Mycoplasma hyorhinis
IV. Mycoplasma hyosynoviae
V. Mycoplasma flocculare
VI. Mycoplasma sualvi
VII. Acholeplasma granularum
VIIl. Acholeplasma laidlawii
IX. Other Mycoplasmas Isolated from the Pig
X. Future Outlook with Porcine Mycoplasmas
References
5 / Equine Mycoplasmas
I. Introduction
II. Mycoplasmas from the Respiratory Tract
III. Mycoplasmas from the Genital Tract
IV. Mycoplasmas from Aborted Foals
V. Mycoplasmas from Other Organs and Tissues
VI. Conclusions
References
6 / The Mycoplasma Flora of Human and NonHuman Primates
I. Introduction
II. Problems in the Isolation of Human Mycoplasmas
III. Unusual Isolations from Clinical Materials
IV. Classification of Human Mycoplasmas
V. Mycoplasmas of the Oropharynx
VI. Urogenital Tract Mycoplasmas
VII. Mycoplasmas of the Lower Alimentary Tract
VIII. Diseases of Suspected Mycoplasma Etiology
IX. Distribution of Human Mycoplasma in Nonhuman Primates
X. Relationship between Human and Nonhuman Primate Isolates of the Same Species
XI. Pathogenic Potential of Mycoplasmas for Nonhuman Primates
References
7 / Canine and Feline Mycoplasmas
I. Introduction
II. Recognized Canine and Feline Mycoplasmas
III. Cultivation and Isolation
IV. Classification
V. Identification
VI. Canine and Feline Mycoplasma Flora
VII. Host-Parasite Interaction
References
8 / Murine and Other Small-Animal Mycoplasmas
I. Introduction
II. Murine Mycoplasmas
III. Mycoplasmas of Other Small Animals
IV. Detection and Control: Remaining Problems and Future Outlook
References
9 / Mycoplasma pneumoniae Infections of Man
I. Introduction
II. Epidemiology
III. Disease Characteristics
IV. Diagnosis
V. Therapy
VI. Prevention
References
10 / Mycoplasmas In Human Genitourinary Infections
I. Mycoplasmas in the Human Genitourinary Tract
II. Collection and Handling of Specimens for the Isolation of Genital Mycoplasmas
III. Methods Used for the Laboratory Diagnosis of Genital Mycoplasmal Infection
IV. Epidemiology
V. Role of Genital Mycoplasmas in Diseases of Men
VI. Role of Genital Mycoplasmas in Diseases of Women
VII. Role of Genital Mycoplasmas in Disorders of the Urinary Tract
VIII. Role of Genital Mycoplasmas in Disorders of Reproduction
IX. Conclusions
References
11 / Mycoplasmas as Arthritogenic Agents
I. Introduction
II. Mycoplasma-lnduced Arthritis in Animals
III. Role of Mycoplasmas in Human Arthritis
IV. Conclusions and Future Prospects
References
12 / Humoral and Cellular Immune Responses to Mycoplasmas
I. Introduction
II. Antigenic Components of Mycoplasmas
III. Host Responses to Mycoplasmas
IV. Nonspecific Effects of Mycoplasmas on the Immune Response
V. Effects of Vaccination on Immunity to Mycoplasma Infections
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
13 / Mycoplasma-Tissue Cell Interactions
I. Introduction
II. Mycoplasma-Tissue Cell Interactions
III. Mycoplasma-Cell Culture Interactions
References
14 / Mycoplasmas in Organ Culture
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Organ Culture Preparation and Maintenance
III. Techniques for Monitoring the Physiological State of Mucosal Epithelium in Organ Culture
IV. Human Organ Cultures Infected with Mycoplasmas
V. Hamster Organ Cultures Infected with Mycoplasmas
VI. Chicken Organ Cultures Infected with Mycoplasmas
VII. Bovine Organ Cultures Infected with Mycoplasmas
VIII. Porcine Organ Cultures Infected with Mycoplasmas
IX. Mouse Organ Cultures Infected with Mycoplasmas
X. Conclusions and Future Outlook
References
Subject Index
524
- 524
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
28th June 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147194