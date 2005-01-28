The Mutilated Hand - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781560534464, 9780323076111

The Mutilated Hand

1st Edition

Authors: Norman Weinzweig Jeffrey Weinzweig
eBook ISBN: 9780323076111
Hardcover ISBN: 9781560534464
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th January 2005
Page Count: 640
Description

"This book is a treasure for those who seek a comprehensive text dealing with the traumatized or mutilated hand." (Doody's Review) The Mutilated Hand is a comprehensive reference covering all facets of the management and treatment of mutilating injuries of the hand. It is the definitive book on the subject - both as a reference text as well as a practical tool. Each comprehensive chapter contains a review of the literature as well as historical perspectives; history of the technique; evolution of the treatment strategies over the years; postoperative care; current state-of-the-art management; complications and sequelae with the various techniques; and comparison of functional results using the various techniques.

Key Features

  • Stunning full-color illustrations
  • Provides highly structured format in all chapters dealing with secondary management of mutilating hand injuries including:
  • algorithms whenever possible to simplify the decision-making process and
  • illustrative cases demonstrating the various techniques in step-by-step fashion in color
  • Authoritative coverage by renowned international experts in plastic surgery, hand surgery, and orthopedic surgery

Table of Contents

I. Mutilating Injuries of the Hand: Picking Up the Pieces

1. An Historical Odyssey of the Mutilated Hand

2. Initial Management and Reconstructive Goals

3. Classification Systems for Mutilating Injuries


II. Dorsal and Palmar Mutilating Injuries

4. Management of the Dorsal Mutilating Injury

5. Management of the Palmar Mutilating Injury


III. Ulnar Mutilating Injuries

6. Management of the Ulnar Mutilating Injury


IV. Radial Mutilating Injuries

7. On Making a Thumb: More Than a Century of Surgical Effort

8. Prehension in the Normal Hand and in the Mutilated Hand

9. Distraction-Lengthening for Thumb Reconstruction

10. Digital Pollicization for Traumatic Thumb Loss

11. Great Toe-to-Thumb Transfer

12. Second Toe Transfer for Post-traumatic Thumb Reconstruction

13. Modified Great Toe Wrap-Around Flap for Thumb Reconstruction


V. Replantation and Revascularization

14. Principles of Replantation and Revascularization

15. Multiple Digit Replantations

16. Microsurgical Joint Transfer

17. Transmetacarpal Replantation and Revascularization

18. Secondary Surgery Following Replantation


VI. Reconstruction of Transverse Mutilating Injuries

19. The Phalangeal Hand

20. Microsurgical Reconstruction of the Metacarpal Hand

21. The Mutilated Wrist

22. Krukenberg’s Operation


VII. Soft Tissue Reconstruction of the Mutilated Hand

23. Management of the Degloved Hand

24. The Severely Burned Hand

25. Emergency Free Flaps

26. Secondary Soft Tissue Reconstruction


VIII. Bony Reconstruction of the Mutilated Hand

27. Basic Principles of Bony Reconstruction

28. Principles of Internal Fixation

29. Principles of External Fixation

30. Distraction-Lengthening for Reconstruction of the Hand


IX. Spare Parts Surgery

31. Spare Parts in Upper Extremity Reconstruction

32. Microsurgical Cross-Finger Transfer

33. Microsurgical Cross-Hand Transfer


X. Reconstruction of the Mutilated Hand in Children

34. Replantation and Revascularization in Children

35. Reconstruction of the Pediatric Mutilated Hand


XI. Postoperative Management and Complications

36. Psychological Aspects of Mutilating Hand Injuries

37. Rehabilitation of the Mutilated Hand

38. Painful Digits and Amputation Stumps of the Hand

39. Revision Amputations of the Hand and Digits

40. Prostheses for Mutilated Hands


XII. Limb Allotransplantation: A New Era

41. Limb Allotransplantaion: Experimental

42. Hand and Composite Tissue Allotransplantation: Past, Present, and Future

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323076111
Hardcover ISBN:
9781560534464

About the Author

Norman Weinzweig

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Rush University Medical Center; Senior Attending Surgeon, Divisions of Plastic Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery, Department of Surgery, John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County, Chicago, IL

Jeffrey Weinzweig

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Craniofacial Surgery, Director, Craniofacial Anomalies Program, Division of Plastic Surgery, Illinois Masonic Medical Center; Director; The Chicago Center for Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Chicago, Ilinois

