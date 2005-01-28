I. Mutilating Injuries of the Hand: Picking Up the Pieces



1. An Historical Odyssey of the Mutilated Hand



2. Initial Management and Reconstructive Goals



3. Classification Systems for Mutilating Injuries





II. Dorsal and Palmar Mutilating Injuries



4. Management of the Dorsal Mutilating Injury



5. Management of the Palmar Mutilating Injury





III. Ulnar Mutilating Injuries



6. Management of the Ulnar Mutilating Injury





IV. Radial Mutilating Injuries



7. On Making a Thumb: More Than a Century of Surgical Effort



8. Prehension in the Normal Hand and in the Mutilated Hand



9. Distraction-Lengthening for Thumb Reconstruction



10. Digital Pollicization for Traumatic Thumb Loss



11. Great Toe-to-Thumb Transfer



12. Second Toe Transfer for Post-traumatic Thumb Reconstruction



13. Modified Great Toe Wrap-Around Flap for Thumb Reconstruction





V. Replantation and Revascularization



14. Principles of Replantation and Revascularization



15. Multiple Digit Replantations



16. Microsurgical Joint Transfer



17. Transmetacarpal Replantation and Revascularization



18. Secondary Surgery Following Replantation





VI. Reconstruction of Transverse Mutilating Injuries



19. The Phalangeal Hand



20. Microsurgical Reconstruction of the Metacarpal Hand



21. The Mutilated Wrist



22. Krukenberg’s Operation





VII. Soft Tissue Reconstruction of the Mutilated Hand



23. Management of the Degloved Hand



24. The Severely Burned Hand



25. Emergency Free Flaps



26. Secondary Soft Tissue Reconstruction





VIII. Bony Reconstruction of the Mutilated Hand



27. Basic Principles of Bony Reconstruction



28. Principles of Internal Fixation



29. Principles of External Fixation



30. Distraction-Lengthening for Reconstruction of the Hand





IX. Spare Parts Surgery



31. Spare Parts in Upper Extremity Reconstruction



32. Microsurgical Cross-Finger Transfer



33. Microsurgical Cross-Hand Transfer





X. Reconstruction of the Mutilated Hand in Children



34. Replantation and Revascularization in Children



35. Reconstruction of the Pediatric Mutilated Hand





XI. Postoperative Management and Complications



36. Psychological Aspects of Mutilating Hand Injuries



37. Rehabilitation of the Mutilated Hand



38. Painful Digits and Amputation Stumps of the Hand



39. Revision Amputations of the Hand and Digits



40. Prostheses for Mutilated Hands





XII. Limb Allotransplantation: A New Era



41. Limb Allotransplantaion: Experimental



42. Hand and Composite Tissue Allotransplantation: Past, Present, and Future

