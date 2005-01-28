The Mutilated Hand
1st Edition
Description
"This book is a treasure for those who seek a comprehensive text dealing with the traumatized or mutilated hand." (Doody's Review) The Mutilated Hand is a comprehensive reference covering all facets of the management and treatment of mutilating injuries of the hand. It is the definitive book on the subject - both as a reference text as well as a practical tool. Each comprehensive chapter contains a review of the literature as well as historical perspectives; history of the technique; evolution of the treatment strategies over the years; postoperative care; current state-of-the-art management; complications and sequelae with the various techniques; and comparison of functional results using the various techniques.
Key Features
- Stunning full-color illustrations
- Provides highly structured format in all chapters dealing with secondary management of mutilating hand injuries including:
- algorithms whenever possible to simplify the decision-making process and
- illustrative cases demonstrating the various techniques in step-by-step fashion in color
- Authoritative coverage by renowned international experts in plastic surgery, hand surgery, and orthopedic surgery
Table of Contents
I. Mutilating Injuries of the Hand: Picking Up the Pieces
1. An Historical Odyssey of the Mutilated Hand
2. Initial Management and Reconstructive Goals
3. Classification Systems for Mutilating Injuries
II. Dorsal and Palmar Mutilating Injuries
4. Management of the Dorsal Mutilating Injury
5. Management of the Palmar Mutilating Injury
III. Ulnar Mutilating Injuries
6. Management of the Ulnar Mutilating Injury
IV. Radial Mutilating Injuries
7. On Making a Thumb: More Than a Century of Surgical Effort
8. Prehension in the Normal Hand and in the Mutilated Hand
9. Distraction-Lengthening for Thumb Reconstruction
10. Digital Pollicization for Traumatic Thumb Loss
11. Great Toe-to-Thumb Transfer
12. Second Toe Transfer for Post-traumatic Thumb Reconstruction
13. Modified Great Toe Wrap-Around Flap for Thumb Reconstruction
V. Replantation and Revascularization
14. Principles of Replantation and Revascularization
15. Multiple Digit Replantations
16. Microsurgical Joint Transfer
17. Transmetacarpal Replantation and Revascularization
18. Secondary Surgery Following Replantation
VI. Reconstruction of Transverse Mutilating Injuries
19. The Phalangeal Hand
20. Microsurgical Reconstruction of the Metacarpal Hand
21. The Mutilated Wrist
22. Krukenberg’s Operation
VII. Soft Tissue Reconstruction of the Mutilated Hand
23. Management of the Degloved Hand
24. The Severely Burned Hand
25. Emergency Free Flaps
26. Secondary Soft Tissue Reconstruction
VIII. Bony Reconstruction of the Mutilated Hand
27. Basic Principles of Bony Reconstruction
28. Principles of Internal Fixation
29. Principles of External Fixation
30. Distraction-Lengthening for Reconstruction of the Hand
IX. Spare Parts Surgery
31. Spare Parts in Upper Extremity Reconstruction
32. Microsurgical Cross-Finger Transfer
33. Microsurgical Cross-Hand Transfer
X. Reconstruction of the Mutilated Hand in Children
34. Replantation and Revascularization in Children
35. Reconstruction of the Pediatric Mutilated Hand
XI. Postoperative Management and Complications
36. Psychological Aspects of Mutilating Hand Injuries
37. Rehabilitation of the Mutilated Hand
38. Painful Digits and Amputation Stumps of the Hand
39. Revision Amputations of the Hand and Digits
40. Prostheses for Mutilated Hands
XII. Limb Allotransplantation: A New Era
41. Limb Allotransplantaion: Experimental
42. Hand and Composite Tissue Allotransplantation: Past, Present, and Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 28th January 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323076111
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781560534464
About the Author
Norman Weinzweig
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Rush University Medical Center; Senior Attending Surgeon, Divisions of Plastic Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery, Department of Surgery, John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County, Chicago, IL
Jeffrey Weinzweig
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Craniofacial Surgery, Director, Craniofacial Anomalies Program, Division of Plastic Surgery, Illinois Masonic Medical Center; Director; The Chicago Center for Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Chicago, Ilinois