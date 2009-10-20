The Muscular System Manual
3rd Edition
The Skeletal Muscles of the Human Body
Description
The Muscular System Manual by Dr. Joseph E. Muscolino makes the study of musculoskeletal anatomy easier and more engaging with a highly visual approach! This innovative, vibrantly illustrated atlas details the muscles and bones of the human body with unrivaled clarity and helps you build the strong anatomic understanding needed for success in practice.
Key Features
- A full-color, student-friendly design with special icons that direct you to the CD and Evolve site, and checkboxes that help you to keep track of what you need to learn and what you have mastered.
-
Notes on Functions section explains each muscle’s mover, antagonist, and stabilization functions to help you learn and retain content instead of just memorizing it.
-
Palpation boxes include numbered steps instructing how to palpate each muscle so you can apply this assessment skill in practice.
-
Expert author, Dr. Joseph E. Muscolino, shares his 24 years of experience as an educator to make this the most complete resource on musculoskeletal anatomy available.
- Evolve Resources include:
- Audio files for muscle name, attachment, and action review
- Terminology crossword puzzles
- Name That Muscle review exercises
- Drag ‘n’ Drop labeling activities
- Additional appendices supplementing The Muscular System Manual
- Review questions
Table of Contents
PART 1: The Musculoskeletal System
- Basic Kinesiology Terminology
- The Skeletal System
- How Muscles Function
- Muscles of the Shoulder Girdle Joints
- Muscles of the Glenohumeral Joint
- Muscles of the Elbow and Radioulnar Joints
- Muscles of the Wrist Joint
- Extrinsic Muscles of the Finger Joints
- Intrinsic Muscles of the Finger Joints
- Muscles of the Spinal Joints
- Muscles of the Rib Cage Joints
- Muscles of the Temporomandibular Joints
- Muscles of Facial Expression
- Muscles of the Hip Joint
- Muscles of the Knee Joint
- Muscles of the Ankle and Subtalar Joints
- Extrinsic Muscles of the Toe Joints
- Intrinsic Muscles of the Toe Joints
PART 2: The Skeletal Muscles of the Upper Extremity
PART 3: The Skeletal Muscles of the Axial Body
PART 4: The Skeletal Muscles of the Lower Extremity
PART 5: Functional Mover Groups of Muscles
19. Functional Mover Groups of Muscles
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 20th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323071352
About the Author
Joseph Muscolino
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Purchase College, State University of New York, Purchase, NY; Owner, The Art and Science of Kinesiology, Redding, CT