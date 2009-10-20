The Muscular System Manual - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323057233, 9780323071352

The Muscular System Manual

3rd Edition

The Skeletal Muscles of the Human Body

Authors: Joseph Muscolino
eBook ISBN: 9780323071352
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 20th October 2009
Page Count: 752
Description

The Muscular System Manual by Dr. Joseph E. Muscolino makes the study of musculoskeletal anatomy easier and more engaging with a highly visual approach! This innovative, vibrantly illustrated atlas details the muscles and bones of the human body with unrivaled clarity and helps you build the strong anatomic understanding needed for success in practice.

Key Features

  • A full-color, student-friendly design with special icons that direct you to the CD and Evolve site, and checkboxes that help you to keep track of what you need to learn and what you have mastered.

  • Notes on Functions section explains each muscle’s mover, antagonist, and stabilization functions to help you learn and retain content instead of just memorizing it.

  • Palpation boxes include numbered steps instructing how to palpate each muscle so you can apply this assessment skill in practice.

  • Expert author, Dr. Joseph E. Muscolino, shares his 24 years of experience as an educator to make this the most complete resource on musculoskeletal anatomy available.

    • Evolve Resources include:

      • Audio files for muscle name, attachment, and action review
      • Terminology crossword puzzles
      • Name That Muscle review exercises
      • Drag ‘n’ Drop labeling activities
      • Additional appendices supplementing The Muscular System Manual
      • Review questions

    Table of Contents

    PART 1: The Musculoskeletal System

    1. Basic Kinesiology Terminology

    2. The Skeletal System

    3. How Muscles Function

      4. PART 2: The Skeletal Muscles of the Upper Extremity

    4. Muscles of the Shoulder Girdle Joints

    5. Muscles of the Glenohumeral Joint

    6. Muscles of the Elbow and Radioulnar Joints

    7. Muscles of the Wrist Joint

    8. Extrinsic Muscles of the Finger Joints

    9. Intrinsic Muscles of the Finger Joints

      10. PART 3: The Skeletal Muscles of the Axial Body

    10. Muscles of the Spinal Joints

    11. Muscles of the Rib Cage Joints

    12. Muscles of the Temporomandibular Joints

    13. Muscles of Facial Expression

      14. PART 4: The Skeletal Muscles of the Lower Extremity

    14. Muscles of the Hip Joint

    15. Muscles of the Knee Joint

    16. Muscles of the Ankle and Subtalar Joints

    17. Extrinsic Muscles of the Toe Joints

    18. Intrinsic Muscles of the Toe Joints

    PART 5: Functional Mover Groups of Muscles

    19. Functional Mover Groups of Muscles

    Bibliography

    Index

    Details

    No. of pages:
    752
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Mosby 2010
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Mosby
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323071352

    About the Author

    Joseph Muscolino

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Instructor, Purchase College, State University of New York, Purchase, NY; Owner, The Art and Science of Kinesiology, Redding, CT

