The Muscle and Bone Palpation Manual with Trigger Points, Referral Patterns and Stretching
2nd Edition
Description
Muscolino’ s comprehensive and visually engaging coverage takes an in-depth look at palpation of muscle and bone along with trigger points and their pain referral patterns, stretching, specific muscle treatment, and more. Amazing four-color artwork shows palpation of the muscle with illustrations drawn over full-color photos. New additions such as review questions, "Deeper Thoughts," case studies and an Interactive Muscle Program help you develop integrative clinical-reasoning skills and successfully apply palpation techniques in massage therapy.
Key Features
- Step-by-step muscle palpation coverage with clear reasoning provided for each step presents content in a way that is easily understood and remembered rather than just memorized.
- Amazing four-color artwork shows palpation of the muscle with muscle and bone illustrations drawn over full-color photos offering you a better sense of exactly how the muscles look and where the muscle is located underneath the skin as it is being palpated.
- UNIQUE! Stretching coverage provides more information on this effective treatment technique and helps you understand the role of stretching in treatment.
- Trigger Points and Referral Patterns illustrations show where trigger points lie on the muscle and where pain radiates when an injury is felt so you can effectively identify trigger points and referral patterns in a clinical setting.
- UNIQUE! Palpation photos help students and practitioners learn to identify muscles when the body is positioned the way they will encounter it in the massage setting.
- Specific massage-related assessment and treatment strokes are shown through illustrations and in the Palpation Notes, moving you from theory and assessment to practical application.
- Bone Palpation coverage teaches you to identify and palpate bones and bony landmarks.
- Chapter overviews and outlines introduce each chapter so you can preview the content and direction of the chapter at the major concept level.
- Measurable chapter objectives at the start of each chapter identify key goals as well as information that should be mastered.
Table of Contents
PART I: ASSESSMENT AND TREATMENT TECHNIQUES
1. Introduction to Palpation
2. The Art and Science of Muscle Palpation
3. Draping and Basic Massage Strokes
4. Body Mechanics for the Manual Therapist
5. Anatomy, Physiology, and Treatment of Trigger Points
6. Stretching
PART 2: BONE PALPATION AND LIGAMENTS
7. Upper Extremity Bone Palpation and Ligaments
8. Axial Body Bone Palpation and Ligaments
9. Lower Extremity Bone Palpation and Ligaments
PART 3: MUSCLE PALPATION
10. Tour #1: Palpation of the Muscles of the Shoulder Girdle
11. Tour #2: Palpation of the Neck Muscles
12. Tour #3: Palpation of the Muscles of the Head
13. Tour #4: Palpation of the Muscles of the Arm
14. Tour #5: Palpation of the Muscles of the Forearm
15. Tour #6: Palpation of the Intrinsic Muscles of the Hand
16. Tour #7: Palpation of the Trunk Muscles
17. Tour #8: Palpation of the Pelvic Muscles
18. Tour #9: Palpation of the Thigh Muscles
19. Tour #10: Palpation of the Leg Muscles
20. Tour #11: Palpation of the Intrinsic Muscles of the Foot
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 11th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323221962
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323221986
About the Author
Joseph Muscolino
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Purchase College, State University of New York, Purchase, NY; Owner, The Art and Science of Kinesiology, Redding, CT
Reviews
"This book is a comprehensive introduction to learning the skills required to be an effective body worker or massage therapist. It’s compiled in such a way to be an effective learning resource for physiotherapists, osteopaths and chiropractors who require a core textbook, which provides clear and concise illustration to enhance the learning experience."
The Osteopath, 2009