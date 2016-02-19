The Movement of Beach Sand - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444403131, 9780080869155

The Movement of Beach Sand, Volume 5

1st Edition

An Analysis Using Fluorescent Grains

Serial Editors: James Ingle
eBook ISBN: 9780080869155
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 220
Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080869155

Department of Geology, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, Calif., U.S.A.

