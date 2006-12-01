The Mouse in Biomedical Research
2nd Edition
Description
In no other species of animal has such a wealth of experimental data been utilized for scientific pursuits. Now in its Second Edition, this Four Volume Set is dedicated to the understanding of the mouse and its role in scientific research. This valuable compendium serves as a standard reference source of information for students embarking on scientific careers, specialists in laboratory animal science, technicians in both animal care and research, and the broad scientific community.
This set is also sold individually and covers History, Wild Mice, and Genetics; Diseases; Normative Biology, Husbandry, and Models; and Immunology.
Volume 1: History, Wild Mice, and Genetics KEY FEATURES: • A primer for scientists new to the field of mouse research • Information about the history, biology and genomics of the laboratory mouse (Mus musculus) • Mouse origins and relationships covered in chapters on history, evolutionary taxonomy and wild mice • Mouse genetics and genomics discussed in chapters on genetic nomenclature, gene mapping, cytogenetics and the molecular organization of the mouse genome • Use of the mouse as a model system for basic biomedical research described in chapters on chemical mutagenesis, gene trapping, pharmacogenetics and embryo manipulation
Volume 2: Diseases KEY FEATURES: • New format by discussing specific disease causing microorganisms versus the format used in the first edition which discussed infectious diseases affecting specific organs and tissues • Consists of 26 chapters subdivided into RNA viruses and DNA viruses, mycotic, and parasitic infections. • Provides updates on pathogenesis, epidemiology and prevention of previously recognized murine pathogens • Offers information on newly recognized disease-causing organisms: mouse parvovirus, cilia associated respiratory bacilli and Helicobacter
Volume 3: Normative Biology, Husbandry, and Models KEY FEATURES: • Encompasses 23 chapters with a broad overview on the laboratory mouse’s normative biology, husbandry, and its use as a model in biomedical research. • Includes chapters on behavior, physiology, reproductive physiology, anatomy, endocrinology, hematology, and clinical chemistry. • Discusses management, nutrition, gnotobiotics and disease surveillance • Provides analysis of the mouse as a model for the study of aging, eye research, neurodegenerative diseases, convulsive disorders, diabetes, and cardiovascular and skin diseases
Volume 4: Immunology KEY FEATURES: • A complete new addition to this series, dedicated to mouse immunology including both the innate and adaptive immune systems • Based on the mouse as a choice model when studying immunity in man-arguably more is known about the immune system in mice than any other species except man • Chapters illustrate the power of genetic engineering in dissecting each component of the immune response from the development of lymphoid tissues to signal transduction pathways in activated cells
Key Features
NEW TO THIS EDITION:
- Over 50% new material
- Each volume contains 4-color page inserts with indispensable figures
- Greatly expanded sections on genetics including: the mouse genome, gene mapping, and gene therapy
- Information on newly recognized disease-causing organisms, such as mouse parvovirus and Helicobacter
- A volume entirely devoted to mouse immunology
- New section on stem cell biology
- Each of the four volumes are available individually
Readership
Veterinary and medical students, senior graduate, graduate students, post-docs, and researchers who utilize animals in biomedical research
Table of Contents
Building a Better Mouse: One Hundred Years of Genetics and BiologyHerbert C. Morse III
Systematics of the genus MusPriscilla K. Tucker
The Secret World of Wild MiceGrant R. Singleton and Charles J. Krebs
Breeding Systems: Considerations, Genetic Fundamentals, Genetic Background, and Strain TypesMelissa L. Berry and Carol Cutler Linder
Mouse Strain and Genetic Nomenclature: an Abbreviated GuideJanan T. Eppig
The Mouse GenomeMark D. Adams
Gene MappingMuriel T. Davisson
Genetic MonitoringRichard R. Fox, Michael V. Wiles, and Petko M. Petkov
CytogeneticsMuriel T. Davisson and Mary Ann Handel
Mouse Embryology: Research Techniques and a Comparison of Embryonic Development between Mouse and ManM.H. Kaufman
Gamete and Embryo ManipulationK.C. Kent Lloyd
Chemical Mutagenesis in MiceMartin Hrabé de Angelis, Dian Michel, Sibylle Wagner, Sonja Becker and Johannes Beckers
Gene-Specific MutagenesisK.C. Kent Lloyd
Gene Transfer Studies Using Mouse ModelsRobert G. Pergolizzi and Ronald G. Crystal
Mouse and Human Pluripotent Stem CellsLeslie F. Lock
Drugs and the Mouse: Pharmacology, Pharmacogenetics, and PharmacogenomicsLucia F. Jorge-Nebert, Sandrine Derkenne and Daniel W. Nebert
Viral Diseases
DNA Viruses
Mouse Cytomegalovirus and other HerpesvirusesGeoffrey R. Shellam, Alec J. Redwood, Lee M. Smith and Shelley Gorman
Mouse AdenovirusesKatherine R. Spindler, Martin L. Moore, Angela N. Cauthen
MousepoxR. Mark L. Buller and Frank Fenner
ParvovirusesRobert O. Jacoby and Lisa Ball-Goodrich
Polyoma VirusesThomas L. Benjamin
RNA Viruses
Mouse Hepatitis VirusStephen W. Barthold and Abigail L. Smith
Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis VirusStephen W. Barthold and Abigail L. Smith
Lactate Dehydrogenase-Elevating VirusJean-Paul Coutelier and Margo A. Brinton
ReoviridaeRichard L. Ward, Monica M. McNeal, Mary B. Faron and Anthony L. Farone
Retroelements in the MouseHerbert C. Morse III
Sendai Virus and Pneumonia Virus of Mice (PVM)David G. Brownstein
Cardioviruses: Encephalomyocarditis Virus and Theiler's Mouse Encephalomyelitis VirusHoward L. Lipton, A.S. Manoj Kumar, and Shannon Hertzler
Bacterial Diseases
Chlamydial DiseasesRobert G. Rank
Clostridial SpeciesKimberly S. Waggie
Enterobacteriaceae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Streptobacillus moniliformisHilda Holcombe and David B. Schauer
Aerobic Gram-positive OrganismsCynthia Besch-Williford and Craig L. Franklin
Helicobacter Infections in MiceJames G. Fox and Mark T. Whary
Mycoplasma pulmonis, Other Mouse Mycoplasmas, and Cilia-Associated Respiratory BacillusTrenton R. Schoeb
PasteurellaceaeWerner Nicklas
Mycotic and Parasitic Diseases
Fungal Diseases in Laboratory MiceVirginia L. Godfrey
ProtozoaKatherine Wasson
Helminth Parasites of Laboratory MiceKathleen R. Pritchett
AnthropodsDavid G. Baker
Miscellaneous Diseases
The Tumor Pathology of Genetically Engineered Mice: A New Approach to Molecular PathologyRobert D. Cardiff, Robert J. Munn, and Jose J. Galvez
Spontaneous Diseases in Commonly Used Mouse StrainsCory Brayton
Zoonoses and Other Human Health HazardsChristian E. Newcomer and James G. Fox
Normative Biology
Gross AnatomyVladimír Komárek
Mouse PhysiologyRobert F. Hoyt, Jr., James V. Hawkins, Mark B. St Claire and Mary B. Kennett
Reproductive Biology of the Laboratory MouseKate Pritchett and Robert Taft
Endocrinology: Bone as a target tissue for hormonal regulationKrista M. Delahunty and Wesley G. Beamer
Hematology of the Laboratory MouseNancy E. Everds
Clinical Chemistry of the Laboratory MouseFred W. Quimby and Richard H. Luong
Management, Techniques, and Husbandry
GnotobioticsRichard J. Rahija
Management and Design: Breeding FacilitiesWilliam J. White
Design and Management of Research Facilities for MiceNeil S. Lipman
NutritionGraham Tobin, Karla A. Stevens and Robert J. Russell
Health Delivery and Quality Assurance Programs for Mice<EM>Diane J. Gaertner, Glen Otto and Margaret Batchelder</EM>
Environmental and Equipment MonitoringJ. David Small and Rick Deitrich
Biomethodology and Surgical Techniques<EM>Alison M. Hayward, Laura B. Lemke, Erin C. Bridgeford, Elizabeth J. Theve, Courtnye N. Jackson, Terrie L. Cunliffe-Beamer, Robert P. Marini</EM>
In Vivo Whole-Body Imaging of the Laboratory MouseSimon R. Cherry
Use of Mice in Biomedical Research
Behavioral TestingDouglas Wahlsten and John C. Crabbe
Cardiovascular Disease: Mouse Models of AtherosclerosisNobuyo Maeda, Raymond C. Givens and Robert L. Reddick
Convulsive Disorders Mariana T. Todorova and Thomas N. Seyfried
Eye ResearchRichard S. Smith, Patsy M. Nishina, John P. Sundberg, Johann Zwaan, and Simon W.M. John
Genetic Analysis of Rodent Obesity and DiabetesSally Chiu, Janis S. Fisler, and Craig H. Warden
Mouse Models in Aging ResearchKevin Flurkey, Joanne M. Currer, and D.E. Harrison
Mouse Models of Inherited Human Neurodegenerative DiseaseKarl Herrup
Mouse Skin Ectodermal OrgansMaksim V. Plikus, John P. Sundberg, and Cheng-Ming Chuong
Quality Control Testing of BiologicalsWilliam R. Shek
Molecular and Cellular Immunology of the Mouse: An Overview Fred W. Quimby and David D. Chaplin
The Molecular Basis of Lymphoid Architecture in the MouseCarola G. Vinuesa and Matthew C. Cook
The Biology of Toll-like Receptors in MiceOsamu Takeuchi and Shizuo Akira
Genomic Organization of the Mouse Major Histocompatibility ComplexAttila Kumánovics
Some Biological Features of Dendritic Cells in the MouseKang Liu, Anna Charalambous and Ralph M. Steinman
Mouse Models Revealed the Mechanisms for Somatic Hypermutation and Class SwitchMaria D. Iglesias-Ussel, Ziqiang Li, and Matthew D. Scharff
Recombination of Immunoglobulin Genes
Mouse Natural Killer Cells: Function and ActivationFrancesco Colucci
Cytokine-activated JAK-STAT Signaling in the Mouse Immune SystemBin Liu and Ke Shuai
Signal Transduction Events Regulating Integrin Function and T Cell Migration in the MouseLakshmi R. Nagarajan and Yoji Shimizu
Mouse Models of Negative SelectionTroy A. Baldwin, Timothy K. Starr and Kristin A. Hogquist
Peripheral Tolerance of T Cells in the MouseVigo Heissmeyer, Bogdan Tanasa, and Anjana Rao
The Genetics of Mouse Models of Systemic LupusSrividya Subramanian and Edward K. Wakeland
Inhibitory Receptors and Autoimmunity in the MouseMenna R. Clatworthy and Kenneth G.C. Smith
Mouse Models of ImmunodeficiencyB. Anne Croy, James P. Di Santo, Marcus Manz, and Richard B. Bankert
Mouse Models to Study the Pathogenesis of Allergic AsthmaChad E. Green, Nicholas J. Kenyon, Scott I. Simon, and Fu-Tong Liu
The Mouse Trap: How Well Do Mice Model Human Immunology?Javier Mestas and Christopher C.W. Hughes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 1st December 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123694546
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080555287
About the Serial Volume Editor
James Fox
James G. Fox, DVM, MS, DACLAM, is a Professor and Director of the Division of Comparative Medicine and a Professor in the Division of Biological Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is also an Adjunct Professor at Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania, School of Veterinary Medicine. He is a Diplomate and a past president of the American College of Laboratory Animal Medicine, past president of the Massachusetts Society of Medical Research, past chairman of AAALAC Council, and past chairman of the NCCR/NIH Comparative Medicine Study Section. He also is an elected fellow of the Infectious Disease Society of America. Professor Fox is the author of over 490 articles, 80 chapters, 3 patents and has edited and authored 13 texts in the field of in vivo model development and comparative medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA
Stephen Barthold
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Comparative Medicine, UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, Davis CA
Muriel Davisson
Affiliations and Expertise
The Jackson Laboratory, Bar Harbor, Maine
Christian Newcomer
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Animal Resources and Department of Molecular and Comparative Pathobiology, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD
Fred Quimby
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory Animal Research Center, The Rockefeller University, New York, NY
Abigail Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia, PA