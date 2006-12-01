The Mouse in Biomedical Research - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123694546, 9780080555287

The Mouse in Biomedical Research

2nd Edition

Serial Volume Editors: James Fox Stephen Barthold Muriel Davisson Christian Newcomer Fred Quimby Abigail Smith
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123694546
eBook ISBN: 9780080555287
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2006
Page Count: 2192

Description

In no other species of animal has such a wealth of experimental data been utilized for scientific pursuits. Now in its Second Edition, this Four Volume Set is dedicated to the understanding of the mouse and its role in scientific research. This valuable compendium serves as a standard reference source of information for students embarking on scientific careers, specialists in laboratory animal science, technicians in both animal care and research, and the broad scientific community.

This set is also sold individually and covers History, Wild Mice, and Genetics; Diseases; Normative Biology, Husbandry, and Models; and Immunology.

Volume 1: History, Wild Mice, and Genetics KEY FEATURES: • A primer for scientists new to the field of mouse research • Information about the history, biology and genomics of the laboratory mouse (Mus musculus) • Mouse origins and relationships covered in chapters on history, evolutionary taxonomy and wild mice • Mouse genetics and genomics discussed in chapters on genetic nomenclature, gene mapping, cytogenetics and the molecular organization of the mouse genome • Use of the mouse as a model system for basic biomedical research described in chapters on chemical mutagenesis, gene trapping, pharmacogenetics and embryo manipulation

Volume 2: Diseases KEY FEATURES: • New format by discussing specific disease causing microorganisms versus the format used in the first edition which discussed infectious diseases affecting specific organs and tissues • Consists of 26 chapters subdivided into RNA viruses and DNA viruses, mycotic, and parasitic infections. • Provides updates on pathogenesis, epidemiology and prevention of previously recognized murine pathogens • Offers information on newly recognized disease-causing organisms: mouse parvovirus, cilia associated respiratory bacilli and Helicobacter

Volume 3: Normative Biology, Husbandry, and Models KEY FEATURES: • Encompasses 23 chapters with a broad overview on the laboratory mouse’s normative biology, husbandry, and its use as a model in biomedical research. • Includes chapters on behavior, physiology, reproductive physiology, anatomy, endocrinology, hematology, and clinical chemistry. • Discusses management, nutrition, gnotobiotics and disease surveillance • Provides analysis of the mouse as a model for the study of aging, eye research, neurodegenerative diseases, convulsive disorders, diabetes, and cardiovascular and skin diseases

Volume 4: Immunology KEY FEATURES: • A complete new addition to this series, dedicated to mouse immunology including both the innate and adaptive immune systems • Based on the mouse as a choice model when studying immunity in man-arguably more is known about the immune system in mice than any other species except man • Chapters illustrate the power of genetic engineering in dissecting each component of the immune response from the development of lymphoid tissues to signal transduction pathways in activated cells

Key Features

NEW TO THIS EDITION:

  • Over 50% new material
  • Each volume contains 4-color page inserts with indispensable figures
  • Greatly expanded sections on genetics including: the mouse genome, gene mapping, and gene therapy
  • Information on newly recognized disease-causing organisms, such as mouse parvovirus and Helicobacter
  • A volume entirely devoted to mouse immunology
  • New section on stem cell biology
  • Each of the four volumes are available individually

Readership

Veterinary and medical students, senior graduate, graduate students, post-docs, and researchers who utilize animals in biomedical research

Table of Contents

Volume I History, Wild Mice, and Genetics

  1. Building a Better Mouse: One Hundred Years of Genetics and Biology

    Herbert C. Morse III

  2. Systematics of the genus Mus

    Priscilla K. Tucker

  3. The Secret World of Wild Mice

    Grant R. Singleton and Charles J. Krebs

  4. Breeding Systems: Considerations, Genetic Fundamentals, Genetic Background, and Strain Types

    Melissa L. Berry and Carol Cutler Linder

  5. Mouse Strain and Genetic Nomenclature: an Abbreviated Guide

    Janan T. Eppig

  6. The Mouse Genome

    Mark D. Adams

  7. Gene Mapping

    Muriel T. Davisson

  8. Genetic Monitoring

    Richard R. Fox, Michael V. Wiles, and Petko M. Petkov

  9. Cytogenetics

    Muriel T. Davisson and Mary Ann Handel

  10. Mouse Embryology: Research Techniques and a Comparison of Embryonic Development between Mouse and Man

    M.H. Kaufman

  11. Gamete and Embryo Manipulation

    K.C. Kent Lloyd

  12. Chemical Mutagenesis in Mice

    Martin Hrabé de Angelis, Dian Michel, Sibylle Wagner, Sonja Becker and Johannes Beckers

  13. Gene-Specific Mutagenesis

    K.C. Kent Lloyd

  14. Gene Transfer Studies Using Mouse Models

    Robert G. Pergolizzi and Ronald G. Crystal

  15. Mouse and Human Pluripotent Stem Cells

    Leslie F. Lock

  16. Drugs and the Mouse: Pharmacology, Pharmacogenetics, and Pharmacogenomics

    Lucia F. Jorge-Nebert, Sandrine Derkenne and Daniel W. Nebert
Volume II Diseases

Viral Diseases

DNA Viruses

  1. Mouse Cytomegalovirus and other Herpesviruses

    Geoffrey R. Shellam, Alec J. Redwood, Lee M. Smith and Shelley Gorman

  2. Mouse Adenoviruses

    Katherine R. Spindler, Martin L. Moore, Angela N. Cauthen

  3. Mousepox

    R. Mark L. Buller and Frank Fenner

  4. Parvoviruses

    Robert O. Jacoby and Lisa Ball-Goodrich

  5. Polyoma Viruses

    Thomas L. Benjamin

RNA Viruses

  1. Mouse Hepatitis Virus

    Stephen W. Barthold and Abigail L. Smith

  2. Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus

    Stephen W. Barthold and Abigail L. Smith

  3. Lactate Dehydrogenase-Elevating Virus

    Jean-Paul Coutelier and Margo A. Brinton

  4. Reoviridae

    Richard L. Ward, Monica M. McNeal, Mary B. Faron and Anthony L. Farone

  5. Retroelements in the Mouse

    Herbert C. Morse III

  6. Sendai Virus and Pneumonia Virus of Mice (PVM)

    David G. Brownstein

  7. Cardioviruses: Encephalomyocarditis Virus and Theiler's Mouse Encephalomyelitis Virus

    Howard L. Lipton, A.S. Manoj Kumar, and Shannon Hertzler

Bacterial Diseases

  1. Chlamydial Diseases

    Robert G. Rank

  2. Clostridial Species

    Kimberly S. Waggie

  3. Enterobacteriaceae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Streptobacillus moniliformis

    Hilda Holcombe and David B. Schauer

  4. Aerobic Gram-positive Organisms

    Cynthia Besch-Williford and Craig L. Franklin

  5. Helicobacter Infections in Mice

    James G. Fox and Mark T. Whary

  6. Mycoplasma pulmonis, Other Mouse Mycoplasmas, and Cilia-Associated Respiratory Bacillus

    Trenton R. Schoeb

  7. Pasteurellaceae

    Werner Nicklas

Mycotic and Parasitic Diseases

  1. Fungal Diseases in Laboratory Mice

    Virginia L. Godfrey

  2. Protozoa

    Katherine Wasson

  3. Helminth Parasites of Laboratory Mice

    Kathleen R. Pritchett

  4. Anthropods

    David G. Baker

Miscellaneous Diseases

  1. The Tumor Pathology of Genetically Engineered Mice: A New Approach to Molecular Pathology

    Robert D. Cardiff, Robert J. Munn, and Jose J. Galvez

  2. Spontaneous Diseases in Commonly Used Mouse Strains

    Cory Brayton

  3. Zoonoses and Other Human Health Hazards

    Christian E. Newcomer and James G. Fox
Volume III Normative Biology, Husbandry, and Models

Normative Biology

  1. Gross Anatomy

    Vladimír Komárek

  2. Mouse Physiology

    Robert F. Hoyt, Jr., James V. Hawkins, Mark B. St Claire and Mary B. Kennett

  3. Reproductive Biology of the Laboratory Mouse

    Kate Pritchett and Robert Taft

  4. Endocrinology: Bone as a target tissue for hormonal regulation

    Krista M. Delahunty and Wesley G. Beamer

  5. Hematology of the Laboratory Mouse

    Nancy E. Everds

  6. Clinical Chemistry of the Laboratory Mouse

    Fred W. Quimby and Richard H. Luong

Management, Techniques, and Husbandry

  1. Gnotobiotics

    Richard J. Rahija

  2. Management and Design: Breeding Facilities

    William J. White

  3. Design and Management of Research Facilities for Mice

    Neil S. Lipman

  4. Nutrition

    Graham Tobin, Karla A. Stevens and Robert J. Russell

  5. Health Delivery and Quality Assurance Programs for Mice

    <EM>Diane J. Gaertner, Glen Otto and Margaret Batchelder</EM>

  6. Environmental and Equipment Monitoring

    J. David Small and Rick Deitrich

  7. Biomethodology and Surgical Techniques

    <EM>Alison M. Hayward, Laura B. Lemke, Erin C. Bridgeford, Elizabeth J. Theve, Courtnye N. Jackson, Terrie L. Cunliffe-Beamer, Robert P. Marini</EM>

  8. In Vivo Whole-Body Imaging of the Laboratory Mouse

    Simon R. Cherry

Use of Mice in Biomedical Research

  1. Behavioral Testing

    Douglas Wahlsten and John C. Crabbe

  2. Cardiovascular Disease: Mouse Models of Atherosclerosis

    Nobuyo Maeda, Raymond C. Givens and Robert L. Reddick

  3. Convulsive Disorders Mariana T. Todorova and Thomas N. Seyfried

  4. Eye Research

    Richard S. Smith, Patsy M. Nishina, John P. Sundberg, Johann Zwaan, and Simon W.M. John

  5. Genetic Analysis of Rodent Obesity and Diabetes

    Sally Chiu, Janis S. Fisler, and Craig H. Warden

  6. Mouse Models in Aging Research

    Kevin Flurkey, Joanne M. Currer, and D.E. Harrison

  7. Mouse Models of Inherited Human Neurodegenerative Disease

    Karl Herrup

  8. Mouse Skin Ectodermal Organs

    Maksim V. Plikus, John P. Sundberg, and Cheng-Ming Chuong

  9. Quality Control Testing of Biologicals

    William R. Shek
Volume IV Immunology

Molecular and Cellular Immunology of the Mouse: An Overview Fred W. Quimby and David D. Chaplin

  1. The Molecular Basis of Lymphoid Architecture in the Mouse

    Carola G. Vinuesa and Matthew C. Cook

  2. The Biology of Toll-like Receptors in Mice

    Osamu Takeuchi and Shizuo Akira

  3. Genomic Organization of the Mouse Major Histocompatibility Complex

    Attila Kumánovics

  4. Some Biological Features of Dendritic Cells in the Mouse

    Kang Liu, Anna Charalambous and Ralph M. Steinman

  5. Mouse Models Revealed the Mechanisms for Somatic Hypermutation and Class Switch
    Recombination of Immunoglobulin Genes

    Maria D. Iglesias-Ussel, Ziqiang Li, and Matthew D. Scharff

  6. Mouse Natural Killer Cells: Function and Activation

    Francesco Colucci

  7. Cytokine-activated JAK-STAT Signaling in the Mouse Immune System

    Bin Liu and Ke Shuai

  8. Signal Transduction Events Regulating Integrin Function and T Cell Migration in the Mouse

    Lakshmi R. Nagarajan and Yoji Shimizu

  9. Mouse Models of Negative Selection

    Troy A. Baldwin, Timothy K. Starr and Kristin A. Hogquist

  10. Peripheral Tolerance of T Cells in the Mouse

    Vigo Heissmeyer, Bogdan Tanasa, and Anjana Rao

  11. The Genetics of Mouse Models of Systemic Lupus

    Srividya Subramanian and Edward K. Wakeland

  12. Inhibitory Receptors and Autoimmunity in the Mouse

    Menna R. Clatworthy and Kenneth G.C. Smith

  13. Mouse Models of Immunodeficiency

    B. Anne Croy, James P. Di Santo, Marcus Manz, and Richard B. Bankert

  14. Mouse Models to Study the Pathogenesis of Allergic Asthma

    Chad E. Green, Nicholas J. Kenyon, Scott I. Simon, and Fu-Tong Liu

  15. The Mouse Trap: How Well Do Mice Model Human Immunology?

    Javier Mestas and Christopher C.W. Hughes

About the Serial Volume Editor

James Fox

James G. Fox, DVM, MS, DACLAM, is a Professor and Director of the Division of Comparative Medicine and a Professor in the Division of Biological Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is also an Adjunct Professor at Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania, School of Veterinary Medicine. He is a Diplomate and a past president of the American College of Laboratory Animal Medicine, past president of the Massachusetts Society of Medical Research, past chairman of AAALAC Council, and past chairman of the NCCR/NIH Comparative Medicine Study Section. He also is an elected fellow of the Infectious Disease Society of America. Professor Fox is the author of over 490 articles, 80 chapters, 3 patents and has edited and authored 13 texts in the field of in vivo model development and comparative medicine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA

Stephen Barthold

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Comparative Medicine, UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, Davis CA

Muriel Davisson

Affiliations and Expertise

The Jackson Laboratory, Bar Harbor, Maine

Christian Newcomer

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Animal Resources and Department of Molecular and Comparative Pathobiology, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD

Fred Quimby

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory Animal Research Center, The Rockefeller University, New York, NY

Abigail Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia, PA

