The Mouse in Biomedical Research

In no other species of animal has such a wealth of experimental data been utilized for scientific pursuits. Now in its Second Edition, this Four Volume Set is dedicated to the understanding of the mouse and its role in scientific research. This valuable compendium serves as a standard reference source of information for students embarking on scientific careers, specialists in laboratory animal science, technicians in both animal care and research, and the broad scientific community.

This set is also sold individually and covers History, Wild Mice, and Genetics; Diseases; Normative Biology, Husbandry, and Models; and Immunology.

Volume 1: History, Wild Mice, and Genetics KEY FEATURES: • A primer for scientists new to the field of mouse research • Information about the history, biology and genomics of the laboratory mouse (Mus musculus) • Mouse origins and relationships covered in chapters on history, evolutionary taxonomy and wild mice • Mouse genetics and genomics discussed in chapters on genetic nomenclature, gene mapping, cytogenetics and the molecular organization of the mouse genome • Use of the mouse as a model system for basic biomedical research described in chapters on chemical mutagenesis, gene trapping, pharmacogenetics and embryo manipulation

Volume 2: Diseases KEY FEATURES: • New format by discussing specific disease causing microorganisms versus the format used in the first edition which discussed infectious diseases affecting specific organs and tissues • Consists of 26 chapters subdivided into RNA viruses and DNA viruses, mycotic, and parasitic infections. • Provides updates on pathogenesis, epidemiology and prevention of previously recognized murine pathogens • Offers information on newly recognized disease-causing organisms: mouse parvovirus, cilia associated respiratory bacilli and Helicobacter

Volume 3: Normative Biology, Husbandry, and Models KEY FEATURES: • Encompasses 23 chapters with a broad overview on the laboratory mouse’s normative biology, husbandry, and its use as a model in biomedical research. • Includes chapters on behavior, physiology, reproductive physiology, anatomy, endocrinology, hematology, and clinical chemistry. • Discusses management, nutrition, gnotobiotics and disease surveillance • Provides analysis of the mouse as a model for the study of aging, eye research, neurodegenerative diseases, convulsive disorders, diabetes, and cardiovascular and skin diseases

Volume 4: Immunology KEY FEATURES: • A complete new addition to this series, dedicated to mouse immunology including both the innate and adaptive immune systems • Based on the mouse as a choice model when studying immunity in man-arguably more is known about the immune system in mice than any other species except man • Chapters illustrate the power of genetic engineering in dissecting each component of the immune response from the development of lymphoid tissues to signal transduction pathways in activated cells