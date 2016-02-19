The Mouse in Biomedical Research, Volume I: History, Genetics, and Wild Mice focuses on the utility of the mouse as a laboratory animal in biomedical research. A historical perspective on the development and origins of the laboratory and wild mouse is given. The diversity of inbred strains of mice as well as the methods of developing and the genetic monitoring and testing of these strains are discussed. This volume consists of 14 chapters and begins with an overview of mice of the genus Mus and problems concerning evolution within the genus. The following chapters focus on taxonomy, nomenclature, and breeding systems, together with recombinant inbred and congenic resistant mouse strains. Methods of constructing, testing, and monitoring strains are described. Congenic strains, gene mapping, cytogenetics, and murine experimental studies are also considered, along with the histocompatibility-2 complex and radiation genetics. The final chapter is devoted to the pharmacogenetics of the laboratory mouse, paying particular attention to intoxication and detoxication pathways, genetically determined differences in xenobiotic metabolism, and pharmacogenetic polymorphisms. This book will be a useful reference for investigators using mice in many areas of research.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

List of Reviewers for Chapters in this Volume

Chapter 1 The Laboratory Mouse - A Historical Perspective

Text

References

Chapter 2 Taxonomy

I. Objective

II. Problems Concerning Evolution within the Genus Mus

II. Survey of the Genus Mus (Rodentia: Muridae)

IV.Key to Species of House Mice

References

Chapter 3 Nomenclature

I. Introduction

II. Rules and Guidelines for Gene Nomenclature

III. Rules for Designation of Chromosome Anomalies

IV. Rules for Nomenclature of Inbred Strains

V. Sources of Information on Specialized Nomenclature

References

Chapter 4 Wild Mice

I. Introduction

II. Natural History

III.Variation

IV. Physiology

V. Behavior

VI. Reproduction: Intensity and Regulation

VII. Demography

VIII. Population Dynamics

IX. Field Techniques and Captive Propagation

References

Note Added in Proof

Chapter 5 Breeding Systems

I. Breeding Systems and Products

II. Definitions and Symbols

III. Random-Bred Stocks

IV. Inbred Strains

V. F1 Hybrids

VI. Recombinant Inbred Strains

VII. Congenic and Coisogenic Inbred Strains

VIII. Segregating Inbred Strains

IX. Comparison of Systems: Sequential Use of Back-crossing and Inbreeding

X. Strategies and Experimental Designs

XI. Survey of the Literature

References

Chapter 6 Gene Mapping

I. Introduction

II. Linkage Map on the Mouse

III. Detection and Measurement of Linkage

IV. Methods for Assigning Loci to Chromosomes or to Chromosome Regions

V. Usefulness of Linkage Information

References

Chapter 7 The Histocompatibility-2 (H-2) Complex

I. Histocompatibility

II. Minor Histocompatibility Loci

III. Major Histocompatibility Loci

IV. Genetic Organization of the H-2 Complex

V. Class I Loci

VI. Class II Loci

VII. Class III Loci

VIII. Class IV Loci

IX. The Elusive Hybrid Resistance Genes

X. H-2 Linked Isozyme Loci

XI. Conclusion

References

Chapter 8 Genetic Monitoring

I. Introduction

II. The Origin of Genetic Drift in Mouse Populations

III. Genetic Control Measures Suitable for Monitoring Schemes

IV. Routine Application of Control Measures

References

Chapter 9 Inbred and Segregating Inbred Strains

I. Introduction

II. Abbreviations Used in List of Strains

III. Inbred Strains

IV. Recommended Abbreviations for Widely Used Strains

V. Abbreviations for Use in Symbolizing Substrates of Mice and Rats and for Designating Holders of Strains

References

Chapter 10 Congenic Strains

I. Introduction

II. Production of a Congenic Strain

III. Specialized Types of Congenic Strains

IV. Perspective

References

Chapter 11 Recombinant Inbred Strains and Bilineal Congenic Strains

I. Introduction

II. Recombinant Inbred Strains

III. Bilineal Congenic Strains

References

Chapter 12 Cytogenetics

I. Methods for Studying Mitotic Chromosomes

II. Applications of Study of Mitotic Chromosomes

III. Meiotic Chromosome Studies

References

Chapter 13. Radiation Genetics

I. Introduction

II. Types of Mutations and Ways of Measuring Their Frequencies of Induction

III. Gametogenesis

IV. Effects of Considerable Importance in Estimating Genetic Risk for Humans That Were Discovered Using the Specific-Locus Method

V. Analysis of Genetic Nature of Specific-Locus Mutations

VI. Recessive Lethal Mutations

VII. Dominant Visible Mutations

VIII. Dominant Lethal Mutations

IX. Dominant Skeletal Mutations

X. Other Approaches Used in Studying Induction of Gene Mutations

XI. Gross Changes in Chromosome Structure or Number

XII. Effects of Other Types of Radiation

XIII. Effects on Populations

XIV. Use of Data Collected in Mice in Making Risk Estimates

References

Chapter 14. Selected Aspects of Pharmacogenetics

I. Introduction

II. Genetically Determined Differences in Xenobiotic Metabolism

III. Well-Defined Pharmacogenetic Polymorphisms

IV. Suggested Future Areas of Research in Mouse Pharmacogenetics

References

Addendum: The Histocompatibility-2 {H-2) Complex

Index