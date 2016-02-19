The Mouse in Biomedical Research
1st Edition
History, Genetics, and Wild Mice
The Mouse in Biomedical Research, Volume I: History, Genetics, and Wild Mice focuses on the utility of the mouse as a laboratory animal in biomedical research. A historical perspective on the development and origins of the laboratory and wild mouse is given. The diversity of inbred strains of mice as well as the methods of developing and the genetic monitoring and testing of these strains are discussed.
This volume consists of 14 chapters and begins with an overview of mice of the genus Mus and problems concerning evolution within the genus. The following chapters focus on taxonomy, nomenclature, and breeding systems, together with recombinant inbred and congenic resistant mouse strains. Methods of constructing, testing, and monitoring strains are described. Congenic strains, gene mapping, cytogenetics, and murine experimental studies are also considered, along with the histocompatibility-2 complex and radiation genetics. The final chapter is devoted to the pharmacogenetics of the laboratory mouse, paying particular attention to intoxication and detoxication pathways, genetically determined differences in xenobiotic metabolism, and pharmacogenetic polymorphisms.
This book will be a useful reference for investigators using mice in many areas of research.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
List of Reviewers for Chapters in this Volume
Chapter 1 The Laboratory Mouse - A Historical Perspective
Text
References
Chapter 2 Taxonomy
I. Objective
II. Problems Concerning Evolution within the Genus Mus
II. Survey of the Genus Mus (Rodentia: Muridae)
IV.Key to Species of House Mice
References
Chapter 3 Nomenclature
I. Introduction
II. Rules and Guidelines for Gene Nomenclature
III. Rules for Designation of Chromosome Anomalies
IV. Rules for Nomenclature of Inbred Strains
V. Sources of Information on Specialized Nomenclature
References
Chapter 4 Wild Mice
I. Introduction
II. Natural History
III.Variation
IV. Physiology
V. Behavior
VI. Reproduction: Intensity and Regulation
VII. Demography
VIII. Population Dynamics
IX. Field Techniques and Captive Propagation
References
Note Added in Proof
Chapter 5 Breeding Systems
I. Breeding Systems and Products
II. Definitions and Symbols
III. Random-Bred Stocks
IV. Inbred Strains
V. F1 Hybrids
VI. Recombinant Inbred Strains
VII. Congenic and Coisogenic Inbred Strains
VIII. Segregating Inbred Strains
IX. Comparison of Systems: Sequential Use of Back-crossing and Inbreeding
X. Strategies and Experimental Designs
XI. Survey of the Literature
References
Chapter 6 Gene Mapping
I. Introduction
II. Linkage Map on the Mouse
III. Detection and Measurement of Linkage
IV. Methods for Assigning Loci to Chromosomes or to Chromosome Regions
V. Usefulness of Linkage Information
References
Chapter 7 The Histocompatibility-2 (H-2) Complex
I. Histocompatibility
II. Minor Histocompatibility Loci
III. Major Histocompatibility Loci
IV. Genetic Organization of the H-2 Complex
V. Class I Loci
VI. Class II Loci
VII. Class III Loci
VIII. Class IV Loci
IX. The Elusive Hybrid Resistance Genes
X. H-2 Linked Isozyme Loci
XI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 8 Genetic Monitoring
I. Introduction
II. The Origin of Genetic Drift in Mouse Populations
III. Genetic Control Measures Suitable for Monitoring Schemes
IV. Routine Application of Control Measures
References
Chapter 9 Inbred and Segregating Inbred Strains
I. Introduction
II. Abbreviations Used in List of Strains
III. Inbred Strains
IV. Recommended Abbreviations for Widely Used Strains
V. Abbreviations for Use in Symbolizing Substrates of Mice and Rats and for Designating Holders of Strains
References
Chapter 10 Congenic Strains
I. Introduction
II. Production of a Congenic Strain
III. Specialized Types of Congenic Strains
IV. Perspective
References
Chapter 11 Recombinant Inbred Strains and Bilineal Congenic Strains
I. Introduction
II. Recombinant Inbred Strains
III. Bilineal Congenic Strains
References
Chapter 12 Cytogenetics
I. Methods for Studying Mitotic Chromosomes
II. Applications of Study of Mitotic Chromosomes
III. Meiotic Chromosome Studies
References
Chapter 13. Radiation Genetics
I. Introduction
II. Types of Mutations and Ways of Measuring Their Frequencies of Induction
III. Gametogenesis
IV. Effects of Considerable Importance in Estimating Genetic Risk for Humans That Were Discovered Using the Specific-Locus Method
V. Analysis of Genetic Nature of Specific-Locus Mutations
VI. Recessive Lethal Mutations
VII. Dominant Visible Mutations
VIII. Dominant Lethal Mutations
IX. Dominant Skeletal Mutations
X. Other Approaches Used in Studying Induction of Gene Mutations
XI. Gross Changes in Chromosome Structure or Number
XII. Effects of Other Types of Radiation
XIII. Effects on Populations
XIV. Use of Data Collected in Mice in Making Risk Estimates
References
Chapter 14. Selected Aspects of Pharmacogenetics
I. Introduction
II. Genetically Determined Differences in Xenobiotic Metabolism
III. Well-Defined Pharmacogenetic Polymorphisms
IV. Suggested Future Areas of Research in Mouse Pharmacogenetics
References
Addendum: The Histocompatibility-2 {H-2) Complex
Index
