The More Developed Realm

1st Edition

A Geography of Its Population

Editors: Glenn T. Trewartha
eBook ISBN: 9781483147048
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 284
Description

The More Developed Realm: A Geography of its Population is concerned with the population geography of the more developed economically advanced countries in the world. This book is organized into five parts encompassing 10 chapters that cover Europe, the Soviet Union, Anglo-America, Japan, and southern hemisphere countries.

After a brief overview of the classification of large scale diversity in the more developed realm, this book goes on describing the relationship between population, culture, and environment. The first part deals with the extent of influence of the three components of population change, namely, mortality, birth, and migration, in the demographic change or population patterns in East-Central and Mediterranean Europe. The second part examines the population growth and spatial redistribution over the vast domain of the USSR, as well as its population characteristics, including nationalities, education, occupation, and rural-urban composition. The remaining three parts explore the development of the spatial arrangement of population, areal population distribution, and population and migration patterns in Anglo-American countries, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

This book is intended for a wide non-professional audience, including college undergraduates and the general reading public.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Note

1. The More Developed Realm

Europe

2. Europe: A Geography of Its Population, Past and Recent

3. East-Central Europe

4. Mediterranean Europe

The Soviet Union

5. USSR: Population in the Past and Its Present Distribution

6. USSR: Characteristics of the Present Population

Anglo-America

7. The United States and Canada: Spatial Arrangement of Population

8. Characteristics of Population in the United States and Canada

Japan

9. Japan

Southern Hemisphere

10. Australia and New Zealand

Index

