The Mont Reid Surgical Handbook
7th Edition
Mobile Medicine Series
Table of Contents
PART I: PERIOPERATIVE CARE
Chapter 1. Surgical History and Physical Examination
Chapter 2. Fluids and Electrolytes
Chapter 3. Nutrition
Chapter 4. Wound Healing
Chapter 5. Surgical Risk Assessment
Chapter 6. Suture Types, Needle Types, and Instruments
PART II: ANESTHESIA
Chapter 7. Local Anesthesia
Chapter 8. Conscious Sedation
PART III: SURGICAL CRITICAL CARE
Chapter 10. Surgical Infection
Chapter 11. Hemorrhage and Coagulation
Chapter 12. Shock
Chapter 13. Cardiopulmonary Monitoring
Chapter 14. Mechanical Ventilation
PART IV: TRAUMA SURGERY
Chapter 15. Primary and Secondary Survey
Chapter 16. Abdominal Trauma
Chapter 17. Thoracic Trauma
Chapter 18. Extremity Trauma
Chapter 19. Burns
Chapter 20. Neurosurgical EmergenciesPART V: GASTROINTESTINAL SURGERY
Chapter 21. Acute Abdomen
Chapter 22. Abdominal Wall Hernias
Chapter 23. Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Chapter 24. Intestinal Obstruction
Chapter 25. Peptic Ulcer Disease
Chapter 26. Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Chapter 28. Benign Colorectal Disease
Chapter 29. Appendix
Chapter 30. Benign Pancreatic Disease
Chapter 32. Bariatric Surgery
PART VI: SURGICAL ONCOLOGY
Chapter 33. Tumor Biology, Syndromes, and Genetic Mutations
Chapter 34. Head and Neck Malignancy
Chapter 35. Esophageal Malignancy
Chapter 36. Gastric Malignancy
Chapter 37. Small Bowel Malignancy
Chapter 38. Malignant Colorectal and Perianal Disease
Chapter 39. Malignant Pancreas Disease
Chapter 40. Diseases of the Breast
Chapter 41. Malignant Skin Lesions
PART VI: HEPATOBILIARY SURGERY
Chapter 43. Malignant Gallbladder and Biliary Tree
Chapter 45. Liver Tumors
PART VIII: TRANSPLANT SURGERY
Chapter 46. Renal Transplantation
Chapter 47. Liver Transplantation
Chapter 48. Pancreas Transplantation
PART IX: ENDOCRINE SURGERY
Chapter 49. Thyroid
Chapter 50. Parathyroid
Chapter 51. Adrenal Gland
Chapter 52. Neuroendocrine Tumors
PART X: VASCULAR SURGERY
Chapter 53. Thromboembolic Disease
Chapter 54. Aneurysms
Chapter 55. Peripheral Vascular Disease
Chapter 56. Carotid Disease
Chapter 57. Mesenteric Ischemia
Chapter 58. Dialysis Access
Chapter 59. Diabetic Patient
PART XI: CARDIOTHORACIC SURGERY
Chapter 60. Benign Tumors of the Lung
Chapter 61. Malignant Tumors of the Lung
Chapter 62. Thymus and Mediastinal Tumors
Chapter 63. Cardiac Surgery
Chapter 64. Cardiac Transplantation
PART XII: SURGICAL SUBSPECIALTIES
Chapter 65. General Pediatric Surgery
Chapter 66. Neurosurgery
Chapter 67. Orthopedic Surgery
Chapter 68. Plastic Surgery: Breast Reconstruction
PART XIII: FUTURE OF SURGERY
Chapter 69. Robotics and New Surgical Technologies
PART XIV: PROCEDURES
Chapter 70. Procedures
PART XV: RAPID REFERENCES
Chapter 71. Rapid References
Description
Essential reading for residents and medical students, this popular handbook is a must-have resource for convenient, quick access to information on managing common surgical problems. Written by current surgery residents at the University of Cincinnati, the completely updated 7th Edition focuses on the surgical treatments, guidelines, procedures, and topics you need to know – both in print and online.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1088
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 26th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323529808
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323531740
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323531757
About the Authors
Amy Makley Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Surgery, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio