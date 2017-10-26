The Mont Reid Surgical Handbook - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323529808, 9780323531740

The Mont Reid Surgical Handbook

7th Edition

Mobile Medicine Series

Authors: Amy Makley
Paperback ISBN: 9780323529808
eBook ISBN: 9780323531740
eBook ISBN: 9780323531757
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th October 2017
Page Count: 1088
Table of Contents

PART I: PERIOPERATIVE CARE

Chapter 1. Surgical History and Physical Examination

Chapter 2. Fluids and Electrolytes

Chapter 3. Nutrition

Chapter 4. Wound Healing

Chapter 5. Surgical Risk Assessment

Chapter 6. Suture Types, Needle Types, and Instruments

　　

PART II: ANESTHESIA

Chapter 7. Local Anesthesia

Chapter 8. Conscious Sedation

PART III: SURGICAL CRITICAL CARE

Chapter 10. Surgical Infection

Chapter 11. Hemorrhage and Coagulation

Chapter 12. Shock

Chapter 13. Cardiopulmonary Monitoring　　

Chapter 14. Mechanical Ventilation

　PART IV: TRAUMA SURGERY

Chapter 15. Primary and Secondary Survey　　

Chapter 16. Abdominal Trauma

Chapter 17. Thoracic Trauma

Chapter 18. Extremity Trauma

　　Chapter 19. Burns　

Chapter 20. Neurosurgical EmergenciesPART V: GASTROINTESTINAL SURGERY

Chapter 21. Acute Abdomen

Chapter 22. Abdominal Wall Hernias

　　

Chapter 23. Gastrointestinal Bleeding

Chapter 24. Intestinal Obstruction

Chapter 25. Peptic Ulcer Disease

Chapter 26. Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Chapter 28. Benign Colorectal Disease

Chapter 29. Appendix

Chapter 30. Benign Pancreatic Disease

Chapter 32. Bariatric Surgery

　　

PART VI: SURGICAL ONCOLOGY

Chapter 33. Tumor Biology, Syndromes, and Genetic Mutations

Chapter 34. Head and Neck Malignancy

Chapter 35. Esophageal Malignancy

Chapter 36. Gastric Malignancy　　

Chapter 37. Small Bowel Malignancy

Chapter 38. Malignant Colorectal and Perianal Disease

Chapter 39. Malignant Pancreas Disease

Chapter 40. Diseases of the Breast

Chapter 41. Malignant Skin Lesions

PART VI: HEPATOBILIARY SURGERY

Chapter 43. Malignant Gallbladder and Biliary Tree

Chapter 45. Liver Tumors

PART VIII: TRANSPLANT SURGERY

Chapter 46. Renal Transplantation

Chapter 47. Liver Transplantation

Chapter 48. Pancreas Transplantation

　　

PART IX: ENDOCRINE SURGERY

Chapter 49. Thyroid

Chapter 50. Parathyroid

　　

Chapter 51. Adrenal Gland

Chapter 52. Neuroendocrine Tumors

　　PART X: VASCULAR SURGERY

Chapter 53. Thromboembolic Disease

Chapter 54. Aneurysms

Chapter 55. Peripheral Vascular Disease

Chapter 56. Carotid Disease

Chapter 57. Mesenteric Ischemia

Chapter 58. Dialysis Access

Chapter 59. Diabetic Patient

PART XI: CARDIOTHORACIC SURGERY

Chapter 60. Benign Tumors of the Lung

　　Chapter 61. Malignant Tumors of the Lung

Chapter 62. Thymus and Mediastinal Tumors

　Chapter 63. Cardiac Surgery

Chapter 64. Cardiac Transplantation

PART XII: SURGICAL SUBSPECIALTIES

Chapter 65. General Pediatric Surgery

Chapter 66. Neurosurgery

Chapter 67. Orthopedic Surgery

Chapter 68. Plastic Surgery: Breast Reconstruction

PART XIII: FUTURE OF SURGERY

Chapter 69. Robotics and New Surgical Technologies

PART XIV: PROCEDURES

Chapter 70. Procedures

　　

PART XV: RAPID REFERENCES

Chapter 71. Rapid References

Description

Essential reading for residents and medical students, this popular handbook is a must-have resource for convenient, quick access to information on managing common surgical problems. Written by current surgery residents at the University of Cincinnati, the completely updated 7th Edition focuses on the surgical treatments, guidelines, procedures, and topics you need to know – both in print and online.

Amy Makley Author

Assistant Professor of Surgery, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio

