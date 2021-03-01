COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
The Molecular Immunology of Neurological Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128219744

The Molecular Immunology of Neurological Diseases

1st Edition

Editor: Sunil Kumar
Paperback ISBN: 9780128219744
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 200
Description

It has long been thought that the brain is an immune-privilege organ with very limited immune response. However recent studies have made clear that both systemic 'brain' and peripheral 'blood' immune cell responses play key roles in determining brain pathology in neurodegenerative disorders. This book summarizes the role of immune cell activation in the central nervous system microenvironment in acute and chronic neurodegenerative disorders. It also discusses the key role of immune cells and their modulation strategies for the development of current therapeutic approaches.

The Immunology of Neurological Disease will provide a comprehensive review of current updates in molecular immunogenetics of different neurological diseases. Readers will learn about the role of immune cells and their modulation strategies to help in the development of therapeutic approaches for both acute and chronic neurodegenerative disorders. There is no other book available on the topic.

Key Features

  • Discusses the molecular immunogenetics of different neurological diseases
  • Covers strategies for the development of therapeutic approaches
  • Encompasses both acute and chronic neurodegerative disorders
  • Describes the molecular pathogenesis of viral genes in various diseases
  • Features chapters on migraine, muscular dystrophy, and cancer

Readership

Neuroscientists, biomedical researchers and graduate students, medical students

Table of Contents

1. Molecular Basis of Neurological Disorders
2. Immunological Genes Expression in the Aged Brain
3. Immunogenetic Basis of Neurological Disorders
4. Immunological Protein Regulation in Neurodegenerative Disorders
5. Immunogenetics of Muscular Dystrophy
6. Host and Viral Genetic Factors Which Influence Viral Neurotropism
7. Neuro-Oncogenesis in the Development of Neuro-Ectodermal Cancers
8. Neurological Diseases and Mitochondrial Genes
9. Viral Genes in Neurological Disorders
10. A Gene Map of Brain Injury Disorders
11. Immunogenetics of Migraine
12. Immunogenetics of Neuropathy Disease

About the Editor

Sunil Kumar

Dr. Kumar received his Master in Biotechnology from the Devi Ahilya University, Indore, (India) in 2006 and his PhD in Biotechnology from Department of Gastroenterology, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, India in 2011. After receiving his PhD he joined Gangnam Severance Hospital, Yonsei University, Seoul, South Korea as a Postdoctoral Fellow in the year 2011 and worked for one year. He moved to UNESCO-Regional Center for Biotechnology, Faridabad, Haryana (India) and joined as Postdoctoral Fellow in a DBT-Welcome Trust project in 2012 and worked on “Understanding Salmonella-mediated alternations in host SUMOylation: implications in infection and inflammation”. From here he got trained in infection biology and continued his work in this area. He is also working on molecular immunological aspects of different Neurological Diseases. He joined Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, Barabanki (UP) as an Assistant Professor in the year 2013 as a founder member of Faculty of Biotechnology. He is currently an Associate Professor and Dean, Faculty of Biosciences, Institute of Biosciences and Technology at the Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, India. Dr. Kumar has received “Outstanding Researcher and Academician Award” twice in 2018 and 2019 from Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University for his best contribution in research and academics. He has also received International Travel Grant from Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) Department of Science and Technology (DST) Government of India, New Delhi (Three times 2010, 2015 and 2018) and from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi in 2010 for presenting his research work at Malaysia, London and Croatia. He has supervised 20 B. Tech, 20 M. Sc. one M. Phil and one PhD Biotechnology projects during his career in Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University. Two of his B. Tech Biotechnology students have received INSA-Summer Research Fellowship under his direct supervision. He is the Life Member of “Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA), “Society for Biotechnologists (India)”, “Indian Society of Human Genetics”, “National Academy of Biological Sciences”, “Asian Neurogastroenterology and Motility Association”, “Uttar Pradesh Academy of Science”, and “International Society for Development and Sustainability”. He is also the Executive Council Member of “Society for Biotechnologists (India)”. Dr. Kumar has authored more than 40 peer-reviewed articles, ten book chapters and edited five books for Springer/Elsevier/Bentham. His works have been published in several leading journals including American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Journal of Gastroenterology Hepatology, Digestive Diseases and Science, Clinical Therapeutics, Microbial Pathogenesis, Journal of Neurogastroenterology and Motility, Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy, etc. Dr. Kumar is the associate editor of the journals “Current Molecular Pharmacology” and “Current Signal Transduction Therapy” and serves as an editorial board member and reviewer of more than 6 international journals including International Journal of Microbiology Research, Current Biotechnology, Anti-Inflammatory & Anti-Allergy Agents in Medicinal Chemistry, The Natural Products Journal, and Current Molecular Pharmacology. Dr. Kumar has recently received “Visiting Scientists Fellowship” from “The Indian National Science Academy (INSA)” New Delhi, India. He has active International collaborations from University of Belgrade, Belgrade (Serbia), Jožef Stefan Institute, and Faculty of Biotechnology and Microbiology, University of Ljubljana (Slovenia), and University of Porto, Portugal. He is also working in active collaboration with Department of Gastroenterology, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Department of Microbiology, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, and Center of Biomedical Research, Lucknow and National Institute of Technology, Raipur (Chhattisgarh) India.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Dean, Faculty of Biosciences, Institute of Biosciences and Technology, Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, Lucknow-Deva Road, Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, India

