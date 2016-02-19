The Molecular Fabric of Cells
1st Edition
Authors: BIOTOL B C Currell R C E Dam-Mieras
eBook ISBN: 9781483293417
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th December 1991
Page Count: 317
Description
Knowledge of the molecules which make up cells not only provides the basis upon which an understanding of cell function may be developed, but also provides the knowledge needed to manipulate and purify chemicals. The text therefore holds an important and key position in both applied biology and biotechnology.
Readership
Individuals seeking orientation in biological sciences, particularly those with chemical/physical or engineering backgrounds
Table of Contents
CONTENTS INCLUDE; Cells - the basic units of living systems; Amino acids; Proteins; Nucleic acids; Carbohydrates; Lipids; Biological membranes; Enzymes; Appendix.
Details
About the Author
B C Currell
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Greenwich
R C E Dam-Mieras
Affiliations and Expertise
Open Universiteit of the Netherlands
