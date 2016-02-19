The Molecular Fabric of Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750614993, 9781483293417

The Molecular Fabric of Cells

1st Edition

Authors: BIOTOL B C Currell R C E Dam-Mieras
eBook ISBN: 9781483293417
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th December 1991
Page Count: 317
Description

Knowledge of the molecules which make up cells not only provides the basis upon which an understanding of cell function may be developed, but also provides the knowledge needed to manipulate and purify chemicals. The text therefore holds an important and key position in both applied biology and biotechnology.

Readership

Individuals seeking orientation in biological sciences, particularly those with chemical/physical or engineering backgrounds

Table of Contents

CONTENTS INCLUDE; Cells - the basic units of living systems; Amino acids; Proteins; Nucleic acids; Carbohydrates; Lipids; Biological membranes; Enzymes; Appendix.

About the Author

B C Currell

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Greenwich

R C E Dam-Mieras

Affiliations and Expertise

Open Universiteit of the Netherlands

