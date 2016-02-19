The Molecular Biology of Viruses
1st Edition
Colter and Paranchych
Description
The Molecular Biology of Viruses is a collection of manuscripts presented at the Third Annual International Symposium of the Molecular Biology of Viruses, held in the University of Alberta, Canada on June 27-30, 1966, sponsored by the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Alberta. This book is organized into eight parts encompassing 36 chapters that emphasize the biosynthetic steps involved in
polymer duplication.
The first two parts explore the specialized processes of the cycle of virulent and temperate bacteriophage multiplication. These parts also deal with the production, regulation of development, and selectivity of these bacteriophages. The subsequent two parts look into the heterozygosity, mutation, structure, function, and mode of infection of single-stranded DNA and RNA bacteriophages. The discussions then shift to the biological and physicochemical aspects, biosynthesis, translation, genetics, and replication of mammalian DNA and RNA viruses. The concluding parts describe the homology, interaction, functions, mechanism of transformation, metabolism, and carcinogenic activity of oncogenic viruses. This book is of great benefit to biochemists, biophysicists, geneticists, microbiologists, and virologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part I: Virulent Bacteriophages Chairman's Remarks
The Natural History of Viruses as Suggested by the Structure of Their DNA Molecules
Control of Virus: Induced Enzyme Synthesis in Bacteria
Polypeptides Associated with Morphogenic Defects in Bacteriophage
The Control of Protein Synthesis after Phage Infection
Part II: Temperate Bacteriophages
The Position and Orientation of Genes in λ and λ dg DNA
The Synthesis of the λ Chromosome: The Role of the Prophage Termini
The Regulation of Viral Genes and the Uncontrolled Expression of the Galactose Genes during λ Development
Regulation and Development of the Temperate Phage Lambda
Specificity of in Vitro RNA Synthesis on Lambda DNA Templates
Part III: Single-Stranded DNA Bacteriophages
Bacteriophage øX174: Viral Functions
Gene Function in Phage S13
Heterozygotes of Phage fl
Conditional Lethal Mutants of Coliphage M13
Discussion—Part III
Part IV: RNA Bacteriophages
Structure and Function of RNA from Small Phages
The Interaction of Male-Specific Bacteriophage with F Pili
Viral "Minus" Strands and the Replication of RNA Phages
Infectious M12 Phage Replication Form RNA: A Tool for Studying Viral RNA Replication
RNA Phage-Specific RNA Synthesis in Escherichia coli
Discussion—Part IV
Part V: Mammalian RNA Viruses
Biological and Physicochemical Aspects of Poliovirus-Induced
Double-Stranded RNA
The Synthesis and Translation of Poliovirus RNA
Genetics and Biochemistry of Arbovirus Temperature-Sensitive Mutants
Studies on the Replication of Reovirus
Inhibitory Effect of a Cytidine Analog on the Growth of Rabies Virus: Comparative Studies with Other Metabolic Inhibitors
Properties of RNA from Vesicular Stomatitis Virus
Discussion—Part V
Part VI: Mammalian DNA Viruses
Early and Late Functions during the Vaccinia Virus Multiplication Cycle
Enzyme Inductions in Cell Cultures during Productive and Abortive
Infections by Papovavirus SV40
Studies on the Control of the Infective Process in Cells Infected with Pseudorabies Virus
Control of Biosynthesis of Host Macromolecules in Cells Infected with Adenoviruses
Discussion—Part VI
Part VII: Oncogenic Viruses I
Studies on the Basis for the Observed Homology between DNA from Polyoma Virus and DNA from Normal Mouse Cells
On the Interaction of Polyoma Virus with the Genetic Apparatus of Host Cells
Deoxyribonucleic Acid Synthesis in Cells Infected with Polyoma Virus
Analysis of Some Viral Functions Related to Neoplastic Transformation
Discussion—Part VII
Part VIII: Oncogenic Viruses II
On the Mechanism of Transformation of Mammalian Cells by SV40
Tumor Virus RNA and the Problem of Its Synthesis
Metabolic Requirements in Rous Sarcoma Virus Replication
Studies on Carcinogenesis by Avian Sarcoma Viruses
Discussion—Part VIII
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 746
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142731