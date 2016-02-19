The Molecular Biology of Viruses is a collection of manuscripts presented at the Third Annual International Symposium of the Molecular Biology of Viruses, held in the University of Alberta, Canada on June 27-30, 1966, sponsored by the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Alberta. This book is organized into eight parts encompassing 36 chapters that emphasize the biosynthetic steps involved in polymer duplication. The first two parts explore the specialized processes of the cycle of virulent and temperate bacteriophage multiplication. These parts also deal with the production, regulation of development, and selectivity of these bacteriophages. The subsequent two parts look into the heterozygosity, mutation, structure, function, and mode of infection of single-stranded DNA and RNA bacteriophages. The discussions then shift to the biological and physicochemical aspects, biosynthesis, translation, genetics, and replication of mammalian DNA and RNA viruses. The concluding parts describe the homology, interaction, functions, mechanism of transformation, metabolism, and carcinogenic activity of oncogenic viruses. This book is of great benefit to biochemists, biophysicists, geneticists, microbiologists, and virologists.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Part I: Virulent Bacteriophages Chairman's Remarks

The Natural History of Viruses as Suggested by the Structure of Their DNA Molecules

Control of Virus: Induced Enzyme Synthesis in Bacteria

Polypeptides Associated with Morphogenic Defects in Bacteriophage

The Control of Protein Synthesis after Phage Infection

Part II: Temperate Bacteriophages

The Position and Orientation of Genes in λ and λ dg DNA

The Synthesis of the λ Chromosome: The Role of the Prophage Termini

The Regulation of Viral Genes and the Uncontrolled Expression of the Galactose Genes during λ Development

Regulation and Development of the Temperate Phage Lambda

Specificity of in Vitro RNA Synthesis on Lambda DNA Templates

Part III: Single-Stranded DNA Bacteriophages

Bacteriophage øX174: Viral Functions

Gene Function in Phage S13

Heterozygotes of Phage fl

Conditional Lethal Mutants of Coliphage M13

Discussion—Part III

Part IV: RNA Bacteriophages

Structure and Function of RNA from Small Phages

The Interaction of Male-Specific Bacteriophage with F Pili

Viral "Minus" Strands and the Replication of RNA Phages

Infectious M12 Phage Replication Form RNA: A Tool for Studying Viral RNA Replication

RNA Phage-Specific RNA Synthesis in Escherichia coli

Discussion—Part IV

Part V: Mammalian RNA Viruses

Biological and Physicochemical Aspects of Poliovirus-Induced

Double-Stranded RNA

The Synthesis and Translation of Poliovirus RNA

Genetics and Biochemistry of Arbovirus Temperature-Sensitive Mutants

Studies on the Replication of Reovirus

Inhibitory Effect of a Cytidine Analog on the Growth of Rabies Virus: Comparative Studies with Other Metabolic Inhibitors

Properties of RNA from Vesicular Stomatitis Virus

Discussion—Part V

Part VI: Mammalian DNA Viruses

Early and Late Functions during the Vaccinia Virus Multiplication Cycle

Enzyme Inductions in Cell Cultures during Productive and Abortive

Infections by Papovavirus SV40

Studies on the Control of the Infective Process in Cells Infected with Pseudorabies Virus

Control of Biosynthesis of Host Macromolecules in Cells Infected with Adenoviruses

Discussion—Part VI

Part VII: Oncogenic Viruses I

Studies on the Basis for the Observed Homology between DNA from Polyoma Virus and DNA from Normal Mouse Cells

On the Interaction of Polyoma Virus with the Genetic Apparatus of Host Cells

Deoxyribonucleic Acid Synthesis in Cells Infected with Polyoma Virus

Analysis of Some Viral Functions Related to Neoplastic Transformation

Discussion—Part VII

Part VIII: Oncogenic Viruses II

On the Mechanism of Transformation of Mammalian Cells by SV40

Tumor Virus RNA and the Problem of Its Synthesis

Metabolic Requirements in Rous Sarcoma Virus Replication

Studies on Carcinogenesis by Avian Sarcoma Viruses

Discussion—Part VIII

Subject Index

