The Molecular Biology of the Bacilli
1st Edition
Description
The Molecular Biology of the Bacilli: Volume II is a collection of material relevant to the basic knowledge of the bacillus system and to the development of the bacillus system for industrial applications. This volume presents bacillus research studies on the unique characteristics of bacilli and its interesting comparisons with other bacteria, specifically Escherichia coli.
The first four chapters focus on the Bacillus subtilis, specifically the translational specificity, DNA repair, chemotaxis, and sporulation. Chapter 5 discusses the protoplast fusion in bacillus while Chapter 6 delves on the secretion of proteins by bacilli. Chapter 7 explores the function of bacilli as insecticide. Bacillus thuringiensis is also mentioned in this chapter. This topic is further discussed in Chapter 8 where the genetics and molecular biology of B. thuringiensis are discussed.
This volume aims to be of help to students and researchers in various fields of biochemistry, genetics, biological sciences, and microbiology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 Translational Specificity in Bacillus subtilis
I. Introduction
II. Translational Machinery
III. A Hypothesis for Translational Specificity
IV. Test of the "Simple Hypothesis" for Translational Specificity
V. Conclusions
References
2 DNA Repair in Bacillus subtilis
I. Introduction
II. Review of DNA Repair Systems
III. Characterization of the DNA Repair Systems of Bacillus subtilis
IV. Characterization of the "SOB" System
V. Correlation Between the "SOB" System and the Development of the Competent State in Bacillus subtilis
VI. Conclusions
References
3 Chemotaxis in Bacillus subtilis
I. Introduction
II. Chemotaxis Experiments
III. Biochemistry
IV. Genetics
V. Comparison with Chemotaxis in Escherichia coli
VI. Mechanism of Chemotaxis
References
4 Sporulation of Bacillus subtilis
I. Introduction
II. Start to Septation (Stages 0 to II)
III. Septation to Engulfment (Stages II and II)
IV. Engulfment to the Mature Spore (Stages III to VIII)
V. Gene Expression
References
5 Protoplast Fusion in Bacillus and Its Consequences
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Quantitative Assay of Fusion
IV. The Nature of Fusion
V. Recombination in Fusion Diploids
VI. Stability and Instability of the Fusion Diploids
VII. Genome Expression in Diploid Bacillus subtilis
VIII. Fusion in Other Strains, Variants, and Species
IX. Models of Diploid Chromosome Management
X. Conclusions and Prospects
References
6 Secretion of Proteins by Bacilli
I. Introduction
II. Types of Proteins Secreted by Bacilli
III. Mechanisms of Secretion in Bacilli
IV. Processing and Release
V. Bacilli as Hosts for Genetically Engineered Products
VI. Future Directions
References
7 Insecticidal Bacilli
I. Introduction
II. Bacillus thuringiensis
III. Bacillus popilliae and B. lentimorbus
IV. Bacillus sphaericus and B. montai
V. Summary
References
8 The Genetics and Molecular Biology of Bacillus thuringiensis
I. Introduction
II. Detection and Characterization of Bacillus thuringiensis Plasmids
III. Plasmids and δ-Endotoxin Synthesis
IV. Molecular Cloning of the Toxin Genes
V. Localization of Toxin Genes
VI. Other Developments in Transformation and Transduction of Bacillus thuringiensis
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 1st July 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158190