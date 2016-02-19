The Molecular Biology of the Bacilli: Volume II is a collection of material relevant to the basic knowledge of the bacillus system and to the development of the bacillus system for industrial applications. This volume presents bacillus research studies on the unique characteristics of bacilli and its interesting comparisons with other bacteria, specifically Escherichia coli. The first four chapters focus on the Bacillus subtilis, specifically the translational specificity, DNA repair, chemotaxis, and sporulation. Chapter 5 discusses the protoplast fusion in bacillus while Chapter 6 delves on the secretion of proteins by bacilli. Chapter 7 explores the function of bacilli as insecticide. Bacillus thuringiensis is also mentioned in this chapter. This topic is further discussed in Chapter 8 where the genetics and molecular biology of B. thuringiensis are discussed. This volume aims to be of help to students and researchers in various fields of biochemistry, genetics, biological sciences, and microbiology.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

1 Translational Specificity in Bacillus subtilis

I. Introduction

II. Translational Machinery

III. A Hypothesis for Translational Specificity

IV. Test of the "Simple Hypothesis" for Translational Specificity

V. Conclusions

References

2 DNA Repair in Bacillus subtilis

I. Introduction

II. Review of DNA Repair Systems

III. Characterization of the DNA Repair Systems of Bacillus subtilis

IV. Characterization of the "SOB" System

V. Correlation Between the "SOB" System and the Development of the Competent State in Bacillus subtilis

VI. Conclusions

References

3 Chemotaxis in Bacillus subtilis

I. Introduction

II. Chemotaxis Experiments

III. Biochemistry

IV. Genetics

V. Comparison with Chemotaxis in Escherichia coli

VI. Mechanism of Chemotaxis

References

4 Sporulation of Bacillus subtilis

I. Introduction

II. Start to Septation (Stages 0 to II)

III. Septation to Engulfment (Stages II and II)

IV. Engulfment to the Mature Spore (Stages III to VIII)

V. Gene Expression

References

5 Protoplast Fusion in Bacillus and Its Consequences

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. Quantitative Assay of Fusion

IV. The Nature of Fusion

V. Recombination in Fusion Diploids

VI. Stability and Instability of the Fusion Diploids

VII. Genome Expression in Diploid Bacillus subtilis

VIII. Fusion in Other Strains, Variants, and Species

IX. Models of Diploid Chromosome Management

X. Conclusions and Prospects

References

6 Secretion of Proteins by Bacilli

I. Introduction

II. Types of Proteins Secreted by Bacilli

III. Mechanisms of Secretion in Bacilli

IV. Processing and Release

V. Bacilli as Hosts for Genetically Engineered Products

VI. Future Directions

References

7 Insecticidal Bacilli

I. Introduction

II. Bacillus thuringiensis

III. Bacillus popilliae and B. lentimorbus

IV. Bacillus sphaericus and B. montai

V. Summary

References

8 The Genetics and Molecular Biology of Bacillus thuringiensis

I. Introduction

II. Detection and Characterization of Bacillus thuringiensis Plasmids

III. Plasmids and δ-Endotoxin Synthesis

IV. Molecular Cloning of the Toxin Genes

V. Localization of Toxin Genes

VI. Other Developments in Transformation and Transduction of Bacillus thuringiensis

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Index

