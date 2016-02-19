The Molecular Biology of Plastids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127150079, 9780323154024

The Molecular Biology of Plastids

1st Edition

Cell Culture and Somatic Cell Genetics of Plants

Editors: Indra Vasil
eBook ISBN: 9780323154024
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1991
Page Count: 366
Description

The Molecular Biology of Plastids: Cell Culture and Somatic Cell Genetics of Plants, Volume 7A deals with various aspects of plastid nucleic acid and protein metabolism.

This book is organized into 10 chapters. Chapter 1 provides the introduction to the molecular biology of plastids, followed by a discussion of the maps of restriction endonuclease sites on chloroplast chromosomes in Chapter 2. Chapter 3 focuses on chloroplast gene transmission, while Chapters 4 to 7 describe the apparatus for nucleic acid and protein metabolism and how some transcripts of chloroplast genes are processed. The ribosomal proteins, ribosomes, and translation in plastids are covered in Chapter 8. The last two chapters consider the organization, operation, and transport of polypeptides through the outer plastid membranes.

This volume is a good reference for plant molecular biologist, genetic engineers, and researchers conducting work on the molecular biology of chloroplasts.

Table of Contents


Contributors

General Preface

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

1 Introduction

Text

References

2 Plastid Chromosomes: Structure and Evolution

I. Introduction

II. Genome Size Evolution

III. Genome Organization

IV. Gene Sequences

V. Concluding Remarks

References

3 Transmission of Plastid Genes

I. Introduction

II. Chloroplast Genome Organization and Transmission in Somatic Cells

III. Transmission of Chloroplasts and Their Genomes in Crosses

IV Genetic Control of Plastid Transmission

V Chloroplast Transmission following Somatic Cell Fusion

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

4 Replication and Transcription of Plastid DNA

I. Introduction

II. DNA Replication

III. The Transcriptional Apparatus of Plastids

IV. Future Research Directions

References

5 Transcript Processing in Plastids: Trimming, Cutting, Splicing

I. Introduction

II. 3'-Trimming of mRNA Precursors

III. Cutting of mRNA Precursors

IV. Splicing of mRNA Precursors

V. Conclusions

References

6 rRNAs and rRNA Genes of Plastids

I. Introduction

II. Structure of Chloroplast rRNA Genes

III. Expression of Chloroplast rRNA Genes

IV. Antibiotic Resistances Residing in Plastid rRNAs

References

7 tRNAs and tRNA Genes of Plastids

I. Organization and Number of Chloroplast tRNA Genes

II. tRNA Pseudogenes

III. Intervening Sequences in cp tRNA Genes

IV. In Vitro Transcription of cp tRNA Genes

V. Chloroplast tRNA Gene Promoters

VI. Processing of cp tRNAs

VII. Concentrations of Isoaccepting tRNAs and Codon Usage in cps

VIII. Regulation of Plastid tRNA Levels

IX. Codon Recognition in cps

X. General Features of cp tRNAs

XI. Peculiar Features of cp tRNAIle1

XII. A cp tRNAG1u is Involved in Chlorophyll Biosynthesis

XIII. Protein Synthesis in Organelles Requires Misaminoacylation of tRNAGln

References

8 Ribosomal Proteins, Ribosomes, and Translation in Plastids

I. Introduction

II. Plastid Translation System

III. Plastid r-Proteins

IV Genes for Plastid r-Proteins

V Organization of Plastid r-Protein Genes

VI. Ribosome-Free Plastids in Higher Plants

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

9 Structure, Organization, and Properties of Plastid Envelope Membranes

I. Introduction

II. Structure of the Plastid Envelope

III. Chemical Composition of Plastid Envelope Membranes

IV Envelope Membranes as a Site of Membrane Biogenesis

V Envelope Membranes and the Transport of Metabolites

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

10 Chloroplast Protein Transport

I. Introduction

II. Transit Peptides

III. Structural Considerations

IV Transit Peptidases

V Stromal Transit Peptidases

VI. Insertion of Thylakoid Proteins

VII. Receptors

VIII. Energy Requirements

IX. Prospects

References

11 Origin and Evolution of Plastid Genomes and Genes

I. Introduction

II. Endosymbiotic Origin of Plastids and Mitochondria: Serial or Simultaneous?

III. Phylogenetic Distribution and Diversity of Plastids

VIII Contents

IV. Single or Multiple Origin(s) of Plastids?

V. Plastids from Eukaryote Rather Than Prokaryote Endosymbionts

VI. From Endosymbiont Genome to Host Nuclear DNA: Transfer of Genetic Information

VII. Molecular Data Bearing on the Origin of Plastids

VIII. Plastid and Nuclear Phylogenies Based on Ribosomal RNA Sequence Comparisons

IX. Evolutionary Divergence of Plastid Genomes

X. Future Prospects

References

Index

