The Molecular Biology of Plastids
1st Edition
Cell Culture and Somatic Cell Genetics of Plants
Description
The Molecular Biology of Plastids: Cell Culture and Somatic Cell Genetics of Plants, Volume 7A deals with various aspects of plastid nucleic acid and protein metabolism.
This book is organized into 10 chapters. Chapter 1 provides the introduction to the molecular biology of plastids, followed by a discussion of the maps of restriction endonuclease sites on chloroplast chromosomes in Chapter 2. Chapter 3 focuses on chloroplast gene transmission, while Chapters 4 to 7 describe the apparatus for nucleic acid and protein metabolism and how some transcripts of chloroplast genes are processed. The ribosomal proteins, ribosomes, and translation in plastids are covered in Chapter 8. The last two chapters consider the organization, operation, and transport of polypeptides through the outer plastid membranes.
This volume is a good reference for plant molecular biologist, genetic engineers, and researchers conducting work on the molecular biology of chloroplasts.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 Plastid Chromosomes: Structure and Evolution
I. Introduction
II. Genome Size Evolution
III. Genome Organization
IV. Gene Sequences
V. Concluding Remarks
3 Transmission of Plastid Genes
I. Introduction
II. Chloroplast Genome Organization and Transmission in Somatic Cells
III. Transmission of Chloroplasts and Their Genomes in Crosses
IV Genetic Control of Plastid Transmission
V Chloroplast Transmission following Somatic Cell Fusion
VI. Concluding Remarks
4 Replication and Transcription of Plastid DNA
I. Introduction
II. DNA Replication
III. The Transcriptional Apparatus of Plastids
IV. Future Research Directions
5 Transcript Processing in Plastids: Trimming, Cutting, Splicing
I. Introduction
II. 3'-Trimming of mRNA Precursors
III. Cutting of mRNA Precursors
IV. Splicing of mRNA Precursors
V. Conclusions
6 rRNAs and rRNA Genes of Plastids
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Chloroplast rRNA Genes
III. Expression of Chloroplast rRNA Genes
IV. Antibiotic Resistances Residing in Plastid rRNAs
7 tRNAs and tRNA Genes of Plastids
I. Organization and Number of Chloroplast tRNA Genes
II. tRNA Pseudogenes
III. Intervening Sequences in cp tRNA Genes
IV. In Vitro Transcription of cp tRNA Genes
V. Chloroplast tRNA Gene Promoters
VI. Processing of cp tRNAs
VII. Concentrations of Isoaccepting tRNAs and Codon Usage in cps
VIII. Regulation of Plastid tRNA Levels
IX. Codon Recognition in cps
X. General Features of cp tRNAs
XI. Peculiar Features of cp tRNAIle1
XII. A cp tRNAG1u is Involved in Chlorophyll Biosynthesis
XIII. Protein Synthesis in Organelles Requires Misaminoacylation of tRNAGln
8 Ribosomal Proteins, Ribosomes, and Translation in Plastids
I. Introduction
II. Plastid Translation System
III. Plastid r-Proteins
IV Genes for Plastid r-Proteins
V Organization of Plastid r-Protein Genes
VI. Ribosome-Free Plastids in Higher Plants
VII. Concluding Remarks
9 Structure, Organization, and Properties of Plastid Envelope Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Structure of the Plastid Envelope
III. Chemical Composition of Plastid Envelope Membranes
IV Envelope Membranes as a Site of Membrane Biogenesis
V Envelope Membranes and the Transport of Metabolites
VI. Concluding Remarks
10 Chloroplast Protein Transport
I. Introduction
II. Transit Peptides
III. Structural Considerations
IV Transit Peptidases
V Stromal Transit Peptidases
VI. Insertion of Thylakoid Proteins
VII. Receptors
VIII. Energy Requirements
IX. Prospects
11 Origin and Evolution of Plastid Genomes and Genes
I. Introduction
II. Endosymbiotic Origin of Plastids and Mitochondria: Serial or Simultaneous?
III. Phylogenetic Distribution and Diversity of Plastids
IV. Single or Multiple Origin(s) of Plastids?
V. Plastids from Eukaryote Rather Than Prokaryote Endosymbionts
VI. From Endosymbiont Genome to Host Nuclear DNA: Transfer of Genetic Information
VII. Molecular Data Bearing on the Origin of Plastids
VIII. Plastid and Nuclear Phylogenies Based on Ribosomal RNA Sequence Comparisons
IX. Evolutionary Divergence of Plastid Genomes
X. Future Prospects
Index
