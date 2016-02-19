The Molecular Biology of Fertilization

Table of Contents



I The Molecules Involved in Sperm-Egg Recognition and Binding

1 The Regulation of Spermatozoan Function by the Egg

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Future Concerns

2 Receptors and Membrane Interactions during Fertilization

I. Introduction

II. Acrosome Reaction

III. Receptor-Mediated Sperm-Egg Binding

IV. Gamete Fusion and Cortical Granule Exocytosis

V. Conclusion

3 Galactosyltransferase as a Recognition Molecule during Fertilization and Development

I. Introduction

II. Galactosyltransferase

III. Cell Surface GalTase

IV. The T/t Complex

V. Receptor Function of GalTase during Gamete Binding

VI. The Zona Pellucida Receptor for Sperm

VII. Expression of Surface GalTase during Spermatogenesis and Epididymal Maturation

VIII. Exposure of Sperm GalTase Prior to Binding the Zona Pellucida

IX. The Fate of Surface GalTase following Sperm Binding to the Zona Pellucida

X. Surface GalTase Participates in Other Cell Interactions during Development

XI. Future Directions

4 The Molecular Biology of Bindin

I. Introduction

II. Bindin and cDNA Cloning

III. Information from the cDNA Clone

IV. Bindin as a Testis-Specific Gene

V. Species Specificity of the Bindin-Receptor Interaction

VI. Future Prospects

II Pronuclear Formation and Cytoskeletal Events Resulting in Syngamy and Cell Cycle Progression

5 Formation and Function of the Male Pronucleus during Mammalian Fertilization

I. Introduction

II. Decondensation of the Mammalian Sperm Nucleus: In Vitro Analyses

III. Decondensation of the Mammalian Sperm Nucleus: Analyses of Fertilization

IV. Oocyte Maturation and Sperm Nuclear Decondensation

V. Formation of the Male Pronucleus

VI. Function of the Male Pronucleus: DNA Synthesis

6 Reactivation and Remodeling of the Sperm Nucleus following Fertilization

I. Introduction

II. The Nucleus of the Mature Sperm

III. Pronuclear Decondensation

IV. Initiation of Replication

V. Chromatin Remodeling

VI. Transcriptional Activation

VII. Conclusions and Speculations

7 Redistribution of Nuclear Envelope, Nucleolar, and Kinetochore Antigens during Mouse Spermatogenesis and Early Development

I. Introduction

II. Lamins in Different Cell Types

III. Nucleolar Position during Spermatogenesis in Mouse

IV. Kinetochore Distribution during Spermatogenesis in Mouse

8 Developmental Control of Nuclear Proteins in Amphibia

I. Introduction

II. Accumulation and State of the Maternal Store

III. Metabolic Changes and Topological Rearrangements during Egg Maturation

IV. Consumption of the Maternal Store and the Beginning of Gene Expression in the Embryo

V. Summary and Prospects

9 Centrosomes, Centrioles, and Posttranslationally Modified α-Tubulins during Fertilization

I. Cytoskeletal Activity and Motility during Fertilization

II. Centrosomes

III. Centrioles

IV. Posttranslational Modification of α-Tubulins

V. Conclusions and Future Prospects

10 Cyclins and Regulation of the Cell Cycle in Early Embryos

I. Introduction

II. Newly Synthesized Proteins Are Required for Each Mitosis in Early Embryos and in Somatic Cells

III. Meiosis and the Requirement for Protein Synthesis

IV. Cyclins: Continuous Synthesis, Periodic Destruction

V. Cyclin A Acts as Inducer of M Phase; High Levels of Cyclin B May Keep Cells in M Phase

VI. Molecular Characterization of the Cyclins

VII. Discussion

III Gene Activation, Protooncogenes, and Nuclear Determination at Fertilization and during Embryogenesis

11 Genetic Control of Germ Cell Function: Developmentally Regulated Gene Expression during Gametogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Genes That Exhibit a Unique Pattern of Expression in the Testis as Compared to Their Expression in Other Adult Tissues

III. Genes That Are Expressed Specifically during Embryonic Development and in the Germ Line in the Adult

IV. Genes That Are Expressed Uniquely in Germ Cells

V. Concluding Remarks

12 The Molecular Biology of Mammalian Oocyte Maturation

I. Introduction

II. Life Cycle of the Developing Egg in Mammals

III. Regulation of Meiotic State Prior to GVBD

IV. Completion of Meiosis I

V. Consequences of Oogenesis for Fertilization and Early Embryonic Development

13 Changes in Gene Activity Early after Fertilization

I. Introduction

II. General Patterns of Gene Activity

III. Activation of Protein Synthesis

IV. Synthesis of Specific Proteins after Fertilization

V. Regulation of Histone Synthesis

VI. Accumulation of snRNAs

VII. Conclusions

14 Nuclear Transfer in Mammals and Amphibians: Nuclear Equivalence, Species Specificity?

I. Introduction

II. Nuclear Transfer: Amphibians

III. Nuclear Transfer: Mammals

IV. Nuclear Modifications after Nuclear Transfer

V. Differentiation in Various Species

VI. Conclusions

15 Ooplasmic Segregation in the Ascidian Styela

I. Introduction

II. Ooplasmic Segregation in Styela

III. Components Involved in Ooplasmic Segregation

IV. Mechanism of Ooplasmic Segregation

V. Spatial Control of Ooplasmic Segregation

VI. Developmental Significance of Ooplasmic Segregation

VII. General Features of Ooplasmic Segregation

