The Molecular Biology of Fertilization
1st Edition
The Molecular Biology of Fertilization focuses on the different aspects of fertilization in several models, including insects, clams, sea urchins, ascidians, cows, pigs, sheep, rats, hamsters, and humans. This book examines the experimental approaches using methods of molecular biology, cell biology, biochemistry, biophysics, immunology, and enzymology. Comprised of three parts encompassing 15 chapters, this book starts by discussing the ability of egg factors to affect sperm motility and initiate the acrosome reaction by modifying ion movements across the sperm plasma membrane. This text then provides an overview of the different aspects of egg architecture, ranging from extracellular remodeling to nuclei organization, which is involved in embryogenesis and fertilization. Finally, the last part deals with oncogenes, gene expression, and nuclear determination during embryogenesis and at fertilization. This book will be a great value to molecular biologists, cell biologists, reproductive biologists, developmental biologists, biophysicists, biochemists, geneticists, researchers, scientists, and students.
I The Molecules Involved in Sperm-Egg Recognition and Binding
1 The Regulation of Spermatozoan Function by the Egg
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Future Concerns
References
2 Receptors and Membrane Interactions during Fertilization
I. Introduction
II. Acrosome Reaction
III. Receptor-Mediated Sperm-Egg Binding
IV. Gamete Fusion and Cortical Granule Exocytosis
V. Conclusion
References
3 Galactosyltransferase as a Recognition Molecule during Fertilization and Development
I. Introduction
II. Galactosyltransferase
III. Cell Surface GalTase
IV. The T/t Complex
V. Receptor Function of GalTase during Gamete Binding
VI. The Zona Pellucida Receptor for Sperm
VII. Expression of Surface GalTase during Spermatogenesis and Epididymal Maturation
VIII. Exposure of Sperm GalTase Prior to Binding the Zona Pellucida
IX. The Fate of Surface GalTase following Sperm Binding to the Zona Pellucida
X. Surface GalTase Participates in Other Cell Interactions during Development
XI. Future Directions
References
4 The Molecular Biology of Bindin
I. Introduction
II. Bindin and cDNA Cloning
III. Information from the cDNA Clone
IV. Bindin as a Testis-Specific Gene
V. Species Specificity of the Bindin-Receptor Interaction
VI. Future Prospects
References
II Pronuclear Formation and Cytoskeletal Events Resulting in Syngamy and Cell Cycle Progression
5 Formation and Function of the Male Pronucleus during Mammalian Fertilization
I. Introduction
II. Decondensation of the Mammalian Sperm Nucleus: In Vitro Analyses
III. Decondensation of the Mammalian Sperm Nucleus: Analyses of Fertilization
IV. Oocyte Maturation and Sperm Nuclear Decondensation
V. Formation of the Male Pronucleus
VI. Function of the Male Pronucleus: DNA Synthesis
References
6 Reactivation and Remodeling of the Sperm Nucleus following Fertilization
I. Introduction
II. The Nucleus of the Mature Sperm
III. Pronuclear Decondensation
IV. Initiation of Replication
V. Chromatin Remodeling
VI. Transcriptional Activation
VII. Conclusions and Speculations
References
7 Redistribution of Nuclear Envelope, Nucleolar, and Kinetochore Antigens during Mouse Spermatogenesis and Early Development
I. Introduction
II. Lamins in Different Cell Types
III. Nucleolar Position during Spermatogenesis in Mouse
IV. Kinetochore Distribution during Spermatogenesis in Mouse
References
8 Developmental Control of Nuclear Proteins in Amphibia
I. Introduction
II. Accumulation and State of the Maternal Store
III. Metabolic Changes and Topological Rearrangements during Egg Maturation
IV. Consumption of the Maternal Store and the Beginning of Gene Expression in the Embryo
V. Summary and Prospects
References
9 Centrosomes, Centrioles, and Posttranslationally Modified α-Tubulins during Fertilization
I. Cytoskeletal Activity and Motility during Fertilization
II. Centrosomes
III. Centrioles
IV. Posttranslational Modification of α-Tubulins
V. Conclusions and Future Prospects
References
10 Cyclins and Regulation of the Cell Cycle in Early Embryos
I. Introduction
II. Newly Synthesized Proteins Are Required for Each Mitosis in Early Embryos and in Somatic Cells
III. Meiosis and the Requirement for Protein Synthesis
IV. Cyclins: Continuous Synthesis, Periodic Destruction
V. Cyclin A Acts as Inducer of M Phase; High Levels of Cyclin B May Keep Cells in M Phase
VI. Molecular Characterization of the Cyclins
VII. Discussion
References
III Gene Activation, Protooncogenes, and Nuclear Determination at Fertilization and during Embryogenesis
11 Genetic Control of Germ Cell Function: Developmentally Regulated Gene Expression during Gametogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Genes That Exhibit a Unique Pattern of Expression in the Testis as Compared to Their Expression in Other Adult Tissues
III. Genes That Are Expressed Specifically during Embryonic Development and in the Germ Line in the Adult
IV. Genes That Are Expressed Uniquely in Germ Cells
V. Concluding Remarks
References
12 The Molecular Biology of Mammalian Oocyte Maturation
I. Introduction
II. Life Cycle of the Developing Egg in Mammals
III. Regulation of Meiotic State Prior to GVBD
IV. Completion of Meiosis I
V. Consequences of Oogenesis for Fertilization and Early Embryonic Development
References
13 Changes in Gene Activity Early after Fertilization
I. Introduction
II. General Patterns of Gene Activity
III. Activation of Protein Synthesis
IV. Synthesis of Specific Proteins after Fertilization
V. Regulation of Histone Synthesis
VI. Accumulation of snRNAs
VII. Conclusions
References
14 Nuclear Transfer in Mammals and Amphibians: Nuclear Equivalence, Species Specificity?
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear Transfer: Amphibians
III. Nuclear Transfer: Mammals
IV. Nuclear Modifications after Nuclear Transfer
V. Differentiation in Various Species
VI. Conclusions
References
15 Ooplasmic Segregation in the Ascidian Styela
I. Introduction
II. Ooplasmic Segregation in Styela
III. Components Involved in Ooplasmic Segregation
IV. Mechanism of Ooplasmic Segregation
V. Spatial Control of Ooplasmic Segregation
VI. Developmental Significance of Ooplasmic Segregation
VII. General Features of Ooplasmic Segregation
References
Index
