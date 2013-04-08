The Molecular Biology of Cadherins, Volume 116
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. Roles of Cadherins and Catenins in Cell−Cell Adhesion and Epithelial Cell Polarity
Abstract
1 Introduction: The Basic Design of Polarized Epithelial Cells
2 Cadherin-Mediated Cell–Cell Adhesion and the Function of Polarity Proteins in Apical–Basal Cell Polarity
3 Other Functions of E-Cadherin, Catenins, and “Polarity Protein” Complexes in Maintaining Epithelial Homeostasis
4 Cadherin, Catenins, and the Origins of Epithelial Polarity
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Two. Stability and Dynamics of Cell–Cell Junctions
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Stability of AJs
3 Dynamics of AJs Mediated by Actin Turnover
4 Mechanical Regulation of AJs
5 Dynamics of AJs During Development
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Three. Coordinating Rho and Rac: The Regulation of Rho GTPase Signaling and Cadherin Junctions
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Some Things to Consider About Rho GTPases
3 Regulation of Rho GTPase Signaling by Classical Cadherins
4 Functions of Rho and Rac in Cadherin Cell–Cell Interactions
5 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Four. New Insights into the Evolution of Metazoan Cadherins and Catenins
Abstract
1 Cadherins in Multicellular Animals
2 Catenins with Armadillo Domains
3 Alpha-Catenins in Metazoans
4 Cadherins and Catenins in Non-Metazoans
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Five. Structure, Function, and Regulation of Desmosomes
Abstract
1 Desmosome Composition and Architecture
2 Making and Breaking Desmosomes: Regulation of Adhesive Strength
3 Desmosomes in Disease
4 Desmosomal Proteins in Differentiation, Development, and Cancer
5 Future Directions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Six. The Role of VE-Cadherin in Vascular Morphogenesis and Permeability Control
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Structural Properties of VE-Cadherin
3 VE-Cadherin Partners and Intracellular Signaling
4 VE-Cadherin and N-Cadherin Cross Talk
5 VE-Cadherin in Leukocyte Transmigration and Vascular Permeability
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Seven. Clustered Protocadherins and Neuronal Diversity
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Clustered Pcdhs
3 Stochastic and Combinatorial Gene Expressions Generate Molecular Diversity in Individual Neurons
4 Gene Regulation of Clustered Pcdhs is Associated with Epigenetic Modifications
5 Spatial and Temporal Expression and Localization of Clustered Pcdhs
6 Intracellular Signaling by Clustered Pcdhs and Protein Dynamics
7 Heteromultimeric Protein Complexes of Clustered Pcdhs Generate Molecular Diversity at the Protein Level
8 In Vivo Functions of Clustered Pcdhs
9 Conclusions
References
Chapter Eight. Delta-Protocadherins in Health and Disease
Abstract
1 Identification of δ-Protocadherin Family Members
2 Structural Properties of δ-Protocadherins
3 Physiological and Developmental Functions of δ-Protocadherins
4 Aberrations in Human Diseases
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Nine. Atypical Cadherins Celsr1–3 and Planar Cell Polarity in Vertebrates
Abstract
1 Introduction to Celsr Proteins and PCP
2 Celsr1–3 Expression Patterns
3 Celsr1: A Major Player in Vertebrate PCP
4 Celsr2 and -3 in Ciliogenesis
5 Celsr1–3 in Neuronal Migration
6 Celsr2 and Celsr3 in Brain Wiring
7 Structure–Function Data on Celsr
References
Chapter Ten. Fat and Dachsous Cadherins
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Fat–Dachsous and PCP
3 Fat–Dachsous, Growth Control, and the Hippo Pathway
4 Other Members of the Ft–Ds Pathway: Dachs, Atrophin, and Lowfat
5 Ft–Ds Signaling and Vertebrate Development
6 Summary
References
Chapter Eleven. Cadherins and Their Partners in the Nematode Worm Caenorhabditis elegans
Abstract
1 Caenorhabditis elegans: A Model for Studying Cadherin Function In Vivo
2 The Classical Cadherin/Catenin Complex in C. elegans
3 Regulating the Classical CCC in C. elegans
4 New Functional Partners with the Classical CCC in C. elegans
5 Beyond the Classical CCC: Other Cadherin Family Members in C. elegans
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Twelve. N-Cadherin-Mediated Adhesion and Signaling from Development to Disease: Lessons from Mice
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 N-Cadherin Function in Cardiovascular Development and Disease
3 Cooperation Between the Mesenchymal Cadherins, N-Cadherin and Cadherin-11
4 N-Cadherin-Mediated Signaling in Cancer
5 Functional Overlap and Distinct Functions for N- and E-Cadherin
6 Cooperation Between N-Cadherin and Integrins
7 Conclusions/Future Directions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Thirteen. Cadherin Dynamics During Neural Crest Cell Ontogeny
Abstract
1 An Introduction to the Neural Crest
2 Cadherins in Premigratory Neural Crest Cells and their EMT
3 Cadherins in Neural Crest Migration
4 Cadherins in Neural Crest Differentiation
5 Conclusions
References
Chapter Fourteen. Cadherins and Epithelial-to-Mesenchymal Transition
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 EMT and the Modulation of Cadherins During Development
3 Transcriptional Modulation of E-Cadherin Contributes to Malignant Carcinoma Progression
4 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Fifteen. E-Cadherin Alterations in Hereditary Disorders with Emphasis on Hereditary Diffuse Gastric Cancer
Abstract
1 General Introduction
2 E-Cadherin Alteration in Hereditary Disorders
3 Molecular Pathology in CDH1 Germline Mutation Carriers
4 Animal and Cell Culture Models for Studying CDH1-Associated Diseases
References
Chapter Sixteen. Cadherin Defects in Inherited Human Diseases
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Classical Type-I and Desmosomal Cadherins in the Skin, Hair Follicles, and Heart
3 Cadherins in the Central Nervous System
4 The Ear and the Eye: Two Sensory Organs Under Mechanical Constraints
5 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Seventeen. Beta-Catenin Versus the Other Armadillo Catenins: Assessing Our Current View of Canonical Wnt Signaling
Abstract
1 Overview of Catenins
2 Cadherin–Catenin Complexes
3 The “Canonical” View of Canonical Wnt Signaling
4 The “Other” Catenins in the Nucleus
5 Isoform Diversity in the “Other” Catenins
6 Wnt Signaling and “the Other” Catenins
7 Canonical Wnt Signaling in the Context of Catenin–Small-GTPase Effects
8 Redefining “Canonical” Wnt Signaling
9 Conclusion and Gaps in Knowledge
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Eighteen. p120 Catenin: An Essential Regulator of Cadherin Stability, Adhesion-Induced Signaling, and Cancer Progression
Abstract
1 Introduction: History of p120
2 Structure
3 Function
4 p120 in Cancer
References
Chapter Nineteen. Afadin/AF-6 and Canoe: Roles in Cell Adhesion and Beyond
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 General Properties of Afadin/AF-6 and Cno
3 Functions of Afadin/AF-6 in Mammals
4 Afadin/AF-6 in Leukemogenesis and Oncogenesis
5 Functions of Cno in Fly
6 Perspectives
References
Index
