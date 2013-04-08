The Molecular Biology of Cadherins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123943118, 9780123946478

The Molecular Biology of Cadherins, Volume 116

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Frans Van Roy
eBook ISBN: 9780123946478
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123943118
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th April 2013
Page Count: 488
Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

Chapter One. Roles of Cadherins and Catenins in Cell−Cell Adhesion and Epithelial Cell Polarity

Abstract

1 Introduction: The Basic Design of Polarized Epithelial Cells

2 Cadherin-Mediated Cell–Cell Adhesion and the Function of Polarity Proteins in Apical–Basal Cell Polarity

3 Other Functions of E-Cadherin, Catenins, and “Polarity Protein” Complexes in Maintaining Epithelial Homeostasis

4 Cadherin, Catenins, and the Origins of Epithelial Polarity

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Two. Stability and Dynamics of Cell–Cell Junctions

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Stability of AJs

3 Dynamics of AJs Mediated by Actin Turnover

4 Mechanical Regulation of AJs

5 Dynamics of AJs During Development

6 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Three. Coordinating Rho and Rac: The Regulation of Rho GTPase Signaling and Cadherin Junctions

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Some Things to Consider About Rho GTPases

3 Regulation of Rho GTPase Signaling by Classical Cadherins

4 Functions of Rho and Rac in Cadherin Cell–Cell Interactions

5 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Four. New Insights into the Evolution of Metazoan Cadherins and Catenins

Abstract

1 Cadherins in Multicellular Animals

2 Catenins with Armadillo Domains

3 Alpha-Catenins in Metazoans

4 Cadherins and Catenins in Non-Metazoans

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Five. Structure, Function, and Regulation of Desmosomes

Abstract

1 Desmosome Composition and Architecture

2 Making and Breaking Desmosomes: Regulation of Adhesive Strength

3 Desmosomes in Disease

4 Desmosomal Proteins in Differentiation, Development, and Cancer

5 Future Directions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Six. The Role of VE-Cadherin in Vascular Morphogenesis and Permeability Control

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Structural Properties of VE-Cadherin

3 VE-Cadherin Partners and Intracellular Signaling

4 VE-Cadherin and N-Cadherin Cross Talk

5 VE-Cadherin in Leukocyte Transmigration and Vascular Permeability

6 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Seven. Clustered Protocadherins and Neuronal Diversity

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Clustered Pcdhs

3 Stochastic and Combinatorial Gene Expressions Generate Molecular Diversity in Individual Neurons

4 Gene Regulation of Clustered Pcdhs is Associated with Epigenetic Modifications

5 Spatial and Temporal Expression and Localization of Clustered Pcdhs

6 Intracellular Signaling by Clustered Pcdhs and Protein Dynamics

7 Heteromultimeric Protein Complexes of Clustered Pcdhs Generate Molecular Diversity at the Protein Level

8 In Vivo Functions of Clustered Pcdhs

9 Conclusions

References

Chapter Eight. Delta-Protocadherins in Health and Disease

Abstract

1 Identification of δ-Protocadherin Family Members

2 Structural Properties of δ-Protocadherins

3 Physiological and Developmental Functions of δ-Protocadherins

4 Aberrations in Human Diseases

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Nine. Atypical Cadherins Celsr1–3 and Planar Cell Polarity in Vertebrates

Abstract

1 Introduction to Celsr Proteins and PCP

2 Celsr1–3 Expression Patterns

3 Celsr1: A Major Player in Vertebrate PCP

4 Celsr2 and -3 in Ciliogenesis

5 Celsr1–3 in Neuronal Migration

6 Celsr2 and Celsr3 in Brain Wiring

7 Structure–Function Data on Celsr

References

Chapter Ten. Fat and Dachsous Cadherins

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Fat–Dachsous and PCP

3 Fat–Dachsous, Growth Control, and the Hippo Pathway

4 Other Members of the Ft–Ds Pathway: Dachs, Atrophin, and Lowfat

5 Ft–Ds Signaling and Vertebrate Development

6 Summary

References

Chapter Eleven. Cadherins and Their Partners in the Nematode Worm Caenorhabditis elegans

Abstract

1 Caenorhabditis elegans: A Model for Studying Cadherin Function In Vivo

2 The Classical Cadherin/Catenin Complex in C. elegans

3 Regulating the Classical CCC in C. elegans

4 New Functional Partners with the Classical CCC in C. elegans

5 Beyond the Classical CCC: Other Cadherin Family Members in C. elegans

6 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Twelve. N-Cadherin-Mediated Adhesion and Signaling from Development to Disease: Lessons from Mice

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 N-Cadherin Function in Cardiovascular Development and Disease

3 Cooperation Between the Mesenchymal Cadherins, N-Cadherin and Cadherin-11

4 N-Cadherin-Mediated Signaling in Cancer

5 Functional Overlap and Distinct Functions for N- and E-Cadherin

6 Cooperation Between N-Cadherin and Integrins

7 Conclusions/Future Directions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Thirteen. Cadherin Dynamics During Neural Crest Cell Ontogeny

Abstract

1 An Introduction to the Neural Crest

2 Cadherins in Premigratory Neural Crest Cells and their EMT

3 Cadherins in Neural Crest Migration

4 Cadherins in Neural Crest Differentiation

5 Conclusions

References

Chapter Fourteen. Cadherins and Epithelial-to-Mesenchymal Transition

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 EMT and the Modulation of Cadherins During Development

3 Transcriptional Modulation of E-Cadherin Contributes to Malignant Carcinoma Progression

4 Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter Fifteen. E-Cadherin Alterations in Hereditary Disorders with Emphasis on Hereditary Diffuse Gastric Cancer

Abstract

1 General Introduction

2 E-Cadherin Alteration in Hereditary Disorders

3 Molecular Pathology in CDH1 Germline Mutation Carriers

4 Animal and Cell Culture Models for Studying CDH1-Associated Diseases

References

Chapter Sixteen. Cadherin Defects in Inherited Human Diseases

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Classical Type-I and Desmosomal Cadherins in the Skin, Hair Follicles, and Heart

3 Cadherins in the Central Nervous System

4 The Ear and the Eye: Two Sensory Organs Under Mechanical Constraints

5 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Seventeen. Beta-Catenin Versus the Other Armadillo Catenins: Assessing Our Current View of Canonical Wnt Signaling

Abstract

1 Overview of Catenins

2 Cadherin–Catenin Complexes

3 The “Canonical” View of Canonical Wnt Signaling

4 The “Other” Catenins in the Nucleus

5 Isoform Diversity in the “Other” Catenins

6 Wnt Signaling and “the Other” Catenins

7 Canonical Wnt Signaling in the Context of Catenin–Small-GTPase Effects

8 Redefining “Canonical” Wnt Signaling

9 Conclusion and Gaps in Knowledge

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Eighteen. p120 Catenin: An Essential Regulator of Cadherin Stability, Adhesion-Induced Signaling, and Cancer Progression

Abstract

1 Introduction: History of p120

2 Structure

3 Function

4 p120 in Cancer

References

Chapter Nineteen. Afadin/AF-6 and Canoe: Roles in Cell Adhesion and Beyond

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 General Properties of Afadin/AF-6 and Cno

3 Functions of Afadin/AF-6 in Mammals

4 Afadin/AF-6 in Leukemogenesis and Oncogenesis

5 Functions of Cno in Fly

6 Perspectives

References

Index

Description

This volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science focuses on the most recent research surrounding Cadherins from top experts in the field.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Researchers and molecular biologists

Reviews

Praise for the series:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Frans Van Roy Serial Volume Editor

