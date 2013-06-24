The Molecular Biology of Arrestins, Volume 118
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I: Perspective - The Duality of Arrestin Function
Chapter One. Arrestins Come of Age: A Personal Historical Perspective
1 Introduction
2 “Prehistory” of Arrestins
3 A Family of 7 Transmembrane Receptors
4 The GRK and Arrestin Families
5 Arrestins and Desensitization
6 Arrestins and Endocytosis
7 Arrestins and Signaling
8 Biased Signaling
9 Bar Code Hypothesis
10 Other Receptors, Other Functions
11 Future Perspectives
References
Part II: The Molecular Biology of Arrestins
Chapter Two. True Arrestins and Arrestin-Fold Proteins: A Structure-Based Appraisal
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 True Arrestins: A Structure Adapted to Multiple Scaffolding
3 Novel Arrestin-Related Proteins
4 Other Arrestin-Fold Proteins
5 Are Arrestins and Arrestin-Fold Proteins Related by a Shared Mechanism for Their Function?
6 Conclusion and Perspectives
References
Chapter Three. Structural Determinants of Arrestin Functions
1 Introduction
2 What the Crystal Structure Reveals, and What It Does Not
3 How Do Arrestins Fit Receptors?
4 Interactions with Other Signaling Proteins
5 Designing Signaling-Biased Arrestin Mutants
6 Conclusions: Where Do We Go from Here?
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Four. Arrestins: Role in the Desensitization, Sequestration, and Vesicular Trafficking of G Protein-Coupled Receptors
1 Introduction
2 Arrestins in GPCR Desensitization
3 Arrestins in GPCR Trafficking
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Five. Arrestins as Regulators of Kinases and Phosphatases
1 Introduction
2 Arrestins as GPCR Effectors
3 Positive and Negative Regulation of Kinase Pathways
4 Arrestin-Regulated Kinase and Phosphatase Pathways
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Six. β-Arrestins: Modulators of Small GTPase Activation and Function
1 Introduction
2 Ras Family GTPases
3 Rho Family GTPases
4 Rab Family GTPases
5 ARF Family GTPases
6 Ran Family GTPases
7 Perspectives and Future Directions
8 Conclusions
References
Chapter Seven. Arrestins and Protein Ubiquitination
1 Introduction
2 Ubiquitination of Arrestins
3 Deubiquitination of Arrestins
4 Arrestins Act as Adaptors for Ubiquitination
5 Arrestins and Seven-Transmembrane Receptor Deubiquitination
6 Arrestin-Like Proteins
7 Conclusions
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter Eight. Arrestins in Actin Reorganization and Cell Migration
1 Introduction
2 β-Arrestins as Regulators of Gradient Sensing for Chemokine Receptors
3 β-Arrestins as Regulators of Actin Assembly
4 Regulation of Kinase Activities by β-Arrestins
5 Additional Roles for β-Arrestins and Chemotaxis In Vivo
6 Role of β-Arrestin-Dependent Chemotaxis in Health and Disease
7 Concluding Remarks
References
Part III: The Physiological Roles of Arrestins
Chapter Nine. The Role of Arrestins in Development
1 Introduction
2 β-Arrestins in Model Organisms
3 The Function of Arrestins in Invertebrates
4 β-Arrestins in Vertebrate Development
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Ten. The Role of Arrestins in Visual and Disease Processes of the Eye
1 Visual Arrestin Nomenclature
2 The Function of Visual Arrestins in Quenching Phototransduction
3 Splice Variants of Arrestin1
4 Arrestins in Cone Photoreceptors
5 Translocation of Visual Arrestins
6 New Roles for Arrestin1 in the Retina
7 Arrestins in Disease Processes in the Eye
8 The Future for Visual Arrestins
References
Chapter Eleven. β-Arrestins in the Central Nervous System
1 Introduction: Arrestins and GRK in the Central Nervous System
2 Arrestins and GRK in Dopaminergic Neurotransmission
3 Arrestins in Serotonergic Neurotransmission
4 Arrestins in Noradrenergic Neurotransmission
5 Arrestins in Opioid Receptor Signaling
6 Arrestins and Corticotropin Receptors
7 Other β-arrestin-Dependent Behavior
8 Conclusions
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter Twelve. Arrestins in the Cardiovascular System
1 Introduction
2 Cardiovascular Adrenergic Receptors and βarrs
3 Cardiovascular Angiotensin II Receptors and βarrs
4 Other Cardiovascular GPCRs and βarrs
5 Cardiovascular Non-GPCRs and βarrs
6 Biased Agonism/Antagonism of Cardiovascular GPCR Ligands
7 Perspectives and Future Directions
8 Conclusions
References
Chapter Thirteen. Arrestins in Bone
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Arrestin Signaling: A New Dimension to GCPR Signaling in Bone
3 Functional Selectivity in Bone
4 Arrestin Signaling Effects in Bone
5 Perspectives and Future Directions
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Fourteen. β-Arrestins in the Immune System
1 Introduction
2 β-Arrestins in Innate Immunity
3 β-Arrestins in Adaptive Immunity
4 β-Arrestins and Structural Cells
5 β-Arrestins Regulate Immune Signaling Pathways
6 Role of β-Arrestins in Human Diseases
7 β-Arrestins in Therapeutic Development for Inflammatory Diseases
References
Chapter Fifteen. The Role of β-Arrestins in Cancer
1 Introduction
2 ARRBs and Cancer-Associated Cell Phenotypes
3 The Role of ARRBs in Cancer
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Sixteen. Arrestins in Metabolic Regulation
1 A Short Introduction to Metabolic Regulation
2 Functional Roles of β-Arrestins in Regulation of Whole-Body Energy Balance and Body Weight Control
3 Functional Role of β-Arrestins in Regulation of Carbohydrate and Lipid Homeostasis
4 Conclusions
References
Part IV: The Future - The Potential for Arrestin-based Therapeutics
Chapter Seventeen. Systems Analysis of Arrestin Pathway Functions
1 G Protein-Coupled Receptor Signaling Activity
2 Signaling Diversity Among GPCRs
3 Systems Analysis of Receptor Signaling Systems
4 Functional Analyses of Arrestin Signaling Paradigms
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Eighteen. Arrestin Pathways as Drug Targets
1 Introduction
2 Biased GPCR Agonism
3 The Many Faces of Arrestin-Dependent Biased Agonism
4 The Conserved Arrestin-Dependent Signaling Repertoire
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Index
Description
This special volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science focuses on the molecular biology of arrestins, with contributions from leaders in the field. Arrestins have emerged as central players in the regulation of many facets of G protein-coupled receptor signaling. This volume covers a variety of topics with reviews written by experts in the field.
Readership
Students, researchers, microbiologists, molecular biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 24th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123947895
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123944405
